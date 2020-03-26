Vineland Robberies
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

New Jersey unemployment filings jumped 15-fold, from 9,467 to 155,454 in the week ending March 21, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday morning, as business closures for the deadly coronavirus pushed national filings to new records as well.

More than 3 million people nationwide applied for unemployment benefits, up from 282,000 the week before. The previous national high was 695,000 in October of 1982.

"This is by far the Labor Department’s highest total of single-week claims in memory," said a New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development press release.

A state spokesperson said data on the new filings is not available on a county level, but the numbers do not include possible casino layoffs. The casino industry in Atlantic City had announced it would keep workers on for the first two weeks of the government imposed industry shutdown, and on Thursday Hard Rock casino announced it would lay off workers starting Monday, March 30.

The previous state record was 46,000 filings in a single week after Superstorm Sandy in November 2012, the department said.

New Jersey has temporarily suspended the "work search requirement" for laid off workers and has created a jobs portal — jobs.covid19.nj.gov — to match those who are looking for work with immediate openings in industries on the front-lines of the pandemic, the department said.

And there is no “waiting week” before benefits are paid once they are approved. A federal extension of benefits beyond the currently allowable 26 weeks is virtually certain, according to the department.

“The fact that so many New Jersey residents hit by this public health emergency were able to apply for benefits in the past week is evidence the system is working as intended,” said Commissioner Asaro-Angelo. 

The number of initial claims in New Jersey began to spike in the week ending March 14, when the state reported 9,467 initial claims filed, a roughly 18 percent increase over the week ending March 7.

The state reported the job losses were mostly in accommodation and food services, transportation and warehousing, and educational service industries due to COVID-19.

Many economists say the coronavirus recession has already commenced and what happened last week is only the beginning of a massive spike in unemployment that could result in over 40 million Americans losing their jobs by April.

It is unclear how proposed federal legislation, in part designed to keep workers employed even as they cannot report to work, may affect future filings if passed by the full Congress and signed by President Donald Trump.

Bank of America predicted 3 million people would apply for unemployment benefits last week, easily surpassing the prior record of 695,000 new jobless claims that was set in 1982 as the nation battled high inflation. But even Wall Street's expectations were too low for how much the coronavirus is slamming the economy.

This is "widespread carnage," said Jacob Robbins, an assistant economics professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, "And it's going to get worse."

Thursday's Labor Department report encompasses completed applications filed March 15-21. Layoffs skyrocketed on Monday, March 16 after President Donald Trump declared that no more than 10 people should gather together at once time, effectively forcing restaurants and other public places to close.

Many economists predict there will be another surge of over a million new jobless claims for the week ending March 28 as well.

The true number of unemployed so far from COVID-19 is likely much higher than 3.3 million because a lot of workers are not allowed to apply for this particular benefit. Self-employed workers, gig workers, students, people who did not live in the state last year or workers fewer than six months last year are typically not eligible to apply for unemployment insurance in most states.

Proposed federal legislation may also allow those workers to apply if passed.

The Washington Post news service contributed to this report.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments