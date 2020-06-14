Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

230 N Shore Road, Lsf9 Mortgage Holdings Llc Bassford Harry; 04/24/20. $122,848.95

23 Berkley Ave, Dzialo Virginia Farkas Karin; 04/27/20. $253,000

BRIGANTINE

3312 Ocean Ave Apt 1, Crits Christoph Katherine/Tr Oelenschlager Judith; 04/13/20. $$211,000

602 Alberta Drive, Veneri Paula Rizzo Joy A; 04/13/20. $163,000

203 E Brigantine Ave, Mcdonald Edward L Jr Rivera Denise; 04/14/20. $181,500

2504 Bayshore Ave, Holmes Arthur II/Atty Larason John M; 04/14/20. $375,000

3 Macdermott Place Tower, Dbw Reo IV Llc Aruffo Frank; 04/14/20. $336,000

4413 Privateer Road, Coba Inc Kozak William J; 04/14/20. $182,500

4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N106, Baldwin Recreational Prop Llc Mazzenga Mark; 04/14/20. $317,500

111 26th St, Fenerty William J Riebow Samantha; 04/15/20. $355,000

189 39th St South, Koths Nicholas Batelli Thomas; 04/15/20. $158,000

244 12th St South, Hummel Vincent J III Weinholtz Terry; 04/15/20. $292,000

330 42nd St South Unit B15, Joyce Kimberly A Figaniak Charles J; 04/15/20. $129,900

4 Cummings Place, Fuller Gregory Milnes David; 04/15/20. $323,000

4631 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit A, Cancell Paula M Fitch Stacey L; 04/15/20. $325,000

2100 Bayshore Ave, Hirst Kenneth C Bortz Dale R Jr; 04/16/20. $850,000

1401 Sheridan Blvd, Etasse Andree F/Heir Borsello Joseph; 04/17/20. $226,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

208 Spray Ave, Sanchez Heather Rochford Caitlin E; 04/15/20. $179,000

106 New Bridge Road, Patel Ramesh J Elwell Steven Thomas; 04/16/20. $415,000

185 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Narvaez Jonathan; 04/16/20. $291,640

206 Frankfort Court, Husaeen Iqbal Islam Muhammad N; 04/16/20. $110,000

246 London Court, Perecco Dana Leteybelu Biruk; 04/16/20. $113,300

3 Aspen Lane, Readeau Jordan Dozer Construction Llc; 04/16/20. $257,000

108 Elmwood Ave, Readeau Joseph N Gunning Brian; 04/17/20. $176,000

110 New St, Bank Of Ny Mellon Kroon Stephen; 04/17/20. $105,000

112 Lehigh Ave, Collins Geraldine M Luu Tam M; 04/20/20. $140,000

183 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Houlis Steven; 04/20/20. $289,990

201 Crystal Lake Drive, Horton Inc Nj Romano Joseph D; 04/20/20. $306,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

