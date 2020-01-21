While the glittering Atlantic City skyline may be visible from various bayfront locations on the mainland, it would be no exaggeration to say that whoever ends up making a successful offer on the unique five-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath contemporary two-story residence now on the market at 408 Burning Tree Blvd. in Absecon will quite literally own one of the area’s most breathtaking views.
Imagine for a moment sitting in front of a roaring wood fire gazing out at a panoramic scene encompassing not only the luminescence of that horizon, but a starry sky above and a waterway twinkling with the lights of pleasure craft below—all through a spectacular wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling picture window that dominates much of this spacious home’s flowing interior.
That outlook, which this house was especially designed to showcase, is what the current owner claims enticed him to buy it as a summer home 12 years ago, along with an open-floor plan “that allows you to see it from no matter where you are. It’s beautiful in the morning and it’s beautiful at night,” he says, with the casino-sponsored fireworks displays on summer weekends and boats coming in and out of Absecon Creek all day long adding to the scene’s enchantment.
“It’s the kind of place where you look outside and you kind of feel mesmerized,” he adds, while having the advantages of being in a “very private and quiet neighborhood”—but one that is just a few blocks from the conveniences of Shore Road and the Route 30 corridor that provides easy access to both Atlantic City itself and a Garden State Parkway interchange.
Another major advantage of this quarter-century-old house, according to the owner, is that “as big as it is, it’s pretty much maintenance free. There’s no grass to maintain, and it has a stone driveway as well as a front yard covered with 500 tons of river rocks.” In addition, the entire house has Anderson Windows, its shingle roof was replaced in 2013, both air conditioning units on the upper and lower levels were recently installed as well, and the appliances are all top-of-the-line and work perfectly (especially since the house has only been used during the summer).
Other features and amenities include a two-car garage; a full basement that runs underneath the entire structure and provides both ample storage and work space; a fully equipped eat-in kitchen complete with granite countertops, center island, and sliding doors that provide access to a wrap-around deck, and a winding staircase that leads from the great room to a loft that can be used as a study, library or office.
But dominating the entire house are its sweeping views, which it has been designed to make the most of, and which listing agent Elanne A. Carr, who once lived next door, concurs are “incredible.” In fact, were it not for owner being about to retire and he and his wife having family ties in the area where their primary home is located, he says they would both love to move to this one on a year-round basis.
Oh, and one other thing. For anyone who may have concerns about buying a house that’s close to the water, both the owner and the realtor want it known that this home, its basement and its surroundings have all remained high and dry during the worst storms this area has experienced —including Superstorm Sandy.
The owner adds that he may also be willing to negotiate on some of the present furnishings, should a buyer wish to purchase the house is turnkey condition.
To arrange for a private showing of this extraordinary summertime or year-round retreat, you can contact Carr at the Forked River office of RE/MAX at Barnegat Bay at either 609-693-5002, ext. 6025, or her cell phone, 609-338-8898 or by emailing her at mailtoecarr1@comcast.net.
