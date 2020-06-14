Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
230 N Shore Road, Lsf9 Mortgage Holdings Llc Bassford Harry; 04/24/20. $122,848.95
23 Berkley Ave, Dzialo Virginia Farkas Karin; 04/27/20. $253,000
BRIGANTINE
3312 Ocean Ave Apt 1, Crits Christoph Katherine/Tr Oelenschlager Judith; 04/13/20. $$211,000
602 Alberta Drive, Veneri Paula Rizzo Joy A; 04/13/20. $163,000
203 E Brigantine Ave, Mcdonald Edward L Jr Rivera Denise; 04/14/20. $181,500
2504 Bayshore Ave, Holmes Arthur II/Atty Larason John M; 04/14/20. $375,000
3 Macdermott Place Tower, Dbw Reo IV Llc Aruffo Frank; 04/14/20. $336,000
4413 Privateer Road, Coba Inc Kozak William J; 04/14/20. $182,500
4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N106, Baldwin Recreational Prop Llc Mazzenga Mark; 04/14/20. $317,500
111 26th St, Fenerty William J Riebow Samantha; 04/15/20. $355,000
189 39th St South, Koths Nicholas Batelli Thomas; 04/15/20. $158,000
244 12th St South, Hummel Vincent J III Weinholtz Terry; 04/15/20. $292,000
330 42nd St South Unit B15, Joyce Kimberly A Figaniak Charles J; 04/15/20. $129,900
4 Cummings Place, Fuller Gregory Milnes David; 04/15/20. $323,000
4631 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit A, Cancell Paula M Fitch Stacey L; 04/15/20. $325,000
2100 Bayshore Ave, Hirst Kenneth C Bortz Dale R Jr; 04/16/20. $850,000
1401 Sheridan Blvd, Etasse Andree F/Heir Borsello Joseph; 04/17/20. $226,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
208 Spray Ave, Sanchez Heather Rochford Caitlin E; 04/15/20. $179,000
106 New Bridge Road, Patel Ramesh J Elwell Steven Thomas; 04/16/20. $415,000
185 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Narvaez Jonathan; 04/16/20. $291,640
206 Frankfort Court, Husaeen Iqbal Islam Muhammad N; 04/16/20. $110,000
246 London Court, Perecco Dana Leteybelu Biruk; 04/16/20. $113,300
3 Aspen Lane, Readeau Jordan Dozer Construction Llc; 04/16/20. $257,000
108 Elmwood Ave, Readeau Joseph N Gunning Brian; 04/17/20. $176,000
110 New St, Bank Of Ny Mellon Kroon Stephen; 04/17/20. $105,000
112 Lehigh Ave, Collins Geraldine M Luu Tam M; 04/20/20. $140,000
183 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Houlis Steven; 04/20/20. $289,990
201 Crystal Lake Drive, Horton Inc Nj Romano Joseph D; 04/20/20. $306,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
313 Xanthus Ave, Palmieri David Gerkens Vanessa C Castro; 04/13/20. $210,000
509 Highlands Ave, Fannie Mae Eisenman Brian; 04/13/20. $289,900
631 Park Place, Russomano Salvatore J Vata Adem; 04/13/20. $379,999
806 Lexington Court, Mellon Robert A Sheeran Michael J Jr; 04/13/20. $267,845
131 Liberty Court, Gul Khalid N Elizalde Sanchez Juan M; 04/14/20. $85,000
15 Clearwater Way, Seddon Michael Tarvid Arthur; 04/14/20. $73,000
317 Key Drive, US HUD Perez Leoncio; 04/14/20. $127,000
808 Wintergreen Court, US HUd Perez Leoncio; 04/14/20. $145,000
341 S New York Road, Heck Donna Hume Robert John; 04/15/20. $260,000
355 E Harrison Ave, Acuna Leonel Huaccamayta Bravo Salvador; 04/15/20. $160,000
356 Maria Loretta Lane, Quesenberry Gary Dean Dudek Dianne; 04/15/20. $229,000
358 Cos Cob Drive, Bacarro Edna Samson/Atty Anderson Soweto; 04/15/20. $179,900
352 Elton Lane, Li Kevin/Exr Silano Amanda; 04/16/20. $194,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
6090 Black Horse Pike, Om Shree Ambica Hotel Inc Kk&T Holdings Llc; 04/08/20. $470,000
4535 Concord Place, Muredda Joann C Silipigni Emory N; 04/09/20. $90,000
524 Knottingham Way, Scavelli Louis Daughtry Darrick L; 04/13/20. $255,700
190 Hamilton Commons Drive, Rvt Hamilton Commons Llc Hamilton Commons Tei Equities Llc; 04/14/20. $60,000,000
4524 Concord Place, Bahgat Cynthia E Solution Maxx Real Estate Llc; 04/14/20. $73,500
2804 Falcon Court, Savine Justin Patel Roma; 04/15/20. $124,250
51 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 04/15/20. $73,500
52 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Artists Walk Llc; 04/15/20. $473,500
56 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 04/15/20. $73,500
84 Galleria Drive, Paparone Donald Nvr Inc; 04/15/20. $73,500
6859 Harding Hwy, Broadbent Robert L Ring Raymond A III; 04/16/20. $217,000
20 Rue Cezanne, Nvr Inc Mcguire John J; 04/17/20. $266,060
5391 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, 21st Mortgage Corp Fantasia Keith; 04/17/20. $240,000
5907 Maple Drive, Feoranz Michael Choinacki Anthony P; 04/17/20. $159,900
6125 Longwood Ave, Graff Frances Doran Darci; 04/17/20. $150,000
HAMMONTON
210 Jacobs St, Sayer Richard C Burden Matthew Michael; 04/15/20. $137,000
215 N Fourth St, New Jersey Housing And Mtg Fin Agcy Donohue Kathy Marie; 04/15/20. $158,400
127 Birch Drive, Cavalucci John Michael Jr Langeveld Peter B Jr; 04/16/20. $330,000
6u Rose Rita Terrace, Bermudez Jonathan Tonczyczyn Timothy; 04/16/20.$120,000
24 Jamestown Blvd, Marandino John Philip Lopez Ricardo; 04/17/20. $149,900
MARGATE
7 N Osborne Ave, Jwa Investments Llc Isabella Homes Llc; 04/20/20. $575,000
15 Harbour Lane, Damato Lisa Adele Gallagher Kevin T; 04/22/20. $715,000
620 N Huntington Ave, Walberg Cinthia/Exrx Wharton Gonzalez Jane E; 04/23/20. $355,000
SOMERS POINT
13 Cooper Drive, Ernst Karl H/Ind&Tr/Tr Gorbey Justin; 04/20/20. $170,000
313 Harbor Cove, Wingate Thomas A Byrne Carol A; 04/21/20. $180,000
22 E Pierson Ave, Surf Road Prop Llc Veasey Cassandra N; 04/22/20. $225,000
23 Crestview Drive, Harmelin Jay M Ajdari Mohammad Mehdi; 04/22/20. $220,000
427 Seventh St, Mcconnell James Blue Sky Prop Llc; 04/22/20. $82,000
VENTNOR
3 S Somerset Ave, Krouse James R Jacobs Marc L; 04/09/20. $720,000
5 S New Haven Ave, Steinberg Joanne Vansteyn Michael; 04/09/20. $587,500
5000 Boardwalk Unit 1116, Weinstein Charlotte R/Exrx Sirota Harris; 04/13/20. $307,500
5000 Boardwalk Unit 1908, Mangano Marie/Heir Gjoci Eldi; 04/13/20. $225,000
6203 Winchester Ave, Bradley Timothy J Denenberg Alan E; 04/13/20. $725,000
7117 Monmouth Ave, Senderoff Eric/Exr Gazzola Jenna; 04/13/20. $409,000
210 N Newark Ave, Shober Bard L Barbera Michelle; 04/14/20. $285,000
236 N Derby Ave Apt 502, Cama Self Directed Ira Llc Fbo Melissa Hester Ira Kelton Susan M; 04/16/20. $201,000
11 N Weymouth Ave, Bgw Holdings Llc Kroll Michael; 04/17/20. $344,000
5200 Boardwalk, Trageser Michael Bazilian Faye; 04/17/20. $300,000
6501 Winchester Ave, Ciullo Valentino Dengel Rachel G; 04/17/20. $365,000
Cape May County
AVALON
308 76th St, Liptak Robert W II Hepke Bruce; 04/2020. $2,225,000
883 21st St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Parent Bernard Marcel; 04/2020. $2,295,000
53 W 25th St, Flexon Robert C Morin Mark R; 04/2020. $2,390,000
11 E 11th St, Whytosek John Sullivan Andrew Francis; 04/2020. $2,850,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
327B E Raleigh Ave, Born Raymond Roscioli Mark; 04/2020. $485,000
100 E Raleigh Ave, Berardi Peter Deysher Maria; 04/2020. $485,000
107 Delaware Ave, Papandon John Reed Ronald;04/2020. $550,000
9601 Atlantic Ave, Boyle Jude Ciano Michael; 04/2020. $865,000
60 Wildwood Ave, Rand Wayne E Exr Taylor Claire B; 04/2020.$192,700
215 Shadeland Ave, Gervasi Angelo Wister Terry L; 04/2020.$205,000
7 W Jacksonville Ave, Russell J W III Stefanides Mk Viercinski; 04/2020. $225,509
16 Croydon Drive, US Bank Ntnl Asso Trust De Angelis Anthony; 04/2020. $258,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
16 Bobwhite Lane, Lassor Patricia M Lassor Nicholas A; 04/2020. $250,000
5 Mechanic St, Doherty Bruce C Torres Antonio G Lopez; 04/2020.$280,000
1707 Tidewater Ave, Macdonald Arlene H Mccool Michael J; 04/2020. $330,000
27 Cedar Meadow Drive, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Kh- Nj Ventures LLC; 04/2020. $405,000
7 Sand Castle Drive, Biffoni Maria Lambert Christian J; 04/2020. $500,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
412 E 25th Ave, Wynnefield Devt LLC Cisero Michael; 04/2020. $499,900
3206 Seaboard Circle, Newdeck John Courtney William D; 04/2020. $620,000
505 E 4th Ave, Morris Lance Visco Benedetto; 04/2020. $100,000
OCEAN CITY
41441-43 Asbury Ave, Pinciotti Daniel J Jr Mc Dougal Michael P; 04/2020. $547,000
29 E Station Road, Rice Brad Kliefoth William; 04/2020. $600,000
833A Second St, Oc Bldrs/Dev LLC Fretz Lydia A; 04/2020. $670,000
905-07 5th St, Maleike Lawrence The Bear & The Bean LLC; 04/2020. $705,000
2 W Eighth St, Hulse Thomas Sorensen Stephen; 04/2020. $912,000
5021-23 Central Ave, Beck Bethann Weller Cherie A; 04/2020.$999,000
1 W 18th St, Mcminn Glenn Jay Steven Homes LLC; 04/2020. $1,050,000
2222-2224 Wesley Ave 2nd Fl, Diamante Homes LLC Kratz Floyd; 04/2020. $1,600,000
5023 Central Ave, R C Beck Sr Family Trust Weller Cherie A; 04/2020. $1,601,000
17 Lagoon Road, 17 Lagoon Rd LLC Branin Thomas; 04/2020. $1,750,000
130 E Atlantic Blvd, White William R Trust Milligan Nicholas C; 04/2020. $2,000,000
110 Waterway Road, Chorin Jason D White William R; 04/2020. $2,350,000
3.16 7th And 8th Sts, Schneider Mark Sgouros Christopher; 04/2020. $21,250
840 Ocean Ave, Mcmaster Scott K Abdelnour Abraam; 04/2020. $100,000
2933-35 Haven Ave 1st Fl, Kershaw Nancy T Deal Kevin M; 04/2020. $350,000
708 North St, Doherty Donald M Jr Duffy Elizabeth M; 04/2020. $375,000
101 E Atlantic Blvd 1st Fl, Mcmenamin Ryan Martino Amy M; 04/2020. $435,000
352-354 Asbury Ave, Panetta Cody Ilaoa Seth Kuki; 04/2020. $447,500
149 Asbury Ave, Desideri Mario Cowper Matthew; 04/2020. $451,000
222 W Seaspray Road, Beccaria Jacqueline I Noseworthy J S; 04/2020. $675,000
3730 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Fonash Richard F Trust Graybehl Andrew R; $775,000
Lot 18 Block 3201, Pagano Thomas L Cook Kevin C; 04/2020. $1,237,000
Lot 17302 Block 2201, Diamante Homes LLC Stefano Dennis; 04/2020. $1,475,000
