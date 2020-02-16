For a golfing enthusiast who’s looking for a new place to unwind between rounds, the three-bedroom, three-bath home (with two bonus rooms that can serve as additional bedrooms) for sale at 617 Country Club Drive in Galloway Township is the residential equivalent of a hole-in-one.
A premium location adjacent to Ron Jaworski’s Blue Heron Pines golf course’s 18th hole and directly across the street from the Blue Heron Pines recreational complex and clubhouse, with its swimming pool, fitness center, billiard room and driving range, makes this charming 19-year-old brick dwelling an ideal residence for lovers of the links.
In fact, before business considerations made it necessary that he relocate to Delaware, the current owner, who purchased the property eight years ago, says he “had planned on living here forever.” To that end, he upgraded just about the entire house, putting in top-of-the-line plumbing and lighting fixtures, Emtek bronze door hardware and two new double-sided insulated steel garage doors with openers that have both Wi-fi capability and battery backup.
But that’s not all. He also installed two brand-new 50-gallon hot water heaters that provide it with a virtually unlimited supply of hot water, renovated the master bathroom by adding quartz counter tops, new faucets, a frameless glass shower door and a large soaking tub, upsized the second-floor air-conditioning system to keep it “nice and cold” during summer heat spells, and turned the two-car garage into a climate-controlled indoor workshop with built-in cabinets and track lighting that “you can chill down to 65 degrees in the summer and heat up to 90 degrees in the winter.”
He even converted a dining room walk-in closet into an elegant mini wine cellar by enclosing it with bricks and installing wine racks, adding a somewhat unique dimension to the other aspects of the home, including its spacious, flowing interior and expansive, paver-inlaid rear patio and stone retaining wall, that, taken together, make it an ideal venue for entertaining.
Among its other features are a refurbished gourmet kitchen complete with upgraded stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances, granite counter tops, a tumbled marble backsplash and under-cabinet accent lighting; a family room with a cathedral ceiling, crown moldings and double-sided fireplace that also graces the living room; roomy bedrooms with walk-in closets; a first-floor laundry/utility room with stainless steel washer/dryer and wooden cabinets; a large stairway-accessible loft that can double as a game room, and a paver-surfaced driveway with space for three or more additional vehicles.
Further enhancing the vacation value of this home are its being just a short walk from Blue Heron Pines’ Seven-Tap Tavern, a mere 20 minutes’ drive from Atlantic City’s beaches, Boardwalk and casinos, and proximity to the Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway, Atlantic City International Airport and Hamilton Mall.
And that’s not to mention the added perk offered to Blue Heron homeowners in the form of a discount on green fees.
“I’m very sorry to have to move,” says the current owner, who notes that with the money he’s put into improving the property, he’s “taking a pretty big loss” by offering it for only $379,000. But should you become the next person to acquire this golfer’s paradise, you could get the benefit of all those upgrades, which listing agent Cathy Laltrello of ReMax Atlantic describes as having turned it into the equivalent of a model home.
If that sounds like it might be your idea of “par excellence” in a house, give Cathy Laltrello a call at 609-927-1063 or email cathyrealestate@comcast.net. But don’t wait too long, because your competition could well beat you to the 18th hole.
