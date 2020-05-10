Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

2913 Jackson Terrace, Morales Lidia Minu Mobashra R; 3/5/2020. $75,000

124 N New Hampshire Ave, Falkina Irina First Access Real Estate Llc; 3/5/2020. $135,000

1046 N Ohio Ave, Falts Wael Is & N Llc; 3/5/2020. $30,200

1261 N Ohio Ave, Rem Real Estate Corp Blanch Real Estate Llc; 3/5/2020. $99,900

116 N Connecticut Ave, Hardiman Maryanne Straka Marsha J; 3/6/2020. $225,000

2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 310, Bansal Pardeep Jcdnj Invest Llc; 3/6/2020. $55,000

101 S Raleigh Ave #703, Zvi Strominger Tr Under Agmt Levin Stephen; 3/6/2020. $102,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 301, Mastromarino Louise Hunter Ben; 3/6/2020. $40,000

4 Clipper Court, Harbour Pointe Prop Llc Mcginnis Dwight; 3/9/2020. $97,000

3501 Pacific Ave Unit 68, Boxers All Day Llc Ln T Aljo Assoc Llc; 3/9/2020. $50,000

128 S Bellevue Ave, Yam Hiubiu/Atty Hong Lina; 3/10/2020. $50,000

327 N New York Ave, Bannett Roger J Neves Martins Bruno E; 3/10/2020. $75,000

236 N Nevada Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Abusada Chafic; 3/10/2020. $42,500

3101 Boardwalk Unit, Torres Pedro A Caggiano Greeley Christine M; 3/11/2020. $130,000

BRIGANTINE

254 S 39th St, Kalamas Martina/Atty Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc; 02/24/20. $200,000

1107 E Beach Ave Unit A, Taylor John Potter Eric John; 02/24/20. $360,000

3113 Ocean Ave, Arnett Matthew Skon Holly M; 02/25/20. $475,000

3 Delmar Lane, Oconnor Sean P Koulouris Speros; 02/25/20. $410,000

8 Alberta Drive, Rawlins Bernadette Ford 8 Alberta Llc; 02/25/20. $180,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit N3, Houtas Nicholas Hong Louis T; 02/26/20. $74,000

1406 E Shore Drive, Augelli Michael/Exrx Sullivan Donald Fredric; 02/27/20. $370,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd A8, Lyon Daniel J Hong Louis T; 02/27/20. $89,000

4224 W Brigantine Ave, Us Bank Na Rocky Mountain Realty Llc; 02/27/20. $86,500

303 W Beach Ave Unit B, Steele Cinda Liberati Richard; 02/28/20. $335,000

4500 W Brigantine Ave #1414, Howley Charles H Delbuono Joseph; 02/28/20. $192,900

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

636 Sixth Road, Alara Construction Llc Lopes Francis J; 02/20/20. $29,000

106 Colin Road, Fannie Mae Sankush Realty Llc; 02/24/20. $145,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

435 Saint Louis Ave, New Jersey Housing And Mtg Fin Agcy Nsp Holdings Llc; 3/6/2020. $63,640

408 Buffalo Av,e Boddy Daniel Ford Samantha; 3/13/2020. $177,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

6793 Washington Ave, Abbar Said El Stix And Stonez Llc; 3/9/2020. $23,000

15 Emerald Drive, Knox James E Jr Redwood Development Llc; 3/9/2020. $37,500

277 Asbury Road, US HUD Galindo Noel; 3/10/2020. $121,100

14 Heather Croft, Cavaretta Christopher John Moog Daniel; 3/10/2020. $50,000

2605 Ridge Ave, Hdms Living Tr Garcia Becerril Fernando; 3/10/2020. $195,700

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

350 Maria Loretta Lane, Trinidad Edison M Feliciano Jeremy A; 3/6/2020. $223,000

228 S Cologne Ave, Roesch Harry P Jr/Atty Roesch David P; 3/9/2020. $110,000

7 Raleigh St, Ficca Deborah/Exrx Heffron Robert F Jr; 3/11/2020. $235,000

302 E Spencer Lane, Kozaev Ruslan P Perez Jasmine; 3/11/2020. $337,000

735 Cheltenham Ave, Talmadge Matthew Mccue Philip; 3/12/2020. $167,000

101 Waterview Drive Unit 103 B, Aires Vincent Galasso John Joseph; 3/12/2020. $75,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

