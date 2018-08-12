Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295. Listings are unavailable for Ocean County. They will resume when provided.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

13 E Woodland Ave, Wiggins Alma D to Callari Chad; 02/20/18. $86,000

33 Ables Run Drive, Polzin Elaine L to Robinson Marc B; 02/21/18. $155,000

337 E Wyoming Ave, Degrandmaison Nelson F to Moscillo Amanda; 02/23/18. $129,900

ATLANTIC CITY

1146 Jefferson Ave, Mtglq Inv LP to JE 1146 LLC; 02/13/18. $38,000

3101 Boardwalk Un 2605, Boccuto Albert V to Roblejo Conrad; 02/13/18. $225,000

447 N Richmond Ave, Dangalan Roberto C to Mahmud Mohammad S; 02/15/18. $110,000

3121 Atlantic Ave, 3121 Atlantic Ave Assoc LLC to C&C Realty II LLC; 02/20/18. $100,000

1660 W Riverside Drive & 1700 W Riverside Drive, New Waterway Bar&Grill LLC to Williams Real Estate Vent LLC; 02/21/18. $475,000

3 Windjammer Court, Ferrigno Daniel M to Teti Douglas S; 02/21/18. $85,000

526 Pacific Ave 2301, Choi Suzie Y to Cerdena Ernesto A; 02/21/18. $170,000

BRIGANTINE

4412 Whalerman Road, Bank of NY Mellon to Denne Philip S; 02/13/18. $180,000

4500 W Brigantine Ave 1324, Hartman Edward M to Procopio Dominic L; 02/13/18. $165,000

463 Seashore Road, Bank of America to Eq Tr Co Cust FBO Jane Leslie Dalton Ir; 02/13/18. $231,000

333 13th St S, Spielberger Michael F to Parvesse Thomas; 02/15/18. $250,000

332 Arbegast Drive, Russetto Elaine Helen to Cassello Jennie M; 02/20/18. $222,000

347 38th S St, Knee Jason to Lawler Edward; 02/20/18. $605,000

6 Manitoba Ave Bldg A Un A, Houser Elizabeth to Southward Susan; 02/20/18. $296,000

BUENA

207 E Pacific Ave, Briganti Ciro/Heir to Cheli John C; 02/22/18. $133,000

134 E Wheat Road, Wells Fargo Bank to Gazzara Al J; 02/23/18. $55,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

714 Saint Louis Ave, Guerrieri Evelyn A/Exr to Brass Inv Gr LLC; 02/23/18. $55,000

1502 Hamburg Ave, Hiller Gregory W to Danner Christin B; 02/26/18. $50,000

615 Norfolk Ave, Bellace Bruce M Sr to Bellace Bryan; 02/27/18. $130,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

106 Lyons Court, US Bank to Zhang Guang Zhao; 02/15/18. $96,000

102 Lees Lane; Fannie Mae to Costanza Kevin; 02/15/18. $103,000

2643 Ridge Ave, Rodriguez Susanna to Newkirk Charles; 02/15/18. $20,000

207 Fenton Ave, Acosta Monica A to Kline Paul F III; 02/16/18. $99,900

204 Eagon Ave, US HUD to Chew Lian S; 02/16/18. $66,500

18 Sunset Blvd, Dandrea Marie to Dandrea Mary; 02/16/18. $614,000

8 Emerald Drive, Patel Dolly to Patel Raj M; 02/20/18. $161,000

104 Hollywood Drive, Matwin Ventures Reo 2016 2 LLC to Merryman Robert; 02/20/18. $142,500

107 Folsom Ave, Fannie Mae to Rodriguez Devin H; 02/21/18. $155,000

355 Heather Croft Un 355, Deutsche Bank to Liu Juan; 02/22/18. $53,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

78 Apache Court, Wilmington Sav Fund Soc to Glenn Paul F; 02/13/18. $54,900

354 S Bremen Ave, Porter Jolie to Clean Tree Farm LLC; 02/13/18. $400,000

212 Buchanan Ave, US ROF III Lega Title Tr to Vasu Ratna; 02/14/18. $170,000

33 Driftwood Court, Netta John G Tr to CLJ Realty LLC; 02/16/18. $62,000

333 N New York Road, Scannell Robert to Kelly Kevin M; 02/16/18. $274,000

260 N Cologne Ave, Montag Dorothy L/Atty to Crema David Richard; 02/20/18. $255,000

281 Koch Ave, Wells Fargo to Equity Res LLC; 02/20/18. $97,000

700 S Sixth Ave, Brocious Roger M to Roe Anke; 02/21/18. $102,150

6 Navajo Court Un 6, Fannie Mae to Florestal Anise; 02/21/18. $59,900

22 Pheasant Meadow Road, Kull Geralyn/Admrx to Mercer Erin; 02/22/18. $86,900

68 Snowmass Court, Fed Home Loan Mtg Corp to Marella Marion; 02/22/18. $29,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

