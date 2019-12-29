Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
1724 Atlantic Ave, Acpol Llc 1722 1724 Atlantic Ave Llc; 9/13/2019. $850,000
1625 Columbia Ave, Harris Glenn 1720 Mckinley Ac Llc; 9/13/2019. $241,000
1911 Mckinley Ave, Goddard Marva Dorsainvil Maxi; 9/13/2019. $82,000
33 S Iowa Ave Unit C, 6 Coba Inc High Touch Contractors Llc; 9/13/2019. $30,000
100 S Berkley Sq Unit 16k, Roda Adele Friedson Harris; 9/16/2019. $250,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 1201, Smith Frank Bernabeo Anthony; 9/16/2019. $162,500
1015 N Ohio Ave, Toth Joseph R 1015 N Ohio Llc; 9/16/2019. $35,000
3851 Boardwalk 1411, Long Joseph M Jr/Tr Leone Frank; 9/16/2019. $180,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 316, Block Audrey J Dibona Flora; 9/16/2019. $95,000
2405 Aliantro Place, Arsenis Angeliki/Atty Majbed Property 3 Llc; 9/16/2019. $53,000
15 Schooner Court, Harbour Pointe Prop Llc Flame Inv Llc; 9/16/2019. $90,000
3818 S Blvd Ave 7, Vitale Peter/Atty Doiron Ha; 9/17/2019. $198,000
1401-1403 Riverside Drive, Gordon Mark Donley Matthew; 9/17/2019. $175,000
32 Lighthouse Court 2504, Lane Catherine Delafuente Jorge L; 9/17/2019. $140,000
107 N Montpelier Ave, Montijo Jose A Kazi Islam Aminul; 9/17/2019. $185,000
101 S Plaza Place 1407, Five Grasshoppers Family Ptnrshp James John Bruin Liv Tr Dated Jan 21 2011; 9/17/2019. $164,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1908-1, Fry Amy/Tr Bukhmil Yan; 9/18/2019. $165,000
105 St David Place, Cheng Wei Tung/Atty Yang Guo Cai Ou; 9/18/2019. $85,000
417 N Dr Martin Luther King Blvd, Huynh Thanh L 417 Mlk Llc; 9/18/2019. $55,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1204, Li Yuan Yuan Bedys Capital Llc; 9/18/2019. $152,000
14 S Laclede Place, Lb Park Llc Sprouse Elinor; 9/18/2019. $240,000
2834 Atlantic Ave, Khemchandani Murli Brooks Anthony; 9/18/2019. $47,500
601 N Trenton Ave, PcIII Reo Llc Begum Shaheda; 9/19/2019. $106,000
2028 Blaine Ave, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Tr 2011 1 Unique Clean Serv Llc; 9/19/2019. $25,000
555 N Massachusetts Ave, Armstrong Regina Sapir Daniel; 9/19/2019. $370,000
27 N Annapolis C13, Tibbit George Delsocorro Turcios Edenia; 9/19/2019. $50,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 3302, Willever Richard L Blocklin Sheryl D; 9/23/2019. $310,000
BRIGANTINE
4028 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Petrongolo Joseph F Virgilio Mark; 9/17/2019. $660,000
2101 W Brigantine Ave, Torcomian John A Drexel Drive Llc; 9/17/2019. $350,000
102 N 9th St, Balboni Mary C Orchid Island Llc; 9/17/2019. $140,000
338 Seashell Lane, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Ezzie Louis M; 9/18/2019. $221,000
134 Lincoln Drive, Morrell Thomas Haskell Russell; 9/19/2019. $495,000
6 Lighthouse Drive Unit A, Housetop Capital Llc Gordon Purtell Allison; 9/19/2019. $275,000
132 Eighth St So, Gonsky Lawrence E Maiorino Maria M; 9/19/2019. $399,000
4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 2106, Pressman Ann Marie Sundance Vacation Prop Florida Llc; 9/23/2019. $176,000
3513 W Brigantine Ave Unit B, Miller Christopher S Ritchie Robert J; 9/24/2019. $282,000
4500 West Brigantine Ave #1306, Santiago Edwin Cole Michele; 9/24/2019. $162,500
208 12th St N, Bank Of Ny Mellon Tai Chou Allen Chang; 9/25/2019. $326,550
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
114 Bella Vista Ave, Fannie Mae Tomasetti William M; 9/27/2019. $15,000
106 Dogwood Lane, Torres Ruth E Sprague Brian M; 9/30/2019. $160,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
210 Mallard Lane, Fekete Michael J Campanella Larry; 9/18/2019. $190,000
19 Country Pine Lane, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Pelastar Llc; 9/18/2019. $52,500
6523 Mill Road, Schafer Gary A Portnoy Randy; 9/18/2019. $18,500
6825 Old Egg Harbor Road Unit 68B, Dynan Timothy P Newlande Group Llc; 9/18/2019. $35,000
104 Del Mar Court, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Vazquez Heidi V; 9/19/2019. $190,000
133 London Court, Hogan Kenneth D Lare Thomas; 9/19/2019. $103,093
102 Saint Thomas Drive, US Bank Na Nesim Mina; 9/19/2019. $143,000
16 Thoroughbred Road, Pagnotto Louis J Hassan Mohammad T; 9/20/2019. $230,000
8 Point Drive, Gieseler Philip Wira Glenn J; 9/20/2019. $1,100,000
486 Delaware Ave, Hamalian Gary Bandi Property Mgmt Llc; 9/20/2019. $535,000
147 Blue Bell Drive, Castagna Louis V Jr/Ind&Tr&Atty/Tr Gawronski Rosalie C; 9/20/2019. $285,000
10 Olivia Drive, Maturi Philip D Stragauskas Jonathan; 9/23/2019. $250,000
147 Pine Ave, Esposito Joseph P Jr Hannum Frank Jr; 9/23/2019. $320,000
86 Heather Croft, Urena Liliana M Swenson Dylan; 9/23/2019. $70,000
ESTELL MANOR
172 Fourth Ave, Woodring Paul J III Blomquist Robert; 9/25/2019. $165,000
25 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Vasylyk Yaroslava; 9/3/2019. $291,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
15 Pheasant Meadow Court, Jenkins Joseph Lloyd Ronald; 9/16/2019. $98,000
110 Meadow Ridge Road, Zoda William Diana Lourdes; 9/17/2019. $75,500
1525 Aloe St, Janiszewiski Bernice/Exrx Oak Tree Inv Llc; 9/17/2019. $50,000
703 Great Creek Road, Walicky Krist J Crane Michael; 9/17/2019. $77,500
532 S 4th Ave, Pfaeffli Jason Musumeci Michael F; 9/17/2019. $199,000
23 W Morton Ave, Gowdy Virginia B/Exe Declementi Robert F; 9/18/2019. $35,000
553 Stonewall Drive, Fasano Lorraine Mccree Samantha Jo; 9/18/2019. $180,000
535 Weston Drive, Watson Linda Mcmurtry Gray Charlene; 9/19/2019. $205,000
827 White Horse Pike, Sudler Clifton Lilly Steven B; 9/19/2019. $147,500
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
5023 Merion Court, Schlenger Richard J Sr Ingersoll John E; 9/13/2019. $119,900
91 Sorrentino Way, Pennymac Loan Serv Llc Mason Erma; 9/13/2019. $145,000
4648 Paddock St, Scalfaro Kirk J Burns Guenther; 9/13/2019. $27,000
916 Mcgeary Place, Mtglq Investors Lp Cocca Robert; 9/13/2019. $165,005
4758 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Heartsethome Llc Ruga Joshua M; 9/13/2019. $219,900
2621 Falcon Court, Rodriguez Juan M Aristizabal Luis F; 9/16/2019. $107,000
12 Rue, Cezanne Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 9/16/2019. $73,500
28 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Campbell Nicholas Jacqueline; 9/16/2019. $287,000
138 Pine Knoll Circle, Fedo Williams Cynthia Garcia Brittinee R; 9/17/2019. $162,740
65 Freemont Court, Lucchesi Louise P Downes William; 9/17/2019. $235,000
111 Kellery Way, Jennings Jayne/Atty Cotellese Robert; 9/18/2019. $270,000
4976 Flintshire Court, Guy Jensyl Durham Terrell Dupree Sherrie; 9/18/2019. $126,000
5905 Somerset Drive, Blue Sky Prop Llc Arana Franco Carmen; 9/18/2019. $219,900
2510 Cottonwood Court, USA Dept Of Agriculture Bitar George; 9/18/2019. $22,900
HAMMONTON
985 S 2nd Road, Didonato Laura P/Exrx Calderone Joseph J; 9/20/2019. $180,000
899 N 3rd St, Delessio Darryl S 899 N 3rd St Llc; 9/20/2019. $155,900
245 Lakeshore Drive, Kernohan Marie L Berenato Christopher Joseph; 9/24/2019. $237,000
234 Oak Road, Pc7reo Llc Gkp Real Estate Llc; 9/26/2019. $45,000
LINWOOD
20 Kirklin Ave, Rosenthal Lillian V Blue Sky Prop Llc; 9/20/2019. $90,000
215 E Devonshire Ave, Raspa Robert Erlandson Carl Arthur; 9/23/2019. $415,000
550 Central Ave H12 Franklin Court, Swiken Joan M Ball Janeen; 9/23/2019. $149,000
108 Arbor Court, Overton Thomas D IV Elizabeth Kornheiser Residence Tr; 9/30/2019. $357,500
LONGPORT
16 N Manor Ave, Campbell Michael J Koehler James; 9/23/2019. $630,000
1531 Atlantic Ave, Campanale Frances J Lipschutz Lester E; 9/30/2019. $1,050,000
111 S 16th Ave Unit 712, Troyan Debra/Atty Mariutti Virgil; 9/30/2019. $175,000
MARGATE
9010 Atlantic Ave Unit 204, Manger Marc J Bishop Timothy A; 9/18/2019. $207,500
7812 Marshall Ave, Spilove Sidney Jones Craig R; 9/19/2019. $392,500
10 N Adams Ave Unit 3, Horn Nara Wilkinson Michael A; 9/20/2019. $300,000
51 Bayside Court, Hipple Margaret Janke Thomas; 9/20/2019. $545,000
300 N Clermont Ave, David Llc Weitz Suzan S; 9/23/2019. $690,000
9601 Atlantic Ave B-2, Wenograd Nathan Kt Investments; 9/23/2019. $125,000
103 N Delavan Ave, Foster Martin L Foster Tracey L; 9/23/2019. $145,000
23 S Washington Ave Unit 3b, Wish Alex Nunziato Linda W; 9/23/2019. $720,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
428 Darmstadt Ave, Morsneco Llc Petrosh Steven; 9/16/2019. $36,000
3316 Reading Ave, Scott Mark R Vallaster Jesse A; 9/24/2019. $262,000
101 Fourth Ave, Clark Curtis G/Per Rep Drummond William; 9/25/2019. $12,000
2815 Schooner Lane, Datino George Ortell Rosanne M; 9/27/2019. $335,000
2430 Eighth Ave, Leithmann John R Gallagher Charles; 9/30/2019. $100,000
PLEASANTVILLE
313 Fernwood Ave, Brown Tammie Coraletta/Exr Janeth Veliz Jennifer; 9/23/2019. $75,000
10 W Bayview Ave, Talotta Nicholas J 10 West Bayview Llc; 9/25/2019. $29,000
225 W Leeds Ave Unit 53, Gomez Degil Flor Alba Fisher Bret; 9/25/2019. $64,000
1012 Harrison Ave, Taja Real Estate Inv Llc Bradshaw Steven J; 9/26/2019. $56,500
916 Woodland Ave, Akhtar Wagas Miranda Decuzco Rosa L; 9/26/2019. $152,900
1115 S Main St, Taja Real Estate Inv Llc Imani Investments Llc; 9/27/2019. $52,000
20 Lake Place, Steelman Margaret T/Exrx Simpson Sydney; 9/30/2019. $53,000
SOMERS POINT
11 Shore Road, Carisbrook Asset Holding Tr Iannello Patrick; 9/25/2019. $109,900
121 S Ambler Road, Bungalow Series F Reo Llc Silberman Zachary; 9/26/2019. $168,000
821 Shore Road, 821 Shore Road Assoc Llc Dlsn Properties Llc; 9/30/2019. $115,000
VENTNOR
124 B N Rosborough Ave, Marrero Marisel L Dariano Mark; 9/19/2019. $165,000
305 N Cornwall Ave, Meta Construction Nj Corp Carfagno David; 9/19/2019. $240,000
5612 Burk Ave, American Mortgage Inv Ptnrs Mgmt Llc Smith Christopher; 9/20/2019. $149,900
807 N Cambridge Ave, Arena Paul Banff George W III; 9/20/2019. $283,000
615 N Suffolk Ave, Lamaine Joseph N Fekete Michael J Jr; 9/20/2019. $280,000
13 S Weymouth Ave, Lodato Frank Zahr George E; 9/20/2019. $200,000
509 N Victoria Ave, Carnevale Arnold Brodton Ryan; 9/23/2019. $385,000
117 N Suffolk Ave, Rome Steven/Atty Gallagher Ryan F; 9/23/2019. $145,000
5700 Balfour Ave, Brass Investment Group Llc Anders S Clyde Jr; 9/23/2019. $197,500
224 N Oxford Ave, Dremer Homes Llc Murphy Suzanne; 9/23/2019. $155,000
111 S Dudley Ave #300, Brown Mary J Dinardo Anna; 9/23/2019. $240,000
Cape May County
AVALON
7900 Dune Drive Un 115, Keselicka Mark A Mc Allister Susan; 9/2019. $260,000
7900 Dune Drive, Keselicka Roberta Mc Allister Susan; 9/2019. $295,000
384 24th St, Niemczyk Roger Marko Reed; 9/2019. $615,000
278 64th St Un B, Toborowsky Joan Logsden Tina F; 9/2019. $915,000
CAPE MAY
805 Pittsburgh Ave Un 108, Miles Jon K Koski Brent D; 9/2019. $400,000
257 Grant St, Gutterson Scott Trust Gallagher William C; 9/2019. $850,000
915 Columbia Ave, Cozzone Perry M Smalley Michael; 9/2019. $1,200,000
1605-1607 New Jersey Ave, 1607 NJ Ave C.M. Lim Prnt Duffy Andrew T; 9/2019. $1,700,000
CAPE MAY POINT
408 Central Ave, Lawrence A. Pray Bldrs Inc Pavlos Sharon; 9/2019. $1,070,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
34 Circle Drive, Kline Leslie E Fiorile James B; 9/2019. $54,500
3 Dorothy Lane, Borden Diane Greto Anthony A IV; 9/2019. $175,000
126 Washington Ave, B & D Investments LLC White Scott H; 9/2019. $235,000
169 S Ravenwood Drive, Curtis Patti Su Terenik Michael; 9/2019. $259,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
979 Wissahickon Ave, Snover Seth W Est Pickin John W; 9/2019. $40,000
3504 Bybrook Drive, Wood Agnes Agr Bldrs LLC; 9/2019. $90,375
86 Arbor Road, Witt Louise Trust O’Donnell Michael E; 9/2019. $110,000
14 Croydon Drive, Wallace Robert E III Wallace Edith S; 9/2019. $120,000
706 Gorham Ave, Vogdes Stephen T Vogdes Zohndra Lea; 9/2019. $120,000
323 Tahoe Drive, Saler Burton E Saler Burton E; 9/2019. $137,588
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
406 N Route 47, Bodine Alicia L Wymbs Benjamin P; 9/2019. $159,000
207 W Shellbay Ave, Scott Gloria Est Sickerott Christian Sr; 9/2019. $165,000
87 Millman Blvd, La Sassa Kristyn Geier Bernice Dorothy; 9/2019. $217,000
24 Benche Court, Hines Wayne A Exr&C Chatwin Nathan; 9/2019. $237,500
9 Ryan Lane, Matt Melanie Peruto James; 9/2019. $250,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
622 New Jersey Ave, Sixth And NJ Ave Dev LLC Campbell Michael W; 9/2019. $364,900
302 E 17th Ave, Degon Cherie L Williamson Harry; 9/2019. $380,000
425 E 21st Ave, Cipolla Steven J R Sundaralingam; 9/2019. $425,000
421 E 8th Ave, West Robert Richard Trust Panetta Robert; 9/2019.$489,000
326 East 2nd Ave, Krilowicz Robert Lee Oakboc LLC; 9/2019. $535,000
514 E 18th Ave Un 1, Waksman Ronald Bruce Light Charles David; 9/2019. $512,500
OCEAN CITY
5044-46 West Ave A, Esposito Nicholas Mullen Charles L; 9/2019. $539,000
1424 Simpson Ave, Schmid Albert F Jr Est Jolin Poperties LLC; 9/2019. $600,000
17B Ocean Ave, W H Walters O. C. Fam Trust Wacker Gregory; 9/2019. $740,000
5321 Haven Ave, Palombi William P Zwaan Dennis J; 9/2019. $742,500
8 Somerset Lane, Martin John P Horst David; 9/2019. $850,000
1204 Pleasure Ave, Balin Gregg Golden Gregory; 9/2019. $1,400,000
15 E Belfast Road, Gabriel Building Group Inc Mastropieri Paul; 9/2019. $2,200,000
Between 7th & 8th Bayfront, Alderfer Elizabeth Dellmonache David; 9/2019. $14,000
870 Seventh St Un 219, Werewolf Properties LLC Equity Trust Company; 9/2019. $75,000
870 7th St, Werewolf Properties LLC Short Matthew; 9/2019. $140,000
823 Ocean Ave, Catalanello E Michael Hurley Kevin C; 9/2019. $179,000
SEA ISLE CITY
11 51st St, Rage Dev LLC Sharrah Raymond L; 9/2019. $2,900,000
211 92nd St, Fitzpatrick Edward J Fitzpatrick Thomas J; 9/2019. $412,500
118 73rd St, Dailey Dennis Wallison Mark C; 9/2019. $741,000
STONE HARBOR
9511 Sunset Drive Un 301, Antell Charles Ahern Catherine A; 9/2019. $305,000
119 90th St, Flanagan Robert Maurer Elizabeth; 9/2019. $2,400,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
19 Katharine Ave, King William G Grant Ronald; 9/2019. $299,950
15 Harding Ave, Weisman Lawrence C Riley George; 9/2019. $312,500
26 E Tecumseh Ave, Eill Joanna Miner Brian; 9/2019. $785,000
21 W Winthrop Ave, Stuart Jeffrey R Corretini Francis L; 9/2019. $850,000
WEST CAPE MAY
127 Sixth Ave, Walker Matthew J Bonnell David Brian; 9/2019. $650,000
289 Sixth Ave, Mahon Michael Fromm Harry; 9/2019. 535,000
WEST WILDWOOD
15 Bay Ave, Frey Andrew M Sr Marley William T; 9/2019. $190,000
500 W Glendwood Ave, Gorczyca-Swidzinski Magdalena Marinelli Thomas E; 9/2019. $170,000
619 West Pine Ave, Ragni Christopher Mccaffrey Kathleen; 9/2019. $299,900
WILDWOOD
4403 Susquehanna Ave, Dreams Come True Cnst LLC Potako Stephen T; 9/2019. $505,000
137-139 Leaming Ave, Schaffer Dorothy 137-139 E Leaming Ave LLC; 9/2019. $520,000
141 E Baker Ave B, Dirosa Frank Kevenaar Christopher; 9/2019. $225,000
241 E Leaming Ave C, Testino Lou Quenzel Bryan W; 9/2019. $317,500
4701 Arctic Ave, Kaszian Leslie 4701 Arctic LLC; 9/2019. $600,000
WILDWOOD CREST
6111 New Jersey Ave, Patitucci Raymond Chiolo Paul F; 9/2019. $426,650
9405 New Jersey Ave, Porreca Richard R Thatcher David; 9/2019. $430,000
204 E Hollywood Ave, Nocella William Maher John P; 9/2019. $450,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
38 King Drive, USA Dept Of Agriculture; Carter-Brown Lisa; 8/19/2019. $30,000
14 Horton Ave, Chen Qing; Kwok Hi Hang, Barrickman David; 8/19/2019. $172,000
145 Belmont Ave, Cumberland County Sheriff; Stewart Paula By Shrf, Singh Amarjit; Singh Gurmej, 8/23/2019. $32,260.77
67 Washington St &C, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc, Redstone Capital Group Llc, 8/26/2019. $500,000
75 N Pearl St &C, Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton Ii Llc, 8/26/2019. $40,808.82
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
579 Poplar St, United States Of America; US Dept Of Agriculture Fka; US Fha Fka; United States Of America Rural &C, Kousmine Laura; 8/9/2019. $68,000
769 Big Oak Road, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Marrero Jennifer; Mccullough Catherine; 8/23/2019. $164,900
796 Morton Ave, Genna Janine Aka; Robbins Donald P; Robbins Janine Aka, Riggins Jared; Teti Gina, 8/28/2019; $262,000
734 Big Oak Road, Felipe Francisco Aka; Felipe Franciso Aka; Soriano Yvette, Perry Lynne; 8/28/2019. $259,500
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
612 Ramah Road, United States Of America; United States Of America Dept Of Agriculture Fka; United States Of America Fha Fka; United States Of America Rural &C, Gomez Lynn; 8/9/2019. $38,000
3470 Cedarville Road, Ferrari Rene M Aka; Rain David N; Rain Rene Aka, Salerno Antonino; Salerno Minnie; 8/9/2019. $680,000
594 Main St, Coffey Family Lp; Coffey Gregory J Family Llc; Coffey Gregory J Lp; Mohr Michael, Pettit Joanne; 8/15/2019. $135,000
560 Ramah Road, Atlantica Llc By Atty; Selene Finance Lp Atty, Northeast Concepts Llc; 8/26/2019. $55,200
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
9 Leesburg Belleplain Road, Moore Cheryl L, Martinez Nicholas; 8/5/2019. $209,000
3561 Rt 47, Tomlin Jean M; Tomlin Joseph R Est, Flores Jessica Ocampo; Sanchez Juan Ocampo; 8/8/2019. $145,900
8 River Road, Rio Prop Holdings Llc, Clement Daniel; 8/13/2019. $33,000
10 Andrews Lane, Andrews Cindy M; Andrews Dale G, Mcewing Brian; Mcewing Lori; 8/13/2019. $385,000
38 Taylor Ave, Suprun Mark, Gribbin Cody; 8/15/2019. $220,000
450 Main St &C, Hugues Marie; Hugues Thomas J Est, Hughes Ashley L, 8/30/2019. $106,000
MILLVILLE
116 Court Boulevard, Culley Douglas Ind Exec; Culley Howard C Est; Culley Phyllis Est By Exec, Jackson William F Sr; 8/9/2019. $190,000
126 S 3rd St, Hiles Donna L, Mensah Lawrence D; 8/12/2019. $15,000
21-29 Hawthorn Road, Jones David G Exec; Jones Leona Leach Aka Est By Exec; Summers David; Summers Kathleen; 8/12/2019. $14,000
2417 Millville Ave, Adams Debra; Adams Scott, Cleaver Kathleen Francis; King Nancy Theresa; 8/13/2019. $261,000
516 Buck St, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of, Carides Julisa; Leitner Robert S; 8/13/2019. $63,842
437 Cedar Lane, Scig Series III Reo Llc By Atty; Bonet Michele; Figueroa Edwardo, 8/13/2019. $123,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
30 Glamar Drive, Wittman Daniel J Sr, Hayes Derrick; 8/13/2019. $150,000
24 Lebanon Road, Kenelia Anthony, Todd James R; Todd Leah D; 8/14/2019. $169,000
77 Seeley Road, Pratt Barbara W, Ellis Anna M; Sutton Daniel J; 8/16/2019. $195,000
VINELAND
3003 N Mill Road, Morrow Darrell R Phd; Sl-1082ls Llc, East Coast Development Llc, 8/6/2019. $440,000
1075 New Pear St, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Bernhardt Ernest; Bernhardt Megan; 8/6/2019. $89,000
3001 E Chestnut Ave, Miles Eleanor E; Miles Ernest R, Haygeezap Investments Llc; 8/6/2019. $80,000
2102 E Oak Road Unit D4, Barreca Michael James By Atty; Barreca Paul, Nanduri Ananya C; Nanduri Veerabhadra Rao; 8/6/2019. $163,000
433 W Almond St, Citimortgage Inc By Atty; Guzman Paul; National Default Reo Services Llc Atty, Water House Hr Llc; 8/6/2019. $17,200
235 N Third St, 235 North Third St Llc; Shumely Michael, Kator Kamela; 8/6/2019. $875,000
556 Foster Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc, Nazario Ricardo; 8/7/2019. $202,900
1171 Livia Lane, Knight Sheree Fka; Silva Jean-Phillippe; Silva Sheree, Scott Irene; Scott Javon; 8/8/2019. $257,400
567 Sandy Court, Dreher Olanda, Charlesworth Melanie; 8/8/2019. $215,000
65 Summit St, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Arbona Kyle J; Guadalupe Christina E; 8/8/2019. $154,500
648 W Crescent Drive, Aponte Ilda Luz, Chmiel Dylan A; 8/8/2019. $213,000
1964 E Oak Road Unit G2, Farrow Cheryl; Inferrera John IV, Batcho Heather; Sherrer Elflim; 8/8/2019. $125,000
4371 Marlyn Ave, Brown Katherine R Fka; Rios Ismael; Rios Katherine R, Santore Nicholas V; 8/9/2019. $129,000
1600 Arrowhead Trail, Kaur Gupreet; Singh Harkamal, Rios Ismael Jr; Rios Katherine R; 8/9/2019. $264,000
116 W Montrose St, Coba Inc, Orchard Fields Llc; 8/9/2019. $46,000
800 Florence Ave, Hernandez Eric, Russell Devon; 8/9/2019. $127,900
1220 Ramblewood Drive, Midfirst Bank, Northeast Concepts Llc; 8/12/2019. $110,600
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
4 E 20th St, 6/2019. $785,000
2 E 13th St, 6/2019. $952,500
2503 Central Ave, 6/2019. $577,500
700 Broadway Unit 6, 6/2019. $275,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
15 Dylan Blvd, 6/2019. $350,000
42 Lexington Blvd, 6/2019. $40,000
37 Haley Circle, 6/2019. $635,904
5 Overbrook Court, 6/2019. $315,000
16 Sequoia Court, 6/2019. $135,000
11 Misty Lake Court, 6/2019. $127,982
20 Anchor Road, 6/2019. $119,200
17 Cannonball Drive, 6/2019. $188,000
96 Pine Oak Blvd, 6/2019. $162,000
BEACH HAVEN
1000 S Atlantic Ave, 6/2019. $2,280,000
417 Coral St, 6/2019. $620,000
434 Iroquois Ave, 6/2019. $1,151,500
2113 S Bay Ave, 6/2019. $975,000
321 Stratford Ave, 6/2019. $549,000
421 Coral St, 6/2019. $750,000
325 Engleside Ave, 6/2019. $611,500
319 Iroquis Ave, 6/2019. $1,650,000
113 Fourth St, 6/2019. $955,000
50 W California Ave, 6/2019. $962,500
217 E Fourth St, 6/2019. $985,000
401 W Jeffries Ave, 6/2019. $750,000
125 Sixth St, 6/2019. $675,000
917 S Atlantic Ave, 6/2019. $2,500,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
121 Dinner Point Ave, 6/2019. $325,000
326 Forge Rd Unit 3, 6/2019. $118,750
124 Thomas Ave, 6/2019. $98,000
151 Sprague Ave, 6/2019. $101,000
670 Julian Court, 6/2019. $230,000
326 Forge Road, 6/2019. $118,750
305 Dock Road, 6/2019. $25,000
HARVEY CEDARS
18 Lange Ave, 6/2019. $987,000
53 Cedars Ave, 6/2019. $1,300,000
23a W Essex Ave, 6/2019. $501,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
929 Meadowlark Drive, 6/2019. $473,750
215 Pheasant Hollow Drive, 6/2019. $372,000
1129 Skiff Way Drive, 6/2019. $363,000
5 Easy St, 6/2019. $330,000
317 Forrest Ave, 6/2019. $298,000
108 Clearwater Drive, 6/2019. $229,900
331 E Lacey Road, 6/2019. $180,601
12 Murray Grove Lane, 6/2019. $340,000
556 Rosewood Drive, 6/2019. $330,000
855 Harrison Ave, 6/2019. $270,000
742 Baldwin St, 6/2019. $225,000
1288 Cypress St, 6/2019. $208,000
1204 Sylvania Ave, 6/2019. $152,000
1608 Tamiami Road, 6/2019. $65,000
309 Beach Blvd, 6/2019. $65,000
1401 Edgemere Ave, 6/2019. $242,000
304 Pine Forest Lane, 6/2019. $200,000
2028 Brookdale Drive, 6/2019. $187,700
232 Birch Lane, 6/2019. $185,000
833 Leeward Drive, 6/2019. $140,000
212 Nautilus Blvd, 6/2019. $120,000
662 Deerhead Lake Drive, 6/2019. $77,500
1248 Lakeside Dr South, 6/2019. $70,000
433 Stony Point Drive, 6/2019. $370,000
1746 Hillwood Road, 6/2019. $220,000
46 Canterbury Drive, 6/2019. $210,000
2173 Llewellyn Pkwy, 6/2019. $150,000
653 Chelsea St, 6/2019. $257,000
420 Wynnewood Road, 6/2019. $175,000
739 Princeton Ave, 6/2019. $380,000
714 Eagleswood Place, 6/2019. $273,000
306 Conifer Drive, 6/2019. $255,000
230 Hemlock Lane, 6/2019. $207,500
1655 Joffre Road, 6/2019. $175,000
807 Laurel Blvd, 6/2019. $137,500
223 Sunset Drive, 6/2019. $25,000
1007 Capstan Drive, 6/2019. $337,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
181 Oak Ave, 6/2019. $450,000
1482 Forecastle Avenue, 6/2019. $236,000
1513 Forecastle Ave, 6/2019. $252,500
135 Mermaid Drive, 6/2019. $138,755
21 Melanie Way, 6/2019. $282,000
266 Mermaid Drive, 6/2019. $233,000
1282 Jennifer Lane, 6/2019. $855,000
1168 Windlass Drive, 6/2019. $266,000
102 Parker Street, 6/2019. $145,000
1 Mimi Place, 6/2019. $600,000
66 Joshua Drive, 6/2019. $440,000
36 Gregg Drive, 6/2019. $327,500
35 Patrick Drive, 6/2019. $300,000
1022 Sailor Drive, 6/2019. $268,000
112 Beach Ave, 6/2019. $56,950
32 Barry Lane, 6/2019. $522,500
1 Anise Court, 6/2019. $480,000
336 Compass Court, 6/2019. $439,000
1 Whippoorwill Lane, 6/2019. $258,000
1218 Ripple Ave, 6/2019. $196,650
339 Golfview Drive, 6/2019. $295,000
23 Anne Lane, 6/2019. $178,000
4a Magnolia Road, 6/2019. $88,000
328 E Bay Avenue, 6/2019. $630,000
56 Jennie Drive, 6/2019. $298,000
332 Compass Court, 6/2019. $82,500
30 Katydid Drive, 6/2019. $370,000
141 Cruise Road, 6/2019. $320,000
18 Atlantis Ave, 6/2019. $175,000
136 Evelyn Drive, 6/2019. $540,000
31 Mitzie Lane, 6/2019. $405,000
19 Cedar Hill Drive, 6/2019. $272,000
36 Glenn Avenue, 6/2019. $505,000
2 Mulberry Drive, 6/2019. $380,000
170 Rugers Avenue, 6/2019. $285,000
948 Buccaneer Lane, 6/2019. $260,000
98 Longwood Drive, 6/2019. $232,000
18 Center Street, 6/2019. $225,000
178 Rutgers Avenue, 6/2019. $187,000
1254 Mill Creek Road, 6/2019. $455,000
982 Barnacle Drive, 6/2019. $260,000
97 Harry Drive, 6/2019. $164,000
1015 Treasure Ave, 6/2019. $390,000
1222 Canal Ave, 6/2019. $185,000
20 Saint Mary Avenue, 6/2019. $520,000
106 Autumn Oak Lane, 6/2019. $395,000
161 Parker Street, 6/2019. $240,000
132 Sloop Road, 6/2019. $231,000
26 Myrtle Drive, 6/2019. $100,000
494 S Main Street, 6/2019. $355,000
1214 Coast Avenue, 6/2019. $337,500
1042 Whitecap Ave, 6/2019. $222,000
1412 Forecastle Avenue, 6/2019. $219,000
229 Wave Road, 6/2019. $160,000
42 Joan Drive, 6/2019. $480,000
19 Ashburn Ave, 6/2019. $382,900
63 Bradshaw Drive, 6/2019. $108,500
132 Evelyn Drive, 6/2019. $610,000
67 Ashburn Avenue, 6/2019. $499,900
39 Henry Drive, 6/2019. $400,000
89 Albert Drive, 6/2019. $390,000
137 Topsail Lane, 6/2019. $325,000
308 Lighthouse Drive, 6/2019. $210,000
1851 Breakers Drive, 6/2019. $202,000
2 Elm Road, 6/2019. $150,000
18 Ashburn Avenue, 6/2019. $409,990
111 Flipper Ave, 6/2019. $379,900
1116 Seashell Ave, 6/2019. $295,000
1466 Forecastle Ave, 6/2019. $273,000
SURF CITY
10 N 6th St, 6/2019. $785,000
214 N 18th St, 6/2019. $423,500
229 S Second St, 6/2019. $505,000
283 N Third St, 6/2019. $960,000
218 N 23rd St, 6/2019. $725,000
27 N 5th St, 6/2019. $1,050,000
329 N 9th St, 6/2019. $800,000
102 N 13th St, 6/2019. $755,000
1112 N Central Ave, 6/2019. $540,000
29 S 1st St, 6/2019. $999,999
329 S 3rd St, 6/2019. $599,000
TUCKERTON
242 S Green St, 6/2019. $200,000
285 Heron Road, 6/2019. $255,000
219 E Main St, 6/2019. $121,000
123 N Green St, 6/2019. $250,000
