Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
409 Mill Road, Gerety James Jr Applegate Nicole F; 12/19/19. $231,000
810 Shelburne Ave, Dhyne Charles W Jr Dhyne Kyle; 12/20/19. $225,000
1010 Morton Ave, Iaconelli Teresa A Barham Michael Jr; 12/20/19. $445,000
58 E Woodland Ave Unit 58, Wilson Barbara Garbutt George; 12/23/19. $100,000
ATLANTIC CITY
103 S Texas Ave, Ac Rentals Silkowitz Benjamin; 12/11/19. $155,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2409‐1, Huang Liang Nehoda Matthew; 12/11/19. $218,000
3501 Pacific 79, Van Nguyen Charles J Purdie Gordon; 12/12/19. $17,500
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 1106, Bachan Ishwar Alandy Michael R; 12/12/19. $50,000
3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 1005, Ventnor Springs Llc Buczek Leokadia; 12/13/19. $45,000
100 Berkley Sq Unit 11c, Ingerman Eileen Staller Billie H; 12/13/19. $362,500
100 S Berkley Sq Unit 11a, Ingerman Eileen Staller Billie H; 12/13/19. $362,500
BRIGANTINE
800 W Brigantine Ave 107, Cristella Livia G Danna Danielle; 12/11/19. $91,500
5208 Ocean Drive So, Eschallier Elizabeth G Sisko Brian J; 12/12/19. $580,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, Barseghian Marie Ridenour Floyd E; 12/12/19. $69,950
1012 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1, Kauffman Lawrence A Ford Joseph Patrick; 12/12/19. $135,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
31 Providence Road, Amjad Rehman Inc Varela Victor; 12/17/19. $216,300
33 Ivystone Drive, Madrid Roberto Reynaud Dattilo Janet R; 12/17/19. $242,000
111 Dover Ave, Fiorenza Salvatore J Jr Tactical Investing Inc; 12/18/19. $97,500
5 Luis Drive, Lushear Evelyn L/Exrx Flynn Christianna Lawrence; 12/18/19. $252,000
303 Sea Pine Drive, Horner Joyce Horner Joyce; 12/18/19. $133,394
327 Blossom Circle, Hines Jennifer Schumann Alissa; 12/19/19. $339,500
1577 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Platt Kyle W; 12/19/19. $160,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
713 Ravenwood Drive, Igloo Series II Reo Llc Trout Karl C; 12/11/19. $155,000
12 Waterview Drive, Amg 3 Plus Llc Spano Paige; 12/12/19. $65,000
549 Newport Court, Townsend Madsen Roberta V/Atty Ewing James M; 12/12/19. $207,500
547 Arlington Lane, Patel Yogesh Williams Kevin; 12/16/19. $213,000
803 Berrywood Lane, Renaud Gary R Oslowski Jamie; 12/16/19. $205,500
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
290 Regent Circle, Amjad Rehman Inc Mendez Paulino Eymis K; 12/19/19. $177,000
5030 Laydon Court, Asal Real Estate Inv Group Llc Ducote Mario; 12/19/19. $139,500
6337 Benson Ave, Gokul Properties Llc Marino David E; 12/19/19. $192,000
1532 Thomas Jefferson Court, Sdm Properties Llc Gitto Courtney; 12/19/19. $125,000
HAMMONTON
35 Golf Drive, Kendrex Keith C Chesebro Eric S; 12/17/19. $446,500
116 Cherry St, Galeone Carol Belsky William J; 12/20/19. $190,000
501 Jacobs St, Adams Angelina/Atty Casadia Louis A; 12/20/19. $185,000
582 E Pleasant St, Arsenault Heather A Corrato Dara L; 12/23/19. $280,000
LINWOOD
80 Oak Ave, Ghattas Sameh Patel Hasitkumar; 12/18/19. $520,000
211 W Kirklin Ave, Baxter Michael David Reilly Joanne C; 12/20/19. $159,000
MARGATE
10 N Adams Ave Unit 2, Maccleammy William H Tyman Rosalind Feldman; 12/18/19. $335,000
223 N Essex Ave, US Bank Na Belfer Larry; 12/19/19. $255,930
21 N Douglas Ave, Piraino Builders Llc Cohen Richard S; 12/20/19. $1,165,000
208 N Argyle St, Angelone Alessandro 208 N Argyle Llc; 12/20/19. $230,000
21 S Madison Ave Apt 5, Parker Gregory C Curcio Susan H; 12/23/19. $275,000
NORTHFIELD
2272 Burroughs Ave, Heist John G T Livingston Michelle L; 12/19/19. $360,000
6 Magnolia Court, Patel Hasitkumar 6 Magnolia Court Llc; 12/20/19. $342,500
300 E Mill Road, Angelo Ryan Greer Poiroux Jonah Nathaniel; 12/20/19. $248,000
PLEASANTVILLE
8 S Hampden Court, Ttlreo 2 Llc Hometown Capital Ii Llc; 12/20/19. $15,000
109 Sassafras Run, Pc5reo Llc Pleasantville Garden Llc; 12/20/19. $42,000
8 N Chester Ave, Ogando Aneury Maldonado Federico A; 12/23/19. $49,900
110 Martin Terrace, 54 Golf Llc Altagracia Guzman Belgica; 12/24/19. $52,000
SOMERS POINT
124b Pleasant Ave, Hanlin Jonathan Miller Charles G; 12/10/19. $125,000
11 Ambler Road, Akhtar Waqas Macneill Jeffrey L; 12/13/19. $162,000
7 S Village Drive, US Hud Pagano Russell; 12/18/19. $110,200
VENTNOR
103 N Newport Ave, Fischer Wolfgang Landes Elliot Matthew; 12/12/19. $266,000
228 N Newark Ave, Fetters Diane Hansen House Llc; 12/17/19. $85,000
5300 Boardwalk Unit 309, Cohen Neil Karr Geri; 12/17/19. $88,000
710 N Little Rock Ave, Ruby Leota M Magill Shaun; 12/18/19. $210,000
Cape May County
AVALON
7800 Dune Drive #116, Callahan John C Chambers Joseph; 12/2019. $132,500
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Prtn Capuano Steven; 12/2019. $410,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Prtn Capuano Steven; 12/2019. $420,000
173 33rd St #3, Gomez Laurie J Webber Adam L; 12/2019. $550,000
CAPE MAY
315 Ocean St, Harmony LLC Cape May Grilled Cheese LLC; 12/2019. $300,000
9 Jackson St, Greves Robert Raguseo Anthony; 12/2019. $365,000
101 S Lafayette St, Cassidy R A Trust Lewis James J; 12/2019. $365,000
1250C Vermont Ave, Brozina Stephen Dupont Valerie; 12/2019. $375,000
1226 Lafayette St, Battiato Melissa Trust O’Connor Brian H; 12/2019. $399,999
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
330 Gracetown Road, Zimmerman Janice Guard Giralo Anthony; 12/2019. $320,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
232 W Ocean Ave, Anastasiou Christopher Alexander K Goughary; 11/2019. $150,000
305 Arizona Ave, Jb II Property Hldngs LLC Kapp Kevin; 11/2019. $160,000
105 Shadeland Ave, Collins Thomas C Keeler Mary Elizabeth; 11/2019. $185,900
210 E Virginia Ave, Murdock Doris A Kennedy Thomas R; 11/2019. $235,000
708 Indian Ave, Jenkins Julianne Schmidt William Jr; 11/2019. $305,000
602 Caspian Ave, Kurz Robert F Jr Varsalona Eugene; 11/2019. $377,500
12 Captains Court, Caruso Anna P Hristov Hristofor; 11/2019. $385,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
307 Stone Harbor Blvd #5-6, Caga Real Estate L L C Cape Regional Hldngs LLC; 11/2019. $500,000
105 E Wildwood Ave, Wisch Marguerite Todd Frederick; 11/2019. $60,000
436 Shunpike Road, NJ HMFA Glorchip Prop LLC; 11/2019. $141,200
128 Old Goshen Road, Gundrum William Rodney Black Paul M; 11/2019. $199,000
400 Hand Ave, Ludlam Judith Anne Exr&C Bannon Regina; 11/2019. $208,000
2206 Tidewater Ave, Jones Rickey J Armstrong Jo Ann; 11/2019. $280,000
877 Hand Ave, Cohen Susan L Parker Adam; 11/2019. $290,000
23 Dory Drive, Mc Dermott Jane Haungs Andrew; 11/2019. $315,000
4 Tally Ho Road, Elias Michael A Hall Benjamin; 11/2019. $551,001
NORTH WILDWOOD
500 Kennedy Drive, Girgenti Cynthia Lashley Mark K; 11/2019. $218,000
1500 Atlantic Ave #2, Vandegrift Joseph H Kneule Madelon E; 11/2019. $220,000
106 E 5th Ave, Van Note Robert P Exr Adal LLC; 11/2019. $250,000
309 Surf Ave, O’Connell Robert J III Munizza Joseph; 11/2019. $268,000
107 E 17th Ave, Zebrowski Maureen J Adm Paris Steven; 11/2019. $335,000
2210 Surf Ave, Fatz Matthew Cousart Marie; 11/2019. $385,000
105 Central Ave, Lopian Constance Clinton William M; 11/2019. $465,000
305 E 15th Ave, Albanese Michael Luongo Robert Paul; 11/2019. $487,000
401 Surf Ave Un 6, North Wildwood Donohue Joseph F Lennox Nancy A; 11/2019.$90,000
OCEAN CITY
1429-31 Haven Ave #A, Markman Peter B Patterson Dale; 11/2019. $437,500
108 52nd St, Seeley Thomas E Somers Justin; 11/2019. $450,000
2705-07 West Ave #B 2nd Fl, Keller Michele M Najbrt Traci Freed; 11/2019. $480,000
1815 Central Ave, Galbreath David H Exr Jwr Properties LLC; 11/2019. $487,500
1815 Central Ave, Johnson John C Jwr Properties LLC; 11/2019. $487,500
37 Bayonne Place, Herbert Linda Locke Stephen; 11/2019. $525,000
213 Bay Ave, Carey Thomas J Lanzalotto Louis J Jr; 11/2019. $551,000
1914-16 Central Ave #A, Connor Richard C Rowley Donald P; 11/2019. $561,000
1718 Asbury Ave, Stewart Donald E Choriw George; 11/2019. $565,000
3114 Haven Ave, Amendolia Peter A Landis Michael W; 11/2019. $570,000
231-35 Ocean Ave, Brown Douglas Central Ave Alleyoop LLC; 11/2019. $570,000
SEA ISLE CITY
28 63rd St, Mullin William Crowley Patrick X; 11/2019. $725,000
125 51st St, Thacker Debra Krueger Paul; 11/2019. $770,000
137 59th St, Vail James P Replogle Robert P Jr; 11/2019. $915,000
235 85th St, Brown Linda M Charles Scott J; 11/2019. $624,000
STONE HARBOR
239 91st St South, Zinn J Gregroy Zinn Jonathan M; 11/2019. $450,000
264 85th St B East, Hartzell Lynne H Heilman John E; 11/2019. $911,750
234 111th St, Rendle Gilbert R Jr Oeschger Gordon E; 11/2019. $925,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
49 E Golden Oak Lane, Casebeer Catherine M Guiseppe R&A LLC; 11/2019. $267,500
29 Foxborugh Road, Deibert Kathleen D Est Mc Coy Matthew; 11/2019. $281,000
24 Mistletoe Ave, Wolfe Michael T Vedmetskiy Yuriy; 11/2019. $295,000
112 Prescott Ave, Leonard Thomas B Est Leonard John J; 11/2019. $400,000
296 Ibis Lane, Patterson Edward J Jr Exr Mc Bride Genevieve; 11/2019. $53,500
1131 Route US 9 S, Fannie Mae Carneiro Candida; 11/2019. $91,875
WILDWOOD
116 E Maple Ave 1A, Cisero Michael Buckley James C; 11/2019. $250,000
209 E Glenwood Ave #D, Reid John T Shaw Patricia A; 11/2019. $261,900
318 E Hildreth Ave #7, Zeibari Gregory Stokes Robert D; 11/2019. $407,900
301 E Rochester Ave, Paxson Bradley C Rubler Brett; 11/2019. $460,00
4606 Park Blvd Un B, Fatuxa Group LLC Friess Judith A; 11/2019. $178,000
WILDWOOD CREST
8304 Pacific Ave, Esteves Jose G Crivellone John W; 11/2019. $45,000
6003 Park Blvd, Piccinich Chris Schonewolf Michael J; 11/2019. $280,000
106 E Denver Ave, Actio Group LLC East Denver Holdings LLC; 11/2019. $285,820
408 E Cresse Ave 202, Beccari Harry D Campanelli Joseph T; 11/2019. $296,000
6511 New Jersey Ave, Spillett Michael S Jackson Stephen; 11/2019. $352,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
21 Markley Drive, My Life Designs Llc; Burton Rashed; 11/6/2019. $96,800
61 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Mtglq Investors Lp; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; 11/6/2019. $20,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP{p
331 Quail Road, Rmac Trust Series; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Hollinshead Michael; Larose Lovely; 11/19/2019. $21,000
2547 Milbourne Drive, Ditech Financial Llc Atty; Green Tree Mortgage Loan Trust; Wells Fargo Bank Trust By Atty; Williams Kenneth; 11/19/2019. $19,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
324 Woodruff Carmel Road, Midfirst Bank; Woodward Donald S; 11/20/2019. $108,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
31 Waldens Drive, Hallauer Terry; T-Ray Investments Llc; Pedley Judeal M; 11/12/2019. $131,000
32 Waldens Drive, Alta Residential Solutions Llc Atty; Christiana Trust; Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Reyes-Romero Sandy Maribel; 11/14/2019. $42,000
7 Sunset Ave, Pc7reo Llc; Morales-Gonzalez Greysi L; 11/15/2019. $15,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
107 Shadybrook Lane, Hecksher Alena Fka; Hecksher-Lewis Alena; Lewis Shawn; Gomes Bryan M; 11/13/2019. $157,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
5657 Ward Ave, Mcmahon John C Jr; Robbins Jody; 11/8/2019. $134,500
5705 Ward Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Selene Finance Lp Atty; Puleo Toni; Woolson Philip; 11/18/2019. $38,000
3359 Cedarville Road, Gallagher Kyle; Rossi Linda; 11/22/2019. $175,000
MILLVILLE
124-126 S 4th St, Atlantis Associates; Epstein Roy Ptr Ta; Feldman Alan F Ptr Ta, Percival Timothy, 10/22/2019. $60,000
215 Cottage St, Kaelin Helene C Est By Exec; Kaelin Robert H Jr Exec; Kaelin-Ballurio Kimberly H Exec, Busnardo Brian Alan; Busnardo Lydianne Olbrich; 10/22/2019. $175,000
427 Ellen Court, Bank Of New York Fka; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Bayview Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Cwalt 2004-J7 By Trust By Atty, Dls2 Properties Llc; 10/22/2019. $132,300
40 Cornwall Ave, Jcm Development Llc; Mcanulty Jason, Hyson Heather L; 10/23/2019. $165,000
14 Ettie Drive, Haddock James; Haddock Mary E, Washington David R Jr; Washington Shataya R, 10/24/2019. $245,000
1204 Buckshutem Road, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Divine Legacy Properties Llc; 10/24/2019. $12,862.50
533 N 3rd St, New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency; New Jersey Mortgage Finance Agency Fka, 105 Homes Llc; 10/24/2019. $40,000
712 Cherry St, Starn Danielle N, Gauntt John; 10/24/2019. $120,000
15 Cedar Road, Giocondo Edna Est By Exec; Giocondo Edna Exec, Givens Eugene Jr; 10/25/2019. $55,000
301 Riverside Drive, Maurice River Group Llc; Ruga John, Tetris Industrial Llc; 10/27/2019. $1,300,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
995 Columbia Highway, Turner Ashley E; Turner Matthew, Brown Donna H; Brown Douglas C; 10/3/2019. $140,000
891 Columbia Hgwy, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Upland Mortgage Loan Trust B By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Miller Clair; 10/7/2019. $61,045
VINELAND
810 Cypress Drive, Derose Amelia M Fka Est; Gosbin Amelia M Est By Exec; Gosbin Bruce R, Hall Michael A; Hall Rebecca W; 10/8/2019. $234,900
S Lincoln Ave, Castellini Richard Est Ptr Ta; Castellini Rita By Atty; Castellini Theodore & Richard Castellini; Castellini Theodore Est Ptr Ta; Clark Patricia; Demore Sandra Atty; Lucas Donna Atty; Vaughn Patricia Fka; Weir Janice; Williams Deborah, Pontano Thomas, 10/8/2019. $80,000
4421 E Chestnut Ave, Brown Raymond T; Brown Sandra F, Polihronopoulos Irene; Polihronopoulos Spirodon, 10/8/2019. $390,000
1950 Wynnewood Drive, Chalow Barry K By Shrf; Chalow Maryann By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Yank Marina Services By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc, 10/8/2019. $105,000
1347 N Mill Road, Fifth Third Bank; Fifth Third Mortgage Co Fka, Hernandez Lilia, 10/9/2019. $45,000
711 S Myrtle St, Alavez Elvira Aka; Perez Elvira Alavez Aka, Robles Luis Angel Marrero, 10/9/2019, $70,000
629 East Drive, Fox Ellis Est By Exec; Fox Geraldine Est By Exec; Fox Mark Exec, Canizalez Kimberly A; Mazabel-Cruz William A, 10/10/2019. $182,000
914 Park Ave, Salas Damian; Salas Elaine, Greene Jeanina R; Greene Robert, 10/15/2019. $140,000
2142 E Chestnut Ave, Brigidi Bartholomew F; Brigidi Josephine A, Mercoli Michele Denise, 10/15/2019, $153,000
366 N Brookfield St, Levari Thomas J, Carr Kimberly; Carr Ryan, 10/15/2019. $259,750
1341 Nelson Lane, Elwell James A; Elwell Laura J, Axelson Stacie, 10/15/2019. $140,000
53 Bortle Ave, Gubitosi Albert S; Gubitosi Helen; Mayo Paula L, Fernandez Roberto A, 10/15/2019, $150,000
751 S 6th St, Petronglo Carmine; Petronglo Joanne, Rpj Properties Llc, 10/15/2019, $100,000
2952 Wilson Ave, Dean Terry; Dean Virginia A, Hammer Rentals Llc, 10/15/2019. $75,000
1855 Chris Court, Pinotti Jane Est By Exec; Robinson Jacquelynn G Exec, Lelli Jacqueline, 10/15/2019. $217,000
716 E Montrose St, Carr Kimberly Y; Carr Ryan P, Otero Wanda, 10/17/2019. $129,900
1276 Shady Creek Lane, 1276 Shady Creek Llc; Chowdhury Julie; Garrastegui Adam, Attia Ahmed; Attia Ayman, 10/17/2019. $329,900
1772 Garwood Lane, Fernandez Stephen; Salomon-Fernandez Yves, Shevchenko Danylo; Shevchenko Diana, 10/17/2019. $230,000
Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
33 S Los Angeles Drive, 7/2019. $151,075
12 Osborn Court, 7/2019. $130,000
76 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2019. $144,200
313 Concord Court, 7/2019. $142,000
234 S Pulaski Blvd, 7/2019. $70,000
25 Country Club Blvd, 7/2019. $249,000
7 Chapel Lane, 7/2019. $175,000
4 W Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $250,000
111 Boom Way, 7/2019. $227,000
19 Wimbleton Lane, 7/2019. $225,000
116 Juniper Drive, 7/2019. $163,000
21 Pebble Beach Lane, 7/2019. $160,000
48 Vincent Court, 7/2019. $136,500
110 E Delaware Drive, 7/2019. $90,000
115 S Longboat Drive, 7/2019. $189,000
101 S Burgee Drive, 7/2019. $178,000
131 Lake Medford Lane, 7/2019. $150,000
36 Fazio Court, 7/2019. $110,353
15 Davids Lane, 7/2019. $100,000
302 Candle Lake Drive, 7/2019. $100,000
252 Newport Way, 7/2019. $298,450
12 Runyon Court, 7/2019. $170,000
1 W Thames Road, 7/2019. $55,000
93 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $280,000
2 Oakland Bay Court; 7/2019. $151,500
7 Fire House Drive, 7/2019. $169,000
216 Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $113,000
216 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $91,200
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