3002 Ivy Bush Court, US Bank to Ibanez Jose A; 02/09/18. $27,000

25 Croydon Road, Banks Davron T to Pincus Justin; 02/13/18. $208,000

7630 Strand Ave, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Newman Tyrone; 02/14/18. $43,000

513 Willow Oak Drive, Theno Florence T/Exras to Lilley Caleb J; 02/15/18. $339,000

6308 Roberts Ave, 6308 Roberts Ave LLC to Orlandini Tjode Pach; 02/15/18. $138,900

2619 Boulder Court, Couts Mary Jo to Springfield Patricia A; 02/16/18. $117,500

3007 Ivy Bush Court, Zuniga German to Class Ivelisse Marie; 02/16/18. $25,000

HAMMONTON

14 Woodman Ave, Fed Nat Mtg Assn to Vegas Anthony; 02/14/18. $33,128

529 W Pleasant St, Vintage Prop LLC to Salvati Colleen; 02/15/18. $178,500

MARGATE

604 N Huntington Ave, Newborn Beatrice K/Atty to Biron Stephanie J; 02/14/18. $350,000

112 S Pembroke Ave, Lipson Carol S D to Herbert Lipson Agmt of Tr; 02/15/18. $224,939

9709 Winchester Ave, Booye Gail to Negro Richard P Jr; 02/15/18. $220,000

8 N Hanover Ave, Patrizio John Paul to Fiorentino Donna; 02/15/18. $375,000

210 N Madison Ave Un 2, Venture Cap of Madison Ave LLC to Lascala Colleen; 02/21/18. $530,000

18 S Jerome Ave, Mary L Cacchio Liv Rev Tr to Baglivo Steven B; 02/21/18. $520,000

7509 Ventnor Ave, Hendin Benjamin to Barnett Jay W; 02/22/18. $830,000

8807 Fulton Ave, Trupos Spiro to Feibush Ori; 02/22/18. $1,900,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

3300 Reading Ave, Leeds Susan M/Atty to Wizbicki Alexander; 02/16/18. $188,000

524 Wharton Park Blvd, Bermudez Ilean A to Peter Ralph J; 02/20/18. $240,000

5124 Venice Ave, Milne Lewis B to Goldbacher Robert; 02/22/18. $140,000

NORTHFIELD

315 Mount Vernon Ave, Getts Hold LLC to Ultraviolet LLC; 02/20/18. $105,000

524 Pincus Ave, Bank of NY Mellon to Essex Real Estate Hold LLC; 02/23/18. $82,000

318 Davis Ave, Burke Catherine to Miller Andrew J; 02/23/18. $184,000

PLEASANTVILLE

105 Tremont Ave, Demps Yusuf to Davenport Christine A; 02/16/18. $125,000

801 Broad St, Friday Helen to Rehani Laith; 02/16/18. $38,000

115 Plaza Place, Fannie Mae to Taylor Anthony E Jr; 02/20/18. $70,000

508 Sassafras Run, Ebury Re LLC to Karcheuskaya Alena; 02/21/18. $37,000

21 W Mulberry Ave, Ferrer Robinson to Cadet Carmona; 02/21/18. $114,000

PORT REPUBLIC

188 Mill St, Miller Gloria to Konopka Thomas; 01/31/18. $217,000

SOMERS POINT

3 Paul Clark Drive, Angelo Stanley Jr to Duffy John; 02/21/18. $650,000

1 Nassau Road, West Coast Serv to Real Estate Inv LLC; 02/23/18. $115,300

188 Jordan Road, Dougherty Michael to Gibb Thomas; 02/23/18. $165,000

Cape May County

AVALON

292 33rd St, Mackay Robert S to Ryan Terence R; 12/2017. $660,000

2310 Dune Drive, Longenecker Jeffrey R to Gallagher Brian T; 12/2017. $815,000

234 21st St Un 204, Hickey Timothy J/Tr to Cottone Christopher; 12/2017. $395,000

4268 Dune Drive, Cunningham Bruce D to Cesarine Bldrs LLC; 12/2017. $1,285,000

303 39th St, 301 39th St LLC to Wayne Ryan T; 12/2017. $1,425,000

35 E 23rd St, Pesot Anita J to Boyle Kevin R; 12/2017. $1,950,000

244 14th St, Kauffman Charles A to Urbanek Diane K; 12/2017. $250,000

929 Dune Drive, Chapman Susan M to Akcrep LP; 12/2017. $800,000

491 21st St, Arcuri James to Uhl Joanne; 12/2017. $860,000

Lot 44 Bl 54.04, Juniper Avalon LLC to Delgatto Lawrence C; 12/2017. $1,285,000

Lot 70.3106 Bl 31.05, Jsc Asset Mgmt LLC to Longnecker Jeffrey R; 12/2017. $1,350,000

