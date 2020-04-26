Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

8 Andrea Lane, Gokul Properties Llc Speirs Taylor; 02/13/20. $220,000

711 Oakhurst Ave, Agzigian Robert A Mcmullen Katherine; 02/19/20. $162,000

402 Highland Blvd, Loberto Frank Chavez Alfonso Jr; 02/27/20. $175,000

121 N Shore Road, Fannie Mae Caporilli Peter; 02/28/20. $249,900

ATLANTIC CITY

3851 Boardwalk Ph 108, Rubinstein Marla A Diener Keith William; 02/04/20. $185,000

545 N Dover Ave, 52 Golf Llc Nguyen Phi A; 02/04/20. $70,000

3211 Atlantic Ave, Rodriguez Jose Luis Gutierrez David Rafael; 02/04/20. $150,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit R-28, Hussain Khadim Boardwalk 3 Ph Llc; 02/04/20. $115,000

3101 Boardwalk 2709-1, Kosofsky Barry E/Tr Wendy Dale Rothstein Rev Tr; 02/04/20. $68,000

20 S Virginia Ave, Atlantic City Naber Realty Llc; 02/05/20. $100,000

526 Pacific Ave #2005, Perlman Debbie Delaurenzo Katherine; 02/05/20. $177,500

711 Green St, Francisco Michael Boustani Elias; 02/05/20. $25,000

3851 Boardwalk Unit Ph107, Jam1 Llc Wade Matthew; 02/05/20. $160,000

29 S Florida Ave Rr#C, Atlantic City Naber Realty Llc; 02/05/20. $30,000

2715 Boardwalk Unit 1422, Dulog Rose Comstock James; 02/05/20. $68,000

101 S Plaza Place Unit 1206, Kelman Sherry Rabben Irene Jeanne; 02/06/20. $161,500

2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 908, Kong Edward Hennebicq Maurice W; 02/06/20. $60,000

1134 N Michigan Ave, Commodore Properties Llc Flame Investments Llc; 02/06/20. $113,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 509, Tran Jerry Gaspari Henry; 02/07/20. $74,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 709, Kolman Morton Carruolo Dawn; 02/07/20. $70,000

BRIGANTINE

24 Macdermott Place, Kane Timothy J/Ind&Admr Burnside Annamarie; 02/04/20. $250,000

901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit Q9, Simcox Roseann Schaeffer Kimberly; 02/05/20. $87,500

6 Ontario Drive, Storino Stephen J Hansberry Harry A; 02/05/20. $275,000

15 Macdermott Place, Mathis Paul R Ciaramella Fred J; 02/05/20. $275,000

11 Franklin Place Orchid Island Llc Travers Brian; 02/05/20. $685,000

3100 Ocean Ave Unit A, Fulton Bank Na Michelini Anne F; 02/06/20. $380,000

229 10th St, North Hanks Family Llc Daniels Marc; 02/06/20. $525,000

BUENA

204 S Franklin St, Integrity Properties Llc Roman Delilah; 02/05/20. $194,900

108 E Arbor Ave, Quinones Antonia Loaiza Blanca E; 02/05/20. $150,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

405 Edgewood Ave, Cruz Cynthia Becerra Carlos David; 02/06/20. $143,000

152 Fursin Ave, Jost Steven Dudley Damont; 02/07/20. $129,000

116 Colin Road, Davidson John K Phipps Richard A; 02/11/20. $148,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

5113 Spruce Ave, Sj Hauk Prop Llc Mcnellis Frances W; 02/12/20. $225,000

240 Asbury Road, Jonczyk Piotr Barrella Marco; 02/12/20. $289,000

1210 Old Zion Road, Matricardi Ryan D Simoni George; 02/12/20. $295,000

1027 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Fuhs Paul C Jr Brummett Sandra L; 02/12/20. $250,000

415 Rockbridge Court, Chen Xiaoyu Grimes Laura; 02/13/20. $300,000

1119 Furman Drive, Whiteside Albert T Jr Triggiani Christine; 02/13/20. $100,000

296 London Court, Mauro Susan Strogonova Valentina; 02/13/20. $87,000

406 Glenn Ave, US Bank Tr Na Walder James; 02/13/20. $310,000

5 Crestwood Circle, Patel Jinesh Mercado Jessica N; 02/13/20. $180,000

6837 Mill Road, Luong Kiet V Ramirez Ortiz Leonor; 02/19/20. $265,000

5-21 Autumn Lane, Autumn Lane Assoc Llc Autumn Lane Eht Llc; 02/19/20. $57,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

