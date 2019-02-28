Egg Harbor and Hamilton township construction updates

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Aldi's is open at 6028 Black Horse Pike.

Fusion Church is still looking to open no later than April 21, which is Easter Sunday, at 6300 Black Horse Pike.

Mavis Discount Tires will open in March at 6051 Black Horse Pike.

Dunkin' Donuts will open in March at 6059 Black Horse Pike.

Royal Farms is looking to open in June at 3117 Fire Road.

Mattress Warehouse is open inside Oak Tree Plaza, 6801 Black Horse Pike.

Supercuts, Hand & Stone Facial Massage and Dickey's Barbecue Pit are all under construction inside Oak Tree Plaza.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

The Sleep Number bed store is open at Gravelly Run Square shopping plaza, 4300 E. Black Horse Pike, Suite 220, Mays Landing.

Starbucks is still having interior work done at Gravelly Run Square. The township has not been informed what will happen to the Starbucks at Consumer Square once the one at Gravelly Run Square opens.

Outback is still moving along, but the township has not been informed of an anticipated opening date at 4231 Black Horse Pike.

Shore Toyota has built a new entryway to its main showroom and is adding a small addition on the side to its service drop-off area, which should be finished in May, at 4236 Black Horse Pike.

The John Brooks Recovery Center has not started site work yet for its 58,000-square-foot inpatient facility on a wooded lot near the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission at the Hamilton Business Park, Route 40, Mays Landing.

Wellspring Church will be moving its services from the George L. Hess Complex, 700 Babcock Road, Mays Landing, to its own facility at Somers Point and Babcock roads.

Sources: Phil Sartorio, director of community planning and economic development, Hamilton Township, Peter J. Miller, township administrator, Egg Harbor Township, the Wolfson Group for Oak Tree Plaza and Shore Toyota