76 W 33rd St, Colvin Anne Hutta to Poseidon Cus Homes LLC; 12/2017. $2,000,000

CAPE MAY

42 Jackson St, Clayton Victoria to Klause Enterprises; 12/2017. $500,000

1324 Mass Ave, Altobelli Herman/Est Exr to Altobelli Andrew; 12/2017. $576,000

656 Washington Ave, Bailey John R to B and T Love LLC; 12/2017. $579,000

7 Swan Ave, LA Pray Bldrs Inc to Hein Christopher; 12/2017. $712,500

1528 Yacht Ave Un 2, Kuhn Walter J Jr to Hammell Jordan; 12/2017. $1,300,000

1036 Maryland Ave, Gojl2 LLC to Gaiski Christopher; 12/2017. $1,300,000

18 Jackson Street Un 3, Dunn Brian to Mc Guiness Frank J Jr; 12/2017. $410,000

835 Washington St, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to NJHR4 LLC; 12/2017. $420,800

1149 Delaware Ave, Maguire Jane to Marullo Calogero; 12/2017. $515,000

931 Corgie St, Graham Gerald to Waxman Gary C; 12/2017. $705,000

201 N St, Osborne Joan H to Greenwood Robert P; 12/2017. $827,000

CAPE MAY POINT

410 Oxford Ave, Schupp Nancy Ann/Tr to Barron Michael E; 12/2017. $770,000

202 Ocean Ave, Graham Roger to Jones Steven G; 12/2017. $315,000

217 Alexander Ave, Ochs Donald W to Schiller Leiman J; 12/2017. $1,825,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

Seashore Line Cp Res Un 156, Foley Joan Marie/Exr to Foley-Burke Kathleen; 12/2017. $60,000

