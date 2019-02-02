An 11,000-square-foot beach residence is for sale, tucked away in southern Longport where one block separates the beach from the bay.
Situated seconds from the beach on a nearly 14,000-square-foot lot, this custom-built masterpiece was meticulously designed for those with the most discerning taste.
The home offers a unique ability to entertain a large number of family and friends, as well as privacy and comfort.
A secluded rear entertainment area boasts a large in-ground pool and a heated Jacuzzi surrounded by expansive patios, according to real estate agent Jaime Kravitz.
“What truly separates this property from others is the ability to walk off the beach a few short steps away and settle into your own private gated oasis, whether to relax in the Jacuzzi, take a swim in the pool or settle into a favorite lounge chair,” Kravitz said. “All of the amenities of ultimate beach living will want to make you stay forever.”
The custom chef’s kitchen, located off the patio and pool, is what dreams are made of, Kravitz said.
The kitchen features two oversized islands, gorgeous custom cabinetry, high-end appliances that include two Sub-Zero refrigerators, a six-burner wolf range and ample seating to comfortably host up to 16.
For lounging on warm summer nights, the first floor also includes a great room with shiplap ceilings and spacious entertainment. A family room with coffered ceilings and a custom fireplace make this the perfect getaway place, Kravitz said.
The second floor can be accessed by the custom-built, spiral staircase or one of two private elevators.
The second floor features six en suite bedrooms with private terraces offering beach and bay views, along with an additional family room with a full bathroom and custom fireplace.
The third floor consists of four en suites, including his-and-her master suites adjoined by a private sitting room, each with spacious closets and luxurious bathrooms, Kravitz said.
Sunsets can be enjoyed from private balconies, Kravitz said.
Other home features include Belgard pavers with Belgian block curbing, full fire suspension system, Andersen hurricane windows, heated two-car garage, chiseled edge slate roof and Schonbeck lighting. Kravitz said.
“This is a forever home,” Kravitz said. “The rarity of a custom-built home sitting on 2½ lots, seconds from the beach and offering every amenity imaginable makes this a truly special opportunity, not often seen in our marketplace.”
For more information on this property, call Jaime Kravitz, Realtor associate, DiLorenzo Realty Group, at 609-226-6464.
