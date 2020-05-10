Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
2913 Jackson Terrace, Morales Lidia Minu Mobashra R; 3/5/2020. $75,000
124 N New Hampshire Ave, Falkina Irina First Access Real Estate Llc; 3/5/2020. $135,000
1046 N Ohio Ave, Falts Wael Is & N Llc; 3/5/2020. $30,200
1261 N Ohio Ave, Rem Real Estate Corp Blanch Real Estate Llc; 3/5/2020. $99,900
116 N Connecticut Ave, Hardiman Maryanne Straka Marsha J; 3/6/2020. $225,000
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 310, Bansal Pardeep Jcdnj Invest Llc; 3/6/2020. $55,000
101 S Raleigh Ave #703, Zvi Strominger Tr Under Agmt Levin Stephen; 3/6/2020. $102,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 301, Mastromarino Louise Hunter Ben; 3/6/2020. $40,000
4 Clipper Court, Harbour Pointe Prop Llc Mcginnis Dwight; 3/9/2020. $97,000
3501 Pacific Ave Unit 68, Boxers All Day Llc Ln T Aljo Assoc Llc; 3/9/2020. $50,000
128 S Bellevue Ave, Yam Hiubiu/Atty Hong Lina; 3/10/2020. $50,000
327 N New York Ave, Bannett Roger J Neves Martins Bruno E; 3/10/2020. $75,000
236 N Nevada Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Abusada Chafic; 3/10/2020. $42,500
3101 Boardwalk Unit, Torres Pedro A Caggiano Greeley Christine M; 3/11/2020. $130,000
BRIGANTINE
254 S 39th St, Kalamas Martina/Atty Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc; 02/24/20. $200,000
1107 E Beach Ave Unit A, Taylor John Potter Eric John; 02/24/20. $360,000
3113 Ocean Ave, Arnett Matthew Skon Holly M; 02/25/20. $475,000
3 Delmar Lane, Oconnor Sean P Koulouris Speros; 02/25/20. $410,000
8 Alberta Drive, Rawlins Bernadette Ford 8 Alberta Llc; 02/25/20. $180,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit N3, Houtas Nicholas Hong Louis T; 02/26/20. $74,000
1406 E Shore Drive, Augelli Michael/Exrx Sullivan Donald Fredric; 02/27/20. $370,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd A8, Lyon Daniel J Hong Louis T; 02/27/20. $89,000
4224 W Brigantine Ave, Us Bank Na Rocky Mountain Realty Llc; 02/27/20. $86,500
303 W Beach Ave Unit B, Steele Cinda Liberati Richard; 02/28/20. $335,000
4500 W Brigantine Ave #1414, Howley Charles H Delbuono Joseph; 02/28/20. $192,900
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
636 Sixth Road, Alara Construction Llc Lopes Francis J; 02/20/20. $29,000
106 Colin Road, Fannie Mae Sankush Realty Llc; 02/24/20. $145,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
435 Saint Louis Ave, New Jersey Housing And Mtg Fin Agcy Nsp Holdings Llc; 3/6/2020. $63,640
408 Buffalo Av,e Boddy Daniel Ford Samantha; 3/13/2020. $177,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
6793 Washington Ave, Abbar Said El Stix And Stonez Llc; 3/9/2020. $23,000
15 Emerald Drive, Knox James E Jr Redwood Development Llc; 3/9/2020. $37,500
277 Asbury Road, US HUD Galindo Noel; 3/10/2020. $121,100
14 Heather Croft, Cavaretta Christopher John Moog Daniel; 3/10/2020. $50,000
2605 Ridge Ave, Hdms Living Tr Garcia Becerril Fernando; 3/10/2020. $195,700
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
350 Maria Loretta Lane, Trinidad Edison M Feliciano Jeremy A; 3/6/2020. $223,000
