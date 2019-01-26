The single-family, 10-room residence for sale at 49 S. Plaza Place in Atlantic City’s Lower Chelsea neighborhood will capture the attention of anyone who would appreciate living in an glamorous historical residence just a block to the beach and boardwalk.

The five-bedroom, five full baths and one half bath house was built in 1912 and still retains the feeling of elegance, nostalgia and dynamic energy of Atlantic City, said Mary Lou Ferry Wimmer, the broker/owner of Farley & Ferry Realty, based out of Ventnor.

“The home gives you a feeling of the rich and extravagant history of the area,” Ferry Wimmer said.

One of the previous owners of the home was Alan E. Kligerman. He established the business that evolved into Lactaid Inc., which marketed dairy products for people with lactose-intolerance.

In 1991, while Kligerman still owned the house, he founded AkPharma Inc. to market a new invention: an enzyme supplement to make beans and a wide variety of similar vegetables more digestible, which was commercialized under the brand name Beano.

A New York-based attorney, Alexander Fishbeyn is the current owner of the residence, Ferry Wimmer said. He doesn’t have as much opportunity as he would like to spend time at the shore, so he has made a difficult decision to sell, Ferry Wimmer said. He welcomes his family to enjoy the spacious beach home for now.

The former home of the Beano inventor was designed with a center hall layout, a foyer and a uniquely crafted staircase. There is plenty of old-world charm and preserved maple hardwood floors throughout.

Three fireplaces can be found inside the residence, in the living room, in the library and in the second-floor master suite.

A sprawling living room and sun room can be found on the northern side of the property. The front porch is off of the living room. A traditional formal dining room is available for entertaining family and friends. A custom mahogany library with stained glass is a rare find and just extraordinary.

The kitchen, which is also on the first floor is expansive and is new with Viking stainless appliances. The kitchen consists of a gas stove, a self-cleaning oven, refrigerator, a microwave, a dishwasher, a garbage disposal , trash compactor and tile flooring.

There is a powder room, also on the first floor, and another deck to the rear of the house, Ferry Wimmer said.

The master suite, which extends the entire width of the second floor, faces the ocean and offers an open layout with a private bath. Two more bedrooms can be found on the third floor.

The house includes a full basement with storage, new baths and a hot tub and plenty of room for ping pong too.

There is a one-car garage and exterior parking for at least four cars. Other outside features include curbs, a fenced yard, paved road, sidewalks and a sprinkler system. Beautifully landscaped as well in the spring and magnificent for outdoor parties.

The home is heated with natural gas and uses a gas water heater. It is cooled with central air conditioning and uses public water and sewer.

“It’s a true stunner! Located on the corner with Ocean views and close to the synagogue. “The home is one of a kind on an extremely prestigious street in lower Chelsea. If you’re interested in living close to an exciting and developing area and you enjoy entertaining and all the pleasures of living by the beach, please don’t hesitate to attend our open house this Sunday, January 27th from 1pm to 3pm. The residence is also available for summer rental from Memorial Day to Labor day, please contact us for details

For more information about the property for sale at 49 S. Plaza Place, Atlantic City, contact Mary Lou Ferry Wimmer of Farley & Ferry Realty at 609-289-1139.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

