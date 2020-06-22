OC 911 Gillian 2

Mayor Jay Gillian addresses the crowd at the Ocean City Tabernacle for Wednesday evening’s service in memory of Sept. 11, 2001.

 Bill Barlow / For The Press

OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay A. Gillian announced Monday night that Night in Venice and the Fourth of July fireworks would not be held this year.

Gillian believes these are important traditions to preserve, and he had hoped that the city would be able to plan for safe events.

"But, with the enormous influx of people we’ve seen over the past few weeks and with the governor still prohibiting mass gatherings and dense crowds, we do not believe it would be responsible to continue with these popular events," said Gillian in a letter on the city's website. "The health and safety of everybody who loves Ocean City will always be our top priority."

If everyone observes social distancing guidelines, Gillian said, a fun and completely healthy summer could be enjoyed by all.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments