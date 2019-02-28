Ellen and Peter Pospiech’s single-family, 12-room home at 312 Central Ave. in Ocean City is special in at least three ways.
First, the next owner will be buying a three-story residence that was built in 1898 and is located in the city’s historic district.
Second, the house is in a year-round, centrally located neighborhood where a person is close enough to walk downtown, to the beach or to the bay.
Third, there are so many trees on the property that it feels like the homeowner is living in the woods in the middle of the city.
“We have a lot adjacent to our house,” said Ellen Pospiech, who added the lot is the same size as the one their home is on, 40 feet by 100 feet. “We love living on this block because it is a tree-lined street with historic homes. Ours (house) has a side yard that is nothing but trees. There are 16 or 17 species of trees. Out of every window, all we see are trees.”
Along with tons of Victorian charm, the house has many modern amenities: a chestnut fireplace with a gas insert; chestnut doors and molding, all restored by hand; a 3-year-old high-efficiency heating system; updated electric; original windows restored with newer storm windows; stained-glass windows; a recently re-coated roof; painted exterior; cedar closet; outside shower; greenhouse; and detached garage.
The home’s first floor offers the foyer, a staircase, a 30-foot-long living room, a screened-in porch, a formal dining room, kitchen with two pantries, a laundry room and a powder room.
Three bedrooms, a bathroom and a full landing can be found on both the second and third floors.
“We would love to sell the entire property to someone who would keep it as is and enjoy the yard with their family as we did with ours over the past 36 years,” Pospiech said. “If not, we will sell the two lots separately.”
The owner is applying for a subdivision. If the lot is sold separately, the asking price will be $520,000 for the lot and $750,000 for the house. Duplexes have been built on same-size lots on the street.
The house and lot together are listed at $1.27 million.
For more information on this property, contact Donna Cline at 609-287-8488 or cline.donna.realtor@gmail.com.