100 Ocean Road, Moser Paul K Westphal Thomas R; 04/2020. $1,849,000
SEA ISLE CITY
115 38th St, Torpey Stephen O Jr Miller Kenneth E; 04/2020. $362,000
382 43rd Place Un D, Reed Frank W Jr Dolio Michael D; 04/2020. $371,000
3710 Central Ave, Clifford Joseph A III O’Kane Darlene M; 04/2020. $439,000
4400 Landis Ave, 4400 Landis Ave LLC Ca And Wc Donato Rev Tr; 04/2020. $600,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
10 Randolph Ave, Harry’s Hut LLC Brown Michael; 04/2020. $849,000
2 Hilltop Drive, Rumble Eileen Krog Buono Thomas; 04/2020. $269,500
25 Elmwood Ave, Am Rest And Rebldrs LLC Panetta Cody; 04/2020. $339,000
18 Stagecoach Road, Troster Kristian M Thern Jeffery T; 04/2020. $435,000
209 N Commonwealth Ave, Byrne Susan Buick Wade W; 04/2020. $575,000
WEST CAPE MAY
149 Stimpson Lane, Willson Martin D Towne Janice W; 04/2020. $108,750
927 Farmdale Drive, Seas William E III Asterino Joseph L; 04/2020. $671,000
WILDWOOD
225-27 E Spicer Ave, Carbonaro Joseph Sea Watch By The Sea LLC; 04/2020. $358,000
5001 New Jersey Ave 210, Levine Mark A Lodise-Gentry Larraine; 04/2020. $86,000
322 W Pine Ave, O’Shaughnessy Margaret Gough Timothy W; 04/2020. $180,000
5304 Hudson Ave, D’Angelo Teresa E Bruno Anthony J; 04/2020. $190,000
114 E Pine Ave, Merritt Ryan C Horton Clint S; 04/2020. $223,000
233 W Wildwood Ave, Bowser Mark E Diaz Joan M; 04/2020. $255,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
415 South Ave, Blb Resources Inc; Collins Myya; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By; Tomas Elromay; 3/27/2020. $27,049
530 Clarks Pond Road, Batten Zane; 216 South Pine Llc; 3/30/2020. $52,000
485 Irving Ave, Rubio Francis; Rubios Enterprises Llc; Beals Shawna; 3/31/2020. $119,900
6 Hopewell Road, Davidow Robert J Esq Atty; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Phelan Hallinan & Diamond Pc Fka; Quina Crosvin Abner; Ruiz Martha; 3/25/2020. $85,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
6251 Doris Drive, Atlantic Coast Investments Llc; Malamut Greg; Riccioni Ryan A; 3/13/2020. $163,000
5300 Doris Drive, Hines Timothy J; Hines Tina B; Ertell Karen L; 3/10/2020. $130,000
5401 Briarwood Drive, Briarwood Land Development Llc; Modular Standard Llc; 3/23/2020. $88,000
2574 Strawberry Ave, Kennedy Kyle; Liszewski Anthony; 3/24/2020. $6,000
MILLVILLE
1203 Sassafrass St, Us Bank; Detullio Kevin; Myers William Joseph; 3/11/2020. $63,825
23 S Hawthorn Road, Blb Resources Delegate; Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Inc; 3/12/2020. $64,000
2250 N Wedgewood Court, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co; Caprioni Eugenia; 3/12/2020. $115,500
471 Cedar Lane, Upham Nancy A; Kudla Rosemarie; Kudla Wasil; 3/13/2020. $147,000
505 E Oak Road, Diaz Patricia Ind Exec; Johnson David A Est By Exec; Freedom Properties & Holding Llc; 3/13/2020. $45,000
219 W Mcneal St, Epstein Hope Ptr; Epstein Roy A Ptr; Feldman Alan F Ptr; South Jersey Assoc By Ptr; Garrett Jack W; 3/18/2020. $15,000
15 N 5th St, Atlantis Llc; Feldman Alan F; Garrett Jack W; 3/18/2020. $22,000
427 Lance Court, Durand Brianna K; Cintron Yaniris; Patton Christopher S; 3/18/2020. $226,000
VINELAND
654 W Elmer Road, Bernhardt Ernest; Bernhardt Megan; Kimball Matthew J; 3/2/2020. $147,000