70 Avalon Ave, Fitzpatrick Aloysius L III to Hesley Diane R; 12/2017. $77,300

86 Holly Drive, Sheppard Michael P to Lightsey Chesley Ann; 12/2017. $64,500

91 Holly Drive, Geiser Randolph J to Ryan Michael S; 12/2017. $66,000

269 Longport Ave, Falls James E to Hajduk Joseph W Jr; 12/2017. $81,100

27 Hoffman Drive, Maund H Keith/Tr to Polk Frank J; 12/2017. $343,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

9601 Atlantic Ave Un 802, Guarasi Robert to Gaebel Thomas F; 12/2017. $822,500

19 Evergreen Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to Shore Mgmt Co of Del Val Inc; 12/2017. $17,000

224 E Hudson Ave, Wells Fargo Bank to Andriello John; 12/2017. $54,000

146 E Pacific Ave, Cit Bank to Pawlus Real Estate Dev LLC; 12/2017. $69,500

133 Sunset Drive, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff Shore Mgmt Co of Del Val Inc; 12/2017. $93,500

304 Roseann Ave, Savidge Florita T to Savidge Margaret; 12/2017. $114,000

705 1/2 Rio Grande Ave, Bascome Michael to Israel Christopher; 12/2017. $128,000

24 E Wilde Ave, NJHR 2 LLC to Rehill Mary E; 12/2017. $129,900

100 Breakwater Terrace, Reichner Kathleen/Tr to Albert Francis X; 12/2017. $150,000

36 E Drumbed Road, Hattel William to Ryder Ernst Henry; 12/2017. $155,000

109 Mathemek St, Hunt Arial to Buckman Janice A; 12/2017. $160,000

93 Breakwater Pl Un 93, Papi Rosemary E to Olivieri Robert C Sr;12/2017. $183,000

11 Plover St, Sloan-Ecker Linda to Papi Rosemary; 12/2017. $195,000

110 Mathemek St, Toth Robert M tp Mtglq Inv LP; 12/2017. $211,864

11 Heron Way, Miller Carol J to Miller Joseph F; 12/2017. $216,250

4 Cormorant Way, Redding Lisa A/Exr to Foster Patricia; 12/2017. $218,000

202 Pine St Un B, Ludgate Meghan to Lowe Diane M; 12/2017. $220,000

118 Claremont Road, Smith Taylor to Minnick Justin D; 12/2017. $237,500

421 Forest Road, Snare Clarence J to Marsicano Robert; 12/2017. $265,000

243 W Pacific Ave, Foster Patricia to Campanella Arthur B Jr; 12/2017. $285,000

426 Portsmouth Road, Watson Ruette to Gibbons Kim E; 12/2017. $325,000

34 Summer Circle, Olivieri Robert C Sr to Orlowicz Brandon A; 12/2017. $330,000

6 Beverly Road, Bonaventure Otto F to Quigley John T; 12/2017. $350,000

207 E Rocheter Ave Un 7, Friedman Allan M to Freda Robert; 12/2017. $415,000

9601 Atlantic Ave Un 802, Guarasi Robert to Gaebel Thomas F; 12/2017. $822,500

5100 Shawcrest Road Slip A10, Dickerson J O Jr Tr&C to Riemer Louis Sr; 12/2017. $14,500

5100 Shawcrest Road Slip A12, Dickerson J O Jr Tr&C to Kd Homes LLC; 12/2017. $14,500

9 Village Road, Leopold Catherine Murphy to Murphy Michael Patrick; 12/2017. $60,750

12 Texas Ave, Deutsche Bank to Serra Dennis; 12/2017. $64,000

126 E Pacific Ave, Fannie Mae to Raykova I Vencislavova; 12/2017. $68,000

226 Vermont Ave, Wilm Svgs Fund Soc to Young Barbara L; 12/2017. $76,500

129 Cardinal Ave, Hsbc Bank to Pawlus Real Es Dev LLC; 12/2017. $118,000

244 E Hudson Ave, Gonzalez James P to Snyder Scott; 12/2017. $154,900

109 Englewood Road, Snyder Susan R/Exr to Douglas Perry K;12/2017. $170,000

601 Eldredge Ave, US Bank to Diflorido Joseph M; 12/2017. $180,000

116 Fishing Creek Road, Albert William K Jr to Davis Wynona M; 12/2017. $204,500

223 Suzanne Ave, Panto Patricia Maguire/Exr to Raspat Tyler J; 12/2017. $210,000

217 Sivia St, Turner Heather D to Sykes Ira David III; 12/2017. $225,000

160 Briarwood Road, Fredericks Dorothea to Brown Vanessa Lyn; 12/2017. $230,000

902 Ocean Drive, Floria Ronald to Graham Gerald C; 12/2017. $250,000

10 Ringneck Court, Richards Fred J to Girardi Michael; 12/2017. $265,000

82 Miramar Ave, Sulzbach George R to Teesdale Patrick V Jr; 12/2017. $275,000

133 E Austin Ave, Grillo Thomas to Aguilar Brian C; 12/2017. $280,000

106 Claremont Road,Salasin Robert J to Fernandez H Rowena; 12/2017. $290,000

9700 Atlantic Ave, Bentley GS&CM 2009 Stackwicz Sh Tr to O’Brien Matthew J; 12/2017. $410,000

902 Ocean Dr Un 807, Cowley John to Maykovich Brian A; 12/2017. $439,900

9905 Seapoint Blvd, Calvin Regal L P to Kerzner Sanford J; 12/2017. $470,000

902 Ocean Drive, Mercuri John C to Morey James W; 12/2017. $560,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

113 Chestnut Ave, Retained Realty Inc to Arenberg Carl; 12/2017. $50,000

8 Jaden Road, Webersinn John D to Ckjr LLC; 12/2017. $52,000

12 Cresse St, Osmundsen M K/Est Exr to Osmundsen Gary; 12/2017. $85,000

751 Dias Creek Road, Fannie Mae to Jones Steven; 12/2017. $99,910

33 Reeds Beach Road, Huntley Frederick S III to Sneathen Leroy I; 12/2017. $120,000

21 N 11th St, Brant Paul E to Averill William; 12/2017. $124,000

22 E Pacific Ave, Fejes Rose to Minarik Ryan J; 12/2017. $159,900

110 S 7th St, Zawacki Ronald to Rebensky Stephan J; 12/2017. $205,000

24 Church Road, Pelaez Arturo to Santiago Arturo; 12/2017. $220,000

212 S Railroad Ave, Jackson Charles B to Colon Evelyn; 12/2017. $220,000

22 Brooks Ave, Bowman Robert E Jr to Miller Kent W; 12/2017. $259,000

40 Cynwyd Drive, Connor Marion C to Smith Taylor; 12/2017. $275,000

30 E Secluded Lane, Verity David A to Pawlowski George Jr; 12/2017. $280,000

202 Sawgrass Court, Fannie Mae to Hand Audrey; 12/2017. $282,000

300 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Haines Stephen P; 12/2017. $354,045

29 Pine Ridge Road, Pritchard Joseph to Loper Craig W; 12/2017. $375,000

8 Sand Castle Drive, Mills Richard H to Wagner Maryellen C; 12/2107. $70,000

111 Geneva Ave, Greene Gerald W/Est By Adm to Downey Joseph; 12/2107. $100,000

19 Siegtown Road, Snyder Robert to Sutton Prop LLC; 12/2017. $105,000

411 Hand Ave, Fannie Mae to Ebner Deanna; 12/2107. $136,000

206 Sumner St, Diem Charles to Carey John T; 12/2017. $154,000

807 Tidewater Ave, Gomes Janet to Johnson Steven R; 12/2107. $265,000

4 Woodview Lane, Walnut Grove Bldrs Inc to Fitzsimons Anne; 12/2107. $295,000

303 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Aquilino Patrick/Tr; 12/2107. $327,392

