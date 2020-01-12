Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
1 Mechanic St Unit 304, One Mechanic Street Llc Williams Myron; 10/16/19. $152,500
42 Mechanic St, 6 N Brighton Llc Kowerski Jason M; 10/16/19. $210,000
122 Bayview Drive, Torres Patrice Hernandez Jose; 10/18/19. $162,900
ATLANTIC CITY
1825 Madison Ave, Regan James Jr Glass Ronnie; 10/04/19. $74,000
1228 N Ohio Ave, Atcf Reo Holdings Llc Herrera Paz Nagda Antonia; 10/04/19. $36,000
2834 Atlantic Ave #104, Lelii Amelia Begum Ummia; 10/05/19. $70,000
2116 Morningside Drive, Wells Fargo Bk Na Ray Jennifer; 10/07/19. $12,900
1029 Caspian Ave, Infinity Real Esate Inv Llc Abiah Consulting And Trading Corp; 10/07/19. $50,500
33 S Iowa Ave #D1, Antonicello Anthony High Touch Contractors Llc; 10/07/19. $35,000
106 S Texas Ave Unit B, Moore Donald77 Bedys Capital Llc; 10/07/19. $40,000
101 Liberty Ave, Stow Jo Frances Goldblatt Brett; 10/08/19. $282,000
6 N Brighton Ave 2, S Bartram Ave Llc Bottalico Pasquale A; 10/08/19. $267,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 806t1, Dankowitz John Behler Richard A Jr; 10/08/19. $175,000
BRIGANTINE
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd #L10, Fisher Steven Healy Michael A; 10/02/19. $85,000
5000 Harbor Beach Blvd, Sea Spray Ventures Llc Tlc Jr Llc; 10/03/19. $350,000
33 Coquille Beach Drive, Stroup George J Juliano Virginia M; 10/03/19. $375,000
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 3301, Brown James H Bauerle Michael C; 10/03/19. $400,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N109, Pearcy Donis Genzo John P; 10/04/19. $264,000
4240 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit 204, Stricker Francis T Mason Michael J; 10/05/19. $260,000
31 Cummings Place, Collins James J Jr Suraci Joseph; 10/05/19. $273,000
330 42nd St South Unit D46, Delbene Gail Newell Andrew; 10/08/19. $250,000
39 Lighthouse Drive, Huie James K Rhoads Stephen P; 10/08/19. $242,000
401 S 29th St, Janson Joseph A Decker Terryl Ann; 10/08/19. $750,000
824 W Shore Drive, Maguire Timothy Patrick Acunto Brian; 10/08/19. $875,000
BUENA
719 S Harding Hwy, USA Hilton Sibyl; 10/15/19. $70,250
521 N Harding Highway, Kendall James H Letushko Andrey; 10/16/19. $42,500
110 S Harding Highway, Atlas Nc 1 Spe Llc 110 Harding Llc; 10/24/19. $70,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
304 Colin Lane, Investors Bank House 2 Home Inv Llc; 10/08/19. $66,500
531 Cedar Ave, Herold Thomas E Depalma Robert; 10/08/19. $215,00
131 Clover Lane, Surace Robert A Green Daisha M; 10/09/19. $173,000
200 Cedar Lake Drive, Abrams Connie Boshell Tom Parker; 10/09/19. $149,900
CORBIN CITY
415‐417 Harding Lane, Mayrhofer Christina R Gibbons Elizabeth A; 10/09/19. $210,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
15 Diamond Drive, Barbere Paul J Glasser John L III; 10/07/19. $270,000
603 Jonathon Court, Bergman Erik Michael Sweeny Thomas E Jr; 10/07/19. $147,500
