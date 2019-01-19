Virginia Gilbert gives her home at 106 Julie Drive in Northfield one of the highest compliments a homeowner can give a house.
Gilbert and her mother said they had the best times of their lives living there.
“The house is roomy. It’s a big house. The kids walk to school, and they play outside. It is safe, quiet. There is a lot of privacy,” said Gilbert, who added she likes her neighbors.
Gilbert’s mother, Susan Rosenblatt, purchased the three-story, single-family, 11-room residence in 2003 in the Sutton Woods subdivision, which is between Mill and Zion roads. Gilbert, her parents, her husband and their children all lived there together.
Gilbert’s favorite room is her morning or sunroom. The woods in the back of the house can be seen from the front of the sunroom, she said.
“Right there, we gather together, my parents, my husband, kids,” Gilbert said. “We listen to the singing of the birds in the summertime with the pool outside, the garden, the flowers. It’s amazing.”
From Gilbert’s bedroom, she can see the woods, all kinds of birds and the pool. It’s green and stays colorful in the summer, fall and winter, she said.
Gilbert’s mother wants to sell the house because the grandchildren have grown, moved out and attend college.
“For just my parents and my husband and I, it’s too big. It has five bedrooms with two more in the basement for seven bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms,” Gilbert said. “Then, we are getting older. There are too many steps for my parents to go up and down.”
Beige siding and black shutters are part of the house’s exterior. Every home on Julie Drive looks different from the outside, Rosenblatt said.
The residence’s first floor features a formal dining room, living room, over-sized family room and a morning room overlooking a wooded yard.
A gourmet kitchen with center island, which is also on the first floor, contains a gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
The second floor has three bedrooms and a master suite. As an added bonus, there is a large loft area for extra living space.
A master suite is on the third floor for extended family or guests.
The landscaped, fenced private yard has an in-ground pool with a new liner, pump and pool cover and a deck to take in the scenery.
The full-finished, English-style basement has a tiled bath and two additional bedrooms with a possible office. A two-car garage is attached to the home.
All the appliances are new and have been changed out during the 16 years the family has lived there, said Virginia Gilbert’s husband, Mike Gilbert.
Over the years, the family has also added two new heaters, Mike Gilbert said.
“The one upstairs is four years old, and the one in the basement is less than a year,” Mike Gilbert said.
New owners could do more with the landscaping on the property than his family did, Mike Gilbert said.
“It has grass, but the landscaping on the outside has really good potential to be really nice, and we never really worked on the landscaping in the front yard,” Mike Gilbert said.
An open house will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at 106 Julie Drive, Northfield.
For more information about this property or the open house, call agent Arlene Sennett of Balsley/Losco Realty at 609-226-5026 on her cellphone.
