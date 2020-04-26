Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
8 Andrea Lane, Gokul Properties Llc Speirs Taylor; 02/13/20. $220,000
711 Oakhurst Ave, Agzigian Robert A Mcmullen Katherine; 02/19/20. $162,000
402 Highland Blvd, Loberto Frank Chavez Alfonso Jr; 02/27/20. $175,000
121 N Shore Road, Fannie Mae Caporilli Peter; 02/28/20. $249,900
ATLANTIC CITY
3851 Boardwalk Ph 108, Rubinstein Marla A Diener Keith William; 02/04/20. $185,000
545 N Dover Ave, 52 Golf Llc Nguyen Phi A; 02/04/20. $70,000
3211 Atlantic Ave, Rodriguez Jose Luis Gutierrez David Rafael; 02/04/20. $150,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit R-28, Hussain Khadim Boardwalk 3 Ph Llc; 02/04/20. $115,000
3101 Boardwalk 2709-1, Kosofsky Barry E/Tr Wendy Dale Rothstein Rev Tr; 02/04/20. $68,000
20 S Virginia Ave, Atlantic City Naber Realty Llc; 02/05/20. $100,000
526 Pacific Ave #2005, Perlman Debbie Delaurenzo Katherine; 02/05/20. $177,500
711 Green St, Francisco Michael Boustani Elias; 02/05/20. $25,000
3851 Boardwalk Unit Ph107, Jam1 Llc Wade Matthew; 02/05/20. $160,000
29 S Florida Ave Rr#C, Atlantic City Naber Realty Llc; 02/05/20. $30,000
2715 Boardwalk Unit 1422, Dulog Rose Comstock James; 02/05/20. $68,000
101 S Plaza Place Unit 1206, Kelman Sherry Rabben Irene Jeanne; 02/06/20. $161,500
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 908, Kong Edward Hennebicq Maurice W; 02/06/20. $60,000
1134 N Michigan Ave, Commodore Properties Llc Flame Investments Llc; 02/06/20. $113,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 509, Tran Jerry Gaspari Henry; 02/07/20. $74,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 709, Kolman Morton Carruolo Dawn; 02/07/20. $70,000
BRIGANTINE
24 Macdermott Place, Kane Timothy J/Ind&Admr Burnside Annamarie; 02/04/20. $250,000
901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit Q9, Simcox Roseann Schaeffer Kimberly; 02/05/20. $87,500
6 Ontario Drive, Storino Stephen J Hansberry Harry A; 02/05/20. $275,000
15 Macdermott Place, Mathis Paul R Ciaramella Fred J; 02/05/20. $275,000
11 Franklin Place Orchid Island Llc Travers Brian; 02/05/20. $685,000
3100 Ocean Ave Unit A, Fulton Bank Na Michelini Anne F; 02/06/20. $380,000
229 10th St, North Hanks Family Llc Daniels Marc; 02/06/20. $525,000
BUENA
204 S Franklin St, Integrity Properties Llc Roman Delilah; 02/05/20. $194,900
108 E Arbor Ave, Quinones Antonia Loaiza Blanca E; 02/05/20. $150,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
405 Edgewood Ave, Cruz Cynthia Becerra Carlos David; 02/06/20. $143,000
152 Fursin Ave, Jost Steven Dudley Damont; 02/07/20. $129,000
116 Colin Road, Davidson John K Phipps Richard A; 02/11/20. $148,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
5113 Spruce Ave, Sj Hauk Prop Llc Mcnellis Frances W; 02/12/20. $225,000
240 Asbury Road, Jonczyk Piotr Barrella Marco; 02/12/20. $289,000
1210 Old Zion Road, Matricardi Ryan D Simoni George; 02/12/20. $295,000
1027 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Fuhs Paul C Jr Brummett Sandra L; 02/12/20. $250,000
415 Rockbridge Court, Chen Xiaoyu Grimes Laura; 02/13/20. $300,000
1119 Furman Drive, Whiteside Albert T Jr Triggiani Christine; 02/13/20. $100,000
296 London Court, Mauro Susan Strogonova Valentina; 02/13/20. $87,000
406 Glenn Ave, US Bank Tr Na Walder James; 02/13/20. $310,000
5 Crestwood Circle, Patel Jinesh Mercado Jessica N; 02/13/20. $180,000
6837 Mill Road, Luong Kiet V Ramirez Ortiz Leonor; 02/19/20. $265,000
5-21 Autumn Lane, Autumn Lane Assoc Llc Autumn Lane Eht Llc; 02/19/20. $57,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
317 Fairview Ave, Skinner Pamela A Scribner Peter J; 02/10/20. $165,000
819 Motts Creek Road, Melava Window Replacement Llc Nagel Roy T Jr; 02/11/20. $160,000
240 E White Horse Pike, Absecon Hospitality Corp Wh Pike Urban Renewal Llc; 02/11/20. $2,300,000
99 Shawnee Place, Downs Liliana M/Exrx Fortune Dorothy J; 02/11/20. $123,900
17 Arapaho Place, Nguyen Trinh T Melendez Hiram; 02/11/20. $57,000
312 Mattix Run, Tram Peter Morales Delcarpio Joan; 02/12/20. $108,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
1525 Madison Court, Jareckas David L Alvarado Jaime; 02/07/20. $95,000
3214 Juniper Court, Seilback Susan Marrero Angel; 02/07/20. $58,000
17 Rembrandt Way, Nguyen Hung V Arra Daniel P; 02/10/20. $269,000
46 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 02/11/20. $73,500
1424 West Point Ave, Petrini Louis Jr Burnell Brittany; 02/11/20. $215,000
911 Mulberry Drive, Low Clifford Mccrossan James M; 02/12/20. $148,400
5761 Cedar Ave, Ledet Lawrence J Dalonzo Joseph; 02/12/20. $352,000
HAMMONTON
786 S 2nd Road, Defelice Jennifer Nunez Meza Jose Luis; 02/11/20. $189,900
238 Pleasant Mills Road, Merlino Anthony J Jr Merlino Daniel M; 02/11/20. $170,000
MARGATE
9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 105, Oliver Joan M/Tr/Tr Garfinkel Jeffrey; 02/05/20. $114,000
9315 Atlantic Ave Unit 25, Simmons Christine Pauley Devin; 02/10/20. $146,000
8805 Ventnor Ave, Brestle Michael G 7905 Bayshore Holdings Llc; 02/11/20. $2,200,000
27 N Frontenac Ave, Bachrach Michelle G Prebich Jonathan; 02/11/20. $400,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
429 Melon Ave, Miller Charles F,-Jr Jacoby Cynthia; 02/10/20. $219,000
5163 Reading Ave, Barbera Joseph Damiano Michael; 02/11/20. $212,000
NORTHFIELD
13 Wilson Drive, Amjad Rehman Inc Maga James; 02/18/20. $138,500
711 W Mill Road, Fannie Mae Giraldo Carolina; 02/19/20. $121,000
1207 Dolphin Ave, Hirschfeld Norman Fernando Philipneru; 02/25/20. $66,000
PLEASANTVILLE
904 Broad St, Keybank Na Street 13 Llc; 02/20/20. $61,101
33 E Park Ave, Pc7reo Llc Moreno Francisca; 02/20/20. $57,000
617 Wesley Ave, Carmona Zamora Andres F Selby Risheed H Sr; 02/24/20. $133,000
1232 Moores Lane, Abreu Tiburcio Manuel D Mejia Nunez Flor I; 02/24/20. $180,000
SOMERS POINT
213 Bay Ave, 213 Bay Somers Point Llc Innocente Gina; 02/03/20. $289,000
710 3rd St, Scott Kyle Klein Elizabeth S; 02/03/20. $260,000
304 Harbour Cove, Camacho Ronald J Martorano Victoria L; 02/05/20. $182,500
18 Cooper Drive, Ghattas Sameh R Kershbaumer Jeremy E; 02/05/20. $180,000
15 W Connecticut Ave, Mchugh Michael J Perry Theresa; 02/11/20. $194,000
118 Cleveland Ave, Denski Kenneth L Chang Kelly C; 02/13/20. $200,000
9 Ambler Road, Crehan Lawrence F Leber Mark; 02/13/20. $170,000
