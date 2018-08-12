Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295. Listings are unavailable for Ocean County. They will resume when provided.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
13 E Woodland Ave, Wiggins Alma D to Callari Chad; 02/20/18. $86,000
33 Ables Run Drive, Polzin Elaine L to Robinson Marc B; 02/21/18. $155,000
337 E Wyoming Ave, Degrandmaison Nelson F to Moscillo Amanda; 02/23/18. $129,900
ATLANTIC CITY
1146 Jefferson Ave, Mtglq Inv LP to JE 1146 LLC; 02/13/18. $38,000
3101 Boardwalk Un 2605, Boccuto Albert V to Roblejo Conrad; 02/13/18. $225,000
447 N Richmond Ave, Dangalan Roberto C to Mahmud Mohammad S; 02/15/18. $110,000
3121 Atlantic Ave, 3121 Atlantic Ave Assoc LLC to C&C Realty II LLC; 02/20/18. $100,000
1660 W Riverside Drive & 1700 W Riverside Drive, New Waterway Bar&Grill LLC to Williams Real Estate Vent LLC; 02/21/18. $475,000
3 Windjammer Court, Ferrigno Daniel M to Teti Douglas S; 02/21/18. $85,000
526 Pacific Ave 2301, Choi Suzie Y to Cerdena Ernesto A; 02/21/18. $170,000
BRIGANTINE
4412 Whalerman Road, Bank of NY Mellon to Denne Philip S; 02/13/18. $180,000
4500 W Brigantine Ave 1324, Hartman Edward M to Procopio Dominic L; 02/13/18. $165,000
463 Seashore Road, Bank of America to Eq Tr Co Cust FBO Jane Leslie Dalton Ir; 02/13/18. $231,000
333 13th St S, Spielberger Michael F to Parvesse Thomas; 02/15/18. $250,000
332 Arbegast Drive, Russetto Elaine Helen to Cassello Jennie M; 02/20/18. $222,000
347 38th S St, Knee Jason to Lawler Edward; 02/20/18. $605,000
6 Manitoba Ave Bldg A Un A, Houser Elizabeth to Southward Susan; 02/20/18. $296,000
BUENA
207 E Pacific Ave, Briganti Ciro/Heir to Cheli John C; 02/22/18. $133,000
134 E Wheat Road, Wells Fargo Bank to Gazzara Al J; 02/23/18. $55,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
714 Saint Louis Ave, Guerrieri Evelyn A/Exr to Brass Inv Gr LLC; 02/23/18. $55,000
1502 Hamburg Ave, Hiller Gregory W to Danner Christin B; 02/26/18. $50,000
615 Norfolk Ave, Bellace Bruce M Sr to Bellace Bryan; 02/27/18. $130,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
106 Lyons Court, US Bank to Zhang Guang Zhao; 02/15/18. $96,000
102 Lees Lane; Fannie Mae to Costanza Kevin; 02/15/18. $103,000
2643 Ridge Ave, Rodriguez Susanna to Newkirk Charles; 02/15/18. $20,000
207 Fenton Ave, Acosta Monica A to Kline Paul F III; 02/16/18. $99,900
204 Eagon Ave, US HUD to Chew Lian S; 02/16/18. $66,500
18 Sunset Blvd, Dandrea Marie to Dandrea Mary; 02/16/18. $614,000
8 Emerald Drive, Patel Dolly to Patel Raj M; 02/20/18. $161,000
104 Hollywood Drive, Matwin Ventures Reo 2016 2 LLC to Merryman Robert; 02/20/18. $142,500
107 Folsom Ave, Fannie Mae to Rodriguez Devin H; 02/21/18. $155,000
355 Heather Croft Un 355, Deutsche Bank to Liu Juan; 02/22/18. $53,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
78 Apache Court, Wilmington Sav Fund Soc to Glenn Paul F; 02/13/18. $54,900
354 S Bremen Ave, Porter Jolie to Clean Tree Farm LLC; 02/13/18. $400,000
212 Buchanan Ave, US ROF III Lega Title Tr to Vasu Ratna; 02/14/18. $170,000
33 Driftwood Court, Netta John G Tr to CLJ Realty LLC; 02/16/18. $62,000
333 N New York Road, Scannell Robert to Kelly Kevin M; 02/16/18. $274,000
260 N Cologne Ave, Montag Dorothy L/Atty to Crema David Richard; 02/20/18. $255,000
281 Koch Ave, Wells Fargo to Equity Res LLC; 02/20/18. $97,000
700 S Sixth Ave, Brocious Roger M to Roe Anke; 02/21/18. $102,150
6 Navajo Court Un 6, Fannie Mae to Florestal Anise; 02/21/18. $59,900