228 S Cologne Ave, Roesch Harry P Jr/Atty Roesch David P; 3/9/2020. $110,000
7 Raleigh St, Ficca Deborah/Exrx Heffron Robert F Jr; 3/11/2020. $235,000
302 E Spencer Lane, Kozaev Ruslan P Perez Jasmine; 3/11/2020. $337,000
735 Cheltenham Ave, Talmadge Matthew Mccue Philip; 3/12/2020. $167,000
101 Waterview Drive Unit 103 B, Aires Vincent Galasso John Joseph; 3/12/2020. $75,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
40 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Malloy Terrence; 02/28/20. $280,144
1536 Madison Court, Abreu Geraldine Yoder Laura A; 3/2/2020. $163,000
4544 Ocean Heights Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Feoranz Michael; 3/2/2020. $170,000
HAMMONTON
914 Central Ave, Mazza Carol Anne/Tr Umosella Carole; 3/10/2020. $613,900
205 Pine Road, 205 Pine Road Llc Rhb Farms Llc; 3/13/2020. $400,000
300 Walmer St, Valerio Richard W/Ind&Admr Pacific North Llc; 3/14/2020. $65,000
MARGATE
9711 Beach, Rodos Myron Forest Lake Prop Llc; 3/2/2020. $880,000
109 N Douglas Ave, Altman Craig A Kempter Joseph M; 3/3/2020. $675,000
705 N Jerome Ave, Swain William J/Exr Huntington Associates Llc; 3/3/2020. $250,000
9315 Atlantic Ave #22, Dallas Robert III Stratton Daniel J; 3/4/2020. $124,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
4080 W Adams Circle, US HUD Rivera Yanira; 3/10/2020. $30,666
5233 S White Horse Pike, Fuentes Roger Osorto Hernaiz Anthony J; 3/13/2020. $42,000
PLEASANTVILLE
617 Cresson Ave, Community Rebound Assistance Llc Alvarez Elvia; 3/9/2020. $49,900
11 E Ridgewood Ave, Mcfadgen Michael Velasquez Noel; 3/9/2020. $170,000
108 E Adams Ave, Fannie Mae Galindo Carmen; 3/10/2020. $55,000
615 Oneida Ave, Bishop Shareesah Harmon Winter T; 3/10/2020. $165,000
130 E Bayview Ave, Precise Management Llc Aesthetic Management Llc; 3/11/2020. $12,000
SOMERS POINT
1306 Harbour Cove, South Highlander Christian Cascarelli Lori; 3/5/2020. $395,000
23 Merion Drive, Flaherty Gloria/Exrx Nnrp Llc; 3/6/2020. $130,000
1607 Harbour Cove, Bunting Thomas E Genova Judith; 3/6/2020. $335,000
503 W Connecticut Ave, Kennedy Kevin S Savastano Anthony G; 3/12/2020. $219,000
8b Crestmont Drive, Krugman Judith A/Tr/Tr Sherretta Richard; 3/19/2020. $100,000
VENTNOR
5901 Ventnor Ave, To Tan Pacitti Richard; 3/12/2020. $440,000
103 S Buffalo Ave, Spirgel Ellen Denish Adam; 3/12/2020. $910,000
620 N Dorest Ave, Fiorentino Anthony C Kegel David R; 3/16/2020. $270,000
Cape May County
AVALON
768 21st St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Ciccarone John A; 02/2020. $1,350,000
179 29th St, Sweetwater Bus Prps LP Culshaw Darren L; 02/2020. $1,700,000
215 56th St, Ken’s Shore Thing LLC Phenneger Stephen C; 02/2020. $2,700,000
197 77th St, Sturgis Edward Davis Scott T Trust; 02/2020. $3,675,000
CAPE MAY
808 St John St, Capehart Edna B Seeland James L; 02/2020. $337,000
1061 Idaho Ave, SH Real Estate Devs LLC Lutschaunig Martin; 02/2020. $1,430,00
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
41 Tressler Lane, Clark Grace E Miller Bruce; 02/2020. $265,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
900 Whittier Ave, Mcfadden Edward J Vecchiarelli Nikki A; 02/2020. $239,900