112 Osborne Road, Atlantic Blue Inv Llc Byrd Cash George III; 02/13/20. $175,000
1 Braddock Ave, Gallo Donald 1 Braddock Ave Llc; 02/19/20. $650,000
17 Haddon Road, US HUD 3 Young Sons Llc; 02/19/20. $101,500
43 Chapman Blvd, Steinberg Arthur J Ronald J Dorazio Rev Tr; 02/21/20. $200,000
819 Shore Road, Watts Dowd Patricia Idell Sharon K; 02/21/20. $245,000
6 Gulph Mill Road, Gegeckas Irene A Sanderson Robert D; 02/21/20. $187,000
171 W Johnson Ave, Camp Thomas Hamlin George; 02/25/20. $225,000
73 Village Drive, Rizzo Suzanne/Ind&Exrx/Atty Crawford Cory; 02/26/20. $125,000
VENTNOR
6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 809, Lucas Richard 6101 Monmouth Ave 809 Llc; 02/06/20. $119,000
105 S Nashville Ave, Moliken Anita Spivak Herbert; 02/06/20. $285,000
815 N Dorset Ave, Nelson Edith Pandurski Tsvetan; 02/06/20. $130,000
4800 Boardwalk Unit 1501, Goldberg Jeffrey Lee/Ind&Tr Adler Lee P; 02/06/20. $475,000
14 N Sacramento Ave Unit #B3, Kessler Richard Clarke Patrick B; 02/07/20. $75,000
111 S Dudley Ave Unit 112, Westman Leonard Cappello Gregory; 02/10/20. $127,000
5000 Boardwalk Condo Unit C8, Baker Hannah/Atty Tyler David; 02/10/20. $10,000
2 S Oxford Ave Unit 204, Puzak Mary L Newell Mark F; 02/12/20. $245,000
7200 Ventnor Ave, Braverman Family Shore House Llc Scipione Michael; 02/12/20. $480,000
112 S Oxford Ave Unit 1004, Birnbach Carolyn Capaldi Bernard A; 02/18/20. $530,000
101 N Bryant Ave, Distefano Oralea F/Exr Down The Shore Homes And Rentals Llc; 02/18/20. $113,000
112 N Newark Ave, Connolly Christine Y&H Homes Llc; 02/18/20. $152,535
8 N Baltimore Ave, Utter George B Jr Total Custom Bldrs Llc; 02/19/20. $250,000
708 N Little Rock Ave, Difabio Philip J Jr Goehl Matthew; 02/19/20. $118,000
513 N Harvard Ave, Depiano Robert A Sr Gatta Vincenzo; 02/19/20. $249,900
311 N Suffolk Ave, Mcfadden Kathleen A Williams Eugene III; 02/20/20. $250,000
128 N Sacramento Ave, Dougherty David Nagle William J; 02/20/20. $289,000
104 N Dorset Ave #2, Masturzo Darleen Layton George R Sr; 02/21/20. $58,000
13 S Wyoming Ave, Fried Randy Baram Ruth; 02/24/20. $640,000
214 N Surrey Ave Unit A, Total Custom Bldrs Llc Campbell Kevin; 02/25/20. $420,000
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
2 Rossi Drive, US Bank Trust N A Trust Delfidio James C; 01/2020. $327,156
116 Englewood Road, Paynter Theresa A Exr Walker James L; 01/2020. $337,500
Lot 1 Block 729, Moore Alan W Frabizzio Joseph N; 01/2020. $454,000
201 E Madison Ave, Stortini Angelo Tavano Carmen; 01/2020. $515,000
118 Ibis Lane, Piendak David J Jurgens James; 01/2020. $621,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
27 Pinewood Court, Wohler Gary J Kane Patricia A; 01/2020. $487,500
7 King St, Hogan Diane Cmcnjre LLC; 01/2020. $80,000
749 Dias Creek Road, Wells Fargo Bank N A Patmos Property Group LLC; 01/2020. $97,400
Lot 7 Block 1485, Silnicki Eugene J Jr Lin Tsong; 01/2020. $110,000
628 Dias Creek Road, Verity Leonard III USA; 01/2020. $117,000
116 Lafayette Ave, Monaghan Jenna M Wheaton Wayne; 01/2020. $150,000
14 Woodland Road, Bridgeman Meghan E Welch Dustin; 01/2020. $229,000
204 Tidewater Ave, Norton Carol S Blomkvest Mildred M; 01/2020. $240,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