22 Pheasant Meadow Road, Kull Geralyn/Admrx to Mercer Erin; 02/22/18. $86,900
68 Snowmass Court, Fed Home Loan Mtg Corp to Marella Marion; 02/22/18. $29,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
3002 Ivy Bush Court, US Bank to Ibanez Jose A; 02/09/18. $27,000
25 Croydon Road, Banks Davron T to Pincus Justin; 02/13/18. $208,000
7630 Strand Ave, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Newman Tyrone; 02/14/18. $43,000
513 Willow Oak Drive, Theno Florence T/Exras to Lilley Caleb J; 02/15/18. $339,000
6308 Roberts Ave, 6308 Roberts Ave LLC to Orlandini Tjode Pach; 02/15/18. $138,900
2619 Boulder Court, Couts Mary Jo to Springfield Patricia A; 02/16/18. $117,500
3007 Ivy Bush Court, Zuniga German to Class Ivelisse Marie; 02/16/18. $25,000
HAMMONTON
14 Woodman Ave, Fed Nat Mtg Assn to Vegas Anthony; 02/14/18. $33,128
529 W Pleasant St, Vintage Prop LLC to Salvati Colleen; 02/15/18. $178,500
MARGATE
604 N Huntington Ave, Newborn Beatrice K/Atty to Biron Stephanie J; 02/14/18. $350,000
112 S Pembroke Ave, Lipson Carol S D to Herbert Lipson Agmt of Tr; 02/15/18. $224,939
9709 Winchester Ave, Booye Gail to Negro Richard P Jr; 02/15/18. $220,000
8 N Hanover Ave, Patrizio John Paul to Fiorentino Donna; 02/15/18. $375,000
210 N Madison Ave Un 2, Venture Cap of Madison Ave LLC to Lascala Colleen; 02/21/18. $530,000
18 S Jerome Ave, Mary L Cacchio Liv Rev Tr to Baglivo Steven B; 02/21/18. $520,000
7509 Ventnor Ave, Hendin Benjamin to Barnett Jay W; 02/22/18. $830,000
8807 Fulton Ave, Trupos Spiro to Feibush Ori; 02/22/18. $1,900,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
3300 Reading Ave, Leeds Susan M/Atty to Wizbicki Alexander; 02/16/18. $188,000
524 Wharton Park Blvd, Bermudez Ilean A to Peter Ralph J; 02/20/18. $240,000
5124 Venice Ave, Milne Lewis B to Goldbacher Robert; 02/22/18. $140,000
NORTHFIELD
315 Mount Vernon Ave, Getts Hold LLC to Ultraviolet LLC; 02/20/18. $105,000
524 Pincus Ave, Bank of NY Mellon to Essex Real Estate Hold LLC; 02/23/18. $82,000
318 Davis Ave, Burke Catherine to Miller Andrew J; 02/23/18. $184,000
PLEASANTVILLE
105 Tremont Ave, Demps Yusuf to Davenport Christine A; 02/16/18. $125,000
801 Broad St, Friday Helen to Rehani Laith; 02/16/18. $38,000
115 Plaza Place, Fannie Mae to Taylor Anthony E Jr; 02/20/18. $70,000
508 Sassafras Run, Ebury Re LLC to Karcheuskaya Alena; 02/21/18. $37,000
21 W Mulberry Ave, Ferrer Robinson to Cadet Carmona; 02/21/18. $114,000
PORT REPUBLIC
188 Mill St, Miller Gloria to Konopka Thomas; 01/31/18. $217,000
SOMERS POINT
3 Paul Clark Drive, Angelo Stanley Jr to Duffy John; 02/21/18. $650,000
1 Nassau Road, West Coast Serv to Real Estate Inv LLC; 02/23/18. $115,300
188 Jordan Road, Dougherty Michael to Gibb Thomas; 02/23/18. $165,000
Cape May County
AVALON
292 33rd St, Mackay Robert S to Ryan Terence R; 12/2017. $660,000
2310 Dune Drive, Longenecker Jeffrey R to Gallagher Brian T; 12/2017. $815,000
234 21st St Un 204, Hickey Timothy J/Tr to Cottone Christopher; 12/2017. $395,000
4268 Dune Drive, Cunningham Bruce D to Cesarine Bldrs LLC; 12/2017. $1,285,000
303 39th St, 301 39th St LLC to Wayne Ryan T; 12/2017. $1,425,000
35 E 23rd St, Pesot Anita J to Boyle Kevin R; 12/2017. $1,950,000
244 14th St, Kauffman Charles A to Urbanek Diane K; 12/2017. $250,000
929 Dune Drive, Chapman Susan M to Akcrep LP; 12/2017. $800,000
491 21st St, Arcuri James to Uhl Joanne; 12/2017. $860,000
Lot 44 Bl 54.04, Juniper Avalon LLC to Delgatto Lawrence C; 12/2017. $1,285,000
Lot 70.3106 Bl 31.05, Jsc Asset Mgmt LLC to Longnecker Jeffrey R; 12/2017. $1,350,000
76 W 33rd St, Colvin Anne Hutta to Poseidon Cus Homes LLC; 12/2017. $2,000,000
