MAYS LANDING — The New Jersey Economic Development Authority will hold an information session March 16 at Atlantic Cape Community College.
The event will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and is free to attend for anyone with an invitation.
Guest speakers will provide an overview of new programs and initiatives by the authority that will benefit the Atlantic County business community by assisting small businesses, supporting development, driving innovation and strengthening the workforce.
Programs and initiatives to be discussed include Small Business Access, Brownfields Loan Program, 21st Century Redevelopment Challenge, Enhanced Angel Tax Credit, NJ Ignite, Small Business Bonding Readiness Training Program and the Offshore Wind Technical Assistance Program.