125 E 17th Ave, Haldeman Noel T Jr Haldeman Michael J; 01/2020. $80,000
117 E 17th Ave, Haldeman Noel T Haldeman Michael J; 01/2020. $95,000
440 E 24th Ave #E, Woods Steven J Duffield Ralph H; 01/2020. $218,200
600 Kennedy Drive #704, Schmanek Joan D F Nicholson Living Trust; 01/2020. $225,000
Lot 18 Block 47, Adams Leann M Paz Frank; 01/2020. $245,000
771 Allen Drive, Marvel John C Cheeseman Diane M; 01/2020. $270,000
Lot 1 Block 33, Mannion Margaret Mc Cann Paul T; 01/2020. $290,000
409 E 22nd Ave #A-3, Tavano Carmen J Kliniewski Raymond E; 01/2020. $425,000
324 E 10th St #A, Connor Thomas P Nash Patrick J; 01/2020. $472,000
Lot 1 Block 1, Abel H John Mannion Margaret M; 01/2020. $545,000
327 E 25th Ave #107, Laspata John Boyle John S Jr; 01/2020. $570,000
OCEAN CITY
836 Second St, 836 Second St LLC 836 2Nd St LLC; 01/2020. $675,000
5449-51 Asbury Ave, John H Ryskamp Trust Chase Andrew B Jr; 01/2020. $734,000
812 Pennlyn Place #B, PD Management Co LLC Teitelbaum Richard J; 01/2020. $810,000
201 24th St, Tother LLC O C LLC; 01/2020. $900,000
807 E 8th St #505, Barber Ella M Vermont Blessing LLC; 01/2020. $53,223
807 E 8th St #610, Barber Ella M Vermont Blessing LLC; 01/2020. $56,303
1230 Asbury Ave, Synek Mary Rose Petkevis Edward; 01/2020. $116,500
5811 Asbury Ave, Suplee Judith S Starosta Daria; 01/2020. $290,000
12 Spinnaker Court, Wheaton Alice M Zayatz Deborah; 01/2020. $293,000
322 Boardwalk #910, Harnett James J Vogts John; 01/2020. $360,000
1009-11 Bay Ave, Maurer Donna M/Exr&C Kaiser Robert; 01/2020. $395,000
2856 Asbury Ave, Cardamone Eileen Sailer Steven H; 01/2020. $467,500
45 Sunset Place, Browne Carole Dougherty Donald P; 01/2020. $480,000
5326 Asbury Ave #B, Shaw Wayne O’Donnell John C; 01/2020. $520,000
1004 A B C Asbury Ave, 10th & Asbury LLC V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 01/2020. $525,000
1358 Asbury Ave, Viney Vincent Viehweg Ernest Jr; 01/2020. $540,000
3614 Central Ave, Colombo Joseph Quinn John P; 01/2020. $590,000
3048 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Ferrante John R; 01/2020. $655,000
1725 Asbury Ave, Jackson Joanne M Kasinski John E Jr; 01/2020. $659,500
3050 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Homan Alan S Jr; 01/2020. $675,000
312 Atlantic Ave, Tomchick Stephen E Elko Michael; 01/2020. $710,000
4916-18 Central Ave, Scala James Mastrocola Michael; 01/2020. $820,000
Lot 46 Block 3110, D’Arcangelo Carmen M Lange Matthew; 01/2020. $915,000
1724 Bay Ave, 4G Lp Drury Dale; 01/2020. $950,000
Lot 12 Block 420, Fischer John C Trust Miceli Family LLC; 01/2020. $1,217,500
3412-14 Wesely Ave #A, Eivich Joseph A Corsi Gerard Sr; 01/2020. $1,225,000
915 St Charles Place, 915 St Charles Place LLC Silvka Tamara J; 01/2020. $1,350,000
Lot 27 Block 3603, Becker Jessie E &C Ocean City Dev Gp LLC; 01/2020. $1,375,000
SEA ISLE CITY
3212 Boardwalk North, Gehl Larry F Gehl Girls LLC; 01/2020. $1,750,000
9300 Landis Ave, Fries Robert J Fitzgerald James; 01/2020. $519,500
7212 Landis Ave, Mc Quillen Vera Giacomelli Joseph M Jr; 01/2020. $680,000
1906 Landis Ave, Hinds Frank S Buchanan William W; 01/2020. $745,000
5608 Roberts Ave, Kramer Margaret M Est J F Builders Inc; 01/2020. $800,000