CAPE MAY
42 Jackson St, Clayton Victoria to Klause Enterprises; 12/2017. $500,000
1324 Mass Ave, Altobelli Herman/Est Exr to Altobelli Andrew; 12/2017. $576,000
656 Washington Ave, Bailey John R to B and T Love LLC; 12/2017. $579,000
7 Swan Ave, LA Pray Bldrs Inc to Hein Christopher; 12/2017. $712,500
1528 Yacht Ave Un 2, Kuhn Walter J Jr to Hammell Jordan; 12/2017. $1,300,000
1036 Maryland Ave, Gojl2 LLC to Gaiski Christopher; 12/2017. $1,300,000
18 Jackson Street Un 3, Dunn Brian to Mc Guiness Frank J Jr; 12/2017. $410,000
835 Washington St, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to NJHR4 LLC; 12/2017. $420,800
1149 Delaware Ave, Maguire Jane to Marullo Calogero; 12/2017. $515,000
931 Corgie St, Graham Gerald to Waxman Gary C; 12/2017. $705,000
201 N St, Osborne Joan H to Greenwood Robert P; 12/2017. $827,000
CAPE MAY POINT
410 Oxford Ave, Schupp Nancy Ann/Tr to Barron Michael E; 12/2017. $770,000
202 Ocean Ave, Graham Roger to Jones Steven G; 12/2017. $315,000
217 Alexander Ave, Ochs Donald W to Schiller Leiman J; 12/2017. $1,825,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Seashore Line Cp Res Un 156, Foley Joan Marie/Exr to Foley-Burke Kathleen; 12/2017. $60,000
70 Avalon Ave, Fitzpatrick Aloysius L III to Hesley Diane R; 12/2017. $77,300
86 Holly Drive, Sheppard Michael P to Lightsey Chesley Ann; 12/2017. $64,500
91 Holly Drive, Geiser Randolph J to Ryan Michael S; 12/2017. $66,000
269 Longport Ave, Falls James E to Hajduk Joseph W Jr; 12/2017. $81,100
27 Hoffman Drive, Maund H Keith/Tr to Polk Frank J; 12/2017. $343,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
9601 Atlantic Ave Un 802, Guarasi Robert to Gaebel Thomas F; 12/2017. $822,500
19 Evergreen Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to Shore Mgmt Co of Del Val Inc; 12/2017. $17,000
224 E Hudson Ave, Wells Fargo Bank to Andriello John; 12/2017. $54,000
146 E Pacific Ave, Cit Bank to Pawlus Real Estate Dev LLC; 12/2017. $69,500
133 Sunset Drive, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff Shore Mgmt Co of Del Val Inc; 12/2017. $93,500
304 Roseann Ave, Savidge Florita T to Savidge Margaret; 12/2017. $114,000
705 1/2 Rio Grande Ave, Bascome Michael to Israel Christopher; 12/2017. $128,000
24 E Wilde Ave, NJHR 2 LLC to Rehill Mary E; 12/2017. $129,900
100 Breakwater Terrace, Reichner Kathleen/Tr to Albert Francis X; 12/2017. $150,000
36 E Drumbed Road, Hattel William to Ryder Ernst Henry; 12/2017. $155,000
109 Mathemek St, Hunt Arial to Buckman Janice A; 12/2017. $160,000
93 Breakwater Pl Un 93, Papi Rosemary E to Olivieri Robert C Sr;12/2017. $183,000
11 Plover St, Sloan-Ecker Linda to Papi Rosemary; 12/2017. $195,000
110 Mathemek St, Toth Robert M tp Mtglq Inv LP; 12/2017. $211,864
11 Heron Way, Miller Carol J to Miller Joseph F; 12/2017. $216,250
4 Cormorant Way, Redding Lisa A/Exr to Foster Patricia; 12/2017. $218,000
202 Pine St Un B, Ludgate Meghan to Lowe Diane M; 12/2017. $220,000
118 Claremont Road, Smith Taylor to Minnick Justin D; 12/2017. $237,500
421 Forest Road, Snare Clarence J to Marsicano Robert; 12/2017. $265,000
243 W Pacific Ave, Foster Patricia to Campanella Arthur B Jr; 12/2017. $285,000
426 Portsmouth Road, Watson Ruette to Gibbons Kim E; 12/2017. $325,000
34 Summer Circle, Olivieri Robert C Sr to Orlowicz Brandon A; 12/2017. $330,000
6 Beverly Road, Bonaventure Otto F to Quigley John T; 12/2017. $350,000
207 E Rocheter Ave Un 7, Friedman Allan M to Freda Robert; 12/2017. $415,000
9601 Atlantic Ave Un 802, Guarasi Robert to Gaebel Thomas F; 12/2017. $822,500
