ATLANTIC CITY — Ocean Resort Casino and Golden Nugget Atlantic City both have permanent sports books open for gamblers, just in time for the official kickoff of college football.
Ocean Resort and its partner William Hill U.S. are putting the final touches on a sports book that features 360-degree video walls, dozens of viewing screens, two bars, lounge seating with individual charging stations, seven ticket windows and self-serve betting kiosks. A ribbon-cutting celebration, complete with giveaways and special offers, is scheduled for Sept. 6 for the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons game.
The casino hotel, which opened on June 27, was the first Boardwalk property to offer sports betting in Atlantic City when it opened its temporary windows. Bruce Deifik, owner and chairman of Ocean Resort, said he made a commitment to offer a best-in-class sports book. With the final product complete, Deifik said Ocean Resort and William Hill delivered.
"It's different (than a Las Vegas) sports book but I like to think it's the best of what a sports book can be," Deifik said Friday.
Golden Nugget opened The SportsBook on Friday evening, after launching a temporary location on Aug. 15. The 2,500-square foot space, which occupies the former poker room, features four big screens plus 53 smaller televisions, nine betting kiosks and four ticket windows.
"There couldn’t be a better time for The Sportsbook’s debut," said Tom Pohlman, general manger of Golden Nugget. "Just in time for one of the busiest weekends of the year, players will feel like they are watching their favorite sporting event live from the comfort of the most luxurious setting New Jersey has to offer."
