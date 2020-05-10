Imagine owning an elegantly appointed five-bedroom luxury residence framed by majestic Mediterranean-style arches, situated on a wooded two-acre property amid a secluded enclave of custom-built homes, that not only comes complete with two master bedroom suites on both its first and second floors but its own dedicated dance studio.
Well, now you can — for a relatively modest $525,000. That’s the asking price for the one-of-a-kind house at 612 Pineview Drive in Galloway Township’s leafy Lost Pine Way neighborhood that’s been put on the market by one of America’s leading ballet impresarios, who oversaw its design and has lived there for more than two decades.
“I’d love to keep this house, but at this point I need to downsize,” Phyllis Papa, creative director of the Atlantic City Ballet Company, says of the home she has owned since 1998. “It cost me a lot more to build than I have it up for.”
For Papa, whose long career as an internationally renowned ballerina has included membership in the American Ballet Theatre and being the first American accepted into the Royal Danish Ballet, the house has served a number of purposes. The aforementioned dance studio, for example — a custom-designed room above the garage — has a “sprung” floor that’s popular with both dancers and athletes because it’s built with more “give” to better absorb shock, and has thus been an ideal venue for her to practice her routines. That unique feature could likewise be a perfect fit for a family with a budding ballerina or gymnast, as well as a great place to simply keep in shape.
The oversized master bedroom suites on both the first and second floors comprise another somewhat unusual design element of this palatial home. The one downstairs was originally incorporated to enable the owner’s parents to live with the family, and could either be used in similar fashion by whomever buys it or as a very private and luxuriant guest accommodation. Both suites come with walk-in closets (of which the one downstairs has two), bay windows and opulent bathrooms that each include a whirlpool tub and large shower stall. Additionally, the first-floor master suite has its own private sitting room with a gas-log fireplace.
A.C. Ballet’s founding artistic director achieves serenity in Galloway home
Then there’s the extensive use Papa has made of the sizable, open-air basement, the finished part of which contains a quasi-office in which she home-schooled her four children, two of whom turned out to be the youngest students to graduate from Stockton University, and that a new owner might be inclined to again use as an in-house classroom. The unfinished section can be used as a safe and dry area for storage, as demonstrated by her having stored her ballet costumes there.
Other distinctive aspects of the home include a huge formal living/dining area with a wet bar and fireplace; a great room graced by 20-foot ceilings, a wall of windows and another gas-log fireplace that opens onto a large patio; an adjacent gourmet kitchen with a full complement of stainless steel appliances and two center islands; a two-story Italian marble-floored foyer; a large laundry room equipped with cabinets, and two first-floor powder rooms. Upstairs, besides the other master suite, are three additional bedrooms with their own bathrooms (two of which are separate with a shared shower), as well as their own walk-in closets, a hall looking down on the great room and that dance studio/exercise room, which could also be used as a sixth bedroom. (The hardwood floors in all of the rooms were replaced in an upgrade done about five years ago, which also included repainting the interior.)
For convenience and safety, the first and second levels are connected by two staircases, one of which is in the kitchen, with two additional flights of stairs leading down to the basement, one from the garage. And that garage, incidentally, is big enough to house three vehicles, with room for at least three more outside.
Other amenities include central and multi-zoned air, a triple-zoned natural-gas heating system, a reverse-osmosis water-filtration system and a substantial number of solar panels to save on energy bills. As for the furnishings now in the house, they’re all negotiable.
Papa also would like potential buyers to know that since the land at the rear of the property is preserved, no one can build on it, and that the neighborhood is a “very quiet, private and safe” one where individually designed homes all sit on their own two-acre lots. The only other occupants of her tract, she said, are a family of deer and wild turkeys that are both entertaining and educational to watch, especially for kids.
Oh, and unlike conventional developments, Lost Pine Way has no homeowners association fees.
To arrange for a tour of this unique and captivating home, contact listing agent Pam Stearns at RE/MAX Atlantic at 609-641-8600, ext. 29, on her cellphone at 609-457-5986 or at pam@pamstearns.com. Take a video tour at https://youtu.be/efG7LlVIhUg.
