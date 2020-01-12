Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

1 Mechanic St Unit 304, One Mechanic Street Llc Williams Myron; 10/16/19. $152,500

42 Mechanic St, 6 N Brighton Llc Kowerski Jason M; 10/16/19. $210,000

122 Bayview Drive, Torres Patrice Hernandez Jose; 10/18/19. $162,900

ATLANTIC CITY

1825 Madison Ave, Regan James Jr Glass Ronnie; 10/04/19. $74,000

1228 N Ohio Ave, Atcf Reo Holdings Llc Herrera Paz Nagda Antonia; 10/04/19. $36,000

2834 Atlantic Ave #104, Lelii Amelia Begum Ummia; 10/05/19. $70,000

2116 Morningside Drive, Wells Fargo Bk Na Ray Jennifer; 10/07/19. $12,900

1029 Caspian Ave, Infinity Real Esate Inv Llc Abiah Consulting And Trading Corp; 10/07/19. $50,500

33 S Iowa Ave #D1, Antonicello Anthony High Touch Contractors Llc; 10/07/19. $35,000

106 S Texas Ave Unit B, Moore Donald77 Bedys Capital Llc; 10/07/19. $40,000

101 Liberty Ave, Stow Jo Frances Goldblatt Brett; 10/08/19. $282,000

6 N Brighton Ave 2, S Bartram Ave Llc Bottalico Pasquale A; 10/08/19. $267,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 806t1, Dankowitz John Behler Richard A Jr; 10/08/19. $175,000

BRIGANTINE

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd #L10, Fisher Steven Healy Michael A; 10/02/19. $85,000

5000 Harbor Beach Blvd, Sea Spray Ventures Llc Tlc Jr Llc; 10/03/19. $350,000

33 Coquille Beach Drive, Stroup George J Juliano Virginia M; 10/03/19. $375,000

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 3301, Brown James H Bauerle Michael C; 10/03/19. $400,000

4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N109, Pearcy Donis Genzo John P; 10/04/19. $264,000

4240 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit 204, Stricker Francis T Mason Michael J; 10/05/19. $260,000

31 Cummings Place, Collins James J Jr Suraci Joseph; 10/05/19. $273,000

330 42nd St South Unit D46, Delbene Gail Newell Andrew; 10/08/19. $250,000

39 Lighthouse Drive, Huie James K Rhoads Stephen P; 10/08/19. $242,000

401 S 29th St, Janson Joseph A Decker Terryl Ann; 10/08/19. $750,000

824 W Shore Drive, Maguire Timothy Patrick Acunto Brian; 10/08/19. $875,000

BUENA

719 S Harding Hwy, USA Hilton Sibyl; 10/15/19. $70,250

521 N Harding Highway, Kendall James H Letushko Andrey; 10/16/19. $42,500

110 S Harding Highway, Atlas Nc 1 Spe Llc 110 Harding Llc; 10/24/19. $70,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

304 Colin Lane, Investors Bank House 2 Home Inv Llc; 10/08/19. $66,500

531 Cedar Ave, Herold Thomas E Depalma Robert; 10/08/19. $215,00

131 Clover Lane, Surace Robert A Green Daisha M; 10/09/19. $173,000

200 Cedar Lake Drive, Abrams Connie Boshell Tom Parker; 10/09/19. $149,900

CORBIN CITY

415‐417 Harding Lane, Mayrhofer Christina R Gibbons Elizabeth A; 10/09/19. $210,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

