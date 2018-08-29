PLEASANTVILLE — The Planning Board on Tuesday is scheduled to consider final site plan approval for a proposed medical marijuana facility on Devins Lane at the site of the former Press of Atlantic City building.
Superior Grow Lab is applying to the state for one of two new alternative treatment center licenses in South Jersey that would allow it to operate a medical marijuana grow house and dispensary on the site owned by RGC3 LLC, which purchased the property in December. City Council previously approved a redevelopment agreement for the site.
In Atlantic County, the company has competition for the two licenses, applications for which are due by 5 p.m. Friday. Calvi Electric and Longview Strategic LLC have applied to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority seeking a use variance to convert a building in Atlantic City into a medical marijuana facility. And in Egg Harbor City, City Council has authorized a redevelopment plan that would help the Egg Harbor City Boat Co. building on Philadelphia Avenue convert at least partially into a medical marijuana grow house.
The state is expected to award licenses Nov. 1. If Superior Grow Lab's application is successful, medical marijuana could begin growing at the Pleasantville site next summer, RGC3 owner James DiNatale has said. If it is not successful, DiNatale has said the site could also be used as a lumber yard.
The Planning Board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the courtroom of the police complex, 17 N. First St., and is open to the public.