211 Ivy Road, Harris Thomas E Lerro Francis A; 10/07/19. $305,000
637 Zion Road, Kpb Assets Inc Laigaie Patricia Ann; 10/07/19. $167,500
393 & 397 Steelmanville Road, Damato Donna Seyler Brian L Jr; 10/07/19. $180,000
2511 Fire Road Unit A011, 2100 Felver Llc Hanna Rimon; 10/08/19. $199,900
47 Providence Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Miah Sohag; 10/08/19. $190,000
121 Iris Drive, Ortega Manuel J Connolly James P; 10/08/19. $272,000
412 Zion Road, Kooperman Kelly L Lavine James T Jr; 10/08/19. $153,000
18 Sturbridge Court, Chamberlain Frank R Jr Truax Daniel Nelson; 10/08/19. $193,700
5063 Ridge Ave, Rimska Jekaterina Nguyen Demi H; 10/08/19. $267,000
169 School House Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Dijoseph Lennie L; 10/09/19. $180,000
6711 Washington Ave, Apothotia Inc Plamantouras Jim; 10/09/19. $700,000
3 Noahs Road, Price Property Inv Llc Gutter Line Entrp Ltd; 10/09/19. $57,500
418 Oakland Ave, Gokul Properties Llc Depellegrini Darrin; 10/09/19. $224,000
7018 Fernwood Ave, Blue Sky Properties Llc Cook Michael F; 10/09/19. $345,000
107 Sandbar Road, Brown Jamel A Rockelein Santino; 10/10/19. $279,000
355 Sunflower Drive, Doms Margaret M Adams Richard M; 10/10/19. $307,000
23 Olivia Drive, Restrepo Liliana/Atty Chau Hanh; 10/11/19. $216,000
214 Sun Valley Circle, Wodazak Thomas J Howard Christopher G; 10/11/19. $294,000
310 Ashland Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Peralta Milianys Brito; 10/15/19. $64,900
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
432 Nectar Ave, Enliven Homes Llc Doyne Matthew Thomas; 10/07/19. $175,900
608a 2nd Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Morgan Courtney Skye; 10/07/19. $120,500
125 Newcastle Court, Kulawiak Lorraine A Montufar Charles; 10/08/19. $225,000
428 E Elm Ave, Jump Richard P Mancuso Nicholas; 10/08/19. $245,000
628 W Duerer St, Gall Michael W Entrekin Eliza; 10/08/19. $156,000
103 Colonial Court, Herskowitz Glen A/Ind&Exr&Tr Kim Ye S; 10/08/19. $90,000
224 E Colman Place, Property Hunters Llc Trivedi Harshidaba; 10/08/19. $145,000
31 Greenwich Drive, Rapp Calvin S Jablonski Christopher; 10/08/19. $87,000
41 Colonial Court, Cirrincione Rentals Llc Cirrincione Francesca P; 10/09/19. $65,000
405 Cresson Ave, Moore Wesley H III Gonzales Edward; 10/09/19. $171,000
225 Colonial Court, Cirrincione Rentals Llc Cirrincione Francesca P; 10/09/19. $70,000
557 Barnegat Ave, Hartman Kathleen/Ind&Exrx Cooper Willie A Jr; 10/09/19. $137,900
710 Lakefront Circle, Kessler James E Butler Brianna S; 10/10/19. $152,500
1410 Broad St, Prosper Ligia Blue Sky Prop Llc; 10/10/19. $87,000
271 W Father Keis Drive, Bishop Robert M Mcclaren Jessica; 10/10/19. $158,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2744 Mimosa Court, Wolper Carol J Sha & Sha Rentals Llc; 10/03/19. $50,000
5745 Second St, Freiwald Dominick W Kessler Ronald; 10/03/19. $192,500