9205 Pleasure Ave, P A Weidel Living Trust Forst Thomas; 01/2020. $850,100
17 66th St, Battaglia Silvana Battaglia Ralph; 01/2020. $1,100,000
2309 Landis Ave South, Crane Thomas K Trust Staudenmeier Paul; 01/2020. $1,160,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
35 Route US 9 South, L V & M R Castagna Jr Irr Trust 41 South Shore Road LLC; 1/2020. $75,000
13 Meghan Lane, Germanio John James Klebaur Francis John IV; 1/2020. $155,000
1021 Mt Pleasant Road, Downey Cheryl R Gant Jeremiah; 1/2020. $329,000
5 Marissa Court, Santander Bank N A Chickadel John P III; 1/2020. $415,000
9 Cedar Hollow Court, Walters Joseph Nigro Russell M; 1/2020. $799,000
WILDWOOD
505 W Taylor Ave, Dameron William R Fleming Joseph; 01/2020. $269,000
235 E Hildreth, Forman James Spiecker Michael D; 01/2020. $301,000
4601 Atlantic Ave, Jimmy Shoes Inc 15 Cones LLC; 01/2020. $450,000
200 E Glenwood Ave, 200 E Glenwood LLC Altobelli Louis; 1/2020. $90,000
310 E Hand Ave, Cape May County Sheriff Bryant Construction Inc; 1/2020. $123,000
608 W Burk Ave 2nd Fl, Leon Michelle Mc Goldrick William R III; 1/2020.$220,000
501 E Stanton Road, Bashore Garry L Del Grippo Joseph; 1/2020. $495,500
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
1021 E Commerce St, Bank Of America By Atty; Mcfarland Kelly; Pennymac Loan Services Llc Atty; 2019 Castle Llc; 1/10/2020. $13,500
505 N Burlington Road, Graham Carol Lynn Aka; Graham Carol Lynne Aka; Graham Earl Est; Graham Michael S; Vargas Wanda; 1/14/2020. $131,000
6 Westwood Ave, Blb Resources Delegate; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent By Delegate; Ceron Aleyda E Ruiz; 1/15/2020. $63,000
133-135 E Commerce St, Mr Cooper By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba By Atty; Title365 Co Atty; Pulman Darrin Joseph; 1/15/2020. $30,000
45 Twin Oaks Drive, Culican Daniel J; Culican Jamie A; Brown James M; 1/15/2020. $192,000
75 Coral Ave, Caselli John L Jr Exec; Caselli John L Sr Est By Exec; Sandoval Diana R; 1/16/2020. $114,000
154 Belmont Ave, Pico Assets Llc; Poyarkov Dmitry; Gonzalez Nilda Morales; Verdugo Carlos Aguilar; 1/17/2020. $90,000
49 Monroe St, Beddingfield Erica R; Surface Erica Renee Fka; Surface Timothie T; Christiana Trust Trust; Hilldale Trust By Trust; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba; 1/17/2020. $46,300
135 Vine St, Garcia Ray C; Rjs Realty Llc; Hayes Lance W; 1/23/2020. $20,000
28 Beck Drive, Mosley Barbara Ind Exec; Williams Barbara C Est By Exec; Williams Eddie N Est; Williams Teri R; Cruz Ricardo Bautista; 1/23/2020. $54,000
117 New St, Raively James H Jr; Raively Linda W; Hernandez Jose Luis Perez; Manzano Luis Daniel Perez; Perez Ermila Manzano; 1/24/2020. $80,000
276 Spruce St, Hopely Warren; Shore Management Company Of Delaware Valley; Wright-Hutchinson Kamica L; 1/27/2020. $26,000
124 American Ave, Henderson Colby B Exec; Schmidt Albert Charles Est; Schmidt Rosemarie Est By Exec; Iglesia Pentecostal Paz Y Gozo Inc; 1/28/2020. $33,000
109 Hampton St, Erwin Kevin; Ortiz Angelica Cornelida Pilco; 1/28/2020. $63,000
241 E Commerce St, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust; Cwheq Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Certificates Series 2007-S2 By Trust; Ruperto Pablo By Shrf; Best Property 1 Inc Inc; 1/29/2020. $40,700