15 Diamond Drive, Barbere Paul J Glasser John L III; 10/07/19. $270,000

603 Jonathon Court, Bergman Erik Michael Sweeny Thomas E Jr; 10/07/19. $147,500

211 Ivy Road, Harris Thomas E Lerro Francis A; 10/07/19. $305,000

637 Zion Road, Kpb Assets Inc Laigaie Patricia Ann; 10/07/19. $167,500

393 & 397 Steelmanville Road, Damato Donna Seyler Brian L Jr; 10/07/19. $180,000

2511 Fire Road Unit A011, 2100 Felver Llc Hanna Rimon; 10/08/19. $199,900

47 Providence Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Miah Sohag; 10/08/19. $190,000

121 Iris Drive, Ortega Manuel J Connolly James P; 10/08/19. $272,000

412 Zion Road, Kooperman Kelly L Lavine James T Jr; 10/08/19. $153,000

18 Sturbridge Court, Chamberlain Frank R Jr Truax Daniel Nelson; 10/08/19. $193,700

5063 Ridge Ave, Rimska Jekaterina Nguyen Demi H; 10/08/19. $267,000

169 School House Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Dijoseph Lennie L; 10/09/19. $180,000

6711 Washington Ave, Apothotia Inc Plamantouras Jim; 10/09/19. $700,000

3 Noahs Road, Price Property Inv Llc Gutter Line Entrp Ltd; 10/09/19. $57,500

418 Oakland Ave, Gokul Properties Llc Depellegrini Darrin; 10/09/19. $224,000

7018 Fernwood Ave, Blue Sky Properties Llc Cook Michael F; 10/09/19. $345,000

107 Sandbar Road, Brown Jamel A Rockelein Santino; 10/10/19. $279,000

355 Sunflower Drive, Doms Margaret M Adams Richard M; 10/10/19. $307,000

23 Olivia Drive, Restrepo Liliana/Atty Chau Hanh; 10/11/19. $216,000

214 Sun Valley Circle, Wodazak Thomas J Howard Christopher G; 10/11/19. $294,000

310 Ashland Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Peralta Milianys Brito; 10/15/19. $64,900

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

432 Nectar Ave, Enliven Homes Llc Doyne Matthew Thomas; 10/07/19. $175,900

608a 2nd Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Morgan Courtney Skye; 10/07/19. $120,500

125 Newcastle Court, Kulawiak Lorraine A Montufar Charles; 10/08/19. $225,000

428 E Elm Ave, Jump Richard P Mancuso Nicholas; 10/08/19. $245,000

628 W Duerer St, Gall Michael W Entrekin Eliza; 10/08/19. $156,000

103 Colonial Court, Herskowitz Glen A/Ind&Exr&Tr Kim Ye S; 10/08/19. $90,000

224 E Colman Place, Property Hunters Llc Trivedi Harshidaba; 10/08/19. $145,000

31 Greenwich Drive, Rapp Calvin S Jablonski Christopher; 10/08/19. $87,000

41 Colonial Court, Cirrincione Rentals Llc Cirrincione Francesca P; 10/09/19. $65,000

405 Cresson Ave, Moore Wesley H III Gonzales Edward; 10/09/19. $171,000

225 Colonial Court, Cirrincione Rentals Llc Cirrincione Francesca P; 10/09/19. $70,000

557 Barnegat Ave, Hartman Kathleen/Ind&Exrx Cooper Willie A Jr; 10/09/19. $137,900

710 Lakefront Circle, Kessler James E Butler Brianna S; 10/10/19. $152,500

1410 Broad St, Prosper Ligia Blue Sky Prop Llc; 10/10/19. $87,000

271 W Father Keis Drive, Bishop Robert M Mcclaren Jessica; 10/10/19. $158,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2744 Mimosa Court, Wolper Carol J Sha & Sha Rentals Llc; 10/03/19. $50,000