313 Xanthus Ave, Palmieri David Gerkens Vanessa C Castro; 04/13/20. $210,000

509 Highlands Ave, Fannie Mae Eisenman Brian; 04/13/20. $289,900

631 Park Place, Russomano Salvatore J Vata Adem; 04/13/20. $379,999

806 Lexington Court, Mellon Robert A Sheeran Michael J Jr; 04/13/20. $267,845

131 Liberty Court, Gul Khalid N Elizalde Sanchez Juan M; 04/14/20. $85,000

15 Clearwater Way, Seddon Michael Tarvid Arthur; 04/14/20. $73,000

317 Key Drive, US HUD Perez Leoncio; 04/14/20. $127,000

808 Wintergreen Court, US HUd Perez Leoncio; 04/14/20. $145,000

341 S New York Road, Heck Donna Hume Robert John; 04/15/20. $260,000

355 E Harrison Ave, Acuna Leonel Huaccamayta Bravo Salvador; 04/15/20. $160,000

356 Maria Loretta Lane, Quesenberry Gary Dean Dudek Dianne; 04/15/20. $229,000

358 Cos Cob Drive, Bacarro Edna Samson/Atty Anderson Soweto; 04/15/20. $179,900

352 Elton Lane, Li Kevin/Exr Silano Amanda; 04/16/20. $194,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

6090 Black Horse Pike, Om Shree Ambica Hotel Inc Kk&T Holdings Llc; 04/08/20. $470,000

4535 Concord Place, Muredda Joann C Silipigni Emory N; 04/09/20. $90,000

524 Knottingham Way, Scavelli Louis Daughtry Darrick L; 04/13/20. $255,700

190 Hamilton Commons Drive, Rvt Hamilton Commons Llc Hamilton Commons Tei Equities Llc; 04/14/20. $60,000,000

4524 Concord Place, Bahgat Cynthia E Solution Maxx Real Estate Llc; 04/14/20. $73,500

2804 Falcon Court, Savine Justin Patel Roma; 04/15/20. $124,250

51 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 04/15/20. $73,500

52 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Artists Walk Llc; 04/15/20. $473,500

56 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 04/15/20. $73,500

84 Galleria Drive, Paparone Donald Nvr Inc; 04/15/20. $73,500

6859 Harding Hwy, Broadbent Robert L Ring Raymond A III; 04/16/20. $217,000

20 Rue Cezanne, Nvr Inc Mcguire John J; 04/17/20. $266,060

5391 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, 21st Mortgage Corp Fantasia Keith; 04/17/20. $240,000

5907 Maple Drive, Feoranz Michael Choinacki Anthony P; 04/17/20. $159,900

6125 Longwood Ave, Graff Frances Doran Darci; 04/17/20. $150,000

HAMMONTON

210 Jacobs St, Sayer Richard C Burden Matthew Michael; 04/15/20. $137,000

215 N Fourth St, New Jersey Housing And Mtg Fin Agcy Donohue Kathy Marie; 04/15/20. $158,400

127 Birch Drive, Cavalucci John Michael Jr Langeveld Peter B Jr; 04/16/20. $330,000

6u Rose Rita Terrace, Bermudez Jonathan Tonczyczyn Timothy; 04/16/20.$120,000

24 Jamestown Blvd, Marandino John Philip Lopez Ricardo; 04/17/20. $149,900

MARGATE

7 N Osborne Ave, Jwa Investments Llc Isabella Homes Llc; 04/20/20. $575,000

15 Harbour Lane, Damato Lisa Adele Gallagher Kevin T; 04/22/20. $715,000

620 N Huntington Ave, Walberg Cinthia/Exrx Wharton Gonzalez Jane E; 04/23/20. $355,000

SOMERS POINT

13 Cooper Drive, Ernst Karl H/Ind&Tr/Tr Gorbey Justin; 04/20/20. $170,000

313 Harbor Cove, Wingate Thomas A Byrne Carol A; 04/21/20. $180,000

22 E Pierson Ave, Surf Road Prop Llc Veasey Cassandra N; 04/22/20. $225,000

23 Crestview Drive, Harmelin Jay M Ajdari Mohammad Mehdi; 04/22/20. $220,000

427 Seventh St, Mcconnell James Blue Sky Prop Llc; 04/22/20. $82,000

VENTNOR

3 S Somerset Ave, Krouse James R Jacobs Marc L; 04/09/20. $720,000

5 S New Haven Ave, Steinberg Joanne Vansteyn Michael; 04/09/20. $587,500

5000 Boardwalk Unit 1116, Weinstein Charlotte R/Exrx Sirota Harris; 04/13/20. $307,500

5000 Boardwalk Unit 1908, Mangano Marie/Heir Gjoci Eldi; 04/13/20. $225,000

6203 Winchester Ave, Bradley Timothy J Denenberg Alan E; 04/13/20. $725,000

7117 Monmouth Ave, Senderoff Eric/Exr Gazzola Jenna; 04/13/20. $409,000

210 N Newark Ave, Shober Bard L Barbera Michelle; 04/14/20. $285,000

236 N Derby Ave Apt 502, Cama Self Directed Ira Llc Fbo Melissa Hester Ira Kelton Susan M; 04/16/20. $201,000

11 N Weymouth Ave, Bgw Holdings Llc Kroll Michael; 04/17/20. $344,000

5200 Boardwalk, Trageser Michael Bazilian Faye; 04/17/20. $300,000

6501 Winchester Ave, Ciullo Valentino Dengel Rachel G; 04/17/20. $365,000

Cape May County

AVALON

308 76th St, Liptak Robert W II Hepke Bruce; 04/2020. $2,225,000

883 21st St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Parent Bernard Marcel; 04/2020. $2,295,000

