Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
108 Birch Circle, Young Kevin M Clark Michelle; 9/5/2019. $200,000
1132 Plymouth Landing Road, Campbell Thomas J Lichtenwalner Nathan J; 9/10/2019. $253,000
172 Faunce Landing Road, US Bank Na Jenkins Paul; 9/10/2019. $254,000
201 Alameda Ave, Mclean Wayne Tiberio Nicholas; 9/11/2019. $199,000
55 E Faunce Landing Road, Holcomb Susan Lee Birchall Jennifer; 9/12/2019. $119,000
9 F Oyster Bay Road, Federal National Mtg Assn Compres Jose A; 9/12/2019. $69,000
ATLANTIC CITY
2408 Fairmount Ave, Pciii Reo Llc Roy Shyamoli; 9/3/2019. $65,000
717 Wisteria Road, Mchugh Edward M Gengaro Steve; 9/3/2019. $96,000
22 N Bartram Ave, Brenner Elaine Hartman David D; 9/4/2019. $227,500
743 Wabash Ave, Ghaffarikia Sedigheh Kerrigan Michael Robert; 9/5/2019. $117,000
504 N Delaware Ave, Intinaerlli Craig Redner Eric; 9/5/2019. $70,000
37 S Iowa Ave Unit 2b, Geraci Anthony Damaris Consulting Group Llc; 9/5/2019. $55,000
137 S New York Ave, 139 South New York Ave Llc 915 17 Atlantic Llc; 9/5/2019. $342,500
BRIGANTINE
323 44th St S Unit 21, Costello Mark E Battaglia Michael; 9/4/2019. $225,000
15 Marc Lane, Lipari Phillip C Palmadessa Jessica; 9/5/2019. $174,000
1328 Quimet Road, Travers Brian James Davis Stephen T; 9/5/2019. $342,000
7 Macdermott Place, Jones Kathy/Exrx Coia Constance L; 9/6/2019. $195,000
BUENA
102 Mattera Drive, James Robert L Jr Echevarria Wilfredo; 9/4/2019. $226,000
108 Hammonton Road, 19050 Rollins Llc K&J Fencing Inc; 9/19/2019. $75,000
441 S Brewster Road, US Bank Tr Na Truster Gerald J; 9/30/2019. $176,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
123 Fursin Ave, Ronen Llc Hameier Ralph; 9/4/2019. $52,500
211 Cushman Ave, Decicco Property Group Llc Ayala Jose III; 9/12/2019. $192,000
251 Route 54, Collins Guy Petraglia Christopher; 9/13/2019. $370,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
3319 Washington Ave, Hanlon Patricia C Vargas Harry Joseph; 9/11/2019. $135,000
308 London Ave, Cardo Maribel C Gates Jeremiah D; 9/12/2019. $173,000
339 Norfolk Ave, Carroll Irene Taylor Ryan; 9/16/2019. $26,000
630 Saint Louis Ave, Meadows Kenneth L Crosson Kevin; 9/19/2019. $135,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
305 Cedar Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Penza Jason; 9/4/2019. $322,110
1 Manchester Court, Chauvot Jessica R Kouhoupt Samantha; 9/4/2019. $349,900
211 Ohio Ave, Ganiel Craig Epps Rodney; 9/4/2019. $176,000
2507 Ivins Ave, Bienenfeld Harry Thomas Corey; 9/5/2019. $235,900
12 Imperial Drive, US Bank Tr Na Villanueva Dexter Leigh; 9/5/2019. $275,000
102 Apples Drive, Eldred Edward Laffey Brian; 9/5/2019. $210,000
102 Hickory St, Serrano Alejandro Serrano Gloria; 9/5/2019. $150,000
6 Country Cedar Lane, Balsley Mccully Susan/Atty Hodapp Kelly; 9/6/2019. $60,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
1517 Cleveland St, Blue Sky Prop Llc Busch Jason A; 9/3/2019. $203,500
280 Mattix Run, Bak Patricia Rivera Kristina; 9/3/2019. $117,000
141 S Edgewater Drive, Locilento Peter R Karrer Angel M; 9/4/2019. $80,500
546 Falmouth Court, Lanzalone Lynda A/Exr Procida Dawn; 9/4/2019. $219,000
804 Flora Court, Fannie Mae Irwin Douglas W III; 9/4/2019. $230,000