5745 Second St, Freiwald Dominick W Kessler Ronald; 10/03/19. $192,500

3410 Juniper Court, Almonte Larry C/Shff Paradise Properties Nj Llc; 10/04/19. $51,000

948 Calhoun Ave, Hesser Theodore F Burkhart Benjamin H; 10/04/19. $170,500

9 Belair Court, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Sala Sarah; 10/04/19. $197,200

4 Rue, Cezanne Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 10/07/19. $73,500

6853 Third Ave, Laws David E,‐Jr Country Blues Llc; 10/07/19. $120,000

2609 Dogwood Court, Bank Of Ny Mellon Yim Levin Hiushan Noel; 10/08/19. $70,350

92 Fox Hollow Drive, Mendelsohn Despina E Majors Leslie Joseph; 10/08/19. $270,000

6180 Towhee Lane, Angelo Carrie Marie Jasso Guerrero Guadalupe J; 10/09/19. $196,250

182 Pheasant Run, Kantrowitz Josephine Harris Nancy L; 10/09/19. $245,000

5034 Laydon Court, Chew Lian S Rivera Ivelisse; 10/09/19. $120,000

13 Matisse Drive, Cefaretti Christopher M Peters Micheal; 10/09/19. $258,000

2750 Mimosa Court, Battistelli Andrea Paradise Properties Nj Llc; 10/09/19. $32,000

1526 Hamilton Court, Byck Charles Eppes Monique; 10/09/19. $125,000

4405 Black Horse Pike, Jc Penney Prop Inc Hamilton Mall Realty Llc; 10/10/19. $1,700,000

72 Gasko Road, Morrison Ken Wells Fargo Bk Na; 10/10/19. $232,591

HAMMONTON

135 S Monroe Ave, Timothy Tonczyczyn Llc Fulmer Amanda M; 10/15/19. $237,000

760 8th St, Davis Sharon T Williamson James R; 10/15/19. $415,000

557 Grape St, Mccarthy Jared Warlow John; 10/16/19. $269,500

15 S Liberty St, Walsh Jonathan M Raio Frank J Jr; 10/17/19. $246,283

LINWOOD

2190‐2192 West Ave, Musterel Frank/Exr Kanzaria Mitul; 10/23/19. $320,000

1437 Woode Lynn Blvd, Ziegler Mark Mahoney James M; 10/25/19. $305,000

1930 Shore Road, Byrne Shaun P Portnoy Randy; 10/30/19. $25,500

2307 Beach Terrace, Jordan A Katz 2012 Tr For Cynthia Katz Asz Properties Llc; 10/09/19. $4,200,000

MARGATE

105 N Rumson Ave, Hark David 105 N Rumson Llc; 10/02/19. $395,000

23 S Union Ave, Shubin Allen Shohen Scott Ryan; 10/02/19. $1,435,000

9705 Atlantic Ave, Drabik Theresa M Leon Stuart; 10/03/19. $640,000

8219 Fulton Ave, Brucker Kathleen C Brucker William David; 10/03/19. $110,000

130 N Adams Ave #B, Thrall Thomas R/Atty Arjen 1 Llc; 10/03/19. $147,000

13 N Jefferson Ave Unit B, Bendyl Development Marcus Hillary; 10/04/19. $779,000

9400 Atlantic Ave #407, Lowenthal Harvey Lucker Arthur; 10/05/19. $267,000

104 S Franklin Ave, Stefanidis John P Tjoumakaris Stavropoula I; 10/07/19. $1,250,000

9201 Atlantic Ave Unit 18, Freedman Ellis Galob Cara; 10/08/19. $92,000

20 S Douglass Ave Unit A, Sea Grape Prop Llc Pew Wendy; 10/08/19. $765,000