49 Monroe St, Christiana Trust By Atty; Fay Servicing Llc Atty; Hilldale Trust By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Ind Trust Dba By Atty; Gonzalez-Huertero Jose; Mendieta-Flores Cliseria; 1/29/2020. $50,100
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
343 & 349 Fern Road, Bonanno Michael By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Ladman Marten Dmd By Shrf; Sears Roebuck & Co By Shrf; Veron Michael Dds By Shrf; Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley II Inc; 1/15/2020. $69,100
707 Lakeshare Drive, Nocon Jean; Nocon Kevin; Macklin Jason; 1/16/2020. $123,500
1826 North Ave, Alta Residential Solutions Llc Atty; Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty; Dambrosio Christina; Dambrosio Jason; 1/22/2020. $55,000
213 Robin Road, Brozda Claudia; Pinto Carl Allen; 1/24/2020. $63,000
7389 Keron Drive, Morales Nancy; Mclaughlin John K; 1/29/2020. $37,500
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
6 Coombs Drive, Brown Darryl L; Brown George Sr Est; Brown Mary W; Lawrence Winsome; 1/8/2020. $100,000
173 Bridgeton-Fairton Rd, Dubois Theresa M Fka; Hood Theresa M; Williams George A IV; 1/21/2020. $135,000
7 Arlene Drive, Branch Banking & Trust Co Fka; Truist Bank; Struzick Diana P; Struzick Matthew T; 1/27/2020. $39,000
27 Hartz Drive, Urgo Rick L; Jones Gabrielle; 1/28/220. $145,000
5 Finlaw Ave, Cleveland Jeffery Aka; Cleveland Jeffrey Aka; Cleveland Lisa A; Wardell Mark; 1/13/2020. $35,000
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
1078 Bridgeton Road, Mattson Oscar T Est; Mattson Sadie By Atty; Richards Jonathan Atty; C Hawk Innovations Llc Aka; Hawk C Innovations Llc Aka; 1/8/2020. $70,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
5706 June Ave, Gant Jeremiah; Powers Michael M; 1/22/2020. $189,000
3359 Cedarville Road, Gallagher Kyle; Rossi Linda; 1/23/2020. $175,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
3001 E Main St, Atlantic City Electric Co; New Jersey State Of Dept Of Env Prot; 1/14/2020. $5,000,000
12 Oak Hill Road, Blb Resources Inc By Agent; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Lupton William; 1/15/2020. $28,000
2 Deerwood Ave, Fay Servicing Llc Atty; US Bank Trust By Atty; Pc-Domus I Llc Series 2019-1; 1/23/2020. $225,000
126 Newell Road, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc; Langlois Gilbert C III; 1/28/2020. $99,900
MILLVILLE
420-422 Mulberry St, Bbk Inv Properties Llc; Fodera Robert; Arc Management Llc; 1/8/2020. $90,000
412 N 4th St, Go America Llc; Usa Busy Bee Inc; 1/8/2020. $33,900
563 Hogbin Road, Crist Joseph T; Jojonik Llc; Horafus John R; 1/8/2020. $145,000
703 D St, Broadwater Arthur R Est; Broadwater Gloria J Est By Exec; Broadwater Robert A Exec; Broadwater Mark; Broadwater Teresa; 1/8/2020. $90,000
401 Crest Ave, Crest Street 2012 Llc; Dick Jeffery; 1/8/2020. $70,999
2435 New Combtown Road, Pnc Bank; Svt Properties Llc; 1/9/2020. $145,200
208 S Park Ave, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; J-Bar Realty Llc; 1/10/2020. $28,840
1102 Earle Ave, Simmons James Mark; Simmons Wendy L; Faleris Sarah; 1/14/2020. $165,000