55 Aspen Court, Wells Fargo Bk Na Camarota Estates Llc; 9/4/2019. $60,501
302 Elm Ave, Cuddy Kelly Ann Treasure Kerry; 9/4/2019. $204,900
180 Club Place, Geda Girmet Connor Kevin J; 9/5/2019. $70,000
250 Aschwind Court, Risley Development Llc Ewell Edward J; 9/5/2019. $85,000
16 Clearwater Way, US Bank Na Fenwick Joshua; 9/5/2019. $65,100
131 Brewster Drive, Mccormick Terry Mccormick David S Jr; 9/5/2019. $162,000
454 Nectar Ave, Florence William H Jackson James A; 9/6/2019. $214,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
79 Keller Way, Fernmoor Homes At Woods Landing Llc Hefferon Brian; 9/3/2019. $332,745
12 Da Vinci Way, Nvr Inc Patel Vipul T; 9/4/2019. $250,000
2803 Falcon Court Unit 1602, Money Source Inc Irby Eugene II; 9/4/2019. $104,500
74 Sorrentino Way, Smoyak Wesley W Jr/Ind&Tr Alexander Linda; 9/4/2019. $155,000
HAMMONTON
623 N 3rd St, Decicco Louis Dornewass Kelly; 9/6/2019. $45,000
545 Pine Road, Ayars Silvio P Donio Joseph; 9/10/2019. $170,000
25 Dogwood Lane, Williams Brian Cooper Joshua R; 9/11/2019. $323,000
21 Tom Lynn Court, Nunnciato Ariane Kollias Adrian; 9/11/2019. $105,900
LINWOOD
310 W Barr Ave, Moore Lorraine Laleyan Bernard; 9/4/2019. $150,000
25 Laurel Ave, Willingham James Gilbert Jordan; 9/5/2019. $239,000
205 Frances Ave, Donohoe Mel Walch Henry; 9/5/2019. $166,000
530 Ocean Heights Ave Unit 2b, Berman Michael Druding James D; 9/6/2019. $175,000
LONGPORT
2700 Atlantic Ave #406, Marshall Jerome S Damato Lisa; 9/3/2019. $350,991
2 S 32nd St, Lees James J Jr Wolfe Kenneth D; 9/5/2019. $1,750,000
2409 Oberon Ave, Cook Frederick W Jr Mcbride Claudia; 9/5/2019. $1,200,000
3202 Sunset Ave, Krachman Stacy Grossman Richard M; 9/6/2019. $1,400,000
MARGATE
9400 Ave #201, Young F Paul Schmeelk Kuehn Irene E; 08/27/19. $379,000
21 S Monroe Ave #A7, Barnett Mindie Danjolell Norman; 08/29/19. $225,000
205 N Union Ave, Goldstein Howard Fenster Natalie A; 08/30/19. $425,000
19 Pacific Ave Unit 45, Sharon Gil Balfe Adrienne; 9/3/2019. $275,000
1 S Decatur Ave, South Decatur Ave Llc Dm Heathcare Ptnrs Llc; 9/3/2019. $350,000
109 N Clermont Ave, Mitnick Law Office Llc Mitnick Craig; 9/3/2019. $25,000
3 N Iroquois Ave, Hendree Laurie L/Exrx Rosenthal Richard; 9/4/2019. $400,000
110 N Osborne Ave, Melrose Karen S/Ind&Tr Young F Paul; 9/4/2019. $540,000
9507 Pacific Ave #20, Frank Rose Maminski Patricia A; 9/5/2019. $70,000
302 N Vendome Ave, Tsals Izrail/Tr&/Tr Jjjs New Jersey Llc; 9/6/2019. $388,800
419 N Nassau Ave, Levin Lawrence D Melhem Mia B; 9/6/2019. $658,750
204 N Quincy Ave, Nester Timothy T Russomano Salvatore J; 9/6/2019. $850,000
9100 Beach Apt 1302, Hickey Robert J Jr Inscho David K; 9/6/2019. $845,000
120 S Nassau Ave, Olitsky Stephen Ackerman Robert; 9/6/2019. $3,550,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
2634 Thurston Ave, Kraft Christopher C Lewis Joshua James; 9/3/2019. $335,000
1000 Heidelberg Ave, Mazza Frances M Jensen David; 9/5/2019. $207,500
5144 Venice Ave, Niedoba Ryan Panarello Michael W; 9/5/2019, $449,000
NORTHFIELD
802 Adele St, Cheeseman James Michael Gogol Theodore M; 9/4/2019. $188,000
430 W Vernon St, US Bank Tr Na Gresham Leroy S; 9/4/2019. $70,100
308 Davis Ave, Hilbert Mary L/Atty Bandi Property Mgmt Llc; 9/5/2019. $82,500