402 St Andrews Drive, Riemenschneider James to Pecon Sally N; 12/2017. $335,000

301 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Suncoast I LLC; 12/20167. $341,970

319 Court House-South Dennis Road, Insinger Erik to Pascoe Nancy; 12/2017. $430,000

1127 Stone Harbor Blvd, Houldin Arlene/Tr to Parrish Family Tr.; 12/2017. $675,000

307 N Rail Road Ave, Wilson Tim to Eckel Charles; 12/2017. $700,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

429 E Eighth Ave, Conaty Rosalie to Crouse Raymond; 12/2017. $485,000

330 W 18th Ave, Pryor Dennis P to Wilson Eric J; 12/2017. $850,000

101 E Walnut Ave, 101 East Walnut Ave LLC to 101 E Walnut Real Es Vent LLC; 12/2017. $4,550,000

2301 Atlantic Ave Un 304, Cortese Gene Jr to Rodney Andrae; 12/2017. $59,900

701 Ocean Ave, Allen Thelma L to Mcguigan Michael T; 12/2017. $60,000

1400 Surf Ave 301, Ejl Realty Dev LLC to Mengel Gary L; 12/2017. $117,000

442 E 21st Ave, Borek Tina to Roberts Shirley S; 12/2017. $123,000

2510 Atlantic Ave Un 111, Burak Denise A to Pratt Larry Jr; 12/2017. $125,000

101 W Walnut Ave Un C, Deutsche Bank to Lennox James; 12/2017. $128,000

504 E 17th Ave, Tusavitz Elysia L to Gallagher Daniel P; 12/2017. $150,000

202 W 21st Ave, Shapley Michael J to Dragani Anita; 12/2107. $156,000

208 E 25th Ave Un 103, Kenny Kevin to Graber Eric J; 12/2017. $217,500

208 E 25th Ave Un 203, Heuer Colleen A to Pastelaniec Anthony; 12/2017. $220,000

231-235 W 1st Ave, Simpson Edward R to Cashman William; 12/2017. $238,000

106 E 18th Ave, Brophy & Martin Dev LLC to LJ Prop Mgmt LLC; 12/2017. $243,000

100 Seabreeze Court, Di Eduardo Jodie M to Brown Michael J Sr; 12/2017. $268,000

301 E Marina Drive, Williams Bernice M/Tr to Lambing Nicholas Charles; 12/2017. $276,000

201 Surf Ave, Auerbach Cheryl/Exr to Griet Steven; 12/2017. $350,000

429 E Eighth Ave, Conaty Rosalie to Crouse Raymond; 12/2017. $485,000

330 W 18th Ave, Pryor Dennis P to Wilson Eric J; 12/2017. $850,000

101 E Walnut Ave, 101 E Walnut Ave LLC to 101 E Walnut Real Es Vent LLC; 12/2017. $4,550,000

1605 Ocean Ave 211, Brigadoon Motel LLC to Velazquez Eucaris C; 12/2017. $70,000

431 N 19th St Un 345, Roberts Shirley S to Plunkett Edward; 12/2017. $91,000

500 Kennedy Drive, Barone Steven G to Mclaughlin James V; 12/2017. $130,000

442 E 21st Ave, Sacco Mario to Myers Edward W; 12/2017. $175,000

600 Kennedy Drive, Moore Philip H to Zavrel Patricia; 12/2017. $189,900

335 E 18th Ave Un B, Mtglq Investors LP to Keebler Edward G; 12/2017. $325,000

429 E 24th St, Berg Paul to Mitchell Stevey; 12/2017. $355,000

1708 New York Ave, Schiller Theodore E to Prendergast Colleen; 12/2017. $364,903

428 E 24th Ave Un F, Collins James P to Gigliotti Tammy L; 12/2017. $440,000

OCEAN CITY

5121 Central Ave, Kac II LLC to Gilligan Peter F; 12/2017. $1,650,000

2332-34 Wesley Ave, Balin Kathy to Swatek George H III; 12/2017. $1,999,900

