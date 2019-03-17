Every morning, the President of The Atlantic City Education Foundation lounges in the sunlight of her porch while sipping coffee and reading the newspaper.
Anne Rosenberg, 82, of Atlantic City, considers the enclosed back porch of her late nineteenth century home her “happy place.”
“I can see the sun, and at night I can see the moon,” she said. “This house represents my life here in Atlantic City.”
The porch is decorated with family photographs, art, figurines, books and plants. A 42-year-old Norfolk Island Pine overtakes the scenery while her rescue dog, Lili Von Shtupp, (named after the character from Blazing Saddles), sits by her side.
Rosenberg moved into her home in 1970, where the spot has been her “happy place” ever since. The porch had “several lives,” because at one point it used to be a dining room. However, it has always been a place where her family can enjoy each other’s company.
Most of all, Rosenberg enjoys the porch to unwind from work. She has been with The Atlantic City Education Foundation since the 1980’s, with the past two decades as president.
“I think I’d be called a professional volunteer,” Rosenberg said. “It’s just my pleasure to be involved in community things.”
Although Rosenberg has been a part of many community activities, she is mostly involved with education and the arts. In 2011, her volunteerism was recognized by the Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame.
The Atlantic City Education Foundation’s mission is to “provide scholarships for graduating Atlantic City High School students and mini-grants for teachers,” Rosenberg said.
The Foundation hosts an annual luncheon where teachers of the year are recognized. To raise money for scholarships, they organize a golf outing and sell calendars with students’ artwork.
The Atlantic City resident originated from Crayford, England, where she worked as a registered nurse. She said at the time, a hospital degree in England was not a college degree. At 23-years-old, she came to the United States and eventually settled along the east coast. She studied gerontology, the study of old age, at what is now Stockton University, and graduated in 1985.
Rosenberg said sometimes she obsesses over her volunteer work, making the porch a place of escape.
“If I could, I would get rid of the phone,” she said. “Because spam calls can be very annoying.”