5100 Shawcrest Road Slip A10, Dickerson J O Jr Tr&C to Riemer Louis Sr; 12/2017. $14,500
5100 Shawcrest Road Slip A12, Dickerson J O Jr Tr&C to Kd Homes LLC; 12/2017. $14,500
9 Village Road, Leopold Catherine Murphy to Murphy Michael Patrick; 12/2017. $60,750
12 Texas Ave, Deutsche Bank to Serra Dennis; 12/2017. $64,000
126 E Pacific Ave, Fannie Mae to Raykova I Vencislavova; 12/2017. $68,000
226 Vermont Ave, Wilm Svgs Fund Soc to Young Barbara L; 12/2017. $76,500
129 Cardinal Ave, Hsbc Bank to Pawlus Real Es Dev LLC; 12/2017. $118,000
244 E Hudson Ave, Gonzalez James P to Snyder Scott; 12/2017. $154,900
109 Englewood Road, Snyder Susan R/Exr to Douglas Perry K;12/2017. $170,000
601 Eldredge Ave, US Bank to Diflorido Joseph M; 12/2017. $180,000
116 Fishing Creek Road, Albert William K Jr to Davis Wynona M; 12/2017. $204,500
223 Suzanne Ave, Panto Patricia Maguire/Exr to Raspat Tyler J; 12/2017. $210,000
217 Sivia St, Turner Heather D to Sykes Ira David III; 12/2017. $225,000
160 Briarwood Road, Fredericks Dorothea to Brown Vanessa Lyn; 12/2017. $230,000
902 Ocean Drive, Floria Ronald to Graham Gerald C; 12/2017. $250,000
10 Ringneck Court, Richards Fred J to Girardi Michael; 12/2017. $265,000
82 Miramar Ave, Sulzbach George R to Teesdale Patrick V Jr; 12/2017. $275,000
133 E Austin Ave, Grillo Thomas to Aguilar Brian C; 12/2017. $280,000
106 Claremont Road,Salasin Robert J to Fernandez H Rowena; 12/2017. $290,000
9700 Atlantic Ave, Bentley GS&CM 2009 Stackwicz Sh Tr to O’Brien Matthew J; 12/2017. $410,000
902 Ocean Dr Un 807, Cowley John to Maykovich Brian A; 12/2017. $439,900
9905 Seapoint Blvd, Calvin Regal L P to Kerzner Sanford J; 12/2017. $470,000
902 Ocean Drive, Mercuri John C to Morey James W; 12/2017. $560,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
113 Chestnut Ave, Retained Realty Inc to Arenberg Carl; 12/2017. $50,000
8 Jaden Road, Webersinn John D to Ckjr LLC; 12/2017. $52,000
12 Cresse St, Osmundsen M K/Est Exr to Osmundsen Gary; 12/2017. $85,000
751 Dias Creek Road, Fannie Mae to Jones Steven; 12/2017. $99,910
33 Reeds Beach Road, Huntley Frederick S III to Sneathen Leroy I; 12/2017. $120,000
21 N 11th St, Brant Paul E to Averill William; 12/2017. $124,000
22 E Pacific Ave, Fejes Rose to Minarik Ryan J; 12/2017. $159,900
110 S 7th St, Zawacki Ronald to Rebensky Stephan J; 12/2017. $205,000
24 Church Road, Pelaez Arturo to Santiago Arturo; 12/2017. $220,000
212 S Railroad Ave, Jackson Charles B to Colon Evelyn; 12/2017. $220,000
22 Brooks Ave, Bowman Robert E Jr to Miller Kent W; 12/2017. $259,000
40 Cynwyd Drive, Connor Marion C to Smith Taylor; 12/2017. $275,000
30 E Secluded Lane, Verity David A to Pawlowski George Jr; 12/2017. $280,000
202 Sawgrass Court, Fannie Mae to Hand Audrey; 12/2017. $282,000
300 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Haines Stephen P; 12/2017. $354,045
29 Pine Ridge Road, Pritchard Joseph to Loper Craig W; 12/2017. $375,000
8 Sand Castle Drive, Mills Richard H to Wagner Maryellen C; 12/2107. $70,000
111 Geneva Ave, Greene Gerald W/Est By Adm to Downey Joseph; 12/2107. $100,000
19 Siegtown Road, Snyder Robert to Sutton Prop LLC; 12/2017. $105,000
411 Hand Ave, Fannie Mae to Ebner Deanna; 12/2107. $136,000
206 Sumner St, Diem Charles to Carey John T; 12/2017. $154,000
807 Tidewater Ave, Gomes Janet to Johnson Steven R; 12/2107. $265,000
4 Woodview Lane, Walnut Grove Bldrs Inc to Fitzsimons Anne; 12/2107. $295,000
303 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Aquilino Patrick/Tr; 12/2107. $327,392
402 St Andrews Drive, Riemenschneider James to Pecon Sally N; 12/2017. $335,000