2425 Wesley Ave, Wesley Ave Assoc LLC to Hgc Ocnj Prop LLC; 12/2017. $3,175,000

Lot 2 Block 715, Teufel Renee Marie/Adm to Anagnostakos Maria; 12/2017. $20,000

928 Wesley Ave, Mitchell David B to Lynch Michael J Sr; 12/2017. $187,000

935 Ocean Ave Un 632, Raffel Neil F to Notaro Peter; 12/2017. $257,500

810 Asbury Ave, Stainton Square Mall LLC to Gerken Dorothy; 12/2017. $264,000

1138 Central Ave, Triggiani Stephanie to Fraunces John P; 12/2017. $315,000

322 Boardwalk Un 510, Crecco Gino to Earnest Christopher T; 12/2017. $321,000

216 Haven Ave, Ragazzo Elizabeth to Cutuli Anthony N; 12/2017. $344,000

617 Pleasure Ave, Campbell Robert E II to Healey Mark; 12/2017. $345,000

3313 Asbury Ave 1st Fl N Un, Anderson Gladys to Haberman Arthur S; 12/2017. $405,000

117 Bark Drive, Mchale Thomas/Exr to Collins Andrew; 12/2017. $419,000

Lot 19 Block 210, Long Laurie to Miccarelli Matthew; 12/2017. $432,500

322 Roosevelt Blvd, Kowalczyk Stanley Jr to Mc Aleer Michael S Jr; 12/2017. $445,000

4335 West Ave 2nd Fl, Bowman Thomas R to Smith Timothy; 12/2017. $450,000

1421-23 Bay Ave, Robinson Raynor to Cornwell Rosemary; 12/2017. $455,000

SEA ISLE CITY

4600 Landis Ave, Mc Connell Marsha S to Sparacio Jonathan; 12/2017. $187,500

5904 Landis Ave, Cleary Brian C to Alfieri Lorraine; 12/2017. $535,000

311 40th St, Harkins Neil J to Warrington Justin J; 12/2017. $612,000

125 90th St, Polizzi Elizabeth to Brennan Jeffrey M; 12/2017. $612,500

142 40th St, Cassel Joseph E to Mc Govern Charles F; 12/2017. $621,000

237 36th St, Howard Shirley J to Mc Fadden Robert; 12/2017. $625,000

127 34th St West Un, Saile Charles J Whalen Thomas V; 12/2017. $705,000

Lot 6.02 Block 47.03, Koroly Robert White Andrew T; 12/2017. $775,000

7804 Central Ave S Un, Laidlaw Scott A to Pergolini John W; 12/2017. $825,000

230 88th St, Haines Robert D to MIIIer John J Jr; 12/2017. $1,188,000

6709 Central Ave N Un, Curran Joseph G to Rogers Andrew R; 12/2017. $670,000

122 56h St West Un, Swallow Daniel M M to Hatt Bret D; 12/2017. $770,000

3010 Marine Place S Un, Steiner Jeanette to Cunningham MJ; 12/2017. $1,225,000

STONE HARBOR

10918 Third Ave, Flynn Martin to Cahill Martin Thomas Jr; 12/2017. $700,000

455 104th St, Hirschman Kenneth to Skepton Grace O; 12/2017. $2,900,000

9501 First Ave Un 2, Rogan David E to Harvey John C; 12/2017. $619,000

10552 Third Ave, Gehman Anthony R to Penso Trust Co LLC Cust; 12/2017. $925,000

218 119th St, Penny Plate Inc to Welsh Grandchildren Tr; 12/2017. $1,375,000

12 Linden Lane, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to Moritz Farms Lim Ptnrshp; 12/2017. $312,000

9001 First Ave, Sealuke LLC to Stone Harbor Devs LLC; 12/2017. $3,066,000

Lot 48 Bl 95.02, Appalucci Lawrence to De Lone John B; 12/2017. $465,500

201 100th St, Hess Marilyn A&C to Galbally James; 12/2017. $829,350

276 85th St, Kelly Janis to Rogan David E; 12/2017. $925,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

