OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay A. Gillian announced Monday night that Night in Venice and the Fourth of July fireworks would not be held this year.
Gillian believes these are important traditions to preserve, and he had hoped that the city would be able to plan for safe events.
"But, with the enormous influx of people we’ve seen over the past few weeks and with the governor still prohibiting mass gatherings and dense crowds, we do not believe it would be responsible to continue with these popular events," said Gillian in a letter on the city's website. "The health and safety of everybody who loves Ocean City will always be our top priority."
If everyone observes social distancing guidelines, Gillian said, a fun and completely healthy summer could be enjoyed by all.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. The Pace family (l-r) Tom, Patty, Sarah, 16, and Tess, 13, have a good spot for the parade and the fireworks display coming later.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. (l-r) Mary Lynn Nazzaro of Cream Ridge NJ, Juliana, 2, and mom Courtney Nazzaro, both of Baltimore MD, watch the parade pass in the review stands.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. (l-r) Sharon and Barry Riley of Burlington NJ.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. (l-r) Tracy and John Peirce of Ocean City.
The 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade took place Saturday night in Ocean City. Find out who won the contest, plus look at our photo gallery at
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. (l-r) John Petweiler of Philadelphia, and Tara and Colton Keller, 5, of Bucks County.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. Contestant #255, OC Surfing in Venice passes by the judges.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. Robert Marceluk of Ocean City gets a closer look of the contestants with his binoculars.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. Atlantic City Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci (right), one of the judges, reviews the passing flotilla
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. Contestant #259 "NIV 65 Years of island fantaseas" passes by the judges.
On July 13th 2019, the 65th annual Night in Venice boat parade was held in Ocean City, with judges reviewing the contestants at the Bayview Center between 6th and 5th street. Contestant #258 "65 Years" passes by the judges.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