317 Fairview Ave, Skinner Pamela A Scribner Peter J; 02/10/20. $165,000

819 Motts Creek Road, Melava Window Replacement Llc Nagel Roy T Jr; 02/11/20. $160,000

240 E White Horse Pike, Absecon Hospitality Corp Wh Pike Urban Renewal Llc; 02/11/20. $2,300,000

99 Shawnee Place, Downs Liliana M/Exrx Fortune Dorothy J; 02/11/20. $123,900

17 Arapaho Place, Nguyen Trinh T Melendez Hiram; 02/11/20. $57,000

312 Mattix Run, Tram Peter Morales Delcarpio Joan; 02/12/20. $108,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

1525 Madison Court, Jareckas David L Alvarado Jaime; 02/07/20. $95,000

3214 Juniper Court, Seilback Susan Marrero Angel; 02/07/20. $58,000

17 Rembrandt Way, Nguyen Hung V Arra Daniel P; 02/10/20. $269,000

46 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 02/11/20. $73,500

1424 West Point Ave, Petrini Louis Jr Burnell Brittany; 02/11/20. $215,000

911 Mulberry Drive, Low Clifford Mccrossan James M; 02/12/20. $148,400

5761 Cedar Ave, Ledet Lawrence J Dalonzo Joseph; 02/12/20. $352,000

HAMMONTON

786 S 2nd Road, Defelice Jennifer Nunez Meza Jose Luis; 02/11/20. $189,900

238 Pleasant Mills Road, Merlino Anthony J Jr Merlino Daniel M; 02/11/20. $170,000

MARGATE

9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 105, Oliver Joan M/Tr/Tr Garfinkel Jeffrey; 02/05/20. $114,000

9315 Atlantic Ave Unit 25, Simmons Christine Pauley Devin; 02/10/20. $146,000

8805 Ventnor Ave, Brestle Michael G 7905 Bayshore Holdings Llc; 02/11/20. $2,200,000

27 N Frontenac Ave, Bachrach Michelle G Prebich Jonathan; 02/11/20. $400,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