53 W 25th St, Flexon Robert C Morin Mark R; 04/2020. $2,390,000

11 E 11th St, Whytosek John Sullivan Andrew Francis; 04/2020. $2,850,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

327B E Raleigh Ave, Born Raymond Roscioli Mark; 04/2020. $485,000

100 E Raleigh Ave, Berardi Peter Deysher Maria; 04/2020. $485,000

107 Delaware Ave, Papandon John Reed Ronald;04/2020. $550,000

9601 Atlantic Ave, Boyle Jude Ciano Michael; 04/2020. $865,000

60 Wildwood Ave, Rand Wayne E Exr Taylor Claire B; 04/2020.$192,700

215 Shadeland Ave, Gervasi Angelo Wister Terry L; 04/2020.$205,000

7 W Jacksonville Ave, Russell J W III Stefanides Mk Viercinski; 04/2020. $225,509

16 Croydon Drive, US Bank Ntnl Asso Trust De Angelis Anthony; 04/2020. $258,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

16 Bobwhite Lane, Lassor Patricia M Lassor Nicholas A; 04/2020. $250,000

5 Mechanic St, Doherty Bruce C Torres Antonio G Lopez; 04/2020.$280,000

1707 Tidewater Ave, Macdonald Arlene H Mccool Michael J; 04/2020. $330,000

27 Cedar Meadow Drive, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Kh- Nj Ventures LLC; 04/2020. $405,000

7 Sand Castle Drive, Biffoni Maria Lambert Christian J; 04/2020. $500,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

412 E 25th Ave, Wynnefield Devt LLC Cisero Michael; 04/2020. $499,900

3206 Seaboard Circle, Newdeck John Courtney William D; 04/2020. $620,000

505 E 4th Ave, Morris Lance Visco Benedetto; 04/2020. $100,000

OCEAN CITY

41441-43 Asbury Ave, Pinciotti Daniel J Jr Mc Dougal Michael P; 04/2020. $547,000

29 E Station Road, Rice Brad Kliefoth William; 04/2020. $600,000

833A Second St, Oc Bldrs/Dev LLC Fretz Lydia A; 04/2020. $670,000

905-07 5th St, Maleike Lawrence The Bear & The Bean LLC; 04/2020. $705,000

2 W Eighth St, Hulse Thomas Sorensen Stephen; 04/2020. $912,000

5021-23 Central Ave, Beck Bethann Weller Cherie A; 04/2020.$999,000

1 W 18th St, Mcminn Glenn Jay Steven Homes LLC; 04/2020. $1,050,000

2222-2224 Wesley Ave 2nd Fl, Diamante Homes LLC Kratz Floyd; 04/2020. $1,600,000

5023 Central Ave, R C Beck Sr Family Trust Weller Cherie A; 04/2020. $1,601,000

17 Lagoon Road, 17 Lagoon Rd LLC Branin Thomas; 04/2020. $1,750,000

130 E Atlantic Blvd, White William R Trust Milligan Nicholas C; 04/2020. $2,000,000

110 Waterway Road, Chorin Jason D White William R; 04/2020. $2,350,000

3.16 7th And 8th Sts, Schneider Mark Sgouros Christopher; 04/2020. $21,250

840 Ocean Ave, Mcmaster Scott K Abdelnour Abraam; 04/2020. $100,000

2933-35 Haven Ave 1st Fl, Kershaw Nancy T Deal Kevin M; 04/2020. $350,000

708 North St, Doherty Donald M Jr Duffy Elizabeth M; 04/2020. $375,000

101 E Atlantic Blvd 1st Fl, Mcmenamin Ryan Martino Amy M; 04/2020. $435,000

352-354 Asbury Ave, Panetta Cody Ilaoa Seth Kuki; 04/2020. $447,500

149 Asbury Ave, Desideri Mario Cowper Matthew; 04/2020. $451,000

222 W Seaspray Road, Beccaria Jacqueline I Noseworthy J S; 04/2020. $675,000

3730 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Fonash Richard F Trust Graybehl Andrew R; $775,000

