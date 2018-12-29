Everyone says the three most important things about real estate are location, location and location.
Jeff Siedel, 57, believes this about the three-story, four-bedroom and three full bath townhouse that he wants to sell at the corner of Madison and Winchester avenues in Margate.
“The house is close to all the restaurants as well as a new miniature golf course that was just built last year, and there is some retail shopping all within walking distance,” Seidel said. “What I really enjoy is it is halfway between the ocean and the bay.”
As an adult, Siedel has previously owned a home in Margate.
“It’s close to Atlantic City. It’s close to Philadelphia. It’s close to Ocean City,” said Siedel as to why he chose Margate as a place to live.
Seidel’s favorite room in his home is his living room.
“That’s where the television is, and that’s where everyone seems to hang out,” said Seidel, who added he will always remember the quality time he spent with his family there.
Seidel is selling this home because he is moving into a larger house.
Siedel would like to sell his residence, which was professionally decorated by an interior designer, with the furnishings in it even though the furniture would be extra.
During the eight years Siedel has lived there, he has upgraded the amenities including wifi, thermostats, security and a Flow Logic leak control system, which detects and stops leaks. The townhouse features cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, and pets are allowed. An elevator can be added, if desired.
Visitors to the home walk into the open foyer on the first floor and see two bedrooms, a full bath and a laundry room.
The second floor contains the main living space, including the family room with fireplace and built-in bar with wine cooler and dining area. A slider exits out to the second-floor deck for catching the sun and enjoying a cup of coffee or tea. The second floor also features a bedroom and a full bath.
On the second floor, the eat-in kitchen can be found, which consists of granite countertops, custom cabinetry with under cabinet lighting and such stainless steel appliances as a gas stove, a self-cleaning oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
A master suite featuring a private bedroom, walk-in closet and private bath with walk-in glass shower all exist on the home’s third floor.
When it is hot outside, the house is cooled with central multi-zoned air conditioning along with ceiling fans. There is public water and sewer and a gas water heater.
The townhouse comes with an attached garage with room for two cars, and there is plenty of street parking, Siedel said.
The common area features of the property are a deck/porch, a fenced yard, an outside shower, a patio and a storage facility.
Siedel said his residence at 9515 Winchester Ave. looks completely different than any other home in the area. He built the house with 2,136-square-feet of living space.
“The house looks more like a single than a townhouse,” Siedel said.
For more information about this property, contact agent Paula Hartman of The Hartman Home Team, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Fox & Roach, REALTORS at 609-487-7234 in the office or 609-271-7337 on her cell phone.
