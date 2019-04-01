Stockton University has signed a memorandum of understanding with Orsted U.S. Offshore Wind that will support research, academic programs and events at the school, according to information released by the university Monday.
The agreement could also provide Stockton students and faculty with opportunities to assist with the development of Orsted's proposed Ocean Wind project, should that project receive state approval.
Orsted has submitted an application to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to develop an offshore wind farm 15 miles off Atlantic City.
"Stockton University has strong academic programs and scientific programs and scientific expertise that align well with our mission to bring offshore wind to New Jersey," said Thomas Brostrom, CEO of Orsted U.S. Offshore Wind and president of Orsted North America, in a statement.
Under the agreement, Orsted will provide funding to assist in promoting educational programming related to alternative energy, climate change and resiliency. Stockton offers degree programs in environmental science, marine science and sustainability. The university also operates a marine field station and a coastal research center.
"This partnership with Orsted is an excellent example of academia and corporations working together," said Lori Vermeulen, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Stockton, in a statement. "We look forward to contributing to the development of wind energy in New Jersey."
GLASSBORO — Rowan University is launching offshore wind engineering clinics for its students…
Late last month, Rowan University announced it is launching offshore wind engineering clinics for its students in an effort to build a trained workforce for the state's burgeoning renewable energy industry. The university is starting the clinics in partnership with Orsted.