1820 Birch Grove Road, Fratto Elen F/Admrx Moreta Yomayra; 9/5/2019. $145,900
2301 Burroughs Ave, Portnoy Michael Munafo Salvatore; 9/6/2019. $273,000
601 Fairbanks Ave, Fannie Mae Propel Properties Llc; 9/10/2019. $112,000
PLEASANTVILLE
137 Charles Ave, Torres Jose A Ramchand Thadhani; 9/3/2019. $74,000
127 E Adams Ave, Bank Of America Na Odonoghue Joseph Alan; 9/3/2019. $40,850
324 Montclair Drive, Sheely Shirley Hillery Mary T; 9/5/2019. $103,000
111 Lyons Court, Home Scape Llc Khatoon Mosammat N; 9/5/2019. $144,900
203 E Edgewater Ave, US Bank Tr Na Sunset Tm Llc; 9/6/2019. $32,000
25 Walnut Ave, Abreu Heredia A Hernandez Godofredo Castro; 9/6/2019. $149,500
PORT REPUBLIC
12 Holly Creek Road, Holly Creek Const Llc Shincarick Stephen George; 9/5/2019. $65,000
319 Chestnut Neck Road, Murray Nicholas Blight Jennifer L; 9/7/2019. $210,000
16 Holly Creek Road, Turner Sandra M Gambale Hunter; 9/20/2019. $75,000
SOMERS POINT
45 E New Jersey Ave, Bird Gerald L Dolan Jennifer L; 9/4/2019. $165,000
6 Village Drive N, Klein Douglas B Pfaeffli Jason; 9/6/2019. $274,000
101 Harbour Cove, Kingery Jay W Lamorte Gregory J; 9/9/2019. $349,500
79 Windjammer Drive, Abate Vincent Adams Doug; 9/11/2019. $217,500
VENTNOR
212 N Suffolk Ave, North Suffolk Ptnrs Llc Pira Salih; 9/3/2019. $140,000
5900 Atlantic Ave, Jpmorgan Chase Bk Na Tugral Gurk Emine; 9/4/2019. $450,000
18 North, Lang Robert P/Exr Ramirez Daniel; 9/4/2019. $185,000
236 N Derby Ave Unit 506, Friedson Harris Alexander Mark P; 9/5/2019. $160,000
106 S Little Rock Ave, Millilo Gaeten 106 South Little Rock Llc; 9/5/2019. $475,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
1207 14th Ave, Seelman Kevin Jones Delci Dean; 9/5/2019. $50,000
1105 Matthews Ave, Community Capital 3 Llc Jf Capital Mgmt Llc; 9/11/2019. $11,000
Cape May County
AVALON
7900 Dune Drive Un 201, Richter Bruce K Boyd Robert W Trust; 9/2019. $299,900
2948 First Ave, Brazitis Neil J Sr E S Brazitis Rev Deed Of Trust; 9/2019. $444,000
1411 Ocean Drive, Krisciunas Joseph P O’Donnell Glenn; 9/2019. $522,500
286 13th St, Gomeringer Robert J Trust Butler David M; 9/2019. $610,000
188 35th St, Bills David G Pinto Michael C; 9/2019. $2,450,000
CAPE MAY
41 Jackson St, Cassaro George W Hans Steven; 9/2019. $262,500
432B W Perry St, Moscato Jack JE Went Irr Income Only Trust; 9/2019. $390,000
1341 C & D Virginia Ave, De Caro Mary Moscato Jack; 9/2019. $495,000
925 Columbia Ave, Cape Real Estate Devs LLC Smith Keith; 9/2019. $1,150,000
1221 Maryland Ave, Cape Home Inv LLC Le Strange Lisa; 9/2019. $1,443,500
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
34 Iron Horse Road, Dennis Township Fagerland Alfred D Gaughan George J Sr; 9/2019. $52,100
290 Margate Ave, Halko Michael J Statzell James; 9/2019. $81,900
48 Ocean View Drive, Pearson Sandra L Tracy John W Sr; 9/2019. $150,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
120 Briarwood Drive, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC Go America LLC; 9/2019. $16,655
750 Seashore Road, Hopp Deborah A Kimmell Christopher C; 9/2019. $110,000
434 Sheridan Blvd, Peterson Joseph H Carlson Albert C; 9/2019. $150,000
14 Locust Road, NJCC Fund 5 Reo Subsidiary LLC Shore Steven; 9/2019. $160,100