830 Route 9 N, Delara John/Est to Mitchell John S; 12/2017. $35,000

1220 Route 9 S, Schultheis Craig to Crego Mark; 12/2017. $94,000

1 Harding Ave, Delara John/Est to Mitchell John S; 12/2017. $155,000

16 1/2 Peach Orchard Road, Bell Joan R to Rte 50 Cmpgnd LLC; 12/2017. $175,000

1730 Route 9 S, Kennedy Linda to Howard Shirley J; 12/2017. $270,000

27 Luke Court, Harkins Justine to Tridente Mario; 12/2017. $310,000

12 Braden Drive, Tridente Mario J to Lonesky Mark; 12/2017. $332,000

8 MGM Way, Gullo Robert to Gregg Brian L; 12/2017. $675,000

WEST CAPE MAY

205 Atlantic Ave, Lynch Charles H III to 205 Atlantic LLC; 12/2017. $370,000

404 First Ave, Newman Marlene Exr&C to Bardall Gabrielle; 12/2017. $515,000

435 Sunset Blvd, Sullivan Barry T to Robertson Deborah H; 12/2017. $535,500

315 Fow Ave, Fabiano Dan to Bird John C; 12/2017. $1,538,500

231 Fourth Ave, Wood Christopher H to Wells Ryan C; 12/2017. $449,000

146 Emerald Ave, Valentine Gerald P to Bozzelli Lawrence J; 12/2017. $464,500

111 Second Ave, Riley Walter B III to Kennedy William D; 12/2017. $710,000

WILDWOOD

5201 Lake Drive Un 0004, Wells Fargo Bank to Ziegler Nicole; 12/2017. $173,000

403 W Hildreth Ave, Blubaugh Bradley A to Mc Cullough Charles M; 12/2017. $189,000

425 W Cedar Ave E, Baio Michael V to Simmons Liberty Anne; 12/2017. $210,000

221 E Pine Ave, Hajdak Michael to Dehn Joseph; 12/2017. $215,000

WILDWOOD CREST

102 W Lotus Road Un 102, Martin Family Trust to Sensoy Anita M; 12/2017. $445,000

320 W Cresse Ave, Pignetti Donna to Pignetti Donato J Jr; 12/2017. $125,001

124 E Lavender Road, Four Buoys LLC to Pearce Edward; 12/2017. $285,000

415 E Orchid Road, Deutsche Bank to Gramenzi Raymond V; 12/2017. $287,000

415 E Orchid Road, Farrell Charles F III to Teszner Henryk E; 12/2017. $344,500

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

256 Fayette St, Propel Fin Serv LLC Agnt Atty, Rioprop Holdings LLC by Atty, Dp Real Estate Holdings; 2/22/2018. $21,500

5 Wayne Road, Alta Residential Sol LLC Atty, Barron Sterling, Christiana Tr, Pretium Mortgage Acq Tr, Wilmington Sav Fund Soc to Soriano Carlos; 2/22/2018. $44,000

19 Glen View Terrace, New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Fin Ag, New Jersey Mortgage Finance Ag Fka, Martinez Miguel Perez, Rios-Tlaseca Lucio; 2/22/2018. $111,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

7349 William Ave, Shore Management Co of Delaware Valley Inc to Nocon Kevin H; 2/14/2018. $10,000

5735 Doris Drive, Shore Management Co of Delaware Valley Inc to Nocon Kevin H; 2/14/2018. $15,000

1589 Main St, Bank of America by Atty, Rev Mtg Solutions Inc Atty to Nickerson Jeffrey; 2/26/2018. $29,900

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

732 Landis Ave, Bidic Christine to Sojourner Realty LLC; 2/28/2018. $120,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

596-680 Haleyville Road, Blizzard Jack I Jr, Christopher Robert, Gaetani Vicki; George Michael Properties LLC to King Albert, King Dolores; 2/27/2018. $70,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

19 Rahming Lane, Ostrawn Christopher to Cruz Rebecca, Cruz Yaliria; 2/16/2018. $207,000

531 Clarks Pond Road, Statebridge Co LLC Atty, Wf Reo Cs 2015-01 LLC to Pettit George; 2/20/2018. $214,900

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

153 Harmony Road, Keyes Joshua to Torrens Brian; 2/1/2018. $220,000

17 Parvin Road, Culcasi Rosemary/Esq Atty, Fannie Mae Aka by Atty, Federal National Mtg Assoc Aka by Atty, Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg LLC Atty, Plummer Kelly Nicole; 2/13/2018. $112,500

351 Sheppards Mill Road, Carlaw Robert E Jr, Carlaw Sandra B, Carlaw Shawn M; 2/28/2018. $85,400

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

139 High St, Lee Carolyn by Atty, Lee Charles G/Est, Oliver Barbara Atty, Hoffman Thomas; 2/8/2018. $17,000

24 Harriett Ave, Deutsche Bank, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC, Residential Accredit Loans Inc &C to Henson James; 2/12/2018. $134,795

MILLVILLE

90 Sharp St N, Cook Edward III; Cook Jennifer L to Kutinow Isabella, Kutinow Senbayir B; 2/5/2018. $193,300

2226 S Wedgewood Court, Williams Danielle A, Williams Patrick E to Stormes Dennis Jr; 2/5/2018. $187,500

Property transactions run Sundays as space is available.

3 Greenlawn Court, Mason Melissa D Fka to Tamburro Dennis W Jr, Tamburro Melissa D, Groves Brittanie; 2/5/2018. $121,500

535 Carlton Ave, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC Atty, Soundview Home Loan Tr, Wells Fargo Bank to Branagan Francis; 2/5/2018. $78,024

703 Pleasant Drive, Plies William L/Est by Exec, Plies William L Jr/Exec to Susini Linda, Susini Robert Alan; 2/5/2018. $95,000

1011 Shar Lane Blvd, Osborne Samuel, Fernandez Amny, Garcia Elias Jr; 2/6/2018. $160,000

2042 W Main St, K&L Real Estate, Reed Kevin, Barnes Brad E Jr; 2/6/2018. $151,500

2729 Cedar St, Blaise Menzoni, L&M New Home Construction LLC, Luster Arnold, Bruni Robert P Jr, Earl Sasha M; 2/6/2018. $208,000