301 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Suncoast I LLC; 12/20167. $341,970
319 Court House-South Dennis Road, Insinger Erik to Pascoe Nancy; 12/2017. $430,000
1127 Stone Harbor Blvd, Houldin Arlene/Tr to Parrish Family Tr.; 12/2017. $675,000
307 N Rail Road Ave, Wilson Tim to Eckel Charles; 12/2017. $700,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
429 E Eighth Ave, Conaty Rosalie to Crouse Raymond; 12/2017. $485,000
330 W 18th Ave, Pryor Dennis P to Wilson Eric J; 12/2017. $850,000
101 E Walnut Ave, 101 East Walnut Ave LLC to 101 E Walnut Real Es Vent LLC; 12/2017. $4,550,000
2301 Atlantic Ave Un 304, Cortese Gene Jr to Rodney Andrae; 12/2017. $59,900
701 Ocean Ave, Allen Thelma L to Mcguigan Michael T; 12/2017. $60,000
1400 Surf Ave 301, Ejl Realty Dev LLC to Mengel Gary L; 12/2017. $117,000
442 E 21st Ave, Borek Tina to Roberts Shirley S; 12/2017. $123,000
2510 Atlantic Ave Un 111, Burak Denise A to Pratt Larry Jr; 12/2017. $125,000
101 W Walnut Ave Un C, Deutsche Bank to Lennox James; 12/2017. $128,000
504 E 17th Ave, Tusavitz Elysia L to Gallagher Daniel P; 12/2017. $150,000
202 W 21st Ave, Shapley Michael J to Dragani Anita; 12/2107. $156,000
208 E 25th Ave Un 103, Kenny Kevin to Graber Eric J; 12/2017. $217,500
208 E 25th Ave Un 203, Heuer Colleen A to Pastelaniec Anthony; 12/2017. $220,000
231-235 W 1st Ave, Simpson Edward R to Cashman William; 12/2017. $238,000
106 E 18th Ave, Brophy & Martin Dev LLC to LJ Prop Mgmt LLC; 12/2017. $243,000
100 Seabreeze Court, Di Eduardo Jodie M to Brown Michael J Sr; 12/2017. $268,000
301 E Marina Drive, Williams Bernice M/Tr to Lambing Nicholas Charles; 12/2017. $276,000
201 Surf Ave, Auerbach Cheryl/Exr to Griet Steven; 12/2017. $350,000
429 E Eighth Ave, Conaty Rosalie to Crouse Raymond; 12/2017. $485,000
330 W 18th Ave, Pryor Dennis P to Wilson Eric J; 12/2017. $850,000
101 E Walnut Ave, 101 E Walnut Ave LLC to 101 E Walnut Real Es Vent LLC; 12/2017. $4,550,000
1605 Ocean Ave 211, Brigadoon Motel LLC to Velazquez Eucaris C; 12/2017. $70,000
431 N 19th St Un 345, Roberts Shirley S to Plunkett Edward; 12/2017. $91,000
500 Kennedy Drive, Barone Steven G to Mclaughlin James V; 12/2017. $130,000
442 E 21st Ave, Sacco Mario to Myers Edward W; 12/2017. $175,000
600 Kennedy Drive, Moore Philip H to Zavrel Patricia; 12/2017. $189,900
335 E 18th Ave Un B, Mtglq Investors LP to Keebler Edward G; 12/2017. $325,000
429 E 24th St, Berg Paul to Mitchell Stevey; 12/2017. $355,000
1708 New York Ave, Schiller Theodore E to Prendergast Colleen; 12/2017. $364,903
428 E 24th Ave Un F, Collins James P to Gigliotti Tammy L; 12/2017. $440,000
OCEAN CITY
5121 Central Ave, Kac II LLC to Gilligan Peter F; 12/2017. $1,650,000
2332-34 Wesley Ave, Balin Kathy to Swatek George H III; 12/2017. $1,999,900
2425 Wesley Ave, Wesley Ave Assoc LLC to Hgc Ocnj Prop LLC; 12/2017. $3,175,000
Lot 2 Block 715, Teufel Renee Marie/Adm to Anagnostakos Maria; 12/2017. $20,000
928 Wesley Ave, Mitchell David B to Lynch Michael J Sr; 12/2017. $187,000
935 Ocean Ave Un 632, Raffel Neil F to Notaro Peter; 12/2017. $257,500
810 Asbury Ave, Stainton Square Mall LLC to Gerken Dorothy; 12/2017. $264,000
1138 Central Ave, Triggiani Stephanie to Fraunces John P; 12/2017. $315,000
322 Boardwalk Un 510, Crecco Gino to Earnest Christopher T; 12/2017. $321,000
216 Haven Ave, Ragazzo Elizabeth to Cutuli Anthony N; 12/2017. $344,000
617 Pleasure Ave, Campbell Robert E II to Healey Mark; 12/2017. $345,000
3313 Asbury Ave 1st Fl N Un, Anderson Gladys to Haberman Arthur S; 12/2017. $405,000
117 Bark Drive, Mchale Thomas/Exr to Collins Andrew; 12/2017. $419,000