1139 W Main St, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Atty; Feurtado Shaun; 1/14/2020. $25,000
148 River Drive, Hand Joshua C; Hand Katelyn M; Dunkle Joshua; 1/15/2020. $147,200
5 N 7th St, Stretch Jill F; Clay James A Jr; Clay Tara; 1/15/2020. $77,500
148 Carmel Road, Fannie Mae Aka; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esqs Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Poplar Property Managment Llc; 1/15/2020, $44,000
612 Dove Drive, Elliott Dina L; Novak Lori; 1/17/2020. $259,000
432 Caroline Lane, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Newrez Llc Dba By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty; Love Nekia; 1/17/2020. $195,000
51 Lisa Marie Terrace, Desoi Geraldine M; Desoi William J Jr; Smith Earline; Smith Enrico; 1/21/2020. $247,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
45 Tices Lane, Mooneyham Shirley; Coleman Kristen; Coleman W Grant; 1/21/2020. $15,000
7 Lewis Drive, Schmidt Rudi R Exec; Solorzano Carol L Aka Est By Exec; Solorzano Carol M Aka Est By Exec; Solorzano Policarpio Est; Macklin Dennis; Macklin Elizabeth; 1/22/2020. $71,000
Parvin Mill Road, Blair Barbara I; Blair Delbert R; Blair Janet; Blair Joan C Est; Blair John C; Blair Richard A; Blair Sandra C; Fry Mary Anne B; Hubschmidt Martha E; Blair Courtney M; Blair D Russell Jr; 1/27/2020. $225,000
89 Sentry Drive, Kazaoka Alice M; Kazaoka Masaru; Harvey Raymond III; 1/28/2020. $150,000
91 Seeley Road, Larue Michelle D; Loew Frank; Loew Linda; 1/30/2020. $225,000
154 Finley Road, Camero Yesenia By Shrf; Canon Financial Services Inc By Shrf; Clark Edward J Iii By Shrf; Clark Margaret By Shrf; Clark Nancy By Shrf; Clark Tammy S By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Gloucester County Of By Shrf; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley II Inc; 1/30/2020. $96,200
VINELAND
2196 Palermo Ave Unit B, 1875 South Main Road Llc By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Gnatz Danielle By Shrf; Yurco Llc; 12/18/2019. $85,000
2951 Daphne Drive, Highland Dev Group Llc; Anthony Brent; Anthony Shavonne; 12/18/2019. $277,178
3081 Cornucopia Ave, Pagnini Alan L; Kline Denise Michelle; Kline John; 12/18/2019. $260,000
2994 Daphne Drive, I&H Builders Llc; Pakosinski Robert Jr; 12/19/2019. $239,500
565 N Lincoln Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Selene Finance Lp Atty; Soman Stephanie P; 12/20/2019. $115,000
2578 Brunetta Drive, Abbott Edward L Est By Adm Cta; Cordasco Jean A Adm Cta; Hiddemen Debra Marie; Kopec William; 12/20/2019. $125,000
735 S Main Road Unit 20, Tuttle Janet-Lee; Tuttle John E; Sayell Elizabeth H; Sayell Lee R; 12/20/2019. $123,500
632 E Quinice St, Perez George Est; Perez Tomasita Est By Exec; Ramos Carmen D Exec; Perez Olga I; 12/23/2019. $88,000
2660 Dante Ave, Forster Alexander L; Betancourt Jennifer E; Lozano Severo Betancourt; 12/23/2019. $230,000.50
1093 W Park Ave, Sharp Sherry; Torcasso Amy; Parsons Britni N; Parsons Tammy L; 12/23/2019. $107,500
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
18 Fresno St, 9/2019. $110,780
15 Chestnut Way Circle, 9/2019. $110,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
226 Ambermist Way, 9/2019. $364,074
