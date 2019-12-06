First Rehab Lending, a national private money lender is joining with Alpha Funding Solutions, a real estate development firm co-founded by Atlantic City developer Mark Callazzo, to form Alpha Funding Partners.
The newly formed company "will become the leading provider of institutional capital to private real estate investors," according to a company press release.
Combined, the two companies have distributed more than $700 million in loans to investors for projects and business growth.
Alpha Funding Partners will have offices in New York and New Jersey. The company, while doubling its work force, will still seek to continue its "family-owned approach of building strong and lasting relationships."
Callazzo and David Hansel, co-founders and CEO and President respectively of Alpha Funding Solutions, will serve as co-Presidents of the new entity while leading the New Jersey operations and assisting with the growth and development of the combined organization. Additionally, Callazzo has invested in Atlantic City through his development of the Iron Room and other projects. The Iron Room restaurant, which he relocated to Tennessee Avenue, is part of the ongoing transformation of that beach block into a tourist and dining destination known as the "Orange Loop."
Alpha Funding Partners will use artificial intelligence and machine learning as a way to speed up loan reviews while also reducing risk.
“The Northeast has a high volume of older homes, multi-family residences, and mixed-use real estate in need of renovation,” said Andrew Smith, CEO of BroadSolutions and member of Fannie Mae’s Affordable Housing Advisory Council. “One of Alpha Funding Partners core objectives is to take these blighted homes, apartment buildings, and stores in various neighborhoods and have investors renovate them using the capital we lend. Job opportunities are created, neighborhoods are improved, and the finished products provide quality housing, shopping, and community meeting areas to those earning $50,000 to $125,000 annually.”
Andrew Smith, CEO of Broad Solutions, joins Alpha Funding Partners as a strategic investor and advisor while serving in the role of Executive Chairman. Fred Assini, CEO and founder of First Rehab Lending, will lead the transition to a single company as CEO of Alpha Funding Partners.
