It’s not often that new residential construction in a place like Ocean City is not only within easy walking distance of just about everything this family-oriented resort community has to offer, but combines as many desirable features as do the condominiums for sale at 901, 905 and 909 Wesley Ave.
Perhaps that’s why, of the 12 units built by local developer Duncan Homes in three triplexes at the site of the former Trade Winds Motel, only three remain on the market — one second-floor condo at an asking price of $849,000 and two third-floor ones for $949,000 apiece.
Location, of course, was one of the prime considerations of the two-decade-old firm when President Mick Duncan chose this particular one, which is right at the Ninth Street entrance to this barrier island’s historic hub and conveniently accessible to the bridge linking it to Somers Point and the mainland.
“If you walk two blocks one way you’re at the downtown with all the restaurants and stores, two blocks the other way and you’re at the boardwalk and beach,” Duncan notes, adding, “If you want to either live or spend your summers in Ocean City, this is the place.”
But that’s not the only advantage these units have going for them. There’s also their extremely generous layout, with no fewer than five bedrooms and three full baths apiece (including master and “junior master” suites complete with their own bathrooms), two balconies at the front and rear of each and a spacious open floor plan that encompasses the living, kitchen and dining areas. And that’s not to mention the fact that each comes with its own private one-car garage and room to park two more vehicles outside.
“There’s not much else downtown that’s comparable,” he says. “And you’d pay more for less square footage on either the northern or southern ends of the island.”
Then there are the built-in features and thoughtful amenities Duncan has incorporated to make them more appealing to both older buyers and younger families who are looking for a resort place that can accommodate their parents as well. These include private elevators to the third-floor units and door levers instead of doorknobs that are “a lot easier for people who have arthritis to turn,” as well as “comfort height” vanities and toilets.
There’s also the extra soundproofing that comes from the builder’s use of solid-core doors for bedrooms and bathrooms, rather than the cheaper, hollow ones used in much of today’s construction, so “a lot of the noise from both the inside and outside is filtered out,” he says.
Another major benefit is that provided by such energy-efficient features as on-demand, tankless water heaters and remote thermostats that enable occupants to adjust the temperature from any location.
In addition, each unit comes complete with a full complement of GE stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning and aesthetic touches such as gas-log fireplaces, quartz countertops and rounded corners where the sheetrock walls meet.
For a virtual tour of these properties, visit asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=R8jXCJxs3EWAhmUaDlsXmQ and asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=37rXCPamI0OMsyLfkSb51g. Or to arrange for a private showing, email listing agent Jeremy Kershbaumer at jek@bergerrealty.com or give him a call at 609-367-3669.