9 Desoto Ave, A B Heavenly Homes LLC De Baun Lindsey M; 02/2020. $251,000
231 Mindy Ave, Corsaro Frances Donovan James J Jr; 02/2020. $307,500
700 Gordon Terrace, 101 Briarwood Ave LLC Mc Carthy John A; 02/2020. $352,500
9 Regina Drive, Hayward Andrea Joy Marcovitz Melisa E; 02/2020. $375,000
200 W St Johns Ave, Cape May Properties LLC Wheaton William A; 02/2020. $499,999
803 Delaware Ave, Fogarty John P Mc Mullan Thomas; 02/2020. $500,000
7 Delaware Ave, Borgenicht David Avrom Nardulli Vito; 02/2020. $640,000
994 Ocean Drive, Bumble Bee Foods LLC Tonos US LLC; 02/2020. $4,350,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
22 W 3rd Ave, Gt Renovation Llp Mangold Raymond J II; 02/2020. $285,000
14 Meadows Edge Drive, Layton Janet L Crawford Nicholas J; 02/2020. $320,000
2 Tally Ho Road, Dodson Donald K Piratzky Thomas J; 02/2020. $370,000
14 Hidden Lake Drive, Hayes Michele Dankievitch Ed; 02/2020. $427,500
103 E Atlantic Ave, Moore Melodie D Moore Jocelyn; 02/2020. $70,000
7 Cresse St, Tower Dbw V Reo LLC Zheng Feng; 02/2020. $73,500
102 E Anna St, Razumov Aleksandr Rosario Norman; 02/2020. $100,000
245B Allen Drive, Decha Steven Loeffler Fredercik C; 02/2020. $116,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
345 E 6th Ave, Bruno Christine A Donnelly Thomas; 02/2020. $550,000
2410 Surf Ave Un 2410, Hawaiian Beach Resort LLC Fusik Robert W Jr; 02/2020. $649,900
1800 Atlantic Ave #305, Fleming Darlene Haines Ethan M; 02/2020. $90,000
708 Surf Ave #400, Urbanski Michael Coll Mary Jo; 02/2020. $265,000
417 E 12th Ave #C, Rachubinski Francis J Jr Rachubinski Michael S; 02/20. $276,000
315 E 26th Ave #A, Singson Arceval G Fitzgerald John L; 02/2020. $290,000
107 E 7th Ave, Kogut Michael B Vadino Erich; 02/2020. $307,000
OCEAN CITY
259 Bayshore Road, Schriver Eugene III Schulte Michael J; 02/2020. $2,100,000
1906 Rosemar Lane, Trofa Andrew F Sr 1906 Rosemar LLC; 02/2020. $390,000
1317 Asbury Ave #A, Colassi Nicholas Taggart Edward J; 02/2020. $415,000
1351 Bay Ave, Garson Susan A Hindelang Clark E; 02/2020. $439,988
18-20 Bayview Place, Martin Kathleen R Exr Derr Chester III; 02/2020. $465,000
9 E Tenth St, Wenstrom Linda J De Lisa John G; 02/2020. $546,000
3849-51 West Ave, J D Jr & A May Family LP Martini William Jr; 02/2020. $560,000
304-06 11th St, Jwr Properties LLC Hoag Robert J; 02/2020. $569,900
24-26 Atlantic Ave, De Cicco Anthony Savarie Philip; 02/2020. $609,000
4520 Central Ave 1st Fl, Ragone Lawrence A Adm Francis Clair J; 02/2020. $615,000
2208-10 West Ave, Scary Charles E Fasano Matthew D III; 02/2020. $640,000
5315 West Ave, Di Martino Regina Shaw Wayne; 02/2020. $710,000
SEA ISLE CITY
5408 Central Ave #North, Mc Cool Michael Mc Shea Timothy; 02/2020. $730,000
101 88th St, Stauts Barbara Ann O’Toole Dean W; 02/2020. $1,125,000
34 81st St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Hugo Jeffrey M; 02/2020. $1,395,000
51st St, Glemser Andrew Francesconi Jeffrey J; 02/2020. $922,700
STONE HARBOR
8011 Landis Ave South, Capuzzi Kevin M Trust Mc Nelia Thomas; 02/2020. $590,000
10403 Third Ave, Juras David Charles St Devs LLC; 02/2020. $1,700,000
115 121st St, Ricketts Matthew Bentley Gregory; 02/2020. $4,250,000
