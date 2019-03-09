Danielle Conroy’s favorite memories at 503 Cape Island Court include watching her children grow up before her eyes playing outside in the front yard.
The 3,300-square-foot home sits on a cul-de-sac where Conroy’s children grew up playing in the street with others in the neighborhood.
Conroy watched them play while sitting in the formal living room, her favorite space in her 12-room home. The way the sunlight hits the room is perfect for reading and spending time with family.
Since 2005, the Conroys have lived in their custom-built home close to the Egg Harbor Township Nature Preserve and walking trails.
“This house is the best of both worlds with easy access to bigger cities, but the solitude of a more rural area,” Conroy said. “We still have the beach at our fingertips, but we also have the privacy and the woods ... as opposed to living in a different neighborhood where the properties are small and all the houses look the same and your neighbor is right next to you,” Conroy said.
Only one other home in the Harbor Acres development looks similar to the one at 503 Cape Island Court.
This home has several features any family would love. Natural sunlight greets you as you walk into the two-story foyer, a highlight of the home’s interior.
The spacious first-floor kitchen includes a center island, updated stainless appliances, granite counter tops, decorative kitchen backsplash, hardwood flooring and plenty of cabinet space.
The open floor plan from the kitchen to the family room makes entertaining easy. The first-floor kitchen is accompanied by a dining room, laundry room, powder room and a home office or fifth bedroom.
Upstairs are four bedrooms and a center hall bathroom with a double sink. The master bedroom features double doors, dramatic ceilings, a 12-feet-by-12-feet walk-in closet and a separate dressing area. The master ensuite bathroom was recently renovated and includes a walk-in shower with glass doors and a soaking tub.
The unfinished basement is perfect for extra storage and has enough space for an in-home gym.
Exterior features include a cedar deck, outside shower, shed, sidewalks, attached two-car garage, landscaping with a built-in irrigation system and a blacktop driveway.
The Conroys are selling the home because their children are older now. The family of four is looking to downsize and hopes another family can create as many memories as they did.
An open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday.
For more information about the open house or the property, call Realtor associate Danielle Collette at Balsley Losco Realty at 609-338-8072.