429 Melon Ave, Miller Charles F,-Jr Jacoby Cynthia; 02/10/20. $219,000

5163 Reading Ave, Barbera Joseph Damiano Michael; 02/11/20. $212,000

NORTHFIELD

13 Wilson Drive, Amjad Rehman Inc Maga James; 02/18/20. $138,500

711 W Mill Road, Fannie Mae Giraldo Carolina; 02/19/20. $121,000

1207 Dolphin Ave, Hirschfeld Norman Fernando Philipneru; 02/25/20. $66,000

PLEASANTVILLE

904 Broad St, Keybank Na Street 13 Llc; 02/20/20. $61,101

33 E Park Ave, Pc7reo Llc Moreno Francisca; 02/20/20. $57,000

617 Wesley Ave, Carmona Zamora Andres F Selby Risheed H Sr; 02/24/20. $133,000

1232 Moores Lane, Abreu Tiburcio Manuel D Mejia Nunez Flor I; 02/24/20. $180,000

SOMERS POINT

213 Bay Ave, 213 Bay Somers Point Llc Innocente Gina; 02/03/20. $289,000

710 3rd St, Scott Kyle Klein Elizabeth S; 02/03/20. $260,000

304 Harbour Cove, Camacho Ronald J Martorano Victoria L; 02/05/20. $182,500

18 Cooper Drive, Ghattas Sameh R Kershbaumer Jeremy E; 02/05/20. $180,000

15 W Connecticut Ave, Mchugh Michael J Perry Theresa; 02/11/20. $194,000

118 Cleveland Ave, Denski Kenneth L Chang Kelly C; 02/13/20. $200,000

9 Ambler Road, Crehan Lawrence F Leber Mark; 02/13/20. $170,000

112 Osborne Road, Atlantic Blue Inv Llc Byrd Cash George III; 02/13/20. $175,000

1 Braddock Ave, Gallo Donald 1 Braddock Ave Llc; 02/19/20. $650,000

17 Haddon Road, US HUD 3 Young Sons Llc; 02/19/20. $101,500

43 Chapman Blvd, Steinberg Arthur J Ronald J Dorazio Rev Tr; 02/21/20. $200,000

819 Shore Road, Watts Dowd Patricia Idell Sharon K; 02/21/20. $245,000

6 Gulph Mill Road, Gegeckas Irene A Sanderson Robert D; 02/21/20. $187,000

171 W Johnson Ave, Camp Thomas Hamlin George; 02/25/20. $225,000

73 Village Drive, Rizzo Suzanne/Ind&Exrx/Atty Crawford Cory; 02/26/20. $125,000

VENTNOR

6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 809, Lucas Richard 6101 Monmouth Ave 809 Llc; 02/06/20. $119,000

105 S Nashville Ave, Moliken Anita Spivak Herbert; 02/06/20. $285,000

815 N Dorset Ave, Nelson Edith Pandurski Tsvetan; 02/06/20. $130,000

4800 Boardwalk Unit 1501, Goldberg Jeffrey Lee/Ind&Tr Adler Lee P; 02/06/20. $475,000

14 N Sacramento Ave Unit #B3, Kessler Richard Clarke Patrick B; 02/07/20. $75,000

111 S Dudley Ave Unit 112, Westman Leonard Cappello Gregory; 02/10/20. $127,000

5000 Boardwalk Condo Unit C8, Baker Hannah/Atty Tyler David; 02/10/20. $10,000

2 S Oxford Ave Unit 204, Puzak Mary L Newell Mark F; 02/12/20. $245,000

7200 Ventnor Ave, Braverman Family Shore House Llc Scipione Michael; 02/12/20. $480,000

112 S Oxford Ave Unit 1004, Birnbach Carolyn Capaldi Bernard A; 02/18/20. $530,000

101 N Bryant Ave, Distefano Oralea F/Exr Down The Shore Homes And Rentals Llc; 02/18/20. $113,000

112 N Newark Ave, Connolly Christine Y&H Homes Llc; 02/18/20. $152,535

8 N Baltimore Ave, Utter George B Jr Total Custom Bldrs Llc; 02/19/20. $250,000

708 N Little Rock Ave, Difabio Philip J Jr Goehl Matthew; 02/19/20. $118,000

513 N Harvard Ave, Depiano Robert A Sr Gatta Vincenzo; 02/19/20. $249,900

311 N Suffolk Ave, Mcfadden Kathleen A Williams Eugene III; 02/20/20. $250,000

128 N Sacramento Ave, Dougherty David Nagle William J; 02/20/20. $289,000

104 N Dorset Ave #2, Masturzo Darleen Layton George R Sr; 02/21/20. $58,000

13 S Wyoming Ave, Fried Randy Baram Ruth; 02/24/20. $640,000

214 N Surrey Ave Unit A, Total Custom Bldrs Llc Campbell Kevin; 02/25/20. $420,000

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

2 Rossi Drive, US Bank Trust N A Trust Delfidio James C; 01/2020. $327,156

116 Englewood Road, Paynter Theresa A Exr Walker James L; 01/2020. $337,500

Lot 1 Block 729, Moore Alan W Frabizzio Joseph N; 01/2020. $454,000

201 E Madison Ave, Stortini Angelo Tavano Carmen; 01/2020. $515,000

118 Ibis Lane, Piendak David J Jurgens James; 01/2020. $621,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

27 Pinewood Court, Wohler Gary J Kane Patricia A; 01/2020. $487,500

7 King St, Hogan Diane Cmcnjre LLC; 01/2020. $80,000

749 Dias Creek Road, Wells Fargo Bank N A Patmos Property Group LLC; 01/2020. $97,400

Lot 7 Block 1485, Silnicki Eugene J Jr Lin Tsong; 01/2020. $110,000

628 Dias Creek Road, Verity Leonard III USA; 01/2020. $117,000

116 Lafayette Ave, Monaghan Jenna M Wheaton Wayne; 01/2020. $150,000

14 Woodland Road, Bridgeman Meghan E Welch Dustin; 01/2020. $229,000

204 Tidewater Ave, Norton Carol S Blomkvest Mildred M; 01/2020. $240,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