Lot 19 Block 210, Long Laurie to Miccarelli Matthew; 12/2017. $432,500
322 Roosevelt Blvd, Kowalczyk Stanley Jr to Mc Aleer Michael S Jr; 12/2017. $445,000
4335 West Ave 2nd Fl, Bowman Thomas R to Smith Timothy; 12/2017. $450,000
1421-23 Bay Ave, Robinson Raynor to Cornwell Rosemary; 12/2017. $455,000
SEA ISLE CITY
4600 Landis Ave, Mc Connell Marsha S to Sparacio Jonathan; 12/2017. $187,500
5904 Landis Ave, Cleary Brian C to Alfieri Lorraine; 12/2017. $535,000
311 40th St, Harkins Neil J to Warrington Justin J; 12/2017. $612,000
125 90th St, Polizzi Elizabeth to Brennan Jeffrey M; 12/2017. $612,500
142 40th St, Cassel Joseph E to Mc Govern Charles F; 12/2017. $621,000
237 36th St, Howard Shirley J to Mc Fadden Robert; 12/2017. $625,000
127 34th St West Un, Saile Charles J Whalen Thomas V; 12/2017. $705,000
Lot 6.02 Block 47.03, Koroly Robert White Andrew T; 12/2017. $775,000
7804 Central Ave S Un, Laidlaw Scott A to Pergolini John W; 12/2017. $825,000
230 88th St, Haines Robert D to MIIIer John J Jr; 12/2017. $1,188,000
6709 Central Ave N Un, Curran Joseph G to Rogers Andrew R; 12/2017. $670,000
122 56h St West Un, Swallow Daniel M M to Hatt Bret D; 12/2017. $770,000
3010 Marine Place S Un, Steiner Jeanette to Cunningham MJ; 12/2017. $1,225,000
STONE HARBOR
10918 Third Ave, Flynn Martin to Cahill Martin Thomas Jr; 12/2017. $700,000
455 104th St, Hirschman Kenneth to Skepton Grace O; 12/2017. $2,900,000
9501 First Ave Un 2, Rogan David E to Harvey John C; 12/2017. $619,000
10552 Third Ave, Gehman Anthony R to Penso Trust Co LLC Cust; 12/2017. $925,000
218 119th St, Penny Plate Inc to Welsh Grandchildren Tr; 12/2017. $1,375,000
12 Linden Lane, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to Moritz Farms Lim Ptnrshp; 12/2017. $312,000
9001 First Ave, Sealuke LLC to Stone Harbor Devs LLC; 12/2017. $3,066,000
Lot 48 Bl 95.02, Appalucci Lawrence to De Lone John B; 12/2017. $465,500
201 100th St, Hess Marilyn A&C to Galbally James; 12/2017. $829,350
276 85th St, Kelly Janis to Rogan David E; 12/2017. $925,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
830 Route 9 N, Delara John/Est to Mitchell John S; 12/2017. $35,000
1220 Route 9 S, Schultheis Craig to Crego Mark; 12/2017. $94,000
1 Harding Ave, Delara John/Est to Mitchell John S; 12/2017. $155,000
16 1/2 Peach Orchard Road, Bell Joan R to Rte 50 Cmpgnd LLC; 12/2017. $175,000
1730 Route 9 S, Kennedy Linda to Howard Shirley J; 12/2017. $270,000
27 Luke Court, Harkins Justine to Tridente Mario; 12/2017. $310,000
12 Braden Drive, Tridente Mario J to Lonesky Mark; 12/2017. $332,000
8 MGM Way, Gullo Robert to Gregg Brian L; 12/2017. $675,000
WEST CAPE MAY
205 Atlantic Ave, Lynch Charles H III to 205 Atlantic LLC; 12/2017. $370,000
404 First Ave, Newman Marlene Exr&C to Bardall Gabrielle; 12/2017. $515,000
435 Sunset Blvd, Sullivan Barry T to Robertson Deborah H; 12/2017. $535,500
315 Fow Ave, Fabiano Dan to Bird John C; 12/2017. $1,538,500
231 Fourth Ave, Wood Christopher H to Wells Ryan C; 12/2017. $449,000
146 Emerald Ave, Valentine Gerald P to Bozzelli Lawrence J; 12/2017. $464,500
111 Second Ave, Riley Walter B III to Kennedy William D; 12/2017. $710,000
WILDWOOD
5201 Lake Drive Un 0004, Wells Fargo Bank to Ziegler Nicole; 12/2017. $173,000
403 W Hildreth Ave, Blubaugh Bradley A to Mc Cullough Charles M; 12/2017. $189,000
425 W Cedar Ave E, Baio Michael V to Simmons Liberty Anne; 12/2017. $210,000
221 E Pine Ave, Hajdak Michael to Dehn Joseph; 12/2017. $215,000
WILDWOOD CREST
102 W Lotus Road Un 102, Martin Family Trust to Sensoy Anita M; 12/2017. $445,000
