It's "My Happy Place" time with Lenny Varvaro, the owner of Pay Less Liquors in Atlantic City. His "My Happy Place" will take place on his boat, which is docked at Farley Marina at the Golden Nugget. Dec. 19, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
“My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
ATLANTIC CITY — Dealing with people all day long can cause a great deal of stress.
Lenny Varvaro, owner of Pay Less Liquors, handles spending his time dealing with all kinds of people by waking up at 6 a.m. and watching the sunrise in his “Happy Place,” his boat that is docked in the resort.
“When I eventually saw it, it was in Somers Point. It wasn’t brand new. It was a trade-in. I bought it as a trade-in, a used boat, and it’s been my happy place,” said Varvaro, who was introduced to the boat four years ago by John Olson of MarineMax Somers Point.
Varvaro bought the model he wanted, which is known as a flybridge motor yacht. Most people think it’s a fishing boat, but it is not set up for fishing, he said. It is not too big or too small for him, but he has not taken it on as many trips as he wants.
Varvaro ventured south to Cape May and Ocean City, Maryland, but he has not made the trip yet to Block Island, off Rhode Island, which he wants to do.
The boat, which is named Inappropriate, has a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room. Varvaro’s favorite parts of his boat are the living room, the back of the boat (the stern) and the boat’s bridge, which is at the top.
“When you are living in a confined space like this, you have to keep it neat, clean and organized,” Varvaro said.
Varvaro was born in Queens, New York, but his family moved to Margate when he was 5.
“The reason why we moved off the island was my mother was scared I was going to drown, because every day I would inevitably fall into the bay, mostly on purpose because I loved the water,” Varvaro said.
The first time Varvaro took the boat out into the water, a friend of his made lunch.
“It was really evil. She took some recipes off the Titanic and made (cucumber) finger sandwiches,” Varvaro said. “Our maiden voyage was finger sandwiches on the bridge.”
Varvaro said being on the boat is very relaxing, tranquil and serene, especially in the mornings.
“It puts you in a better place mentally, physically and emotionally. It makes you much more at peace every day to have a nice cup of coffee and to wake up to see the sun rise,” Varvaro said.