125 E 17th Ave, Haldeman Noel T Jr Haldeman Michael J; 01/2020. $80,000

117 E 17th Ave, Haldeman Noel T Haldeman Michael J; 01/2020. $95,000

440 E 24th Ave #E, Woods Steven J Duffield Ralph H; 01/2020. $218,200

600 Kennedy Drive #704, Schmanek Joan D F Nicholson Living Trust; 01/2020. $225,000

Lot 18 Block 47, Adams Leann M Paz Frank; 01/2020. $245,000

771 Allen Drive, Marvel John C Cheeseman Diane M; 01/2020. $270,000

Lot 1 Block 33, Mannion Margaret Mc Cann Paul T; 01/2020. $290,000

409 E 22nd Ave #A-3, Tavano Carmen J Kliniewski Raymond E; 01/2020. $425,000

324 E 10th St #A, Connor Thomas P Nash Patrick J; 01/2020. $472,000

Lot 1 Block 1, Abel H John Mannion Margaret M; 01/2020. $545,000

327 E 25th Ave #107, Laspata John Boyle John S Jr; 01/2020. $570,000

OCEAN CITY

836 Second St, 836 Second St LLC 836 2Nd St LLC; 01/2020. $675,000

5449-51 Asbury Ave, John H Ryskamp Trust Chase Andrew B Jr; 01/2020. $734,000

812 Pennlyn Place #B, PD Management Co LLC Teitelbaum Richard J; 01/2020. $810,000

201 24th St, Tother LLC O C LLC; 01/2020. $900,000

807 E 8th St #505, Barber Ella M Vermont Blessing LLC; 01/2020. $53,223

807 E 8th St #610, Barber Ella M Vermont Blessing LLC; 01/2020. $56,303

1230 Asbury Ave, Synek Mary Rose Petkevis Edward; 01/2020. $116,500

5811 Asbury Ave, Suplee Judith S Starosta Daria; 01/2020. $290,000

12 Spinnaker Court, Wheaton Alice M Zayatz Deborah; 01/2020. $293,000

322 Boardwalk #910, Harnett James J Vogts John; 01/2020. $360,000

1009-11 Bay Ave, Maurer Donna M/Exr&C Kaiser Robert; 01/2020. $395,000

2856 Asbury Ave, Cardamone Eileen Sailer Steven H; 01/2020. $467,500

45 Sunset Place, Browne Carole Dougherty Donald P; 01/2020. $480,000

5326 Asbury Ave #B, Shaw Wayne O’Donnell John C; 01/2020. $520,000

1004 A B C Asbury Ave, 10th & Asbury LLC V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 01/2020. $525,000

1358 Asbury Ave, Viney Vincent Viehweg Ernest Jr; 01/2020. $540,000

3614 Central Ave, Colombo Joseph Quinn John P; 01/2020. $590,000

3048 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Ferrante John R; 01/2020. $655,000

1725 Asbury Ave, Jackson Joanne M Kasinski John E Jr; 01/2020. $659,500

3050 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Homan Alan S Jr; 01/2020. $675,000

