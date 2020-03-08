Imagine taking a roomy, artfully renovated, four-bedroom, two-bath home out of a traditional suburban setting, complete with a gigantic grassy backyard, a broad, old-fashioned front porch and rear deck to match, and a long, paved driveway big enough to accommodate several cars, and plunking it down in the very heart of a trendy beach-resort community.
Actually, you don’t have to imagine it, as one fitting that description is currently for sale at 15 S. Madison Ave. in Margate — one so unique for the location that the couple who have owned it for the past 11 years, have a hard time choosing which of its singular advantages to emphasize first.
But considering that it’s only a block and a half from the beach, and just around the corner from one of the Jersey Shore’s most popular commercial districts, its most remarkable feature could be how much it offers in the way of parking space. Not only does the newly paved concrete driveway, which extends all the way from the street to the back yard, have enough parking space for four cars but, if need be, the yard itself can provide room for at least another seven vehicles.
“When you live this close to the beach, having room for that many cars is unheard of,” is how one of the current owners puts it.
But then, so is having a yard this huge. “What’s unbelievable about this property is you’re not going to see another back yard like this in Margate–and certainly not on the ocean side of Ventnor Avenue— that’s big enough to park cars, or to install a pool or a sauna,” she says, adding that the expansive exterior was enough to make the couple want to buy the house without even having seen the inside, which turned out to be surprisingly spacious as well.
Another exceptional feature is that “absolutely beautiful front porch, where you can sit outside in the morning and enjoy the full ocean breeze” shielded from the sun due to its southern exposure, which, according to her husband, results in about “a 20-degree difference between our side of the street and the other side.” By the same token, she says, it’s shady on the back deck in the afternoon, so you can sit out there upon returning from the beach and not worry about getting too much sun (and you can also cook there on a gas-powered grille that does not require propane).
The idea that you can go to the beach and not feel “penned in” when you come home, her husband says, is part of what make this particular house “a place for someone who really wants to enjoy their summer.” So does the location, which he calls the best in Margate and one that “makes you feel like you’re on vacation all the time,” being situated on a residential street that’s within a short walk of so many boutiques and restaurants such as Johnny’s Café, Shucker’s Bar and Grille, Saltwater, Jonuzi Chelsea Pizza, and Aversa’s Italian Bakery, as well as the Margate Dairy Bar, a spot popular with tourists and residents where outdoor jazz concerts are performed on Friday nights in the summertime. (And that’s not to mention the convenience of having a CVS and Wawa right nearby.)
Oh, and one other thing about that location—it’s one of the highest elevation on its street, he says, and managed to stay dry even during Superstorm Sandy.
Then there’s the house itself, which includes a fully applianced, eat-in kitchen that was recently renovated with granite countertops and a lovely backsplash, a family/rec room, a den that can be used for an office or converted into a fifth bedroom, a downstairs bathroom refurbished in marble and granite, hardwood flooring and central air. Exterior amenities also include a storage shed in the back yard, units on the side of the house for storing beach chairs, surfboards and the like, and a sprinkler system for keeping that humongous yard well hydrated.
This is a perfect summer place, in other words, for any family that enjoys entertaining, having friends and relatives stay over, and hosting an occasional get-together or party. It’s also ideal for anyone with a canine companion, since it has one of those invisible fences (which a new owner would have to call the company to have turned on), along with a “doggie door” that offers a level of freedom not often available to dog owners in a seashore locale.
The house is also in move-in condition, as many of the furnishings there now will be offered as part of the $749,000 asking price (helping to make it an ideal summer rental property as well).
To see for yourself what the (almost) impossible dream of suburban-style living in a space-sparse seashore resort such as Margate looks like, contact listing agent Paula A. Hartman of the BHHS Fox and Roach agency at (609) 487-7234 or email her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com for a private showing.
