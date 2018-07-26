The first building of the $85 million 600 North Beach housing project is expected to open in September. The second building will open in approximately October, with the third opening around Thanksgiving, according to Wasseem Boraie, principal of Boraie Development, which owns the property.
ATLANTIC CITY — An $85 million, 250-unit housing development is on track to open this fall.
600 North Beach is the first market-rate housing in Atlantic City in nearly five decades.
Wasseem Boraie, vice president of Boraie Development LLC, said the units will deliver amenities people want in a desirable location, in the South Inlet near the city's two newest casinos.
The project is three buildings — one with 80 units and the other two with 85 — positioned around a courtyard that features a raised pool and community space just blocks from the ocean.
One-bedroom apartments are 850 square feet, while two-bedroom units are 1,350 square feet. Apartments on the fourth floor in any of the three buildings feature 21-foot ceilings and double-stacked bay windows.
The first building of the $85 million 600 North Beach housing project is expected to open in September, Boraie said. The second building will open in approximately October, with the third opening around Thanksgiving.
Senator Chris Brown walks through the $85 million North Beach housing project
