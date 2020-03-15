One of the things that people like best about buying a new home is its “newness”—the feeling that everything from appliances to fixtures and materials are both state-of-the-art and in mint condition. More mature houses, on the other hand, often offer benefits to buyers such as roominess that they may not be able to duplicate in contemporary construction, especially in a trendy seashore community such as Margate where space is at a premium.
What makes the two-story, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home now for sale at 425A N. Rumson Ave. so uniquely appealing is that it combines both of those attributes, having been recently refurbished literally from top to bottom in what has amounted to a complete makeover while retaining the expansive character of downbeach dwellings built a few decades ago.
“I want to emphasize that everything in the house is either new or recently updated,” says the current owner. And that literally means everything—from its high-end GE stainless steel appliances to its Carrier air conditioning and heating systems (which can be remotely controlled via Wi-Fi from any location) to its tankless water heater, and from its new roof shingles and maintenance-free Certain Teed siding to its oak hardwood flooring and Anderson Windows right down to its crawl space, which has been newly resealed and insulated with a vapor barrier. All the ceiling fans and blinds have also been replaced.
Then there are the “older” advantages of this captivating 37-year-old residence. As the owner puts it, “When you look at the sizes of the bedrooms in newer houses, they’re very small, whereas these are quite large.” (One of the spare bedrooms, for example, can easily accommodates both full- and queen-size trundle beds.) The same spaciousness characterizes the open floor plan of the living and dining area, which provides more than ample room to entertain a sizable gathering of guests, as well as the eat-in kitchen, which comes complete with granite countertops, center island and a glass tile backsplash.
Equally extensive are such exterior features as an old-fashioned front porch and a wide red-paver patio, and, perhaps best of all, an architectural extra —a rooftop deck offering a water view and then an encompassing view of the bay just a half block away.
Other pluses include having two bedrooms and a bath and a half on the first floor, a master suite complete with walk-in closet and a private bath on the second, skylights on both the porch and living room ceiling, a magnificent ornamental stone fireplace, an outdoor storage shed and shower, a driveway big enough for two vehicles, and a fenced yard with a sprinkler system. The furnishings now in the house, are also negotiable, the owner says.
The location is on a quiet street where some of the residents live year round in one of Margate’s most upscale neighborhoods, yet only a short walk to the shops, boutiques and eateries of its popular commercial district. And beyond that, it’s only a couple blocks further to the beach, as well as a short drive to the casinos and nightlife of nearby Atlantic City.
To arrange for a tour of this masterfully restored house, you can give listing agent Paula Hartman of BHHS Fox & Roach a call at 609-487-7234, or email her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