17 S Clarendon Ave, Rife Kathleen/Admrx Savran Steven; 10/08/19. $660,500

NORTHFIELD

4106 Dolphin Ave, Cattie Joan H Hilton Rosemary; 10/17/19. $99,000

39 E Vernon Ave, Noecker Denton Troiano Anthony C; 10/17/19. $217,500

PLEASANTVILLE

161 W Reading Ave, Demosthenes Etenson Demosthenes Etenson; 10/04/19. $20,000

526 Brad St, Moscatiello Frances Carreon Jose; 10/07/19. $105,000

141 Loraine Ave, US HUD Garcia Perez Dionicio M; 10/07/19. $99,000

511 S Main St, Venice Park Mobil Inc Ag Payless Tire Shop Llc; 10/09/19. $179,900

102 W Lindley Ave, Faber Lisa B Vongnaraj Steve C; 10/09/19. $87,500

323 W Adams Ave, Fannie Mae Lopez Hernandez Rosa Alba; 10/09/19. $66,000

350 S Edgeley Ave, Bishop Mary K/Exrx Bathroom And Kitchen King Remodeling Llc; 10/11/19. $100,000

724 Clearview Ave, US Bank Tr Na Robertson Issac Ray; 10/15/19. $28,000

SOMERS POINT

124 Colwick Drive, Long Charles D Drozdov Darren A; 10/15/19. $72,500

8 Malvern Road, Contini Charles Marano Ralph; 10/15/19. $219,000

905 Harbour Cove, Peterman Howard G Foley Michael; 10/17/19. $255,000

VENTNOR

4800 Boardwalk #507, Feingold Alan/Tr Paparone Pamela; 10/01/19. $183,000

5000 Boardwalk Unit 1217, Bootel Marc/Exr Robins Paul H; 10/02/19. $350,000

112 S Oxford Ave Unit 402, Laughlin James Lee/Exr Crosson Kelley; 10/02/19. $250,000

208 N Suffolk Ave, Krauthause Carl Lee Dremer Homes Llc; 10/02/19. $99,000

128 N Portland Ave, Dembinski Eva M/Atty Aht Enterprises Llc; 10/03/19. $200,000

28 N Washington Ave #1, Landrum Fred L Mahan Stephen; 10/03/19. $267,500

10 N Wyoming Ave Unit 2, Scheuermann Helga Greenberg Janet; 10/03/19. $460,000

126 N Portland Ave, Dembinski Eva M/Atty Aht Enterprises Llc; 10/03/19. $125,000

13 N Wissahickon Ave, Heitzer Daniel B Yocavitch Joseph; 10/04/19. $350,000

111 S Surrey Ave Unit 310, Sweeney Joseph Cassy & Brian Llc; 10/07/19. $152,000

18 S Troy Ave, Rudolph Phyllis R Spagnola John R; 10/08/19. $335,000

102 S Princeton Ave, Reisboard Beth G/Tr Coyne Adam; 10/08/19. $486,500

412 N Harvard Ave, Budman Gary Speaker Palubinsky Regina C; 10/08/19. $785,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

1408 11th Ave, Murphy Helmut William Rogers John B; 10/03/19. $13,500

908 Blake Drive, Lee Vienna S Wahab Abdul; 10/15/19. $90,000

1005 Blvd Route 50, US HUD Hill Daniel C; 10/15/19. $51,000

30 Estelle Ave, Ferronto William A Ferronto Brandon C; 10/18/19. $190,000

Cape May County

AVALON

Lot 14 Block 54.04, Nearey Claire 5402 Dune Drive LLC; 9/2019. $1,400,000

756 21st St, Bond Jacquelyn L Welsh Thomas J Jr; 9/2019. $2,100,000

4829 Fifth Ave, Curtin Francis W Mclaughlin Thomas J; 9/2019. $2,695,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