40 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Malloy Terrence; 02/28/20. $280,144

1536 Madison Court, Abreu Geraldine Yoder Laura A; 3/2/2020. $163,000

4544 Ocean Heights Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Feoranz Michael; 3/2/2020. $170,000

HAMMONTON

914 Central Ave, Mazza Carol Anne/Tr Umosella Carole; 3/10/2020. $613,900

205 Pine Road, 205 Pine Road Llc Rhb Farms Llc; 3/13/2020. $400,000

300 Walmer St, Valerio Richard W/Ind&Admr Pacific North Llc; 3/14/2020. $65,000

MARGATE

9711 Beach, Rodos Myron Forest Lake Prop Llc; 3/2/2020. $880,000

109 N Douglas Ave, Altman Craig A Kempter Joseph M; 3/3/2020. $675,000

705 N Jerome Ave, Swain William J/Exr Huntington Associates Llc; 3/3/2020. $250,000

9315 Atlantic Ave #22, Dallas Robert III Stratton Daniel J; 3/4/2020. $124,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

4080 W Adams Circle, US HUD Rivera Yanira; 3/10/2020. $30,666

5233 S White Horse Pike, Fuentes Roger Osorto Hernaiz Anthony J; 3/13/2020. $42,000

PLEASANTVILLE

617 Cresson Ave, Community Rebound Assistance Llc Alvarez Elvia; 3/9/2020. $49,900

11 E Ridgewood Ave, Mcfadgen Michael Velasquez Noel; 3/9/2020. $170,000

108 E Adams Ave, Fannie Mae Galindo Carmen; 3/10/2020. $55,000

615 Oneida Ave, Bishop Shareesah Harmon Winter T; 3/10/2020. $165,000

130 E Bayview Ave, Precise Management Llc Aesthetic Management Llc; 3/11/2020. $12,000

SOMERS POINT

1306 Harbour Cove, South Highlander Christian Cascarelli Lori; 3/5/2020. $395,000

23 Merion Drive, Flaherty Gloria/Exrx Nnrp Llc; 3/6/2020. $130,000

1607 Harbour Cove, Bunting Thomas E Genova Judith; 3/6/2020. $335,000

503 W Connecticut Ave, Kennedy Kevin S Savastano Anthony G; 3/12/2020. $219,000

8b Crestmont Drive, Krugman Judith A/Tr/Tr Sherretta Richard; 3/19/2020. $100,000

VENTNOR

5901 Ventnor Ave, To Tan Pacitti Richard; 3/12/2020. $440,000

103 S Buffalo Ave, Spirgel Ellen Denish Adam; 3/12/2020. $910,000

620 N Dorest Ave, Fiorentino Anthony C Kegel David R; 3/16/2020. $270,000

Cape May County

AVALON

768 21st St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Ciccarone John A; 02/2020. $1,350,000

