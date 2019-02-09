Kathleen Boyle and Don Robbins have lived at 13 S. Huntington Ave. in Margate for 16 years, but the house they have up for sale has only existed for 10.
They tore down their original residence and rebuilt a custom, three-story home on the city’s south side.
The couple designed their home with Atlantic City-based architect Craig F. Dothe, who has designed multimillion-dollar homes and condominiums, restaurants, hotels, museums, offices, factories and several sections of the Boardwalk.
“We worked with him over the course of almost two years to figure out how we wanted to live in the house and use the house,” Boyle said. “He really understood that we wanted a place where we could be together with friends, and we could all have our space to go to and not feel that we were crawling all over each other.”
Boyle’s favorite room in her home is the kitchen.
“It is large. We get together with a lot of friends, and you can see the whole first floor and up into the second floor,” Boyle said. “It’s a large open-space kitchen, and it’s just easy to hang out, cook and chat with friends.”
Just one block from the beach with ocean views, the four-bedroom, 3½-bath home was constructed as an upside-down house, Boyle said.
“The second floor is really the get-together floor. That’s where everybody comes and hangs out. When you need time to yourself, the guests go downstairs to their rooms, and we can escape upstairs to the third floor, to the master bedroom,” Boyle said.
Tiled floors, a wine cellar and three bedrooms, including a bedroom suite, laundry room and full bath, are on the first floor. The sliding doors lead to a rear patio.
The stairs lead to the second-floor, main level, which uses an open floor plan.
A fireplace, the bar and the deck with the ocean views are all connected to the family room. The dining area has doors to the deck and a half bath.
The kitchen, which is also on the second floor, includes custom lighting; a center island with seating; a self-cleaning, double oven; beverage cooler; six-burner gas range; walk-in pantry; refrigerator; microwave and dishwasher.
On the third floor, the master suite offers ocean views, a private bath with his-and-hers sinks; and a spa shower. The third floor also features a sitting area, walk-in closet and sliding-glass doors to let in the breeze.
A fenced yard, shed, sprinkler system and concrete driveway are among the home’s outside features.
Robbins’ favorite part of the house is the living room bar with ice maker and refrigerator because it provides easy access to the deck.
“There are a lot of windows,” Boyle said. “When you are standing at the bar, you’ve got wraparound windows looking out. As Don said, you are looking out to the ocean, so whether it is nice enough to be out on the deck or not, you can sit at the bar and have a drink and look at the ocean.”
For more information about this property, contact agent Paula A. Hartman of The Hartman Home Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, at 609-487-7234 in the office or 609-271-7337 on her cell, or info@hartmanhometeam.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.