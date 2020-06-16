Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled plans Tuesday for a massive South Jersey wind energy project he said would create thousands of jobs, produce millions in investment and position New Jersey as a leader in the green energy industry.
“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” Murphy said of the New Jersey Wind Port project, which would be built on a 200-acre site along the Delaware River in Lower Alloways Creek Township.
Murphy's announcement came during Tuesday's daily COVID-19 press briefing. Although the project was unrelated to the daily health numbers, the governor said it was a major component of the state's plans to rebound from the economic shutdown that followed the pandemic.
The project would include both a manufacturing site on 25 acres, where parts for the wind turbines would be built, and a marshaling and staging area where the turbines would be assembled and shipped to wind farms along the Eastern Seaboard.
Tim Sullivan, CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, said the project site was the perfect place to build, assemble and move windmills, which require infrastructure “as tall as the Eiffel Tower” to assemble, isolation and quick access to the ocean.
“We think this is the best-situated site in the northeast and North America,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan and Kelly said the project would lead to an estimated $500 million in annual impact and create hundreds of construction jobs and thousands of green energy jobs.
The port would position the state as a prime choice to service wind projects from the Carolinas to Maine, which are expected to eventually produce 25 gigawatts a year. A gigawatt is 1 billion watts, enough to power 725,000 homes annually. New Jersey’s initial commitment to renewable energy is to produce 7.5 gigawatts annually, with a goal of being energy sufficient by 2050.
Many of those jobs created would be union jobs, and would emphasize the inclusion of women and minority firms.
“I want to see us move to a place we’ve never been before, and the offshore wind industry gives us an opportunity," Murphy said. “This is how we re-emerge, stronger, fairer and smarter.”
Work on the project would start in early 2021, Murphy said.
“We have been calling for a post-COVID-19 sustainable green jobs recovery in New Jersey. This is just the leadership we have been asking for,” said Ed Potosnak, Executive Director of New Jersey League of Conservation Voters. “We applaud Governor Murphy and his administration for their plans to establish New Jersey as a regional hub for offshore wind manufacturing and their continued commitment to obtaining the economic development opportunities provided by this emerging clean energy industry. We ask that the Governor remain vigilant about providing opportunities to marginalized workers of color who often don’t reap the benefits of these new initiatives. Any post-COVID-19 economic recovery must include everyone, no matter the color of their skin or their zip code.”