4 Kaylin Court; 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-NJ; 9/2019. $120,626

11 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-NJ; 9/2019. $120,626

14 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-NJ; 9/2019. $120,626

12 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-NJ; 9/2019. $120,626

10 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-NJ; 9/2019. $120,626

402 Whildam Ave, Bell Diana 101 Briarwood Ave LLC; 9/2019. $130,000

Lot 9 & 10 Block 470, Swartz M T Adm Yagecic Molly V; 9/2019. $175,000

733 Jonathan Hoffman Road, Case Linda A Lubner Keith C; 9/2019. $245,000

145 Spruce Ave, Knight Christine Dimeo Mchael J; 9/2019. $263,000

400 E Raleigh Ave Un 421, Sobala Joseph B Ciccarone John M; 9/2019. $405,000

207 E Madison Ave, Pennebere Anthony D’Ambrosio Joseph; 9/2019. $485,000

326 Portsmouth Road, Groth Sharon L Naughton Thomas; 9/2019. $688,500

2689 Bay Drive, Brzoska Thomas J Pickus Robert M; 9/2019. $990,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

46 Orbit Drive, 317 E Hand LLC Vachev Kaloyan K; 9/2019. $267,500

16 Cynwyd Drive, Sherman Andrew F Burton Kyle D; 9/2019. $275,000

705 Cedar Ave, Herforth Michael BRdnax Nina; 9/2019. $299,000

1902 Tidewater Ave, Bilson Thomas J Lyons Patrick; 9/2019. $315,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

422 W Mulberry Ave, Sacco Edward L West Pine Ave Inc; 9/2019. $275,000

1900 Boardwalk, Lorcheim Paul Houlihan Christopher; 9/2019. $339,000

417-425 E 22nd Ave, Lerro Joseph J Brandt James M; 9/2019. $365,500

240 E 14th Ave, Munz Janet Stowman Walter Duke; 9/2019. $375,000

OCEAN CITY

2909-11 Central Ave, Y-Q Real Estate LLC Roop Stephen Trust; 9/2019. $812,500

4847 Asbury Ave, North Peak Holdings LLC Weisbrot Connie Susan; 9/2019. $830,000

1611 Central Ave, Nichols Norman V Denlinger David M; 9/2019. $875,000

125-127 E Atlantic Blvd 8995, Hayden Anthony J 125 East Atlantic Blvd; 9/2019. $950,000

4332 Central Ave, Mcgowan John T Est Jwr Properties LLC; 9/2019. $999,000

908 N St, Dugan Gerald J Farrell Robert E; 9/2019. $1,750,000

3605-07 Asbury Ave, Mac Gregor Barbara Jo Ann Mac Gregor Tracy; $50,630

812-20 Ocean Ave Un 208, Vendetti Jaice Mc Millen Keith W; 9/2019. $225,000

921 Park Place #610, Kover-Carter Patricia E Morenilla Luis; 9/2019. $315,000

336-338 Bay Ave, Batterman Scott Sawicky Danuta M; 9/2019. $320,000

1128 Bay Ave Un C3, Longmuir James D Lewandowski Michael A; 9/2019. $360,000

921 Park Place, Raske Vicki Kavjian David A Trust; 9/2019. $418,000

SEA ISLE CITY

3700 Boardwalk, Fongheiser Diana C Cori James R; 9/2019. $585,000

133 46th St, Poppleton Donald G Iacone Vincent; 9/2019. $860,000

8223 Sounds Ave, Philippides Stylianos A Crowl Cyndi L; 9/2019. $950,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

213 Sandberg Place, 1900 Capital Trust II Bross George; 9/2019. $218,000

118 Bryan Road, Dickey Timothy C Walcott Brandon D; 9/2019. $310,000

26 Red Oak Drive, Gillespie Ryan Collins James J Jr; 9/2019. $350,000

607 Route US 9 N, Barton Charles E Trust Mc Creesh Noel; 9/2019. $378,000

WILDWOOD

437 W Roberts Ave, Eight Inv Group LLC Brown Gary T; 9/2019. $155,000

1204 Golf Club Road, Napoleon C A Trust Barnabei James; 9/2019. $214,000

4901 Susquehanna Ave Un 301, Damore Ronald L Frey Andrew M Sr; 9/2019. $257,900

5201 Ocean Ave Un 7008, Fisher Jeffrey Bobon William L; 9/2019. $305,000

317 W Cresse Ave Un 100, Vallese Courtney Bobo Steven R; 9/2019. $309,000

WILDWOOD CREST

8600 Pacific Ave, Keen Cons Group LLC Krause John F; 9/2019. $675,000

123 W Syracuse Ave, Hesko Gerald F J Profera Sharon K; 9/2019. $157,655

408 E Farragut, Bank Of America Ntl Asso Cappelle Paul; 9/2019. $288,750

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

114 South Ave, Matthews Diane M Aka; Matthews Larry W Est, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc, 8/29/2019. $17,000

118 Bank, Chimera Reo 2018-Nr1 Llc By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Atty, Haus Boys Llc; Hemighaus Matthew, 8/29/2019. $26,500

