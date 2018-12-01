Michael Samchick believes he created a rare opportunity for the next owner of his home at 105 S. Cambridge Ave. in Ventnor — the chance to live in a 14-room house on a beach block in the Downbeach area.
When Samchick bought the residence in 2016, he could not believe the size of the three-story house that offers 5,600 square feet of living space on a lot that is 50 feet by 125 feet.
“Off of the second floor, there is a deck that gives a beautiful, clear view of the Ventnor Fishing Pier,” said Samchick, who added there are decks from all three levels of the house with views of the ocean and the pier.
Every room has a bathroom attached in some way, Samchick said. The home contains four full baths and one half bath.
Although there have been upgrades, Samchick kept some of the house’s original features, such as its brick exterior and the three pillars that extend upward from the first floor of the front of the residence that help hold up the second-floor deck.
The house could not be duplicated in 2018 because of its footprint, Samchick said.
“If you had to rebuild the house from scratch, you would have to have a much smaller lot,” said Samchick, who added current zoning laws would not allow such a big house to be built in the same space.
The home is unique on the block, Samchick said.
“One thing I love about this house is the street is like a cul-de-sac,” Samchick said.
Samchick, who is in the real estate business, redesigned the house’s interior, especially the first floor.
A complete renovation included new hardwood floors; new two-zone, natural-gas powered, heated forced air; a new tankless hot water heater and new windows.
A full basement exists with an inside entrance.
The first floor consists of an open layout featuring a living room, a dining room, a utility/laundry room and marble in all the bathrooms.
An eat-in kitchen, which is also on the first floor, has a large center island, white cabinets and high-end, stainless-steel upgrades of the appliances: a gas stove, a refrigerator, a microwave, a dishwasher and a garbage disposal.
The second floor offers a den, three bedrooms with a bathroom connected to each and a washer and dryer.
On the third floor are the final four bedrooms, including the master bedroom.
Outside are a backyard patio, outside shower, covered front porch, two-car detached garage and a long concrete driveway with parking for three or more cars.
The home uses public sewer and water and is cooled by multizoned central air conditioning and ceiling fans.
Even though Samchick has enough property in the back, he has not installed a swimming pool.
The next owner could do that, he said.
“It (the residence) gives you a lot of choices,” Samchick said. “Each floor has the intimacy of feeling kind of cozy. It has wonderful feng shui.”
For more information about the property, call Paula Hartman of The Hartman Home Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, on her cellphone at 609-271-7337.