3410 Juniper Court, Almonte Larry C/Shff Paradise Properties Nj Llc; 10/04/19. $51,000
948 Calhoun Ave, Hesser Theodore F Burkhart Benjamin H; 10/04/19. $170,500
9 Belair Court, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Sala Sarah; 10/04/19. $197,200
4 Rue, Cezanne Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 10/07/19. $73,500
6853 Third Ave, Laws David E,‐Jr Country Blues Llc; 10/07/19. $120,000
2609 Dogwood Court, Bank Of Ny Mellon Yim Levin Hiushan Noel; 10/08/19. $70,350
92 Fox Hollow Drive, Mendelsohn Despina E Majors Leslie Joseph; 10/08/19. $270,000
6180 Towhee Lane, Angelo Carrie Marie Jasso Guerrero Guadalupe J; 10/09/19. $196,250
182 Pheasant Run, Kantrowitz Josephine Harris Nancy L; 10/09/19. $245,000
5034 Laydon Court, Chew Lian S Rivera Ivelisse; 10/09/19. $120,000
13 Matisse Drive, Cefaretti Christopher M Peters Micheal; 10/09/19. $258,000
2750 Mimosa Court, Battistelli Andrea Paradise Properties Nj Llc; 10/09/19. $32,000
1526 Hamilton Court, Byck Charles Eppes Monique; 10/09/19. $125,000
4405 Black Horse Pike, Jc Penney Prop Inc Hamilton Mall Realty Llc; 10/10/19. $1,700,000
72 Gasko Road, Morrison Ken Wells Fargo Bk Na; 10/10/19. $232,591
HAMMONTON
135 S Monroe Ave, Timothy Tonczyczyn Llc Fulmer Amanda M; 10/15/19. $237,000
760 8th St, Davis Sharon T Williamson James R; 10/15/19. $415,000
557 Grape St, Mccarthy Jared Warlow John; 10/16/19. $269,500
15 S Liberty St, Walsh Jonathan M Raio Frank J Jr; 10/17/19. $246,283
LINWOOD
2190‐2192 West Ave, Musterel Frank/Exr Kanzaria Mitul; 10/23/19. $320,000
1437 Woode Lynn Blvd, Ziegler Mark Mahoney James M; 10/25/19. $305,000
1930 Shore Road, Byrne Shaun P Portnoy Randy; 10/30/19. $25,500
2307 Beach Terrace, Jordan A Katz 2012 Tr For Cynthia Katz Asz Properties Llc; 10/09/19. $4,200,000
MARGATE
105 N Rumson Ave, Hark David 105 N Rumson Llc; 10/02/19. $395,000
23 S Union Ave, Shubin Allen Shohen Scott Ryan; 10/02/19. $1,435,000
9705 Atlantic Ave, Drabik Theresa M Leon Stuart; 10/03/19. $640,000
8219 Fulton Ave, Brucker Kathleen C Brucker William David; 10/03/19. $110,000
130 N Adams Ave #B, Thrall Thomas R/Atty Arjen 1 Llc; 10/03/19. $147,000
13 N Jefferson Ave Unit B, Bendyl Development Marcus Hillary; 10/04/19. $779,000
9400 Atlantic Ave #407, Lowenthal Harvey Lucker Arthur; 10/05/19. $267,000
104 S Franklin Ave, Stefanidis John P Tjoumakaris Stavropoula I; 10/07/19. $1,250,000
9201 Atlantic Ave Unit 18, Freedman Ellis Galob Cara; 10/08/19. $92,000
20 S Douglass Ave Unit A, Sea Grape Prop Llc Pew Wendy; 10/08/19. $765,000
17 S Clarendon Ave, Rife Kathleen/Admrx Savran Steven; 10/08/19. $660,500
NORTHFIELD
4106 Dolphin Ave, Cattie Joan H Hilton Rosemary; 10/17/19. $99,000
39 E Vernon Ave, Noecker Denton Troiano Anthony C; 10/17/19. $217,500
PLEASANTVILLE
161 W Reading Ave, Demosthenes Etenson Demosthenes Etenson; 10/04/19. $20,000
526 Brad St, Moscatiello Frances Carreon Jose; 10/07/19. $105,000
141 Loraine Ave, US HUD Garcia Perez Dionicio M; 10/07/19. $99,000