4 Camelot Court, 9/2019. $360,000
104 Fernwood Lane 9/2019. $300,000
422 Lake Barnegat Drive North, 9/2019. $290,000
101 Driftwood Lane, 9/2019. $262,000
210 Predmore Ave, 9/2019. $248,000
526 Cedar St, 9/2019. $220,000
426 Penn Ave, 9/2019. $150,000
319 N Main St, 9/2019. $2,725,000
1813 Deerhead Lake Drive, 9/2019. $350,000
324 Nautilus Blvd, 9/2019. $245,000
231 Ambermist Way, 9/2019. $431,217
117 Driftwood Lane, 9/2019. $275,000
1230 Capstan Drive, 9/2019. $250,000
466 Lake Barnegat Drive, 9/2019. $242,000
813 Sandpiper Drive, 9/2019. $480,000
1271 Cypress St, 9/2019. $400,000
205 Cedar Lake Point, 9/2019. $382,000
21 Jacqueline Court, 9/2019. $360,000
1034 Capstan Drive, 9/2019. $312,900
320 North Lakeside Drive, 9/2019. $254,444
119 Laurel Blvd, 9/2019. $213,000
2 Squire Drive, 9/2019. $159,000
110 Sea Bright Road, 9/2019. $115,500
255 Ambermist Way, 9/2019. $409,000
608 Twin River Drive, 9/2019. $490,000
1505 Tamiami Road, 9/2019. $360,000
119 Jones Road, 9/2019. $326,000
623 Sunrise Blvd, 9/2019. $275,000
311 Chestnut Drive, 9/2019. $263,000
202 Beach Blvd, 9/2019. $169,900
1805 Woodside Drive, 9/2019. $140,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Pine Valley Court, 9/2019. $629,200
19 Westchester Drive, 9/2019. $142,000
495 Parkertown Drive, 9/2019. $110,000
712 714 and 838 Pine Valley Court, 9/2019. $233,307
3 W Mohawk Drive, 9/2019. $205,000
201 Danbury Drive, 9/2019. $160,000
129 Newport Way, 9/2019. $385,000
3 Laureldale Court, 9/2019. $265,000
33 Pinehurst Drive, 9/2019. $210,000
29 S Los Angeles Drive, 9/2019. $148,000
133 Mohican Lane, 9/2019. $127,500
2 Reef Lane, 9/2019. $120,000
15 Oakland Bay Court, 9/2019. $113,000
115 Polonia Way, 9/2019. $88,000
118 E Susquehanna Drive, 9/2019. $380,000
44 W Potomac Drive, 9/2019. $275,000
138 S Longboat Drive, 9/2019. $116,000
428 Golf View Drive, 9/2019. $295,000
45 Marigold Lane, 9/2019. $228,000
47 Atlantis Blvd, 9/2019. $196,000
36 Fire House Drive, 9/2019. $106,000
19 Holden St, 9/2019. $87,200
2 W Sail Drive, 9/2019. $215,000
18 Laureldale Court, 9/2019. $131,659
27 West Brig Drive, 9/2019. $62,500
409 Route 9 South, 9/2019. $1,100,000
234 S Pulaski Blvd, 9/2019. $70,000
1272 Radio Road, 9/2019. $40,000
37 John St, 9/2019. $429,000
325 Concord Court, 9/2019. $100,000
15 E Calabreeze Way, 9/2019. $92,000
West Schuylkill Road, 9/2019. $90,000
81 Saint Andrews Drive, 9/2019. $265,000
11 Greenbriar Drive, 9/2019. $204,000
120 Lake Champlain Drive, 9/2019. $172,000
317 Lake Champlain Drive, 9/2019. $92,000
212 Valley Forge Drive, 9/2019. $81,000
100 Lake Erie Court, 9/2019. $122,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
20 N Binnacle Drive, 9/2019. $305,000
1375 Radio Road, 9/2019. $240,000
49 Westchester Drive, 9/2019. $137,000
105 Revolutionary Drive, 9/2019. $100,000
61 Brook St, 9/2019. $80,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
60 Johnson St, 9/2019. $342,500
60 Holly Drive, 9/2019. $92,898
43 Deal Lane, 9/2019. $453,000
26 Rumson Court, 9/2019. $415,000
15 Carteret Court, 9/2019. $317,000
125 Brigantine Blvd, 9/2019. $372,000
43 Pancoast Road, 9/2019. $270,000
5 Peg Leg Way, 9/2019. $210,000
405 7th St, 9/2019. $199,900
22 Dock Ave, 9/2019. $122,000
84 Adriatic Ave, 9/2019. $55,000