Lot 18 Block 3201, Pagano Thomas L Cook Kevin C; 04/2020. $1,237,000

Lot 17302 Block 2201, Diamante Homes LLC Stefano Dennis; 04/2020. $1,475,000

100 Ocean Road, Moser Paul K Westphal Thomas R; 04/2020. $1,849,000

SEA ISLE CITY

115 38th St, Torpey Stephen O Jr Miller Kenneth E; 04/2020. $362,000

382 43rd Place Un D, Reed Frank W Jr Dolio Michael D; 04/2020. $371,000

3710 Central Ave, Clifford Joseph A III O’Kane Darlene M; 04/2020. $439,000

4400 Landis Ave, 4400 Landis Ave LLC Ca And Wc Donato Rev Tr; 04/2020. $600,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

10 Randolph Ave, Harry’s Hut LLC Brown Michael; 04/2020. $849,000

2 Hilltop Drive, Rumble Eileen Krog Buono Thomas; 04/2020. $269,500

25 Elmwood Ave, Am Rest And Rebldrs LLC Panetta Cody; 04/2020. $339,000

18 Stagecoach Road, Troster Kristian M Thern Jeffery T; 04/2020. $435,000

209 N Commonwealth Ave, Byrne Susan Buick Wade W; 04/2020. $575,000

WEST CAPE MAY

149 Stimpson Lane, Willson Martin D Towne Janice W; 04/2020. $108,750

927 Farmdale Drive, Seas William E III Asterino Joseph L; 04/2020. $671,000

WILDWOOD

225-27 E Spicer Ave, Carbonaro Joseph Sea Watch By The Sea LLC; 04/2020. $358,000

5001 New Jersey Ave 210, Levine Mark A Lodise-Gentry Larraine; 04/2020. $86,000

322 W Pine Ave, O’Shaughnessy Margaret Gough Timothy W; 04/2020. $180,000

5304 Hudson Ave, D’Angelo Teresa E Bruno Anthony J; 04/2020. $190,000

114 E Pine Ave, Merritt Ryan C Horton Clint S; 04/2020. $223,000

233 W Wildwood Ave, Bowser Mark E Diaz Joan M; 04/2020. $255,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

415 South Ave, Blb Resources Inc; Collins Myya; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By; Tomas Elromay; 3/27/2020. $27,049

530 Clarks Pond Road, Batten Zane; 216 South Pine Llc; 3/30/2020. $52,000

485 Irving Ave, Rubio Francis; Rubios Enterprises Llc; Beals Shawna; 3/31/2020. $119,900

6 Hopewell Road, Davidow Robert J Esq Atty; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Phelan Hallinan & Diamond Pc Fka; Quina Crosvin Abner; Ruiz Martha; 3/25/2020. $85,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

6251 Doris Drive, Atlantic Coast Investments Llc; Malamut Greg; Riccioni Ryan A; 3/13/2020. $163,000

5300 Doris Drive, Hines Timothy J; Hines Tina B; Ertell Karen L; 3/10/2020. $130,000

5401 Briarwood Drive, Briarwood Land Development Llc; Modular Standard Llc; 3/23/2020. $88,000

2574 Strawberry Ave, Kennedy Kyle; Liszewski Anthony; 3/24/2020. $6,000

MILLVILLE

1203 Sassafrass St, Us Bank; Detullio Kevin; Myers William Joseph; 3/11/2020. $63,825

23 S Hawthorn Road, Blb Resources Delegate; Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Inc; 3/12/2020. $64,000

2250 N Wedgewood Court, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co; Caprioni Eugenia; 3/12/2020. $115,500

471 Cedar Lane, Upham Nancy A; Kudla Rosemarie; Kudla Wasil; 3/13/2020. $147,000

505 E Oak Road, Diaz Patricia Ind Exec; Johnson David A Est By Exec; Freedom Properties & Holding Llc; 3/13/2020. $45,000

219 W Mcneal St, Epstein Hope Ptr; Epstein Roy A Ptr; Feldman Alan F Ptr; South Jersey Assoc By Ptr; Garrett Jack W; 3/18/2020. $15,000

