Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind announced Friday it had applied to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities for ratepayer subsidy of a wind farm about 15 miles off Atlantic City.
It also said it will partner with Public Service Enterprise Group, of Newark, if it wins the competitive process, in a news release issued late Friday.
Its application promises 1,000 construction jobs during a two- to three-year period and 100 permanent jobs for the 25-year expected life cycle of the facility, the company said, adding the facility would provide enough electricity to power more than a half-million homes.
But it did not say what the cost would be to ratepayers, nor did it provide details on the number of turbines it is proposing or the amount of electricity it would generate.
The BPU has not released any information about applicants, who had to meet a Dec. 28 deadline to compete for subsidies to build and operate offshore wind farms for 20 years.
"We can confirm that the deadline is today at 5 p.m., but we will not be releasing names of applicants or applications at this time," a spokesman wrote Friday in an email to a Press reporter.
Earlier this year the BPU opened a bid solicitation window for a company or companies to build 1,100 megawatts of offshore wind power and hook into the grid in New Jersey.
The other companies known to be interested in applying include U.S. Wind and Equinor.
U.S. Wind holds a lease to 343,833 acres in federal waters about 7 miles off Atlantic City. It is also building a 32-turbine wind farm about 17 miles off Maryland that is expected to come online in 2020 and produce 250 megawatts of electricity — enough energy to power 76,000 homes and meet all of Maryland’s offshore wind goals.
Norway-based Equinor, which proposes to develop Empire Wind in federal waters about 20 miles from northern New Jersey and 15 miles from New York, would apply for subsidies in both states, spokeswoman Julia Bovey has said.
Ørsted said PSEG would provide energy management services and possibly lease land to the project, and would have the option of becoming an equity investor.
PSEG is a publicly traded energy company with annual revenue of $9.1 billion and about 13,000 employees, according to Ørsted. Its operating subsidiaries include Public Service Electric and Gas, the electric and natural gas distribution company serving central and northern New Jersey.
Ørsted, a Danish company, built the world's first offshore wind farm and runs more than 20 such farms worldwide. It announced in November it was acquiring competitor Deepwater Wind for $510 million, and the two were forming Orsted U.S. Offshore Wind with headquarters in Boston and Providence, Rhode Island. The merged company employs about 75 people.
Gov. Phil Murphy wants the state to reach 3,500 megawatts of offshore wind generation by 2030, while boosting the economy and creating jobs in a new industry. He has directed the BPU to open a solicitation for bids for the first 1,100 megawatts of offshore wind generation this year, and bids for 1,200 megawatts in both 2020 and 2022.
The ratepayer subsidies for development of offshore wind farms are made possible by the Offshore Wind Economic Development Act of 2010, which languished under Gov. Chris Christie.
One of Murphy's first acts in office was to issue an executive order to implement the act, which he did last January.
Staff Writer Avalon Zoppo contributed to this report.
