New Jersey unemployment filings jumped dramatically from 9,467 to 155,454 in the week ending March 21, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday morning, as the nation set a record for new filings.
The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development received 155,815* new claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending March 21 – a 1,546 percent increase over the prior week – and stark evidence of how dramatically COVID-19 has begun to impact the state’s workforce and businesses.
"This is by far the Labor Department’s highest total of single-week claims in memory," said a New Jersey Department of Labor press release. "Initial claims spiked past 46,000 in a single week after Superstorm Sandy in November 2012, and shot up to 25,385 for a week in July 2010, the low point of the last recession."
New Jersey has temporarily suspended the “work search requirement” for laid off workers and has created a jobs portal -- jobs.covid19.nj.gov -- to match those who are looking for work with immediate openings in industries on the frontlines of the pandemic, the department said.
And applicants in New Jersey do not have a “waiting week” before benefits are paid once they are approved. A federal extension of benefits beyond the currently allowable 26 weeks is virtually certain, according to the department.
“The fact that so many New Jersey residents hit by this public health emergency were able to apply for benefits in the past week is evidence the system is working as intended,” said Commissioner Asaro-Angelo.
The number of initial claims in New Jersey began to spike in the week ending March 14, when the state reported 9,467 initial claims filed, a roughly 18 percent increase over the week ending March 7.
The state reported the losses were related to the COVID-19 crisis that has forced nonessential businesses to close.
"Layoffs in the accommodation and food services, transportation and warehousing, and educational service industries," New Jersey said in notes to its report. "Increase due to the COVID-19 virus."
More than 3 million people nationwide applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending March 21, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday morning. That's up from 282,000 the week before.
"This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series," a labor department press release said. The previous high was 695,000 in October of 1982.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