511 S Main St, Venice Park Mobil Inc Ag Payless Tire Shop Llc; 10/09/19. $179,900
102 W Lindley Ave, Faber Lisa B Vongnaraj Steve C; 10/09/19. $87,500
323 W Adams Ave, Fannie Mae Lopez Hernandez Rosa Alba; 10/09/19. $66,000
350 S Edgeley Ave, Bishop Mary K/Exrx Bathroom And Kitchen King Remodeling Llc; 10/11/19. $100,000
724 Clearview Ave, US Bank Tr Na Robertson Issac Ray; 10/15/19. $28,000
SOMERS POINT
124 Colwick Drive, Long Charles D Drozdov Darren A; 10/15/19. $72,500
8 Malvern Road, Contini Charles Marano Ralph; 10/15/19. $219,000
905 Harbour Cove, Peterman Howard G Foley Michael; 10/17/19. $255,000
VENTNOR
4800 Boardwalk #507, Feingold Alan/Tr Paparone Pamela; 10/01/19. $183,000
5000 Boardwalk Unit 1217, Bootel Marc/Exr Robins Paul H; 10/02/19. $350,000
112 S Oxford Ave Unit 402, Laughlin James Lee/Exr Crosson Kelley; 10/02/19. $250,000
208 N Suffolk Ave, Krauthause Carl Lee Dremer Homes Llc; 10/02/19. $99,000
128 N Portland Ave, Dembinski Eva M/Atty Aht Enterprises Llc; 10/03/19. $200,000
28 N Washington Ave #1, Landrum Fred L Mahan Stephen; 10/03/19. $267,500
10 N Wyoming Ave Unit 2, Scheuermann Helga Greenberg Janet; 10/03/19. $460,000
126 N Portland Ave, Dembinski Eva M/Atty Aht Enterprises Llc; 10/03/19. $125,000
13 N Wissahickon Ave, Heitzer Daniel B Yocavitch Joseph; 10/04/19. $350,000
111 S Surrey Ave Unit 310, Sweeney Joseph Cassy & Brian Llc; 10/07/19. $152,000
18 S Troy Ave, Rudolph Phyllis R Spagnola John R; 10/08/19. $335,000
102 S Princeton Ave, Reisboard Beth G/Tr Coyne Adam; 10/08/19. $486,500
412 N Harvard Ave, Budman Gary Speaker Palubinsky Regina C; 10/08/19. $785,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
1408 11th Ave, Murphy Helmut William Rogers John B; 10/03/19. $13,500
908 Blake Drive, Lee Vienna S Wahab Abdul; 10/15/19. $90,000
1005 Blvd Route 50, US HUD Hill Daniel C; 10/15/19. $51,000
30 Estelle Ave, Ferronto William A Ferronto Brandon C; 10/18/19. $190,000
Cape May County
AVALON
Lot 14 Block 54.04, Nearey Claire 5402 Dune Drive LLC; 9/2019. $1,400,000
756 21st St, Bond Jacquelyn L Welsh Thomas J Jr; 9/2019. $2,100,000
4829 Fifth Ave, Curtin Francis W Mclaughlin Thomas J; 9/2019. $2,695,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
4 Kaylin Court; 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-NJ; 9/2019. $120,626
11 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-NJ; 9/2019. $120,626
14 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-NJ; 9/2019. $120,626
12 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-NJ; 9/2019. $120,626
10 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-NJ; 9/2019. $120,626
402 Whildam Ave, Bell Diana 101 Briarwood Ave LLC; 9/2019. $130,000
Lot 9 & 10 Block 470, Swartz M T Adm Yagecic Molly V; 9/2019. $175,000
733 Jonathan Hoffman Road, Case Linda A Lubner Keith C; 9/2019. $245,000
145 Spruce Ave, Knight Christine Dimeo Mchael J; 9/2019. $263,000
400 E Raleigh Ave Un 421, Sobala Joseph B Ciccarone John M; 9/2019. $405,000
