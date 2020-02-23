Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
It's "My Happy Place" time with Stephen "Zeppy" Cole, who was the guitarist with the casino act known as the Cole Brothers. He said his "Happy Places" in his apartment are his bedroom, where he plays his guitar, and either his living room or his kitchen. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
ATLANTIC CITY — Stephen “Zeppy” Cole feels pretty alive these days for a man who has defied death multiple times with his health problems.
Cole, 78, played with his brother, Charles J. Cole, in the Cole Brothers for more than 50 years.
Zeppy Cole, a 1959 Atlantic City High School graduate, played guitar at the now defunct 500 Club in Atlantic City, but together, the brothers entertained at another now-defunct club called Gables in Margate.
They also performed in Wildwood, in Las Vegas and at the Crab Trap in Somers Point before they started playing in various Atlantic City casinos, including Bally’s Atlantic City and Resorts Casino Hotel. Their last gigs together were at LB ONE Steakhouse in Egg Harbor Township.
After Charles died last winter, Zeppy spent a year in a nursing home before moving last fall into his new apartment with the assistance of his childhood friend, Buddy Paxson, of Absecon.
“When I was in the nursing home, they didn’t know if I could do things,” said Cole, who added his self-sufficiency increased when he moved into his own apartment. “I can cook. I go in there and shower and everything. I do it myself now. I used to have someone doing it for me, but I can do it all now.”
Cole said he spends most of his time sitting in his apartment and playing his acoustic guitar on his bed. He also owns a Fender Telecaster electric guitar, which is a favorite guitar of Bruce Springsteen and Keith Richards.
Within the last year, Cole has also been helped by the reunion with his first wife, Mary Ann Barbato, 77, who also lives in the resort. They were married in 1963, split up shortly after, and were reunited when she found him in the nursing home last year.
“We hadn’t seen each other in 56 years. It’s unbelievable,” Cole said.
Cole wrote a song about Barbato in 1968 called “Where Have Gone,” and now that she is back in his life, he is writing new music, and she is supplying the lyrics. They wrote a couple of new songs together titled the “Mary Ann Song” and “I Loved You Long Ago.”
Besides Charles, Zeppy has outlived his other brother, William, and his mother, Katherine, even though he has had two strokes and two heart attacks and has stents in his chest.
“We were lucky to stay around here,” Cole said. “I like it here a lot.”