2102 E Oak Road, Earnest John F III; Cicchino Luigi; 3/2/2020. $167,525
1910 Greenwillows Drive, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Watson Tory W; 3/2/2020. $140,000
2990 Diamond Drive, Antebi David; Highland Pines At Vineland Llc; Highland Development Group Llc; 3/2/2020. $56,000
2976 Diamond Drive, Antebi David; Highland Pines At Vineland Llc; Highland Development Group Llc; 3/2/2020. $56,000
2887 Daphne Drive, Antebi David; Highland Pines At Vineland Llc; Highland Development Group Llc; 3/2/2020. $56,000
1231 Cypress Drive, First American Aceptance Co Llc By Shrf; Franco Leslie By Shrf; Hudson County Child Welfare Agency By Shrf; Jefferson Health By Shrf; Lvnv Funding Llc By Shrf; Paragon Federal Credit Union By Shrf; Reyes Veronica Aka By Shrf; Rodriguez Hector L By Shrf; Rodriguez Veronica Aka By Shrf; Saint Clares Hospital By Shrf; St Barnabas Medical Center By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf; Vernon Water Co By Shrf; Assured Property Solutions Llc; 3/3/2020. $120,800
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
139 Windward Drive, 01/2020. $168,900
14 Avalon Ave, 01/2020. $335,000
2 Dovetree Court, 01/2020. $155,000
8 David Drive, 01/2020. $240,000
45 Hatteras Way, 01/2020. $225,000
61 Highland Drive, 01/2020. $229,100
89 Honeysuckle Drive, 01/2020. $438,375
119 Schooner Ave, 0/2020. $69,000
19 Mediterranean Court, 01/2020. $104,000
36 Westport Drive, 01/2020. $155,353
750 Lighthouse Drive, 01/2020. $3,700,000
5 Poplar Court, 01/2020. $229,900
63 Hidden Lake Circle, 01/2020. $265,000
206 Biscayne Road, 01/2020. $368,000
1 Ash Court, 01/2020. $175,000
62 Pond View Circle, 01/2020. $198,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
918 Pensacola Road, 01/2020. $155,000
216 Lane Place, 01/2020. $187,000
707 Buena Vista Road, 01/2020. $200,000
832 Spar Drive, 01/2020. $475,000
1509 Beach Blvd, 1/2020. $480,000
705 Nautilus Blvd, 01/2020. $167,707
12 Emerald Court, 01/2020. $369,900
404 Holland Ave, 01/2020. $160,000
826 Leeward Drive, 01/2020. $685,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
44 Windstar Drive, 01/2020. $175,000
81 Flax Isle Drive, 01/2020. $292,500
7 W Thames Road, 01/2020. $58,000
102 Mohican Lane, 01/2020. $130,000
148 Westchester Drive, 01/2020. $137,000
3 W Boat Drive, 01/2020. $182,500
35 Jared Lane, 01/2020. $272,000
26 Jared Lane, 01/2020. $220,000
461 Stage Road, 1/2020. $265,000
79 Scotch Pine Drive, 01/2020. $71,400
21 W Susquehanna Drive, 01/2020. $346,500
227 Harbourtown Blvd, 01/2020. $61,500
95 Leitz Blvd, 01/2020. $130,000
40 Ocean Blvd; 01/2020. $310,000
260 Frog Pond Road, 01/2020. $324,000
22 Valley Forge Drive, 01/2020. $58,298
406 Hancock Drive, 01/2020. $105,000
17 Westchester Drive, 01/2020. $111,500
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
224 Morris Blvd, 01/2020. $410,000
113 Lanyard Road, 01/2020. $430,000
599 Shark Lane, 1/2020. $139,500
164 Liberty Ave, 01/2020. $150,000
1 Bryce Lane Unit 15.01 Bldg 15, 01/2020. $212,000
866 Jane Drive, 01/2020. $223,000
1035 Sailor Drive, 01/2020. $225,000
72 Florence Lane, 01/2020. $350,000
63 Honeysuckle Drive, 01/2020. $370,000
355 N Main St, 01/2020. $800,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