207 E Madison Ave, Pennebere Anthony D’Ambrosio Joseph; 9/2019. $485,000
326 Portsmouth Road, Groth Sharon L Naughton Thomas; 9/2019. $688,500
2689 Bay Drive, Brzoska Thomas J Pickus Robert M; 9/2019. $990,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
46 Orbit Drive, 317 E Hand LLC Vachev Kaloyan K; 9/2019. $267,500
16 Cynwyd Drive, Sherman Andrew F Burton Kyle D; 9/2019. $275,000
705 Cedar Ave, Herforth Michael BRdnax Nina; 9/2019. $299,000
1902 Tidewater Ave, Bilson Thomas J Lyons Patrick; 9/2019. $315,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
422 W Mulberry Ave, Sacco Edward L West Pine Ave Inc; 9/2019. $275,000
1900 Boardwalk, Lorcheim Paul Houlihan Christopher; 9/2019. $339,000
417-425 E 22nd Ave, Lerro Joseph J Brandt James M; 9/2019. $365,500
240 E 14th Ave, Munz Janet Stowman Walter Duke; 9/2019. $375,000
OCEAN CITY
2909-11 Central Ave, Y-Q Real Estate LLC Roop Stephen Trust; 9/2019. $812,500
4847 Asbury Ave, North Peak Holdings LLC Weisbrot Connie Susan; 9/2019. $830,000
1611 Central Ave, Nichols Norman V Denlinger David M; 9/2019. $875,000
125-127 E Atlantic Blvd 8995, Hayden Anthony J 125 East Atlantic Blvd; 9/2019. $950,000
4332 Central Ave, Mcgowan John T Est Jwr Properties LLC; 9/2019. $999,000
908 N St, Dugan Gerald J Farrell Robert E; 9/2019. $1,750,000
3605-07 Asbury Ave, Mac Gregor Barbara Jo Ann Mac Gregor Tracy; $50,630
812-20 Ocean Ave Un 208, Vendetti Jaice Mc Millen Keith W; 9/2019. $225,000
921 Park Place #610, Kover-Carter Patricia E Morenilla Luis; 9/2019. $315,000
336-338 Bay Ave, Batterman Scott Sawicky Danuta M; 9/2019. $320,000
1128 Bay Ave Un C3, Longmuir James D Lewandowski Michael A; 9/2019. $360,000
921 Park Place, Raske Vicki Kavjian David A Trust; 9/2019. $418,000
SEA ISLE CITY
3700 Boardwalk, Fongheiser Diana C Cori James R; 9/2019. $585,000
133 46th St, Poppleton Donald G Iacone Vincent; 9/2019. $860,000
8223 Sounds Ave, Philippides Stylianos A Crowl Cyndi L; 9/2019. $950,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
213 Sandberg Place, 1900 Capital Trust II Bross George; 9/2019. $218,000
118 Bryan Road, Dickey Timothy C Walcott Brandon D; 9/2019. $310,000
26 Red Oak Drive, Gillespie Ryan Collins James J Jr; 9/2019. $350,000
607 Route US 9 N, Barton Charles E Trust Mc Creesh Noel; 9/2019. $378,000
WILDWOOD
437 W Roberts Ave, Eight Inv Group LLC Brown Gary T; 9/2019. $155,000
1204 Golf Club Road, Napoleon C A Trust Barnabei James; 9/2019. $214,000
4901 Susquehanna Ave Un 301, Damore Ronald L Frey Andrew M Sr; 9/2019. $257,900
5201 Ocean Ave Un 7008, Fisher Jeffrey Bobon William L; 9/2019. $305,000
317 W Cresse Ave Un 100, Vallese Courtney Bobo Steven R; 9/2019. $309,000
WILDWOOD CREST
8600 Pacific Ave, Keen Cons Group LLC Krause John F; 9/2019. $675,000
123 W Syracuse Ave, Hesko Gerald F J Profera Sharon K; 9/2019. $157,655
408 E Farragut, Bank Of America Ntl Asso Cappelle Paul; 9/2019. $288,750
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