8011 Landis Ave South, Capuzzi Kevin M Trust Mc Nelia Thomas; 02/2020. $590,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
12 Roberts Ave, Mcgettigan Rachel Ann Atlantic Cape Bldrs LLC; 02/2020. $85,000
3 Cessna Court, Seaville Land LLC Katsiff Stephen J Trust; 02/2020. $115,000
43 Mockingbird Lane, Conti Stephanie M Scott Christopher; 02/2020. $249,500
42 Ventor Ave, Adams Ruth C Est Fox William M; 02/2020. $285,000
37 E Webster Ave, Mcnally Timothy J Trust Glemser Andrew; 02/2020. $675,000
WILDWOOD
122 W 26th Ave, Atkinson Rosemary Carey Norman; 02/2020. $111,000
425 W Andrews Ave, Wilm Sav Fnd Scty Fsb Trust Laffey William; 02/2020. $130,000
312 E Hand Ave #8, Hoffner Bradford Mc Carthy Michael; 02/2020. $157,500
WILDWOOD CREST
131 W Wisteria Road, Catto Joseph E Trust Bannister Gregory J; 2/2020. $312,000
408 E Myrtle Road, Jhl Realty LLC Catapane John Neal; 2/20. $465,000
316 E Syracuse Ave, Martin John L Burnite George J; 2/20. $628,000
225 E Charleston Ave, Corino-Holton Dorinne Connor Thomas P; 2/2020. $680,000
5600 Seaview Ave, Mancini Donna O’Keefe Jessica Elizabeth; 2/2020. $55,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
254 W Commerce St, Gazzola James L; Hernandez Viney Martinez; Martinez Elizet A; 2/11/2020. $99,000,
65 Spring St, Kimble Debra; Kimble Robert; Marin Zoila Antonio; Rivera Roque Antonio Morales; 2/11/2020. $115,000
18 Thoroughbred Court, Highland Development Group Llc; Bridges Shawn C; 2/11/2020. $290,472,
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
5201 Battle Lane, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty; Tsr Properties Llc; 2/19/2020. $38,250
332 Beaver Dr, Global Premier Asset Management Nj Llc; Menake Daniel; Santos Lolita; 2/7/2020. $12,000
7120 Gum Court, Coombs Crystal; Lopez Juan A By Atty; Cray Albert; 2/27/2020. $45,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
579 Poplar St, Kousmine Laura; Rodriguez Nancy I; 2/14/2020. $175,000
824 Bridgeton Ave, Rutter Kenneth L Jr; Rutter Suzan Kay; Sanderson Bruce A; 2/27/2020. $225,000
576 Morton Ave, Olszewski Carol A; Olszewski Thomas Jr Est; Alavez Isauro D Hernandez; 2/28/2020. $22,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
262 New Jersey Ave, Matthews David I; Marrone Laura M; Sperry Michael A; 2/8/2020. $200,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
1295 Bridgeton Millville Pike, Bridgeton Holding Co; Cabrera Nacho B; 2/14/2020. $138,000
1484 Bridgeton Millville Pike, Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Pretium Mortgage Acquistion Trust By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Mangement Services Llc Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba; Byrd Benjamin A; 2/18/2020. $65,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
4437 Route 47, Tomlin Gregory P Sr; Cline Justin J; Taylor David A; 2/4/2020. $129,900
MILLVILLE
48 Packard Drive, Vanculin Sandi A; Vanculin Steven M; Latorre Israel Jr; 1/29/2020. $200,000
112 Sugarman Ave, Estes Jackie; Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Residntial Capital Management Group Lp By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Lewin Tyler C; 1/29/2020. $215,000
