BELLMAWR — A new U.S. Postal Service program is aimed at preventing dog attacks on letter carriers, which local official say are a "serious concern."
The Postal Service recently introduced the PAWS Program. As part of the initiative, a dog paw sticker will be placed on the outside of a mailbox where there is a known dog in the immediate area.
SOMERS POINT — Mike O’Brien sees more people than ever on his mail route.
The sticker will act as a reminder to proceed with caution when the carrier approaches the area. Customers will also receive a card explaining the program.
Local post offices began placing the paw stickers on mailboxes, where appropriate, on June 12, Postal Service officials said.
The Postal Service said the stickers are especially important if the carrier delivers a package to the door of the residence. A yellow sticker indicates a dog resides at the next delivery address. An orange sticker means a dog resides at that address.
In addition to reducing the incidents of dog bites and attacks, The PAWS Program may help dog owners avoid liability in the event of an attack.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.