312 Atlantic Ave, Tomchick Stephen E Elko Michael; 01/2020. $710,000

4916-18 Central Ave, Scala James Mastrocola Michael; 01/2020. $820,000

Lot 46 Block 3110, D’Arcangelo Carmen M Lange Matthew; 01/2020. $915,000

1724 Bay Ave, 4G Lp Drury Dale; 01/2020. $950,000

Lot 12 Block 420, Fischer John C Trust Miceli Family LLC; 01/2020. $1,217,500

3412-14 Wesely Ave #A, Eivich Joseph A Corsi Gerard Sr; 01/2020. $1,225,000

915 St Charles Place, 915 St Charles Place LLC Silvka Tamara J; 01/2020. $1,350,000

Lot 27 Block 3603, Becker Jessie E &C Ocean City Dev Gp LLC; 01/2020. $1,375,000

SEA ISLE CITY

3212 Boardwalk North, Gehl Larry F Gehl Girls LLC; 01/2020. $1,750,000

9300 Landis Ave, Fries Robert J Fitzgerald James; 01/2020. $519,500

7212 Landis Ave, Mc Quillen Vera Giacomelli Joseph M Jr; 01/2020. $680,000

1906 Landis Ave, Hinds Frank S Buchanan William W; 01/2020. $745,000

5608 Roberts Ave, Kramer Margaret M Est J F Builders Inc; 01/2020. $800,000

9205 Pleasure Ave, P A Weidel Living Trust Forst Thomas; 01/2020. $850,100

17 66th St, Battaglia Silvana Battaglia Ralph; 01/2020. $1,100,000

2309 Landis Ave South, Crane Thomas K Trust Staudenmeier Paul; 01/2020. $1,160,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

35 Route US 9 South, L V & M R Castagna Jr Irr Trust 41 South Shore Road LLC; 1/2020. $75,000

13 Meghan Lane, Germanio John James Klebaur Francis John IV; 1/2020. $155,000

1021 Mt Pleasant Road, Downey Cheryl R Gant Jeremiah; 1/2020. $329,000

5 Marissa Court, Santander Bank N A Chickadel John P III; 1/2020. $415,000

9 Cedar Hollow Court, Walters Joseph Nigro Russell M; 1/2020. $799,000

WILDWOOD

505 W Taylor Ave, Dameron William R Fleming Joseph; 01/2020. $269,000

235 E Hildreth, Forman James Spiecker Michael D; 01/2020. $301,000

4601 Atlantic Ave, Jimmy Shoes Inc 15 Cones LLC; 01/2020. $450,000

200 E Glenwood Ave, 200 E Glenwood LLC Altobelli Louis; 1/2020. $90,000

310 E Hand Ave, Cape May County Sheriff Bryant Construction Inc; 1/2020. $123,000

608 W Burk Ave 2nd Fl, Leon Michelle Mc Goldrick William R III; 1/2020.$220,000

501 E Stanton Road, Bashore Garry L Del Grippo Joseph; 1/2020. $495,500

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

1021 E Commerce St, Bank Of America By Atty; Mcfarland Kelly; Pennymac Loan Services Llc Atty; 2019 Castle Llc; 1/10/2020. $13,500

505 N Burlington Road, Graham Carol Lynn Aka; Graham Carol Lynne Aka; Graham Earl Est; Graham Michael S; Vargas Wanda; 1/14/2020. $131,000

6 Westwood Ave, Blb Resources Delegate; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent By Delegate; Ceron Aleyda E Ruiz; 1/15/2020. $63,000

133-135 E Commerce St, Mr Cooper By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba By Atty; Title365 Co Atty; Pulman Darrin Joseph; 1/15/2020. $30,000

45 Twin Oaks Drive, Culican Daniel J; Culican Jamie A; Brown James M; 1/15/2020. $192,000

75 Coral Ave, Caselli John L Jr Exec; Caselli John L Sr Est By Exec; Sandoval Diana R; 1/16/2020. $114,000

154 Belmont Ave, Pico Assets Llc; Poyarkov Dmitry; Gonzalez Nilda Morales; Verdugo Carlos Aguilar; 1/17/2020. $90,000

49 Monroe St, Beddingfield Erica R; Surface Erica Renee Fka; Surface Timothie T; Christiana Trust Trust; Hilldale Trust By Trust; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba; 1/17/2020. $46,300

135 Vine St, Garcia Ray C; Rjs Realty Llc; Hayes Lance W; 1/23/2020. $20,000

28 Beck Drive, Mosley Barbara Ind Exec; Williams Barbara C Est By Exec; Williams Eddie N Est; Williams Teri R; Cruz Ricardo Bautista; 1/23/2020. $54,000

117 New St, Raively James H Jr; Raively Linda W; Hernandez Jose Luis Perez; Manzano Luis Daniel Perez; Perez Ermila Manzano; 1/24/2020. $80,000

276 Spruce St, Hopely Warren; Shore Management Company Of Delaware Valley; Wright-Hutchinson Kamica L; 1/27/2020. $26,000