2018 Wheaton Ave, Alister Associates Llc; Eisler Allen; Sambalino John; Coombs Sharon; 1/30/2020. $80,000
Fairton Road, Gross Judy; Gross William; Calkin John; Calkin Kimberly; 1/30/2020. $15,000
26 Cornwall Ave, Bear Stearns Mortgage Funding Trust 2007-Ar1 &C By Trust By Atty; Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty; Structured Asset Mortgage Investments Ii Inc &C By Trust By Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Trust By Atty; Shis Investments Llc; 1/31/2020. $91,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
25 Deer Run Drive S, 10/2019. $286,500
3 Outsail Ave, 10/2019. $346,000
17 Flintlock Drive, 10/2019. $248,000
72 Chestnut Way Circle, 10/2019. $260,000
2b Opal Court, 10/2019. $145,000
43 Haley Circle, 10/2019. $412,095
13 Watts Ave, 10/2019. $30,000
96 Burr St, 10/2019. $166,000
69 Woodchuck Drive, 10/2019. $362,500
108 Englewood Ave, 10/2019. $248,850
24 Dylan Blvd, 10/2019. $305,570
152 Emerson Lane, 10/2019. $348,004
BEACH HAVEN
416 Nelson Ave, 10/2019. $750,000
20 Pearl St, 10/2019. $575,000
20 Amber St Unit D1, 10/2019. $610,000
320 Norwood Ave, 10/2019. $810,000
323 Norwood Ave, 10/2019. $850,000
20 Amber St Unit C-3, 10/2019. $505,000
218 Ocean St, 10/2019. $1,201,000
440 Centre St, 10/2019. $655,000
109 N Atlantic Ave Unit 1, 10/2019. $450,000
HARVEY CEDARS
8602 Sandpiper Lane, 10/2019. $198,188
7 E Atlantic Ave, 10/2019. $1,337,500
13 W 79th St, 10/2019. $650,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
305 Lawrence Drive, 10/2019. $107,000
231 Station Drive, 10/2019. $154,000
1322 Molokai Drive, 10/2019. $330,000
1722 Lakeside Dr South, 10/2019. $187,000
630 Fairfiew Lane, 10/2019. $245,000
263 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $418,937
605 Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $78,000
103 Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $100,000
1513 Daytona Road, 10/2019. $432,000
458 Barnacle Road, 10/2019. $111,275
839 Elwood St, 10/2019. $385,000
1510 Tamiami Road, 10/2019. $390,000
1216 Orlando Drive, 10/2019. $190,000
839 Spar Drive, 10/2019. $545,000
234 Algonquin Trail, 10/2019. $140,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
16 W Rhode Island Ave, 10/2019. $579,000
112 E 28th St 10/2019. $600,000
128 E Ramapo Lane, 10/2019. $920,000
150h Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $1,100,000
262 Pompano Drive, 10/2019. $2,200,000
26 W Rosemma Ave, 10/2019. $517,000
148-F Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $3,200,000
3803 Ocean Blvd, 10/2019. $2,500,000
2 E Kentucky Ave, 10/2019. $771,925
109 E 13th St, 10/2019. $174,276
13 W Jeanette Ave, 10/2019. $720,000
1802 Beach Ave, 10/2019. $665,000
20 E Culver Ave, 10/2019. $79,000
25 W California Ave, 10/2019. $910,000
84 Bayview Drive, 10/2019. $2,050,000
21 W Connecticut Ave, 10/2019. $950,000
20 Panorama S, 10/2019. $2,360,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
125 Brigantine Blvd, 9/2019. $372,000
43 Pancoast Road, 9/2019. $270,000
5 Peg Leg Way, 9/2019. $210,000
405 7th St, 9/2019. $199,900
22 Dock Ave, 9/2019. $122,000
84 Adriatic Ave, 9/2019. $55,000
110 Atlantic Ave, 10/2019. $402,000
96 Bayville Way, 10/2019. $451,000
12 Oneida Ave, 10/2019. $198,000
16 Cable Road, 10/2019. $205,000