46 E Weber Ave, Asset Mgmt 19 LLC Kramer Jennifer; 9/2019. $187,000
135 Pennsylvania Ave, Rammel Todd B Mc Kinney Gladys L; 9/2019. $189,900
112 Village Road, Abrams Roy Paulson Denise E; 9/2019. $190,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
501 W Main St, Chaney Willie J Altobelli Louis; 9/2019. $15,000
18 & 20 James St, Small C A Baskerville Est Christ Gospel Chrch Of Whitsbr Inc; 9/2019. $50,000
8 Royal Oaks Drive, Barracliff Edwin H III German John M; 9/2019. $85,000
14 Kimble Ave, Kohler John E Eldredge Vernon H; 9/2019. $85,000
6 Sunray Beach Road, Moro Joseph Collins Marcella L; 9/2019. $137,000
13 Bucknell Ave, Fellerman Wendy Loeven Ryan M; 9/2019. $156,000
310 N 3rd St, Mccall Beverly Exr&C Sperlak Jane; 9/2019. $165,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
300 Ocean Ave Un 103, Houck Joseph A Alves Joseph C; 9/2019. $145,000
1309 Ocean Ave Un 127, Duffy Mary E Ranker Daniel L; 9/2019. $153,000
500 Kennedy Drive Un 501, Labbe Jillmarie Trust&C Bartol Thomas Joseph Jr; 9/2019. $155,000
OCEAN CITY
2801 Asbury Ave, Richard Boccelli Trust II Spiaggia Partners LLC; 8/2019. $805,000
301 Merion Place, Savona Patricia Simms Janice L; 8/2019. $940,500
1641 West Ave, Johnson Joseph L III Cathcart Christopher; 8/2019. $954,000
2444 Central Ave 1st Fl, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC M5 Properties LLC; 8/2019. $1,142,500
106 Waterway Road, Chandler Mary V Fornara Joseph; 8/2019. $1,925,000
807 E 8th St, Rose Molly A Jordan William P Jr; 9/2019. $48,500
3316 Asbury Ave, Jewitt Bradley S Marx Randolph W; 9/2019. $253,400
2421 Haven Ave, Thompson John V Thompson John V; 9/2019. $320,000
12 W 6th St Un B, Robinson David G Wojewodka F M Jr; 9/2019. $375,000
SEA ISLE CITY
3800 Pleasure Ave, Walton James P Devlin Patricia; 9/2019. $325,000
115 36th St 1st Fl West, Mc Cormick John Hedrick Timothy J; 9/2019. $335,000
4100 Boardwalk, Foran Michael J Werntz Richard; 9/2019. $495,000
118 82nd St, Hawk’S Dev LLC Bealin John; 9/2019. $760,000
STONE HARBOR
250 105th St Un East, Pichola Maureen E Haines Dale; 9/2019. $300,000
351 96th St, Green Roy C Richardson Peter C; 9/2019. $475,000
139 108th St, Ricketts Matthew Doan William R; 9/2019. $3,650,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
71 S Lake Drive, Campopiano John R Eckman Christian T; 9/2019. $80,000
4 Cessna Court, Seaville Land LLC Norkis Jessica E; 9/2019. $120,000
1021 Route US 9 South, North Barbara N Day Brian; 9/2019. $141,500
414 Second Ave, Stuart Debra Radaszewski Joseph J III; 9/2019. $200,000
WEST CAPE MAY
606 Second Ave Un 1, 606 West Cm LLC Nemeth Michael K; 8/2019. $703,000
WEST WILDWOOD
3 Ave C, Fannie Mae Duca Joseph; 8/2019. $68,000
221 R Ave, Morgan Rosemary Varano Linda; 8/2019. $243,000
WILDWOOD
2602 Ocean Ave Un F, Burkett Adam Neary Joseph Jr; 8/2019. $495,000
7407 Seaview Ave, Leeward Dev LLC Batchelor James C Sr; 8/2019. $393,000
128 W 16th Ave, Argus Property Group Lp Wasson Christine M; 8/2019. $467,500
126 W 16th Ave, Argus Property Group Lp Clarke Megan; 8/2019. $470,000
201 E Columbine Road, Szczerbinski John D Gulfo Matthew P Sr; 8/2019. $520,000
225 E Wildwood Ave Un 419, Wildwood Carlo Rosauri LLC Lowery Charles A; 8/2019. $85,000