26 Wildwood Ave, Dodick Helen G/Esq Grdn, Krumins George/Est, Krumins Tamara by Grdn to Smith Ernesto; 2/7/2018. $85,000

3 Olaf Ave, Custer Gregory, Custer Nicole, Turner Nicole Fka, Mackeprang Brandy L, Ridgway Greta N; 2/7/2018. $175,000

28 Greenlawn Court, Kott Inv LLC, Kott Richard L, Kott William, Kane James; 2/8/2018. $140,000

502 W Main St, Everbank Tiaa Dba, Sak Theodore; 2/6/2018. $35,950

217 S 2nd St, Riland Cornerstone LLC, Riland William, Jdf Prop Mgmt LLC; 2/12/2018. $35,000

2454 W Main St, Nardi Anthony J Sr/Est by Exec, Nardi Teresa P/Est; Sweet Mary Exec, Panzner Stacey L; 2/13/2018. $171,000

109 N 12th St, Madden Michael J to Delvalle Jerry; 2/13/2018. $156,000

443 Second St S, Armstrong Joshua M, Watts Melyssa A Fka, Watts-Armstrong Melyssa A, Rodriguez Rosalyn; 2/13/2018. $55,000

210 S 14th St, Faussett Edwina V, Faussett Robert M to Suarez Carmen L; Suarez Nahum; 2/13/2018. $154,000

2433 E Main St, Forand Christine Fka, Harris Christine to Harris James, Harris Carolyn; 2/16/2018. $80,000

34 Birch Road, Crawford John R, Crawford Phyllis L to Ervin Kendall; 2/22/2018. $80,000

615 W Buckshutem Road, Loyle Elizabeth A, Loyle Michael to Michael Ronald; 2/22/2018. $67,000

210 Cedar St, Carrington Mtg Serv LLC, Christiana Tr; Stanwich Mtg Loan Tr A by Atty, Wilmington Sav Fund Soc Tr Dba by Atty, Hnos Briones Prop LLC; 2/23/2018. $25,500

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

775 Roadstown Road, Schaffer Elizabeth C to Congleton Melissa; 2/27/2018. $115,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

7 Smith Drive, Padgett Dawn C, Padgett Earl W III to Maier Carol A, Maier Thompson G; 2/5/2018. $161,000

31 Johns Way, Dejohn Brent, Dejohn Kristine to Piatt Genevieve Laurel, Piatt James Casey; 2/6/2018. $292,000

161 W Deerfield Road, Abed Ibrahim to Cline Robert Dale; 2/6/2018. $14,000

101 Laurel Heights Drive, Jersey Strong Prop LLC to Rizzo Jeri Marie; 2/7/2018. $115,000

9 Pamela Drive, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Caldwell Ronald D III; 2/12/2018. $70,000

34 Quail Ridge Drive, Howard Michael to Stone Financing LLC; 2/13/2018. $241,500

17 Northville Road, Blb Resources, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent, Housing & Urban Dev Sec Of to Gallagher Brian; 2/15/2018. $45,000

27 Silver Brook Drive, Kwap Joy Lynn, Kwap Robert, Maust Joy Lynn Fka to Rosario Lisa; 2/20/2018. $220,000

Silver Lake Road, Comet Land Dev LLC, Cumberland County Of, Trust For Public Land; 2/21/2018. $300,000

278 Deerfield Road, Smith Jesse/Ind Adm, Smith Michael G/Est by Adm to Mccloskey Michael Patrick; 2/22/2018. $69,200

21 W Deerfield Road, Ray William Henry, Formato John, Knuth Ashley; 2/22/2018. $150,000

VINELAND

701 E Quince St, Avena Robert by Shrf; Capital Bank of New Jersey by Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff to Assured Prop Solutions LLC; 2/1/2018. $12,182.79

2699 S Main Road, Chynoweth Madolyn S/Est by Exec, Chynoweth W Donald/Est, Rapetti John Exec to Singh Gurmeet, Singh Maria; 2/6/2018. $134,000

1964 E Oak Road B-2, Karwowski Jacqueline, Karwowski Joseph to Dafcik Joseph; 2/2/2018. $124,500

Madison Ave, Barretta John, Landis Prop LLC, Kuzmicz D&D Constr LLC; 2/2/2018. $72,000

3116 Brookfield St, Pepe Carol L, Pepe Richard T II to Landi Adam; 2/2/2018. $290,000

203 W Elmer St, Galarza Erik to Mercurio Marisa L; 2/5/2018. $110,000

730 Yale Terrace, Blb Res Del by Agent, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent, Housing & Urban Dev to Lmc Rentals LLC; 2/5/2018. $74,900

59 Thorview Court, Provenzano John to Lewis Sterling Jr; 2/5/2018. $115,000

1632 Wisteria Ave, Prochaska Joyce Irene, Prochaska Richard Adam to Sabota Lukas; 2/5/2018. $189,000

39 N Valley Ave, Gove Edward M, Gove Lisa to Milazzo Timothy; 2/5/2018. $152,000

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.