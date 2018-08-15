Nurses and health professionals from Hackensack Meridian Health facilities held informational pickets at three hospitals Wednesday as part of a contract negotiation campaign for safer staffing and wage increases.
One of the picket sites was Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township, Ocean County.
The group is represented by Health Professionals and Allied Employees, a union of registered nurses and health care professionals in New Jersey.
Months of bargaining between Hackensack Meridian Health and the union have not yielded a settlement, according to a HPAE news release.
The nurses and employees are looking to improve staffing so they are caring for a safe number of patients, and want to ensure they make a livable wage and have health insurance they can afford, according to the HPAE.
The negotiations are ongoing, and they are expected to return to bargaining next week.
— Erin Serpico