124 American Ave, Henderson Colby B Exec; Schmidt Albert Charles Est; Schmidt Rosemarie Est By Exec; Iglesia Pentecostal Paz Y Gozo Inc; 1/28/2020. $33,000

109 Hampton St, Erwin Kevin; Ortiz Angelica Cornelida Pilco; 1/28/2020. $63,000

241 E Commerce St, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust; Cwheq Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Certificates Series 2007-S2 By Trust; Ruperto Pablo By Shrf; Best Property 1 Inc Inc; 1/29/2020. $40,700

49 Monroe St, Christiana Trust By Atty; Fay Servicing Llc Atty; Hilldale Trust By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Ind Trust Dba By Atty; Gonzalez-Huertero Jose; Mendieta-Flores Cliseria; 1/29/2020. $50,100

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

343 & 349 Fern Road, Bonanno Michael By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Ladman Marten Dmd By Shrf; Sears Roebuck & Co By Shrf; Veron Michael Dds By Shrf; Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley II Inc; 1/15/2020. $69,100

707 Lakeshare Drive, Nocon Jean; Nocon Kevin; Macklin Jason; 1/16/2020. $123,500

1826 North Ave, Alta Residential Solutions Llc Atty; Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty; Dambrosio Christina; Dambrosio Jason; 1/22/2020. $55,000

213 Robin Road, Brozda Claudia; Pinto Carl Allen; 1/24/2020. $63,000

7389 Keron Drive, Morales Nancy; Mclaughlin John K; 1/29/2020. $37,500

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

6 Coombs Drive, Brown Darryl L; Brown George Sr Est; Brown Mary W; Lawrence Winsome; 1/8/2020. $100,000

173 Bridgeton-Fairton Rd, Dubois Theresa M Fka; Hood Theresa M; Williams George A IV; 1/21/2020. $135,000

7 Arlene Drive, Branch Banking & Trust Co Fka; Truist Bank; Struzick Diana P; Struzick Matthew T; 1/27/2020. $39,000

27 Hartz Drive, Urgo Rick L; Jones Gabrielle; 1/28/220. $145,000

5 Finlaw Ave, Cleveland Jeffery Aka; Cleveland Jeffrey Aka; Cleveland Lisa A; Wardell Mark; 1/13/2020. $35,000

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP

1078 Bridgeton Road, Mattson Oscar T Est; Mattson Sadie By Atty; Richards Jonathan Atty; C Hawk Innovations Llc Aka; Hawk C Innovations Llc Aka; 1/8/2020. $70,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

5706 June Ave, Gant Jeremiah; Powers Michael M; 1/22/2020. $189,000

3359 Cedarville Road, Gallagher Kyle; Rossi Linda; 1/23/2020. $175,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

3001 E Main St, Atlantic City Electric Co; New Jersey State Of Dept Of Env Prot; 1/14/2020. $5,000,000

12 Oak Hill Road, Blb Resources Inc By Agent; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Lupton William; 1/15/2020. $28,000

2 Deerwood Ave, Fay Servicing Llc Atty; US Bank Trust By Atty; Pc-Domus I Llc Series 2019-1; 1/23/2020. $225,000

126 Newell Road, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc; Langlois Gilbert C III; 1/28/2020. $99,900

MILLVILLE

420-422 Mulberry St, Bbk Inv Properties Llc; Fodera Robert; Arc Management Llc; 1/8/2020. $90,000

412 N 4th St, Go America Llc; Usa Busy Bee Inc; 1/8/2020. $33,900

563 Hogbin Road, Crist Joseph T; Jojonik Llc; Horafus John R; 1/8/2020. $145,000

703 D St, Broadwater Arthur R Est; Broadwater Gloria J Est By Exec; Broadwater Robert A Exec; Broadwater Mark; Broadwater Teresa; 1/8/2020. $90,000

401 Crest Ave, Crest Street 2012 Llc; Dick Jeffery; 1/8/2020. $70,999

2435 New Combtown Road, Pnc Bank; Svt Properties Llc; 1/9/2020. $145,200

208 S Park Ave, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; J-Bar Realty Llc; 1/10/2020. $28,840

1102 Earle Ave, Simmons James Mark; Simmons Wendy L; Faleris Sarah; 1/14/2020. $165,000

1139 W Main St, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Atty; Feurtado Shaun; 1/14/2020. $25,000

148 River Drive, Hand Joshua C; Hand Katelyn M; Dunkle Joshua; 1/15/2020. $147,200

5 N 7th St, Stretch Jill F; Clay James A Jr; Clay Tara; 1/15/2020. $77,500

148 Carmel Road, Fannie Mae Aka; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esqs Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Poplar Property Managment Llc; 1/15/2020, $44,000