320 W Cresse Ave, Pignetti Donna to Pignetti Donato J Jr; 12/2017. $125,001
124 E Lavender Road, Four Buoys LLC to Pearce Edward; 12/2017. $285,000
415 E Orchid Road, Deutsche Bank to Gramenzi Raymond V; 12/2017. $287,000
415 E Orchid Road, Farrell Charles F III to Teszner Henryk E; 12/2017. $344,500
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
256 Fayette St, Propel Fin Serv LLC Agnt Atty, Rioprop Holdings LLC by Atty, Dp Real Estate Holdings; 2/22/2018. $21,500
5 Wayne Road, Alta Residential Sol LLC Atty, Barron Sterling, Christiana Tr, Pretium Mortgage Acq Tr, Wilmington Sav Fund Soc to Soriano Carlos; 2/22/2018. $44,000
19 Glen View Terrace, New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Fin Ag, New Jersey Mortgage Finance Ag Fka, Martinez Miguel Perez, Rios-Tlaseca Lucio; 2/22/2018. $111,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
7349 William Ave, Shore Management Co of Delaware Valley Inc to Nocon Kevin H; 2/14/2018. $10,000
5735 Doris Drive, Shore Management Co of Delaware Valley Inc to Nocon Kevin H; 2/14/2018. $15,000
1589 Main St, Bank of America by Atty, Rev Mtg Solutions Inc Atty to Nickerson Jeffrey; 2/26/2018. $29,900
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
732 Landis Ave, Bidic Christine to Sojourner Realty LLC; 2/28/2018. $120,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
596-680 Haleyville Road, Blizzard Jack I Jr, Christopher Robert, Gaetani Vicki; George Michael Properties LLC to King Albert, King Dolores; 2/27/2018. $70,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
19 Rahming Lane, Ostrawn Christopher to Cruz Rebecca, Cruz Yaliria; 2/16/2018. $207,000
531 Clarks Pond Road, Statebridge Co LLC Atty, Wf Reo Cs 2015-01 LLC to Pettit George; 2/20/2018. $214,900
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
153 Harmony Road, Keyes Joshua to Torrens Brian; 2/1/2018. $220,000
17 Parvin Road, Culcasi Rosemary/Esq Atty, Fannie Mae Aka by Atty, Federal National Mtg Assoc Aka by Atty, Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg LLC Atty, Plummer Kelly Nicole; 2/13/2018. $112,500
351 Sheppards Mill Road, Carlaw Robert E Jr, Carlaw Sandra B, Carlaw Shawn M; 2/28/2018. $85,400
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
139 High St, Lee Carolyn by Atty, Lee Charles G/Est, Oliver Barbara Atty, Hoffman Thomas; 2/8/2018. $17,000
24 Harriett Ave, Deutsche Bank, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC, Residential Accredit Loans Inc &C to Henson James; 2/12/2018. $134,795
MILLVILLE
90 Sharp St N, Cook Edward III; Cook Jennifer L to Kutinow Isabella, Kutinow Senbayir B; 2/5/2018. $193,300
2226 S Wedgewood Court, Williams Danielle A, Williams Patrick E to Stormes Dennis Jr; 2/5/2018. $187,500
3 Greenlawn Court, Mason Melissa D Fka to Tamburro Dennis W Jr, Tamburro Melissa D, Groves Brittanie; 2/5/2018. $121,500
535 Carlton Ave, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC Atty, Soundview Home Loan Tr, Wells Fargo Bank to Branagan Francis; 2/5/2018. $78,024
703 Pleasant Drive, Plies William L/Est by Exec, Plies William L Jr/Exec to Susini Linda, Susini Robert Alan; 2/5/2018. $95,000
1011 Shar Lane Blvd, Osborne Samuel, Fernandez Amny, Garcia Elias Jr; 2/6/2018. $160,000
2042 W Main St, K&L Real Estate, Reed Kevin, Barnes Brad E Jr; 2/6/2018. $151,500
2729 Cedar St, Blaise Menzoni, L&M New Home Construction LLC, Luster Arnold, Bruni Robert P Jr, Earl Sasha M; 2/6/2018. $208,000
26 Wildwood Ave, Dodick Helen G/Esq Grdn, Krumins George/Est, Krumins Tamara by Grdn to Smith Ernesto; 2/7/2018. $85,000
