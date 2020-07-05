The extremely elegant and somewhat colossal colonial-style house now up for sale at 17 N. 31st Ave. in Longport is like a bit of coastal New England transplanted to the downbeach section of Absecon Island.
In fact, it could easily be mistaken for a historic home, although it was actually built in the late 1950s and later totally remodeled by the current owners, who added a third story and a pressure-treated deck, and expanded it from a conventional three-bedroom residence to one containing five ultra-large bedrooms and no fewer than six full bathrooms (including one for each bedroom).
But in that makeover, no expense was spared in both modernizing it and making sure that all the aesthetic details were either preserved or replicated—for example, by having some intricate woodwork along the banisters painstakingly recreated for the stairway leading to the newly built third floor.
Then there are the twin wood-burning fireplaces in the family room and the downstairs den at opposite ends of the house, both of which not only have magnificent floor-to-ceiling red-brick hearths, but vents that can be used to heat the rooms, making them both ornamental and functional.
“This is a one-of-a kind house, and while it may be old, everything inside is new,” says one of the owners who oversaw the renovations. The end result of all the work and expense that’s gone into it, she maintains, is not just “a wonderful house for a growing family,” but one that can easily accommodate a multi-generational family, of which hers is an illustration. “Beside my husband and I, we have had our two sons and their wives, two grandsons and three granddaughters all staying here at one time without any of us being on top of each other,” she says, adding, “It’s a very comfortable house.”
Its exterior not only includes an attractive front lawn, with two large shade trees at the curb, but a fenced-in back yard with a patio, surrounded by what she describes as “a magnificent six-foot hedge” that was what first attracted her to the house, since she had a golden retriever. The yard, she says, is actually big enough so “if someone wanted a small pool, they could install it.” In addition, there’s a two car-attached garage and room two park two more vehicles in the driveway, as well as additional parking on the street, which is quite wide and has very little traffic.
But while she emphasizes that “it’s definitely not your typical shore house,” it does have all the advantages of a prime shore-community location, being midway between the ocean and the bay and a mere three-block walk from the beach, as well as within easy walking distance of some of neighboring Margate’s most popular eateries.
Among its other features are two attractive bay windows: brand new multi-zoned air conditioning, augmented by ceiling fans; a spacious eat-in kitchen containing a full complement of top-of-the-line appliances, including a Sub Zero refrigerator and Miele dishwasher, as well as a wine cooler, Downsview custom cabinetry, a walk-in pantry and a center island; a laundry/utility room; Andersen windows (four of which are in the kitchen); a sprinkler system, an outside shower; security system; a third-floor storage area, and two closets in every bedroom.
To arrange for a tour of this superbly renovated property, you can call listing agent Paula A. Hartman of BHHS Fox and Roach Realtors, at (609) 487-7234, or email her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