432 Cheyenne Drive, 10/2019. $299,000
11 Davey Jones Way, 10/2019. $318,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
134 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2019. $448,000
162 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2019. $428,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
11 Mary Alice Road, 10/2019. $549,000
58 Ashburn Ave, 10/2019. $484,190
54 Manor Drive, 10/2019. $285,000
27 Daniels Drive, 10/2019. $400,000
1691 Breakers Drive, 10/2019. $319,500
113 Eddy Road, 10/2019. $300,000
57 Frank Drive, 10/2019. $350,000
90 Outboard Ave, 10/2019. $162,500
51 Ashburn Ave, 10/2019. $479,396
208 Middie Lane, 10/2019. $158,000
1071 Windlass Drive, 10/2019. $329,000
576 Shark Lane, 10/2019. $217,000
16 Virginia Drive, 10/2019. $689,000
116 Mercer Ave, 10/2019. $280,000
551 Route 72 East, 10/2019. $3,000,000
308 Lighthouse Road, 10/2019. $103,098
40 Robert Drive, 10/2019. $705,000
365 Deer Lake Court, 10/2019. $250,000
580 Shark Lane, 10/2019. $185,000
67 Claudia Lane, 10/2019. $272,300
1072 Jennifer Lane, 10/2019. $859,000
980 Jennifer Lane, 10/2019. $185,000
976 Jennifer Lane, 10/2019. $185,000
1002 Crew Lane, 10/2019. $240,000
80 Windward Drive, 10/2019. $260,000
185 Holly Ave, 10/2019. $470,000
210 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2019. $128,000
1002 Midship Ave, 10/2019. $150,000
3 Benjamin Blvd, 10/2019. $280,000
389 Nautilus Drive, 10/2019. $219,000
185 Nautilus Drive, 10/2019. $140,000
1030 Barnacle Drive, 10/2019. $167,000
13 Bryce Lane, 10/2019. $170,000
10 Tahoe Lane, 10/2019. $400,000
1154 Mill Creek Road, 10/2019. $38,864
1175 Walter Blvd, 10/2019. $475,000
358 Deer Lake Court, 10/2019. $392,500
40 Oak Ave, 10/2019. $262,900
251 Mizzen Ave, 10/2019. $278,000
60 Ralph Lane, 10/2019. $620,000
144 Riptide Ave, 10/2019. $248,500
67 Bradshaw Ave, 10/2019. $434,088
113 Dolphin Road, 10/2019. $190,000
16 Claudia Lane, 10/2019. $130,000
44 Mary Alice Road, 10/2019. $257,500
236 Tackle Ave, 10/2019. $204,000
12 Avenue G, 10/2019. $96,000
1734 Mill Creek Road, 10/2019. $150,000
1727 Mill Creek Road, 10/2019. $310,000
26 Mermaid Drive, 10/2019. $254,000
23 Highland Drive, 10/2019. $173,000
213 Neptune Drive,10/2019. $155,000
515 Shark Lane, 10/2019. $230,000
1339 Avenue A, 10/2019. $125,000
11 Ensign Court, 10/2019. $128,900
316 Deer Lake Court, 10/2019. $251,000
62 Ashburn Ave, 10/2019. $488,310
216 Neptune Drive, 10/2019. $255,000
1413 E Mallard Drive, 10/2019. $285,000
71 Summerhill Drive, 10/2019. $185,000
14 Acorn Road, 10/2019. $95,000
556 Pirate Lane, 10/2019. $380,000
79 Morris Blvd, 10/2019. $510,000
31 Judy Drive, 10/2019. $73,000
1225 Jennifer Lane, 10/2019. $200,000
1051 E Bay Ave Vacant Land, 10/2019. $47,500
44 Lookout Drive, 10/2019. $180,000
1378 Paul Blvd, 10/2019. $700,000
108 Mercer Ave, 10/2019. $320,000
1030 Whitecap Ave, 10/2019. $314,000
86 Bradshaw Drive, 10/2019. $482,921
357 Neptune Drive, 10/2019. $230,000
200 Timberlake Drive, 10/2019. $290,000
3 Joan Drive, 10/2019. $485,000
2 Timber Lane, 10/2019. $349,000
123 Mizzen Ave, 10/2019. $285,000
556 Coral Lane, 10/2019. $245,000
102 Hollow Oak Lane, 10/2019. $360,000
340 Route 72, 10/2019. $1,000,000