612 Dove Drive, Elliott Dina L; Novak Lori; 1/17/2020. $259,000

432 Caroline Lane, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Newrez Llc Dba By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty; Love Nekia; 1/17/2020. $195,000

51 Lisa Marie Terrace, Desoi Geraldine M; Desoi William J Jr; Smith Earline; Smith Enrico; 1/21/2020. $247,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

45 Tices Lane, Mooneyham Shirley; Coleman Kristen; Coleman W Grant; 1/21/2020. $15,000

7 Lewis Drive, Schmidt Rudi R Exec; Solorzano Carol L Aka Est By Exec; Solorzano Carol M Aka Est By Exec; Solorzano Policarpio Est; Macklin Dennis; Macklin Elizabeth; 1/22/2020. $71,000

Parvin Mill Road, Blair Barbara I; Blair Delbert R; Blair Janet; Blair Joan C Est; Blair John C; Blair Richard A; Blair Sandra C; Fry Mary Anne B; Hubschmidt Martha E; Blair Courtney M; Blair D Russell Jr; 1/27/2020. $225,000

89 Sentry Drive, Kazaoka Alice M; Kazaoka Masaru; Harvey Raymond III; 1/28/2020. $150,000

91 Seeley Road, Larue Michelle D; Loew Frank; Loew Linda; 1/30/2020. $225,000

154 Finley Road, Camero Yesenia By Shrf; Canon Financial Services Inc By Shrf; Clark Edward J Iii By Shrf; Clark Margaret By Shrf; Clark Nancy By Shrf; Clark Tammy S By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Gloucester County Of By Shrf; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley II Inc; 1/30/2020. $96,200

VINELAND

2196 Palermo Ave Unit B, 1875 South Main Road Llc By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Gnatz Danielle By Shrf; Yurco Llc; 12/18/2019. $85,000

2951 Daphne Drive, Highland Dev Group Llc; Anthony Brent; Anthony Shavonne; 12/18/2019. $277,178

3081 Cornucopia Ave, Pagnini Alan L; Kline Denise Michelle; Kline John; 12/18/2019. $260,000

2994 Daphne Drive, I&H Builders Llc; Pakosinski Robert Jr; 12/19/2019. $239,500

565 N Lincoln Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Selene Finance Lp Atty; Soman Stephanie P; 12/20/2019. $115,000

2578 Brunetta Drive, Abbott Edward L Est By Adm Cta; Cordasco Jean A Adm Cta; Hiddemen Debra Marie; Kopec William; 12/20/2019. $125,000

