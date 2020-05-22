As opening night of the drive-in movie season approached, Jude DeLeonardis, co-owner of the Delsea Drive-In Theatre in Vineland, used every available minute to prepare her theater for the influx of people to come.
“I feel obligated to keep it going. I feel every season, the sense of responsibility,” said DeLeonardis, who reopened the South Delsea Drive theater with her husband in 2004. “The bottom line is we will do what we do. We will fall short of some people’s expectations, meet some people’s expectations and exceed other people’s expectations.”
Compared to other years when DeLeonardis and her husband, John, operated the drive-in, people will be particularly happy to arrive at her property this spring, because currently, the Delsea Drive-In and Karpool Cinema at the Kathedral in Hammonton are among the few places in the state where people can see movies on a big screen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Delsea Drive-In has two screens.
DeLeonardis wants cars to be parked more than 6 feet apart to accommodate social distancing, so she said she will not sell tickets to more than 300 cars on a given night.
Patrons will have to buy tickets in advance through the Delsea website — delseadrive-in.com — to control the number of cars that arrive. Concessions will be available, but not bathrooms.
During the 15 years DeLeonardis and her husband have been operating the theater, they have attracted visitors from as far away as Delaware and Staten Island, New York, so she doesn’t think this summer with neighboring states in various stages of shelter-in-place will bring more people from out of town than usual.
With Hollywood not scheduling any new theatrical releases until July at the earliest, for its opening weekend, Delsea will screen the previously released “Midway,” “I Still Believe,” “Sonic The Hedgehog” and “Jumanji — The Next Level.”
DeLeonardis has a movie booker and does not pick the films herself.
“It’s a whole political thing. I have very little say-so in the process,” DeLeonardis said.
The first drive-in movie theater in the country opened in June 1933 in Pennsauken, Camden County. The Delsea Drive-In was built in 1949 and closed in 1987 until the DeLeonardises took it over.
Steven Gorelick, executive director of the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission, said he grew up with drive-in theaters, but they became endangered. The Delsea remains popular because it’s an alternative way to see movies, and it has a nostalgic factor, Gorelick said.
“There has been talk of several drive-ins opening in the state. Actual moviegoing can’t be replicated at home,” Gorelick said. “We should absolutely support the Delsea.”
One of those drive-ins that has opened in wake of social distancing is the Karpool Cinema at the Kathedral Event Center on South Egg Harbor Road in Hammonton.
On May 13, Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 142, permitting car gatherings for the purpose of drive-in and drive-through events.
In less than 24 hours, Karpool Cinema was up and running for an in-car-only, outdoor showing of “Toy Story 4” May 14 through 16. This weekend, “Sonic The Hedgehog” and Disney’s “Onward” will be shown. The Kiwanis Club of Hammonton is sponsoring this weekend’s screenings.
Kathedral Event Center can handle 75 cars for each screening, with cars spaced 10 feet apart for social distancing, and will have a 40-foot screen up this weekend, said Maximilian Rodio, executive director of Kathedral Event Center.
“We had quite a bit of interest as soon as we put it out,” said Rodio. “This is a different experience, a change of atmosphere. People are able to bring food and drink (bathrooms are not available). We are charging by the carload.”
“We hope we are offering something for the community to do that is relatively inexpensive because of people’s financial hardships,” he said.