114 South Ave, Matthews Diane M Aka; Matthews Larry W Est, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc, 8/29/2019. $17,000
118 Bank, Chimera Reo 2018-Nr1 Llc By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Atty, Haus Boys Llc; Hemighaus Matthew, 8/29/2019. $26,500
226 Giles Road, Carman Robin M, Mercado Jonathan, 8/30/2019. $107,900
Bank Street Extension & Broad St, Bridgeton City Of Redevelopment Agency Aka, Bridgeton Development Group Llc, 8/31/2019. $150,000
MILLVILLE
503 East Oak St, Long Helen; Long Morton J Est, Neron Mildred, 8/29/2019. $53,000
708 Menantico Ave, Landmark Development No 4 Llc; Senseman Karl, Lopez Melissa M, 8/30/2019. $165,000
220-222 S 15th St, Hawrylak Shari Fka; Ney Patrick; Ney Shari L, Barfield Kim, 8/30/2019. $149,500
2205 Buttonwood Lane, Daneke George J Est; Daneke Irene Est By Exec; Nutile Stacey Ann Aka Exec; Rummel Stacey Aka Exec, Palys Nikolai C, 8/30/2019. $135,000
VINELAND
2639 Monroe Ave, D&D Kuzmicz Construction Llc; Kuzmicz Daniel, Napoli Joseph A; Napoli Judith I, 8/21/2019. $265,000
2580 London Ave, Njhr 1 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr, Teneva Anelia; 8/21/2019. $245,000
2811 Maple Ave, Felder Jennifer; Lopez Joseph, Arslan Osman; 8/21/2019. $105,000
556 Bradford Drive, Portalatin Ashlynicol Aka; Portalatin Richard O; Salazar Ashlynicol Aka, Rivera Justin; Rivera Ruth; 8/21/2019. $165,000
2296 Musterel Lane, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Residential Capital Management Group Lp Atty; Leyva Avyel T; Leyva Olivia; 8/22/2019. $199,900
2139 E Chestnut Ave Unit 11, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Dickinson Kenneth R; Dickinson Pauline E; 8/22/2019. $93,840
Southern Ocean County
LACEY TOWNSHIP
466 Barnacle Road, 6/2019. $190,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
27 W Carolina Ave, 6/2019. $476,242
10 E Winifred Ave, 6/2019. $122,500
1113 Long Beach Blvd, 6/2019. $1,975,000
27 W Judith Ave, 6/2019. $1,675,000
24 W 29th St, 6/2019. $1,610,000
87 Bayview Drive, 6/2019. $1,150,000
1 E Jeanette Ave, 6/2019. $611,000
2517 Long Beach Blvd, 6/2019. $700,000
6208 Long Beach Blvd, 6/2019. $560,000
2701 Ocean Blvd, 6/2019. $3,792,000
13201 Beach Ave, 6/2019. $750,000
7w Carolina Ave Unit B, 6/2019. $459,000
31 W South 33rd St, 6/2019. $915,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
44 Belmar Blvd, 6/2019. $440,000
302 Eighth St, 6/2019. $212,000
14 Rumson Court, 6/2019. $160,000
112 Harborage Place, 6/2019. $495,000
23 Belmar Blvd, 6/2019. $340,000
202 2nd St, 6/2019. $80,500
40 Ship Bottom Lane, 6/2019. $400,000
97 Spring Lake Blvd, 6/2019. $361,165
89 Holly Drive, 6/2019. $182,500
115 Whippany Road, 6/2019. $245,000
129 Brigantine Blvd, 6/2019. $420,000
29 Hornblower Drive, 6/2019. $214,900
10 Stevenson St, 6/2019. $307,500
25 Pennsylvania Ave, 6/2019. $50,000
15 Central Ave; 6/2019, $150,000
293 Wells Mills Road, 6/2019. $109,000
405 Seventh St, 6/2019. $127,700
28 Bay Parkway, 6/2019. $475,000
80 Bayville Way, 6/2019. $400,000
