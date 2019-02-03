GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Wherever Vannessa Jordan lives, she lives to cover the walls of her living room with items that mean a great deal to her.
Jordan, 57, is the president and CEO of the National Rhythm & Blues Music Society. She organized the group's 10th anniversary black tie gala and concert fundraiser featuring Blue Magic, Full Force, The System and other acts in September at The Claridge — A Radisson Hotel in Atlantic City.
Jordan is currently living in a condo here, so she filled the walls of the living room, her Happy Place, with pictures, paintings and African and Egyptian art and prints.
"We are surrounded by music. We are surrounded by the things that we live by," said Jordan, who was referring to her partner, Stuart Bascombe, the lead singer of the 1970s R&B vocal trio Black Ivory. "You sit here and listen to some music and reflect on things."
Their favorite living room activities are watching movies, playing music, reading, playing video games and meditating.
Two pieces of art on Jordan's walls are by Ernest Watson, whose subject matter spans from black religion to black nightlife.
Both Jordan and Bascombe, 64, are members of the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammy Awards. A table in the living room holds annual Grammy Award books, a 2009 Keep the Music Alive award given to Jordan and a Black Ivory candle.
One of the photos on Jordan's walls is a cover of the Black Ivory debut album from 1972, "Don't Turn Around." It was her idea to put the album cover on the wall with 18-year-old Bascombe sporting a huge afro.
Jordan moved into her condo in August.
"When you move, you have to downsize and get rid of some things, but you still want to have things that reflect who you are," Jordan said. "My favorite things are around me."
