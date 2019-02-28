Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Amanda McGowan, executive director of Habitat For Humanity Atlantic County in Egg Harbor Township, said the nonprofit is moving its ReStore from Fire Road to the Heather Croft Square Shopping Center, where Produce Junction is located, because its lease is up and they wanted a more favorable location.
Bridget Den Boer, 22, of Atlantic City, Owner / manager of Starcade at Showboat Atlantic City Monday Feb 25, 219. Starcade moving from Showboat to the Hamilton Mall. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographe
Amanda McGowan, the executive director of Habitat For Humanity Atlantic County in Egg Harbor Township Tuesday Feb 26, 2019. They moving its offices from its current location on Fire Road to the Heathercroft Plaza, where Produce Junction is located in Egg Harbor Township. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Bridget Den Boer, 22, of Atlantic City, Owner / manager of Starcade at Showboat Atlantic City Monday Feb 25, 219. Starcade moving from Showboat to the Hamilton Mall. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographe
Amanda McGowan, the executive director of Habitat For Humanity Atlantic County in Egg Harbor Township Tuesday Feb 26, 2019. They moving its offices from its current location on Fire Road to the Heathercroft Plaza, where Produce Junction is located in Egg Harbor Township. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Amanda McGowan, the executive director of Habitat For Humanity Atlantic County in Egg Harbor Township Tuesday Feb 26, 2019. They moving its offices from its current location on Fire Road to the Heathercroft Plaza, where Produce Junction is located in Egg Harbor Township. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Amanda McGowan, the executive director of Habitat For Humanity Atlantic County in Egg Harbor Township Tuesday Feb 26, 2019. They moving its offices from its current location on Fire Road to the Heathercroft Plaza, where Produce Junction is located in Egg Harbor Township. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Bridget Den Boer, 22, of Atlantic City, Owner / manager of Starcade at Showboat Atlantic City Monday Feb 25, 219. Starcade moving from Showboat to the Hamilton Mall. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographe
Bridget Den Boer, 22, of Atlantic City, Owner / manager of Starcade at Showboat Atlantic City Monday Feb 25, 219. Starcade moving from Showboat to the Hamilton Mall. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographe
Amanda McGowan, executive director of Habitat For Humanity Atlantic County in Egg Harbor Township, said the nonprofit is moving its ReStore from Fire Road to the Heather Croft Square Shopping Center, where Produce Junction is located, because its lease is up and they wanted a more favorable location.
Bridget Den Boer, 22, of Atlantic City, Owner / manager of Starcade at Showboat Atlantic City Monday Feb 25, 219. Starcade moving from Showboat to the Hamilton Mall. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographe
Amanda McGowan, the executive director of Habitat For Humanity Atlantic County in Egg Harbor Township Tuesday Feb 26, 2019. They moving its offices from its current location on Fire Road to the Heathercroft Plaza, where Produce Junction is located in Egg Harbor Township. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Bridget Den Boer, 22, of Atlantic City, Owner / manager of Starcade at Showboat Atlantic City Monday Feb 25, 219. Starcade moving from Showboat to the Hamilton Mall. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographe
Amanda McGowan, the executive director of Habitat For Humanity Atlantic County in Egg Harbor Township Tuesday Feb 26, 2019. They moving its offices from its current location on Fire Road to the Heathercroft Plaza, where Produce Junction is located in Egg Harbor Township. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Amanda McGowan, the executive director of Habitat For Humanity Atlantic County in Egg Harbor Township Tuesday Feb 26, 2019. They moving its offices from its current location on Fire Road to the Heathercroft Plaza, where Produce Junction is located in Egg Harbor Township. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Amanda McGowan, the executive director of Habitat For Humanity Atlantic County in Egg Harbor Township Tuesday Feb 26, 2019. They moving its offices from its current location on Fire Road to the Heathercroft Plaza, where Produce Junction is located in Egg Harbor Township. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Bridget Den Boer, 22, of Atlantic City, Owner / manager of Starcade at Showboat Atlantic City Monday Feb 25, 219. Starcade moving from Showboat to the Hamilton Mall. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographe
Bridget Den Boer, 22, of Atlantic City, Owner / manager of Starcade at Showboat Atlantic City Monday Feb 25, 219. Starcade moving from Showboat to the Hamilton Mall. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographe
With warmer weather coming, expect to see construction workers finishing the exteriors of new businesses along the Black Horse Pike and existing businesses relocating within Atlantic County.
The desire for either more space or a better location is driving three businesses to move this spring: Habitat for Humanity Atlantic County ReStore, Starcade and Atlantic City Barstool Brothers Furniture & Design.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The currently healthy economy has allowed all three of these plans to become reality at the same time.
Habitat for Humanity Atlantic County ReStore will move by May from Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township to the Heather Croft Square Shopping Center on Tilton Road, where Produce Junction is, also in the township.
The nine Atlantic County members of the nonprofit business venture's board of directors decided to make the move based on a recommendation from Executive Director Amanda McGowan.
The location on Fire Road is not the most desirable for the ReStore's needs, McGowan said.
"The current lease that we are in is up for renewal," McGowan said. "The two years that we were here gave us time to really get our feet on the ground and understand the ins and outs of operating a ReStore, which was new to the affiliate."
A ReStore is a home improvement donation center.
"What we do is we resell items that are donated to us at deeply discounted prices, ultimately providing our organization long-term sustainability," McGowan said.
Starcade is currently located on the ground floor of the Showboat Atlantic City, but the retro arcade will be moving in late March to a location next to Forever 21 inside the Hamilton Mall on the Black Horse Pike in Hamilton Township. It is tentatively scheduled to open April 1.
"We really like being inside the Showboat, but the space we are in currently, they want to turn it into a wrestling ring," said Bridget Den Boer, the Starcade manager. "We are trying to figure out another space inside the hotel that we can move into. We were looking to the Hamilton Mall as a second location."
Now, the mall might be the main location as Starcade tries to figure something out with the hotel, Den Boer said.
"I think we may reopen in the Showboat, hopefully before summer," Den Boer said. "We are trying really hard to stay in the Showboat."
Starcade will move into a space with 7,200 square feet at the mall, compared with 5,600 square feet at the Showboat, Den Boer said.
"We are going to put in some party rooms, so you can have private parties, and we will have a console area. It will be similar to what we are doing in the Showboat now, except hopefully on a grander scale," Den Boer said.
Atlantic City Barstool Brothers Furniture & Design will relocate from its current address in the Tilton Shopping Center on Tilton Road in Northfield into the former T.G.I. Friday's in Harbor Square on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, next to Boscov's department store.
Brothers Joe Czyzewicz and Russell Schanker co-own the family business. They started out selling dinettes and barstools, but over the course of 28 years, the business has transformed into a full-line furniture store that custom makes all-American and Amish furniture.
"We wanted to be more centrally located," Czyzewicz said. "Boscov's customers are the same customer base that we have. Just by them being there, our customers will be around our store more often and ones that maybe haven't been in."
Royal Farms
Royal Farms
Dunkin Donuts
Aldi's
Fusion Church
Mavis Discount Tires
Mavis Discount Tires
Supercuts and Hand and Stone Massage at the Walmart Plaza
Supercuts and Hand and Stone Massage at the Walmart Plaza
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.