3 Olaf Ave, Custer Gregory, Custer Nicole, Turner Nicole Fka, Mackeprang Brandy L, Ridgway Greta N; 2/7/2018. $175,000
28 Greenlawn Court, Kott Inv LLC, Kott Richard L, Kott William, Kane James; 2/8/2018. $140,000
502 W Main St, Everbank Tiaa Dba, Sak Theodore; 2/6/2018. $35,950
217 S 2nd St, Riland Cornerstone LLC, Riland William, Jdf Prop Mgmt LLC; 2/12/2018. $35,000
2454 W Main St, Nardi Anthony J Sr/Est by Exec, Nardi Teresa P/Est; Sweet Mary Exec, Panzner Stacey L; 2/13/2018. $171,000
109 N 12th St, Madden Michael J to Delvalle Jerry; 2/13/2018. $156,000
443 Second St S, Armstrong Joshua M, Watts Melyssa A Fka, Watts-Armstrong Melyssa A, Rodriguez Rosalyn; 2/13/2018. $55,000
210 S 14th St, Faussett Edwina V, Faussett Robert M to Suarez Carmen L; Suarez Nahum; 2/13/2018. $154,000
2433 E Main St, Forand Christine Fka, Harris Christine to Harris James, Harris Carolyn; 2/16/2018. $80,000
34 Birch Road, Crawford John R, Crawford Phyllis L to Ervin Kendall; 2/22/2018. $80,000
615 W Buckshutem Road, Loyle Elizabeth A, Loyle Michael to Michael Ronald; 2/22/2018. $67,000
210 Cedar St, Carrington Mtg Serv LLC, Christiana Tr; Stanwich Mtg Loan Tr A by Atty, Wilmington Sav Fund Soc Tr Dba by Atty, Hnos Briones Prop LLC; 2/23/2018. $25,500
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
775 Roadstown Road, Schaffer Elizabeth C to Congleton Melissa; 2/27/2018. $115,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
7 Smith Drive, Padgett Dawn C, Padgett Earl W III to Maier Carol A, Maier Thompson G; 2/5/2018. $161,000
31 Johns Way, Dejohn Brent, Dejohn Kristine to Piatt Genevieve Laurel, Piatt James Casey; 2/6/2018. $292,000
161 W Deerfield Road, Abed Ibrahim to Cline Robert Dale; 2/6/2018. $14,000
101 Laurel Heights Drive, Jersey Strong Prop LLC to Rizzo Jeri Marie; 2/7/2018. $115,000
9 Pamela Drive, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Caldwell Ronald D III; 2/12/2018. $70,000
34 Quail Ridge Drive, Howard Michael to Stone Financing LLC; 2/13/2018. $241,500
17 Northville Road, Blb Resources, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent, Housing & Urban Dev Sec Of to Gallagher Brian; 2/15/2018. $45,000
27 Silver Brook Drive, Kwap Joy Lynn, Kwap Robert, Maust Joy Lynn Fka to Rosario Lisa; 2/20/2018. $220,000
Silver Lake Road, Comet Land Dev LLC, Cumberland County Of, Trust For Public Land; 2/21/2018. $300,000
278 Deerfield Road, Smith Jesse/Ind Adm, Smith Michael G/Est by Adm to Mccloskey Michael Patrick; 2/22/2018. $69,200
21 W Deerfield Road, Ray William Henry, Formato John, Knuth Ashley; 2/22/2018. $150,000
VINELAND
701 E Quince St, Avena Robert by Shrf; Capital Bank of New Jersey by Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff to Assured Prop Solutions LLC; 2/1/2018. $12,182.79
2699 S Main Road, Chynoweth Madolyn S/Est by Exec, Chynoweth W Donald/Est, Rapetti John Exec to Singh Gurmeet, Singh Maria; 2/6/2018. $134,000
1964 E Oak Road B-2, Karwowski Jacqueline, Karwowski Joseph to Dafcik Joseph; 2/2/2018. $124,500
Madison Ave, Barretta John, Landis Prop LLC, Kuzmicz D&D Constr LLC; 2/2/2018. $72,000
3116 Brookfield St, Pepe Carol L, Pepe Richard T II to Landi Adam; 2/2/2018. $290,000
203 W Elmer St, Galarza Erik to Mercurio Marisa L; 2/5/2018. $110,000
730 Yale Terrace, Blb Res Del by Agent, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent, Housing & Urban Dev to Lmc Rentals LLC; 2/5/2018. $74,900
59 Thorview Court, Provenzano John to Lewis Sterling Jr; 2/5/2018. $115,000
1632 Wisteria Ave, Prochaska Joyce Irene, Prochaska Richard Adam to Sabota Lukas; 2/5/2018. $189,000
39 N Valley Ave, Gove Edward M, Gove Lisa to Milazzo Timothy; 2/5/2018. $152,000