179 29th St, Sweetwater Bus Prps LP Culshaw Darren L; 02/2020. $1,700,000

215 56th St, Ken’s Shore Thing LLC Phenneger Stephen C; 02/2020. $2,700,000

197 77th St, Sturgis Edward Davis Scott T Trust; 02/2020. $3,675,000

CAPE MAY

808 St John St, Capehart Edna B Seeland James L; 02/2020. $337,000

1061 Idaho Ave, SH Real Estate Devs LLC Lutschaunig Martin; 02/2020. $1,430,00

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

41 Tressler Lane, Clark Grace E Miller Bruce; 02/2020. $265,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

900 Whittier Ave, Mcfadden Edward J Vecchiarelli Nikki A; 02/2020. $239,900

9 Desoto Ave, A B Heavenly Homes LLC De Baun Lindsey M; 02/2020. $251,000

231 Mindy Ave, Corsaro Frances Donovan James J Jr; 02/2020. $307,500

700 Gordon Terrace, 101 Briarwood Ave LLC Mc Carthy John A; 02/2020. $352,500

9 Regina Drive, Hayward Andrea Joy Marcovitz Melisa E; 02/2020. $375,000

200 W St Johns Ave, Cape May Properties LLC Wheaton William A; 02/2020. $499,999

803 Delaware Ave, Fogarty John P Mc Mullan Thomas; 02/2020. $500,000

7 Delaware Ave, Borgenicht David Avrom Nardulli Vito; 02/2020. $640,000

994 Ocean Drive, Bumble Bee Foods LLC Tonos US LLC; 02/2020. $4,350,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

22 W 3rd Ave, Gt Renovation Llp Mangold Raymond J II; 02/2020. $285,000

14 Meadows Edge Drive, Layton Janet L Crawford Nicholas J; 02/2020. $320,000

2 Tally Ho Road, Dodson Donald K Piratzky Thomas J; 02/2020. $370,000

14 Hidden Lake Drive, Hayes Michele Dankievitch Ed; 02/2020. $427,500

103 E Atlantic Ave, Moore Melodie D Moore Jocelyn; 02/2020. $70,000

7 Cresse St, Tower Dbw V Reo LLC Zheng Feng; 02/2020. $73,500

102 E Anna St, Razumov Aleksandr Rosario Norman; 02/2020. $100,000

245B Allen Drive, Decha Steven Loeffler Fredercik C; 02/2020. $116,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

345 E 6th Ave, Bruno Christine A Donnelly Thomas; 02/2020. $550,000

2410 Surf Ave Un 2410, Hawaiian Beach Resort LLC Fusik Robert W Jr; 02/2020. $649,900

1800 Atlantic Ave #305, Fleming Darlene Haines Ethan M; 02/2020. $90,000

708 Surf Ave #400, Urbanski Michael Coll Mary Jo; 02/2020. $265,000

417 E 12th Ave #C, Rachubinski Francis J Jr Rachubinski Michael S; 02/20. $276,000

315 E 26th Ave #A, Singson Arceval G Fitzgerald John L; 02/2020. $290,000

107 E 7th Ave, Kogut Michael B Vadino Erich; 02/2020. $307,000

OCEAN CITY

259 Bayshore Road, Schriver Eugene III Schulte Michael J; 02/2020. $2,100,000

1906 Rosemar Lane, Trofa Andrew F Sr 1906 Rosemar LLC; 02/2020. $390,000

1317 Asbury Ave #A, Colassi Nicholas Taggart Edward J; 02/2020. $415,000

1351 Bay Ave, Garson Susan A Hindelang Clark E; 02/2020. $439,988

18-20 Bayview Place, Martin Kathleen R Exr Derr Chester III; 02/2020. $465,000

9 E Tenth St, Wenstrom Linda J De Lisa John G; 02/2020. $546,000

3849-51 West Ave, J D Jr & A May Family LP Martini William Jr; 02/2020. $560,000

304-06 11th St, Jwr Properties LLC Hoag Robert J; 02/2020. $569,900

24-26 Atlantic Ave, De Cicco Anthony Savarie Philip; 02/2020. $609,000

4520 Central Ave 1st Fl, Ragone Lawrence A Adm Francis Clair J; 02/2020. $615,000

2208-10 West Ave, Scary Charles E Fasano Matthew D III; 02/2020. $640,000

5315 West Ave, Di Martino Regina Shaw Wayne; 02/2020. $710,000

SEA ISLE CITY

5408 Central Ave #North, Mc Cool Michael Mc Shea Timothy; 02/2020. $730,000

101 88th St, Stauts Barbara Ann O’Toole Dean W; 02/2020. $1,125,000

34 81st St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Hugo Jeffrey M; 02/2020. $1,395,000

51st St, Glemser Andrew Francesconi Jeffrey J; 02/2020. $922,700

STONE HARBOR

8011 Landis Ave South, Capuzzi Kevin M Trust Mc Nelia Thomas; 02/2020. $590,000

10403 Third Ave, Juras David Charles St Devs LLC; 02/2020. $1,700,000

115 121st St, Ricketts Matthew Bentley Gregory; 02/2020. $4,250,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