735 S Main Road Unit 20, Tuttle Janet-Lee; Tuttle John E; Sayell Elizabeth H; Sayell Lee R; 12/20/2019. $123,500

632 E Quinice St, Perez George Est; Perez Tomasita Est By Exec; Ramos Carmen D Exec; Perez Olga I; 12/23/2019. $88,000

2660 Dante Ave, Forster Alexander L; Betancourt Jennifer E; Lozano Severo Betancourt; 12/23/2019. $230,000.50

1093 W Park Ave, Sharp Sherry; Torcasso Amy; Parsons Britni N; Parsons Tammy L; 12/23/2019. $107,500

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

18 Fresno St, 9/2019. $110,780

15 Chestnut Way Circle, 9/2019. $110,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

226 Ambermist Way, 9/2019. $364,074

4 Camelot Court, 9/2019. $360,000

104 Fernwood Lane 9/2019. $300,000

422 Lake Barnegat Drive North, 9/2019. $290,000

101 Driftwood Lane, 9/2019. $262,000

210 Predmore Ave, 9/2019. $248,000

526 Cedar St, 9/2019. $220,000

426 Penn Ave, 9/2019. $150,000

319 N Main St, 9/2019. $2,725,000

1813 Deerhead Lake Drive, 9/2019. $350,000

324 Nautilus Blvd, 9/2019. $245,000

231 Ambermist Way, 9/2019. $431,217

117 Driftwood Lane, 9/2019. $275,000

1230 Capstan Drive, 9/2019. $250,000

466 Lake Barnegat Drive, 9/2019. $242,000

813 Sandpiper Drive, 9/2019. $480,000

1271 Cypress St, 9/2019. $400,000

205 Cedar Lake Point, 9/2019. $382,000

21 Jacqueline Court, 9/2019. $360,000

1034 Capstan Drive, 9/2019. $312,900

320 North Lakeside Drive, 9/2019. $254,444

119 Laurel Blvd, 9/2019. $213,000

2 Squire Drive, 9/2019. $159,000

110 Sea Bright Road, 9/2019. $115,500

255 Ambermist Way, 9/2019. $409,000

608 Twin River Drive, 9/2019. $490,000

1505 Tamiami Road, 9/2019. $360,000

119 Jones Road, 9/2019. $326,000

623 Sunrise Blvd, 9/2019. $275,000

311 Chestnut Drive, 9/2019. $263,000

202 Beach Blvd, 9/2019. $169,900

1805 Woodside Drive, 9/2019. $140,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Pine Valley Court, 9/2019. $629,200

19 Westchester Drive, 9/2019. $142,000

495 Parkertown Drive, 9/2019. $110,000

712 714 and 838 Pine Valley Court, 9/2019. $233,307

3 W Mohawk Drive, 9/2019. $205,000

201 Danbury Drive, 9/2019. $160,000

129 Newport Way, 9/2019. $385,000

3 Laureldale Court, 9/2019. $265,000

33 Pinehurst Drive, 9/2019. $210,000

29 S Los Angeles Drive, 9/2019. $148,000

133 Mohican Lane, 9/2019. $127,500

2 Reef Lane, 9/2019. $120,000

15 Oakland Bay Court, 9/2019. $113,000

115 Polonia Way, 9/2019. $88,000

118 E Susquehanna Drive, 9/2019. $380,000

44 W Potomac Drive, 9/2019. $275,000

138 S Longboat Drive, 9/2019. $116,000

428 Golf View Drive, 9/2019. $295,000

45 Marigold Lane, 9/2019. $228,000

47 Atlantis Blvd, 9/2019. $196,000

36 Fire House Drive, 9/2019. $106,000

19 Holden St, 9/2019. $87,200

2 W Sail Drive, 9/2019. $215,000

18 Laureldale Court, 9/2019. $131,659

27 West Brig Drive, 9/2019. $62,500

409 Route 9 South, 9/2019. $1,100,000

234 S Pulaski Blvd, 9/2019. $70,000

1272 Radio Road, 9/2019. $40,000

37 John St, 9/2019. $429,000

325 Concord Court, 9/2019. $100,000

15 E Calabreeze Way, 9/2019. $92,000

West Schuylkill Road, 9/2019. $90,000

81 Saint Andrews Drive, 9/2019. $265,000

11 Greenbriar Drive, 9/2019. $204,000

120 Lake Champlain Drive, 9/2019. $172,000

317 Lake Champlain Drive, 9/2019. $92,000

212 Valley Forge Drive, 9/2019. $81,000

100 Lake Erie Court, 9/2019. $122,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

20 N Binnacle Drive, 9/2019. $305,000

1375 Radio Road, 9/2019. $240,000

49 Westchester Drive, 9/2019. $137,000

105 Revolutionary Drive, 9/2019. $100,000

61 Brook St, 9/2019. $80,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

60 Johnson St, 9/2019. $342,500

60 Holly Drive, 9/2019. $92,898

43 Deal Lane, 9/2019. $453,000

26 Rumson Court, 9/2019. $415,000

15 Carteret Court, 9/2019. $317,000

125 Brigantine Blvd, 9/2019. $372,000

43 Pancoast Road, 9/2019. $270,000

5 Peg Leg Way, 9/2019. $210,000

405 7th St, 9/2019. $199,900

22 Dock Ave, 9/2019. $122,000

84 Adriatic Ave, 9/2019. $55,000

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments