A home health care and hospice company, LHC Group, will purchase a majority share of those services from AtlantiCare’s parent company, Geisinger Health System, according to a press release.
With the purchase, the company will assume management of home health and hospice services at Geisinger hospitals.
The agreement is expected to be complete for AtlantiCare by June 1. LHC Group is in joint ventures with 340 hospitals across the country.
“We are pleased to join forces with one of the nation’s leading healthcare organizations to deliver high-quality patient care,” said Keith G. Myers, LHC Group’s chairman and CEO.
The joint venture will help AtlantiCare better serve patients, said Lori Herndon, president and CEO of AtlantiCare.
“Home health and hospice care is an important part of our commitment to providing access to quality, compassionate care and serving our patients at all stages of life,” Herndon said. “Partnering with LHC Group enables us to enhance these services for the communities we serve.”