12 Roberts Ave, Mcgettigan Rachel Ann Atlantic Cape Bldrs LLC; 02/2020. $85,000

3 Cessna Court, Seaville Land LLC Katsiff Stephen J Trust; 02/2020. $115,000

43 Mockingbird Lane, Conti Stephanie M Scott Christopher; 02/2020. $249,500

42 Ventor Ave, Adams Ruth C Est Fox William M; 02/2020. $285,000

37 E Webster Ave, Mcnally Timothy J Trust Glemser Andrew; 02/2020. $675,000

WILDWOOD

122 W 26th Ave, Atkinson Rosemary Carey Norman; 02/2020. $111,000

425 W Andrews Ave, Wilm Sav Fnd Scty Fsb Trust Laffey William; 02/2020. $130,000

312 E Hand Ave #8, Hoffner Bradford Mc Carthy Michael; 02/2020. $157,500

WILDWOOD CREST

131 W Wisteria Road, Catto Joseph E Trust Bannister Gregory J; 2/2020. $312,000

408 E Myrtle Road, Jhl Realty LLC Catapane John Neal; 2/20. $465,000

316 E Syracuse Ave, Martin John L Burnite George J; 2/20. $628,000

225 E Charleston Ave, Corino-Holton Dorinne Connor Thomas P; 2/2020. $680,000

5600 Seaview Ave, Mancini Donna O’Keefe Jessica Elizabeth; 2/2020. $55,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

254 W Commerce St, Gazzola James L; Hernandez Viney Martinez; Martinez Elizet A; 2/11/2020. $99,000,

65 Spring St, Kimble Debra; Kimble Robert; Marin Zoila Antonio; Rivera Roque Antonio Morales; 2/11/2020. $115,000

18 Thoroughbred Court, Highland Development Group Llc; Bridges Shawn C; 2/11/2020. $290,472,

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

5201 Battle Lane, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty; Tsr Properties Llc; 2/19/2020. $38,250

332 Beaver Dr, Global Premier Asset Management Nj Llc; Menake Daniel; Santos Lolita; 2/7/2020. $12,000

7120 Gum Court, Coombs Crystal; Lopez Juan A By Atty; Cray Albert; 2/27/2020. $45,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

579 Poplar St, Kousmine Laura; Rodriguez Nancy I; 2/14/2020. $175,000

824 Bridgeton Ave, Rutter Kenneth L Jr; Rutter Suzan Kay; Sanderson Bruce A; 2/27/2020. $225,000

576 Morton Ave, Olszewski Carol A; Olszewski Thomas Jr Est; Alavez Isauro D Hernandez; 2/28/2020. $22,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

262 New Jersey Ave, Matthews David I; Marrone Laura M; Sperry Michael A; 2/8/2020. $200,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

1295 Bridgeton Millville Pike, Bridgeton Holding Co; Cabrera Nacho B; 2/14/2020. $138,000

1484 Bridgeton Millville Pike, Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Pretium Mortgage Acquistion Trust By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Mangement Services Llc Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba; Byrd Benjamin A; 2/18/2020. $65,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

4437 Route 47, Tomlin Gregory P Sr; Cline Justin J; Taylor David A; 2/4/2020. $129,900

MILLVILLE

48 Packard Drive, Vanculin Sandi A; Vanculin Steven M; Latorre Israel Jr; 1/29/2020. $200,000

112 Sugarman Ave, Estes Jackie; Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Residntial Capital Management Group Lp By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Lewin Tyler C; 1/29/2020. $215,000

2018 Wheaton Ave, Alister Associates Llc; Eisler Allen; Sambalino John; Coombs Sharon; 1/30/2020. $80,000

Fairton Road, Gross Judy; Gross William; Calkin John; Calkin Kimberly; 1/30/2020. $15,000