15 N 5th St, Atlantis Llc; Feldman Alan F; Garrett Jack W; 3/18/2020. $22,000

427 Lance Court, Durand Brianna K; Cintron Yaniris; Patton Christopher S; 3/18/2020. $226,000

VINELAND

654 W Elmer Road, Bernhardt Ernest; Bernhardt Megan; Kimball Matthew J; 3/2/2020. $147,000

2102 E Oak Road, Earnest John F III; Cicchino Luigi; 3/2/2020. $167,525

1910 Greenwillows Drive, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Watson Tory W; 3/2/2020. $140,000

2990 Diamond Drive, Antebi David; Highland Pines At Vineland Llc; Highland Development Group Llc; 3/2/2020. $56,000

2976 Diamond Drive, Antebi David; Highland Pines At Vineland Llc; Highland Development Group Llc; 3/2/2020. $56,000

2887 Daphne Drive, Antebi David; Highland Pines At Vineland Llc; Highland Development Group Llc; 3/2/2020. $56,000

1231 Cypress Drive, First American Aceptance Co Llc By Shrf; Franco Leslie By Shrf; Hudson County Child Welfare Agency By Shrf; Jefferson Health By Shrf; Lvnv Funding Llc By Shrf; Paragon Federal Credit Union By Shrf; Reyes Veronica Aka By Shrf; Rodriguez Hector L By Shrf; Rodriguez Veronica Aka By Shrf; Saint Clares Hospital By Shrf; St Barnabas Medical Center By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf; Vernon Water Co By Shrf; Assured Property Solutions Llc; 3/3/2020. $120,800

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

139 Windward Drive, 01/2020. $168,900

14 Avalon Ave, 01/2020. $335,000

2 Dovetree Court, 01/2020. $155,000

8 David Drive, 01/2020. $240,000

45 Hatteras Way, 01/2020. $225,000

61 Highland Drive, 01/2020. $229,100

89 Honeysuckle Drive, 01/2020. $438,375

119 Schooner Ave, 0/2020. $69,000

19 Mediterranean Court, 01/2020. $104,000

36 Westport Drive, 01/2020. $155,353

750 Lighthouse Drive, 01/2020. $3,700,000

5 Poplar Court, 01/2020. $229,900

63 Hidden Lake Circle, 01/2020. $265,000

206 Biscayne Road, 01/2020. $368,000

1 Ash Court, 01/2020. $175,000

62 Pond View Circle, 01/2020. $198,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

918 Pensacola Road, 01/2020. $155,000

216 Lane Place, 01/2020. $187,000

707 Buena Vista Road, 01/2020. $200,000

832 Spar Drive, 01/2020. $475,000

1509 Beach Blvd, 1/2020. $480,000

705 Nautilus Blvd, 01/2020. $167,707

12 Emerald Court, 01/2020. $369,900

404 Holland Ave, 01/2020. $160,000

826 Leeward Drive, 01/2020. $685,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

44 Windstar Drive, 01/2020. $175,000

81 Flax Isle Drive, 01/2020. $292,500

7 W Thames Road, 01/2020. $58,000

102 Mohican Lane, 01/2020. $130,000

148 Westchester Drive, 01/2020. $137,000

3 W Boat Drive, 01/2020. $182,500

35 Jared Lane, 01/2020. $272,000

26 Jared Lane, 01/2020. $220,000

461 Stage Road, 1/2020. $265,000

79 Scotch Pine Drive, 01/2020. $71,400

21 W Susquehanna Drive, 01/2020. $346,500

227 Harbourtown Blvd, 01/2020. $61,500

95 Leitz Blvd, 01/2020. $130,000

40 Ocean Blvd; 01/2020. $310,000

260 Frog Pond Road, 01/2020. $324,000

22 Valley Forge Drive, 01/2020. $58,298

406 Hancock Drive, 01/2020. $105,000

17 Westchester Drive, 01/2020. $111,500

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

224 Morris Blvd, 01/2020. $410,000

113 Lanyard Road, 01/2020. $430,000

599 Shark Lane, 1/2020. $139,500

164 Liberty Ave, 01/2020. $150,000

1 Bryce Lane Unit 15.01 Bldg 15, 01/2020. $212,000

866 Jane Drive, 01/2020. $223,000

1035 Sailor Drive, 01/2020. $225,000

72 Florence Lane, 01/2020. $350,000

63 Honeysuckle Drive, 01/2020. $370,000

355 N Main St, 01/2020. $800,000