96 Bryant Road, 6/2019. $405,000
SHIP BOTTOM
236 W 22nd St, 6/2019. $615,000
320 W 4th St, 6/2019. $1,160,000
101 W 9th St Unit 306, 6/2019. $739,000
202 W 27th St, 6/2019. $400,000
104 W 25th St, 6/2019. $930,000
319 W 10th St, 6/2019. $605,000
371 W 5th St, 6/2019. $712,000
1916 Bay Terrace, 6/2019. $675,000
111 E 6th St, 6/2019. $330,000
1813 Penna Ave, 6/2019. $275,000
111 E 6th St, 6/2019. $181,100
201 W 15th St, 6/2019. $655,000
302 W 18st St, 6/2019. $633,000
339 W 14th St, 6/2019. $635,000
202 W 27th St, 6/2019. $400,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
181 Oak Ave, 6/2019. $450,000
1482 Forecastle Ave, 6/2019. $236,000
1513 Forecastle Ave, 6/2019. $252,500
135 Mermaid Drive, 6/2019. $138,755
21 Melanie Way, 6/2019. $282,000
266 Mermaid Drive, 6/2019. $233,000
1282 Jennifer Lane, 6/2019. $855,000
1168 Windlass Drive, 6/2019. $266,000
102 Parker St, 6/2019. $145,000
1 Mimi Place, 6/2019. $600,000
66 Joshua Drive, 6/2019. $440,000
36 Gregg Drive, 6/2019. $327,500
35 Patrick Drive, 6/2019. $300,000
1022 Sailor Drive, 6/2019. $268,000
112 Beach Ave, 6/2019. $56,950
32 Barry Lane, 6/2019. $522,500
1 Anise Court, 6/2019. $480,000
336 Compass Court, 6/2019. $439,000
1 Whippoorwill Lane, 6/2019. $258,000
1218 Ripple Ave, 6/2019. $196,650
339 Golfview Drive, 6/2019. $295,000
23 Anne Lane, 6/2019. $178,000
4a Magnolia Road, 6/2019. $88,000
328 E Bay Ave, 6/2019. $630,000
56 Jennie Drive, 6/2019. $298,000
332 Compass Court, 6/2019. $82,500
30 Katydid Drive, 6/2019. $370,000
141 Cruise Road, 6/2019. $320,000
18 Atlantis Ave, 6/2019. $175,000
136 Evelyn Drive, 6/2019. $540,000
31 Mitzie Lane, 6/2019. $405,000
19 Cedar Hill Drive, 6/2019. $272,000
36 Glenn Ave, 6/2019. $505,000
2 Mulberry Drive, 6/2019. $380,000
170 Rugers Ave, 6/2019. $285,000
948 Buccaneer Lane, 6/2019. $260,000
98 Longwood Drive, 6/2019. $232,000
18 Center St, 6/2019. $225,000
178 Rutgers Ave, 6/2019. $187,000
1254 Mill Creek Road, 6/2019. $455,000
982 Barnacle Drive, 6/2019. $260,000
97 Harry Drive, 6/2019. $164,000
1015 Treasure Ave, 6/2019. $390,000
1222 Canal Ave, 6/2019. $185,000
20 Saint Mary Ave, 6/2019. $520,000
106 Autumn Oak Lane, 6/2019. $395,000
161 Parker St, 6/2019. $240,000
132 Sloop Road, 6/2019. $231,000
26 Myrtle Drive, 6/2019. $100,000
494 S Main St, 6/2019. $355,000
1214 Coast Ave, 6/2019. $337,500
1042 Whitecap Ave, 6/2019. $222,000
1412 Forecastle Ave, 6/2019. $219,000
229 Wave Road, 6/2019. $160,000
42 Joan Drive, 6/2019. $480,000
19 Ashburn Ave, 6/2019. $382,900
63 Bradshaw Drive, 6/2019. $108,500
132 Evelyn Drive, 6/2019. $610,000
67 Ashburn Ave, 6/2019. $499,900
39 Henry Drive, 6/2019. $400,000
89 Albert Drive, 6/2019. $390,000
137 Topsail Lane, 6/2019. $325,000
308 Lighthouse Drive, 6/2019. $210,000
1851 Breakers Drive, 6/2019. $202,000
2 Elm Road, 6/2019. $150,000
18 Ashburn Ave, 6/2019. $409,990
111 Flipper Ave, 6/2019. $379,900
1116 Seashell Ave, 6/2019. $295,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