26 Cornwall Ave, Bear Stearns Mortgage Funding Trust 2007-Ar1 &C By Trust By Atty; Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty; Structured Asset Mortgage Investments Ii Inc &C By Trust By Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Trust By Atty; Shis Investments Llc; 1/31/2020. $91,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

25 Deer Run Drive S, 10/2019. $286,500

3 Outsail Ave, 10/2019. $346,000

17 Flintlock Drive, 10/2019. $248,000

72 Chestnut Way Circle, 10/2019. $260,000

2b Opal Court, 10/2019. $145,000

43 Haley Circle, 10/2019. $412,095

13 Watts Ave, 10/2019. $30,000

96 Burr St, 10/2019. $166,000

69 Woodchuck Drive, 10/2019. $362,500

108 Englewood Ave, 10/2019. $248,850

24 Dylan Blvd, 10/2019. $305,570

152 Emerson Lane, 10/2019. $348,004

BEACH HAVEN

416 Nelson Ave, 10/2019. $750,000

20 Pearl St, 10/2019. $575,000

20 Amber St Unit D1, 10/2019. $610,000

320 Norwood Ave, 10/2019. $810,000

323 Norwood Ave, 10/2019. $850,000

20 Amber St Unit C-3, 10/2019. $505,000

218 Ocean St, 10/2019. $1,201,000

440 Centre St, 10/2019. $655,000

109 N Atlantic Ave Unit 1, 10/2019. $450,000

HARVEY CEDARS

8602 Sandpiper Lane, 10/2019. $198,188

7 E Atlantic Ave, 10/2019. $1,337,500

13 W 79th St, 10/2019. $650,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

305 Lawrence Drive, 10/2019. $107,000

231 Station Drive, 10/2019. $154,000

1322 Molokai Drive, 10/2019. $330,000

1722 Lakeside Dr South, 10/2019. $187,000

630 Fairfiew Lane, 10/2019. $245,000

263 Ambermist Way, 10/2019. $418,937

605 Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $78,000

103 Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $100,000

1513 Daytona Road, 10/2019. $432,000

458 Barnacle Road, 10/2019. $111,275

839 Elwood St, 10/2019. $385,000

1510 Tamiami Road, 10/2019. $390,000

1216 Orlando Drive, 10/2019. $190,000

839 Spar Drive, 10/2019. $545,000

234 Algonquin Trail, 10/2019. $140,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

16 W Rhode Island Ave, 10/2019. $579,000

112 E 28th St 10/2019. $600,000

128 E Ramapo Lane, 10/2019. $920,000

150h Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $1,100,000

262 Pompano Drive, 10/2019. $2,200,000

26 W Rosemma Ave, 10/2019. $517,000

148-F Long Beach Blvd, 10/2019. $3,200,000

3803 Ocean Blvd, 10/2019. $2,500,000

2 E Kentucky Ave, 10/2019. $771,925

109 E 13th St, 10/2019. $174,276

13 W Jeanette Ave, 10/2019. $720,000

1802 Beach Ave, 10/2019. $665,000

20 E Culver Ave, 10/2019. $79,000

25 W California Ave, 10/2019. $910,000

84 Bayview Drive, 10/2019. $2,050,000

21 W Connecticut Ave, 10/2019. $950,000

20 Panorama S, 10/2019. $2,360,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

125 Brigantine Blvd, 9/2019. $372,000

43 Pancoast Road, 9/2019. $270,000

5 Peg Leg Way, 9/2019. $210,000

405 7th St, 9/2019. $199,900

22 Dock Ave, 9/2019. $122,000

84 Adriatic Ave, 9/2019. $55,000

110 Atlantic Ave, 10/2019. $402,000

96 Bayville Way, 10/2019. $451,000

12 Oneida Ave, 10/2019. $198,000

16 Cable Road, 10/2019. $205,000

432 Cheyenne Drive, 10/2019. $299,000

11 Davey Jones Way, 10/2019. $318,000

134 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2019. $448,000

162 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2019. $428,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

11 Mary Alice Road, 10/2019. $549,000

58 Ashburn Ave, 10/2019. $484,190

54 Manor Drive, 10/2019. $285,000

27 Daniels Drive, 10/2019. $400,000

1691 Breakers Drive, 10/2019. $319,500

113 Eddy Road, 10/2019. $300,000

57 Frank Drive, 10/2019. $350,000

90 Outboard Ave, 10/2019. $162,500

51 Ashburn Ave, 10/2019. $479,396

208 Middie Lane, 10/2019. $158,000

1071 Windlass Drive, 10/2019. $329,000

576 Shark Lane, 10/2019. $217,000

16 Virginia Drive, 10/2019. $689,000

116 Mercer Ave, 10/2019. $280,000

551 Route 72 East, 10/2019. $3,000,000

308 Lighthouse Road, 10/2019. $103,098

40 Robert Drive, 10/2019. $705,000

365 Deer Lake Court, 10/2019. $250,000

580 Shark Lane, 10/2019. $185,000

67 Claudia Lane, 10/2019. $272,300

1072 Jennifer Lane, 10/2019. $859,000

980 Jennifer Lane, 10/2019. $185,000

976 Jennifer Lane, 10/2019. $185,000

1002 Crew Lane, 10/2019. $240,000

80 Windward Drive, 10/2019. $260,000

185 Holly Ave, 10/2019. $470,000

210 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2019. $128,000

1002 Midship Ave, 10/2019. $150,000

3 Benjamin Blvd, 10/2019. $280,000

389 Nautilus Drive, 10/2019. $219,000

185 Nautilus Drive, 10/2019. $140,000

1030 Barnacle Drive, 10/2019. $167,000

13 Bryce Lane, 10/2019. $170,000

10 Tahoe Lane, 10/2019. $400,000

1154 Mill Creek Road, 10/2019. $38,864

1175 Walter Blvd, 10/2019. $475,000

358 Deer Lake Court, 10/2019. $392,500

40 Oak Ave, 10/2019. $262,900

251 Mizzen Ave, 10/2019. $278,000

60 Ralph Lane, 10/2019. $620,000

144 Riptide Ave, 10/2019. $248,500

67 Bradshaw Ave, 10/2019. $434,088

113 Dolphin Road, 10/2019. $190,000

16 Claudia Lane, 10/2019. $130,000

44 Mary Alice Road, 10/2019. $257,500

236 Tackle Ave, 10/2019. $204,000

12 Avenue G, 10/2019. $96,000

1734 Mill Creek Road, 10/2019. $150,000

1727 Mill Creek Road, 10/2019. $310,000

26 Mermaid Drive, 10/2019. $254,000

23 Highland Drive, 10/2019. $173,000

213 Neptune Drive,10/2019. $155,000

515 Shark Lane, 10/2019. $230,000

1339 Avenue A, 10/2019. $125,000

11 Ensign Court, 10/2019. $128,900

316 Deer Lake Court, 10/2019. $251,000

62 Ashburn Ave, 10/2019. $488,310

216 Neptune Drive, 10/2019. $255,000

1413 E Mallard Drive, 10/2019. $285,000

71 Summerhill Drive, 10/2019. $185,000

14 Acorn Road, 10/2019. $95,000

556 Pirate Lane, 10/2019. $380,000

79 Morris Blvd, 10/2019. $510,000

31 Judy Drive, 10/2019. $73,000

1225 Jennifer Lane, 10/2019. $200,000

1051 E Bay Ave Vacant Land, 10/2019. $47,500

44 Lookout Drive, 10/2019. $180,000

1378 Paul Blvd, 10/2019. $700,000

108 Mercer Ave, 10/2019. $320,000

1030 Whitecap Ave, 10/2019. $314,000

86 Bradshaw Drive, 10/2019. $482,921

357 Neptune Drive, 10/2019. $230,000

200 Timberlake Drive, 10/2019. $290,000

3 Joan Drive, 10/2019. $485,000

2 Timber Lane, 10/2019. $349,000

123 Mizzen Ave, 10/2019. $285,000

556 Coral Lane, 10/2019. $245,000

102 Hollow Oak Lane, 10/2019. $360,000

340 Route 72, 10/2019. $1,000,000