226 Giles Road, Carman Robin M, Mercado Jonathan, 8/30/2019. $107,900

Bank Street Extension & Broad St, Bridgeton City Of Redevelopment Agency Aka, Bridgeton Development Group Llc, 8/31/2019. $150,000

MILLVILLE

503 East Oak St, Long Helen; Long Morton J Est, Neron Mildred, 8/29/2019. $53,000

708 Menantico Ave, Landmark Development No 4 Llc; Senseman Karl, Lopez Melissa M, 8/30/2019. $165,000

220-222 S 15th St, Hawrylak Shari Fka; Ney Patrick; Ney Shari L, Barfield Kim, 8/30/2019. $149,500

2205 Buttonwood Lane, Daneke George J Est; Daneke Irene Est By Exec; Nutile Stacey Ann Aka Exec; Rummel Stacey Aka Exec, Palys Nikolai C, 8/30/2019. $135,000

VINELAND

2639 Monroe Ave, D&D Kuzmicz Construction Llc; Kuzmicz Daniel, Napoli Joseph A; Napoli Judith I, 8/21/2019. $265,000

2580 London Ave, Njhr 1 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr, Teneva Anelia; 8/21/2019. $245,000

2811 Maple Ave, Felder Jennifer; Lopez Joseph, Arslan Osman; 8/21/2019. $105,000

556 Bradford Drive, Portalatin Ashlynicol Aka; Portalatin Richard O; Salazar Ashlynicol Aka, Rivera Justin; Rivera Ruth; 8/21/2019. $165,000

2296 Musterel Lane, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Residential Capital Management Group Lp Atty; Leyva Avyel T; Leyva Olivia; 8/22/2019. $199,900

2139 E Chestnut Ave Unit 11, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Dickinson Kenneth R; Dickinson Pauline E; 8/22/2019. $93,840

