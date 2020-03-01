Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Patricia Schauffele, of Ocean City, shows a Valentine telegram sent by her father-in-law to her mother-in-law in 1941 that’s framed in her living room, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The living room is a happy place for Patti Schauffele, of Ocean City, and her dog, Finn. Schauffele loves to decorate the inside of her home for holidays. Right now, she has a Valentine's Day theme. Her other happy place is the kitchen, below, where she loves to bake. She has more than 347 different cookie cutters, she said.
The kitchen is a happy place for Patricia Schauffele, of Ocean City, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Patricia Schauffele shows a family photo in the living room of her Ocean City home, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Patricia Schauffele, of Ocean City, shows a Valentine telegram sent by her father-in-law to her mother-in-law in 1941 that's framed in her living room, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Patricia Schauffele, of Ocean City, stands on the porch of her home that was built in 1903, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
The living room, decorated with antiques, is a happy place for Patricia Schauffele, of Ocean City, and her dog, Fin, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
The living room is a happy place for Patti Schauffele, of Ocean City, and her dog, Finn. Schauffele loves to decorate the inside of her home for holidays. Right now, she has a Valentine’s Day theme. Her other happy place is the kitchen, below, where she loves to bake. She has more than 347 different cookie cutters, she said.
The living room is a happy place for Patricia Schauffele, of Ocean City, and her dog, Finn, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The living room is a happy place for Patricia Schauffele, of Ocean City, and her dog, Finn, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The living room is a happy place for Patricia Schauffele, of Ocean City, and her dog, Finn, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
”My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
OCEAN CITY — Patti Schauffele has no interest in having the interior of her home always look the same.
A federal government supervisor, Schauffele, 62, lets her amateur artist side come out by decorating her home for different holidays, including Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Halloween and a special Christmas gingerbread weekend.
“Valentine decorations are currently displayed, which include special mementos like family wedding pictures, a framed 1941 valentine telegram sent by (her husband) Steve’s father to his mother during World War II and the many handmade quilts, pillows and accessories scattered throughout the house,” Schauffele said.
In the warmer weather, Schauffele can usually be found in the garden; however, during this time of year, her “Happy Place” is the kitchen, where she enjoys cooking and baking, especially sugar cookies. She has more than 347 cookie cutters.
“The cookie jar is always full,” Schauffele said. “When company arrives, homemade desserts and meals are expected and often accompanied with a pot of soup simmering on the stove,” Schauffele said.
The living room is also one of Schauffele’s “Happy Places,” especially when it’s full of family, friends and Finn, the couple’s 2-year-old lab mix, curled up on the rug.
“Finn also wears a handmade scarf around his neck to celebrate each holiday,” Schauffele said. “Finn was named by our littlest granddaughter, who was given the honor to name our new puppy. She said he looked like a chicken finger and then said his name is Finger Dog. She insisted on this name. However, we compromised, and he answers to the name Finn.”
During gingerbread weekend, Schauffele’s children, grandchildren, six sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins sit around, read stories, have a talent show, cookie exchange, play games and puzzles, talk and laugh with the grand finale of making candy houses.
“The weekend closes with a horse and buggy ride down Asbury Avenue,” Schaffele said.
“Our home is decorated with 14 bins of gingerbread items, which Steve happily carries in from the detached garage by the alley.”
The couple have been married for 45 years and have lived in their home since 2001. The 2,000-square-foot house was built in 1903 and has the original clawfoot bathtub where her grandchildren learned how to swim. The house has five bedrooms and can sleep more than 20 people.
They have enjoyed fixing up this 117-year-old house by the sea and doing most of the work themselves, including painting, wallpapering, building new porch railings and lots of the many repairs a home of that age calls for.
“I love to sew, quilt, knit, crochet and have made curtains for all of the 31 windows, quilts for the beds and many of the accessories throughout the rooms,” Schauffele said. “Everyone is greeted with joy and a warm hug when they arrive. This is a happy home, and we feel so blessed to be living here and sharing it with friends and family.”
