Susan Piccone’s home at 12 Mill Lane in Linwood offers two amenities many homeowners love: lakefront living and a house big enough to lose oneself in.
The house in the Fischer Woods subdivision features 210 feet of Bargaintown Lake-front property with water views from almost every room.
The only reason Piccone is selling her home is she is downsizing now that her children no longer live under her roof.
“It has so many rooms,” Piccone said, including two family rooms, two offices, five bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms, for a total of 5,400 square feet of living space. “You can go to the other side of the house. Nobody would even know that you are there.”
Piccone is only the third owner of the home. The house was renovated from top to bottom when it was purchased 23 years ago, she said.
“We didn’t move in for 10 months,” Piccone said.
The kitchen is spacious, Piccone said. It is her favorite room in her house, and it allows her to look out at the lake when she cooks.
“That’s (the kitchen) where everybody goes. Family and friends gather in the kitchen,” Piccone said.
Hardwood floors and recessed lighting are throughout the first floor of the English/country-style home. The first floor consists of the family room with a full bath and laundry room, a dining room, a living room overlooking the water with a custom stone fireplace and two large offices. The main office has a custom lacquer painted ceiling and fireplace.
The eat-in kitchen, also on the first-floor, features a Sub-Zero refrigerator, double wall oven, five-burner stove with retractable exhaust and a breakfast nook that leads into the game room.
Four bedrooms — three of which have direct views of the lake — can be found upstairs.
The master bedroom has a terrace to sit outside. There are two large closets, one being a walk-in closet. The master bath has a tile and granite shower, double sinks and Jacuzzi tub. There are three baths on the second level.
In-law quarters with a full bath, two walk-in closets and a mini kitchen also can be found on the second floor along with a storage area.
Outside features include a custom deck, an in-ground pool and a pool house that has its own washer/dryer, living room and bar. The property even has its own private little dog yard, she said.
“We had really great, fun children’s parties in the summer. The kids’ birthday parties were huge in the summer,” Piccone said. “It’s a very unique home. The layout is made for entertaining and for family gatherings.”
For additional details or information about the property for sale at 12 Mill Lane in Linwood, call Catherine Colfver of Balsley/Losco Realty in Northfield at 609-377-4107.