Southern Ocean County

LACEY TOWNSHIP

466 Barnacle Road, 6/2019. $190,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

27 W Carolina Ave, 6/2019. $476,242

10 E Winifred Ave, 6/2019. $122,500

1113 Long Beach Blvd, 6/2019. $1,975,000

27 W Judith Ave, 6/2019. $1,675,000

24 W 29th St, 6/2019. $1,610,000

87 Bayview Drive, 6/2019. $1,150,000

1 E Jeanette Ave, 6/2019. $611,000

2517 Long Beach Blvd, 6/2019. $700,000

6208 Long Beach Blvd, 6/2019. $560,000

2701 Ocean Blvd, 6/2019. $3,792,000

13201 Beach Ave, 6/2019. $750,000

7w Carolina Ave Unit B, 6/2019. $459,000

31 W South 33rd St, 6/2019. $915,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

44 Belmar Blvd, 6/2019. $440,000

302 Eighth St, 6/2019. $212,000

14 Rumson Court, 6/2019. $160,000

112 Harborage Place, 6/2019. $495,000

23 Belmar Blvd, 6/2019. $340,000

202 2nd St, 6/2019. $80,500

40 Ship Bottom Lane, 6/2019. $400,000

97 Spring Lake Blvd, 6/2019. $361,165

89 Holly Drive, 6/2019. $182,500

115 Whippany Road, 6/2019. $245,000

129 Brigantine Blvd, 6/2019. $420,000

29 Hornblower Drive, 6/2019. $214,900

10 Stevenson St, 6/2019. $307,500

25 Pennsylvania Ave, 6/2019. $50,000

15 Central Ave; 6/2019, $150,000

293 Wells Mills Road, 6/2019. $109,000

405 Seventh St, 6/2019. $127,700

28 Bay Parkway, 6/2019. $475,000

80 Bayville Way, 6/2019. $400,000

96 Bryant Road, 6/2019. $405,000

SHIP BOTTOM

236 W 22nd St, 6/2019. $615,000

320 W 4th St, 6/2019. $1,160,000

101 W 9th St Unit 306, 6/2019. $739,000

202 W 27th St, 6/2019. $400,000

104 W 25th St, 6/2019. $930,000

319 W 10th St, 6/2019. $605,000

371 W 5th St, 6/2019. $712,000

1916 Bay Terrace, 6/2019. $675,000

111 E 6th St, 6/2019. $330,000

1813 Penna Ave, 6/2019. $275,000

111 E 6th St, 6/2019. $181,100

201 W 15th St, 6/2019. $655,000

302 W 18st St, 6/2019. $633,000

339 W 14th St, 6/2019. $635,000

202 W 27th St, 6/2019. $400,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

181 Oak Ave, 6/2019. $450,000

1482 Forecastle Ave, 6/2019. $236,000

1513 Forecastle Ave, 6/2019. $252,500

135 Mermaid Drive, 6/2019. $138,755

21 Melanie Way, 6/2019. $282,000

266 Mermaid Drive, 6/2019. $233,000

1282 Jennifer Lane, 6/2019. $855,000

1168 Windlass Drive, 6/2019. $266,000

102 Parker St, 6/2019. $145,000

1 Mimi Place, 6/2019. $600,000

66 Joshua Drive, 6/2019. $440,000

36 Gregg Drive, 6/2019. $327,500

35 Patrick Drive, 6/2019. $300,000

1022 Sailor Drive, 6/2019. $268,000

112 Beach Ave, 6/2019. $56,950

32 Barry Lane, 6/2019. $522,500

1 Anise Court, 6/2019. $480,000

336 Compass Court, 6/2019. $439,000

1 Whippoorwill Lane, 6/2019. $258,000

1218 Ripple Ave, 6/2019. $196,650

339 Golfview Drive, 6/2019. $295,000

23 Anne Lane, 6/2019. $178,000

4a Magnolia Road, 6/2019. $88,000

328 E Bay Ave, 6/2019. $630,000

56 Jennie Drive, 6/2019. $298,000

332 Compass Court, 6/2019. $82,500

30 Katydid Drive, 6/2019. $370,000

141 Cruise Road, 6/2019. $320,000

18 Atlantis Ave, 6/2019. $175,000

136 Evelyn Drive, 6/2019. $540,000

31 Mitzie Lane, 6/2019. $405,000

19 Cedar Hill Drive, 6/2019. $272,000

36 Glenn Ave, 6/2019. $505,000

2 Mulberry Drive, 6/2019. $380,000

170 Rugers Ave, 6/2019. $285,000

948 Buccaneer Lane, 6/2019. $260,000

98 Longwood Drive, 6/2019. $232,000

18 Center St, 6/2019. $225,000

178 Rutgers Ave, 6/2019. $187,000

1254 Mill Creek Road, 6/2019. $455,000

982 Barnacle Drive, 6/2019. $260,000

97 Harry Drive, 6/2019. $164,000

1015 Treasure Ave, 6/2019. $390,000

1222 Canal Ave, 6/2019. $185,000

20 Saint Mary Ave, 6/2019. $520,000

106 Autumn Oak Lane, 6/2019. $395,000

161 Parker St, 6/2019. $240,000

132 Sloop Road, 6/2019. $231,000

26 Myrtle Drive, 6/2019. $100,000

494 S Main St, 6/2019. $355,000

1214 Coast Ave, 6/2019. $337,500

1042 Whitecap Ave, 6/2019. $222,000

1412 Forecastle Ave, 6/2019. $219,000

229 Wave Road, 6/2019. $160,000

42 Joan Drive, 6/2019. $480,000

19 Ashburn Ave, 6/2019. $382,900

63 Bradshaw Drive, 6/2019. $108,500

132 Evelyn Drive, 6/2019. $610,000

67 Ashburn Ave, 6/2019. $499,900

39 Henry Drive, 6/2019. $400,000

89 Albert Drive, 6/2019. $390,000

137 Topsail Lane, 6/2019. $325,000

308 Lighthouse Drive, 6/2019. $210,000

1851 Breakers Drive, 6/2019. $202,000

2 Elm Road, 6/2019. $150,000

18 Ashburn Ave, 6/2019. $409,990

111 Flipper Ave, 6/2019. $379,900

1116 Seashell Ave, 6/2019. $295,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

