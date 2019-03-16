The 11-room house Eric and Fran Goldstein have for sale at 2188 West Ave. in Linwood deserves a look if someone wants to find a new place to live and loves throwing house parties.
“The house is really set up for entertaining. It’s a great house to entertain in,” said the Goldsteins, who have thrown New Year’s Eve and outdoor parties at their home.
“Probably every year, we had barbecues, swimming parties. I will miss all of that, having friends and family over,” said Fran Goldstein, who has lived in the house with her husband since 1994. “We used to entertain a lot.”
Large gatherings are easily accommodated because the first floor uses an open floor plan that connects the kitchen with the dining and living spaces.
The single-family house is designed in a way where it is equally fun to entertain outdoors as it is indoors.
“The backyard is probably our favorite space.”
With four bedrooms and 2½ baths, the Goldsteins’ home is a fenced-in, corner lot with two separate wood decks, a heated in-ground saltwater pool, an enclosed outdoor shower, an outdoor path for a bar area, a shed and a climate-controlled, two-car garage.
The house is one of a kind, with a circular driveway and custom lighting throughout.
“Our home is probably the most modern on the street. It’s really very contemporary. It’s got a unique architectural design.”
The interior of the home was designed by award-winning architect Craig Dothe and includes his signature curved walls. The kitchen was featured in an architectural magazine after construction was completed.
The first level has porcelain tile floors and vaulted ceilings.
There is a family room, a formal living room with a gas fireplace, a library/den with built-in, floor-to-ceiling shelves, and a dining room with built-ins and a wine fridge with a granite countertop.
The kitchen, which is also on the first level, features custom cabinetry with built-ins; high-end finishes and granite countertops; stainless steel appliances; a double oven (one regular, one convection); gas range; built-in microwave; regular kitchen sink and bar sink; room-sized, walk-in pantry and custom millwork.
On the second level, there is a master bedroom suite with built-in queen-sized bed and built-in furniture; two closets (one is a walk-in); marble and glass block shower with multi-heads/steam; and vanity with dual sinks.
The other three bedrooms are also on the second level, and one of them has a Murphy bed and built-ins. The laundry room is also on the second floor.
The house also offers a built-in outdoor stereo system with Bose speakers, multizoned gas heat and central air, a security system, an attic for additional storage, a new roof that is no more than two years old and a professionally landscaped, fenced yard with a sprinkler system on a well.
Besides the residence itself, the Goldsteins believe its location in Linwood is also an asset.
“You can walk anywhere,” Fran Goldstein said. “It (the house) is on a dead-end street, which is near shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants and health care. It’s private, but it’s in the middle of everything, which is nice.”
For more information about this property, call broker associate Cathy Laltrello of RE/MAX Atlantic at 609-927-1063.
