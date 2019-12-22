Imagine the feeling of living in an upscale shorefront community nearly a century ago when the interiors of beach-block homes were designed to simulate the sensation of being aboard a luxury yacht. That’s the impression conveyed by the six-bedroom, five-bath residence on the market at 106 S. Weymouth Ave. in Ventnor.
This exquisitely styled abode was built in 1925, the same year “The Great Gatsby” was published, and its interior still evokes the opulent aura of the era described in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel. Only it’s been completely refurbished with such contemporary upgrades as the addition of a fiberglass surface to what current owner Brian Berger describes as the “enormous” upper-story deck that allows those enjoying its “amazing ocean view” to go barefoot without worrying about burning their soles or getting splinters.
The design also offers a solution to the quandary in which many vacation homeowners find themselves — whether to spend the summer, or summer weekends, at their resort residence or allow it to generate revenue by renting it out. The way this particular house is constructed, with a finished, totally separate basement that includes three bedrooms, a full bath and its own kitchen, as well as two outside entrances, can enable whoever buys it to do both if they wish (with towels and bedding already provided for whoever might stay there).
All told, it’s what Berger calls a “really beautiful property” that offers unobstructed views of the Boardwalk and ocean that he says are “the best on the entire street,” and are further accentuated by the wide-angle windows of an enclosed porch that extends well past the adjacent townhouses.
Add to that such amenities as a wood-burning fireplace, ornate chandelier and original hardwood floors that have been professionally refinished, all of which “complement its old- and new-world charm,” along with a fully renovated designer kitchen equipped with brand new top-end appliances and cabinetry, a garage the owner says is big enough to accommodate a full-size SUV as well as bikes and beach gear, exterior parking for two additional vehicles, a laundry and utility room, central air (as well as window units), an outdoor shower and natural gas heating.
Oh, and one more thing — it’s not only a half-block from the beach and Boardwalk, but just steps from some of Ventnor’s most popular restaurants and shops, as well as a Wawa and even a couple of yoga studios.
To see this turnkey-condition house (which can come with furnishings), contact listing agent Paula Hartman of BHHS Fox and Roach at 609-487-7234 or redheadedrealtor@aol.com for a private showing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.