WILDWOOD CREST
5841 Atlantic Ave, Swain Tracey Campbell Jacquelyn; 8/2019. $195,000
112 E Forget Me Not Road, Belisario Daniel Gormley Diane; 8/2019. $263,000
8006 Seaview Ave, Whip Christine Kershaw Richard; 8/2019. $375,000
7400 Ocean Ave Un 201S, Sand Castle Dev LLC Mc Conkey Albert; 8/2019. $415,000
213 E Preston Ave, Dever Joyce Whip Kevin; 8/2019. $450,000
122 E Hollywood Ave, 120 E. Hollywood LLC Fala Mark John; 8/2019. $615,000
9500 New Jersey Ave, Rowen Carol L Est Wintersteen Mark; 9/2019. $350,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
45 East Ave, Kirshenbaum Carol Anne, Grites Pamela; 8/13/2019. $40,000
82 Albertson Road, Hooten Cynthia Leigh Aka Exec; Pippitone Cynthia Aka Exec; Pippitone Edward A Est By Exec, Treasure Chest Properties Investments Llc; 8/13/2019. $60,000
88-90 Bank St &C, Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $661,764.70
1-5 Walnut Place &C, Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $985,147.06
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
1115 Lakeshore Drive, Protesto Robert, Sprouse Ronald B II; 8/2/2019. $143,000
1495 E Buckshutem Road, Reyes Arturo, Jackson Deborah Lynn; Watson Sarah Jane; 8/8/2019. $18,000
2530 Church St, Chrzanowski Carol; Chrzanowski John M, Piper John J; Piper Tina M; 8/15/2019. $40,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
8 Waldens Drive, Njhr 2 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr, Heredia Antonio Silva; 8/6/2019. $45,000
1342 Bridgeton-Millville Pike, United States Of America Dept Of Agriculture; United States Of America Fha; United States Of America Ruraly &C, Patel Jinesh; Patel Rakesh Harshadray; 8/8/2019/ $102,000
1 King Drive, Reverse Mortgage Funding Llc Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Mcintyre Rosalee; 8/12/2019. $68,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
3081 Lexington Ave, USA FHA Fka; Patel Jinesh; 8/6/2019. $101,000
5703 Stone Ave, Bear Stearns Asset-Backed Securities; Lasalle Bank Fka; Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Williams Colby; 8/7/2019. $126,000
Southern Ocean County
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
1300 Beach Ave Unit A, 5/2019. $725,000
2618 Atlantic Ave, 5/2019. $1,305,000
269 Pompano Drive, 5/2019. $975,000
14 Albright Road, 5/2019. $485,000
4001 Julia Lane, 5/2019. $838,500
1073c Long Beach Blvd,; 5/2019. $2,850,000
160 Marina Blvd, 5/2019. $1,100,000
209 East South 33rd St, 5/2019. $1,580,000
110 East 86th St, 5/2019. $1,490,000
29 East 45th St, 5/2019. $1,280,000
34 East 36th St, 5/2019. $875,000
9 East Virginia Ave, 5/2019. $490,000
103 East Surf Ave, 5/2019. $945,000
20 W 21st Unit #2, 5/2019. $375,000
101 East 23rd St, 5/2019. $630,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
44 Charles Blvd, 4/2019. $330,100
48 Weaver Drive, 4/2019. $101,000
150 Atlantic Hills Blvd, 4/2019. $218,000
253 Adademy Lane, 4/2019. $410,000
3 Diane Road, 4/2019. $185,000
43 Florence Lane, 4/2019. $198,450
1a Acorn Road Unit 6b, 4/2019. $83,000
2 Cedar Ave, 4/2019. $149,900
100 Sylvia Lane, 4/2019. $600,000
7 Crane Court, 4/2019. $325,000
109 Eileen Lane, 4/2019. $160,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
