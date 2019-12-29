Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

1724 Atlantic Ave, Acpol Llc 1722 1724 Atlantic Ave Llc; 9/13/2019. $850,000

1625 Columbia Ave, Harris Glenn 1720 Mckinley Ac Llc; 9/13/2019. $241,000

1911 Mckinley Ave, Goddard Marva Dorsainvil Maxi; 9/13/2019. $82,000

33 S Iowa Ave Unit C, 6 Coba Inc High Touch Contractors Llc; 9/13/2019. $30,000

100 S Berkley Sq Unit 16k, Roda Adele Friedson Harris; 9/16/2019. $250,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit 1201, Smith Frank Bernabeo Anthony; 9/16/2019. $162,500

1015 N Ohio Ave, Toth Joseph R 1015 N Ohio Llc; 9/16/2019. $35,000

3851 Boardwalk 1411, Long Joseph M Jr/Tr Leone Frank; 9/16/2019. $180,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 316, Block Audrey J Dibona Flora; 9/16/2019. $95,000

2405 Aliantro Place, Arsenis Angeliki/Atty Majbed Property 3 Llc; 9/16/2019. $53,000

15 Schooner Court, Harbour Pointe Prop Llc Flame Inv Llc; 9/16/2019. $90,000

3818 S Blvd Ave 7, Vitale Peter/Atty Doiron Ha; 9/17/2019. $198,000

1401-1403 Riverside Drive, Gordon Mark Donley Matthew; 9/17/2019. $175,000

32 Lighthouse Court 2504, Lane Catherine Delafuente Jorge L; 9/17/2019. $140,000

107 N Montpelier Ave, Montijo Jose A Kazi Islam Aminul; 9/17/2019. $185,000

101 S Plaza Place 1407, Five Grasshoppers Family Ptnrshp James John Bruin Liv Tr Dated Jan 21 2011; 9/17/2019. $164,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1908-1, Fry Amy/Tr Bukhmil Yan; 9/18/2019. $165,000

105 St David Place, Cheng Wei Tung/Atty Yang Guo Cai Ou; 9/18/2019. $85,000

417 N Dr Martin Luther King Blvd, Huynh Thanh L 417 Mlk Llc; 9/18/2019. $55,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1204, Li Yuan Yuan Bedys Capital Llc; 9/18/2019. $152,000

14 S Laclede Place, Lb Park Llc Sprouse Elinor; 9/18/2019. $240,000

2834 Atlantic Ave, Khemchandani Murli Brooks Anthony; 9/18/2019. $47,500

601 N Trenton Ave, PcIII Reo Llc Begum Shaheda; 9/19/2019. $106,000

2028 Blaine Ave, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Tr 2011 1 Unique Clean Serv Llc; 9/19/2019. $25,000

555 N Massachusetts Ave, Armstrong Regina Sapir Daniel; 9/19/2019. $370,000

27 N Annapolis C13, Tibbit George Delsocorro Turcios Edenia; 9/19/2019. $50,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 3302, Willever Richard L Blocklin Sheryl D; 9/23/2019. $310,000

BRIGANTINE

4028 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Petrongolo Joseph F Virgilio Mark; 9/17/2019. $660,000

2101 W Brigantine Ave, Torcomian John A Drexel Drive Llc; 9/17/2019. $350,000

102 N 9th St, Balboni Mary C Orchid Island Llc; 9/17/2019. $140,000

338 Seashell Lane, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Ezzie Louis M; 9/18/2019. $221,000

134 Lincoln Drive, Morrell Thomas Haskell Russell; 9/19/2019. $495,000

6 Lighthouse Drive Unit A, Housetop Capital Llc Gordon Purtell Allison; 9/19/2019. $275,000

132 Eighth St So, Gonsky Lawrence E Maiorino Maria M; 9/19/2019. $399,000

4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 2106, Pressman Ann Marie Sundance Vacation Prop Florida Llc; 9/23/2019. $176,000

3513 W Brigantine Ave Unit B, Miller Christopher S Ritchie Robert J; 9/24/2019. $282,000

4500 West Brigantine Ave #1306, Santiago Edwin Cole Michele; 9/24/2019. $162,500

208 12th St N, Bank Of Ny Mellon Tai Chou Allen Chang; 9/25/2019. $326,550

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

114 Bella Vista Ave, Fannie Mae Tomasetti William M; 9/27/2019. $15,000

106 Dogwood Lane, Torres Ruth E Sprague Brian M; 9/30/2019. $160,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

210 Mallard Lane, Fekete Michael J Campanella Larry; 9/18/2019. $190,000

19 Country Pine Lane, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Pelastar Llc; 9/18/2019. $52,500

6523 Mill Road, Schafer Gary A Portnoy Randy; 9/18/2019. $18,500

6825 Old Egg Harbor Road Unit 68B, Dynan Timothy P Newlande Group Llc; 9/18/2019. $35,000

104 Del Mar Court, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Vazquez Heidi V; 9/19/2019. $190,000

133 London Court, Hogan Kenneth D Lare Thomas; 9/19/2019. $103,093

102 Saint Thomas Drive, US Bank Na Nesim Mina; 9/19/2019. $143,000

16 Thoroughbred Road, Pagnotto Louis J Hassan Mohammad T; 9/20/2019. $230,000

8 Point Drive, Gieseler Philip Wira Glenn J; 9/20/2019. $1,100,000

486 Delaware Ave, Hamalian Gary Bandi Property Mgmt Llc; 9/20/2019. $535,000

147 Blue Bell Drive, Castagna Louis V Jr/Ind&Tr&Atty/Tr Gawronski Rosalie C; 9/20/2019. $285,000

10 Olivia Drive, Maturi Philip D Stragauskas Jonathan; 9/23/2019. $250,000

147 Pine Ave, Esposito Joseph P Jr Hannum Frank Jr; 9/23/2019. $320,000

86 Heather Croft, Urena Liliana M Swenson Dylan; 9/23/2019. $70,000

ESTELL MANOR

172 Fourth Ave, Woodring Paul J III Blomquist Robert; 9/25/2019. $165,000

25 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Vasylyk Yaroslava; 9/3/2019. $291,500

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

15 Pheasant Meadow Court, Jenkins Joseph Lloyd Ronald; 9/16/2019. $98,000

110 Meadow Ridge Road, Zoda William Diana Lourdes; 9/17/2019. $75,500

1525 Aloe St, Janiszewiski Bernice/Exrx Oak Tree Inv Llc; 9/17/2019. $50,000

703 Great Creek Road, Walicky Krist J Crane Michael; 9/17/2019. $77,500

532 S 4th Ave, Pfaeffli Jason Musumeci Michael F; 9/17/2019. $199,000

23 W Morton Ave, Gowdy Virginia B/Exe Declementi Robert F; 9/18/2019. $35,000

553 Stonewall Drive, Fasano Lorraine Mccree Samantha Jo; 9/18/2019. $180,000

535 Weston Drive, Watson Linda Mcmurtry Gray Charlene; 9/19/2019. $205,000

827 White Horse Pike, Sudler Clifton Lilly Steven B; 9/19/2019. $147,500

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

5023 Merion Court, Schlenger Richard J Sr Ingersoll John E; 9/13/2019. $119,900

91 Sorrentino Way, Pennymac Loan Serv Llc Mason Erma; 9/13/2019. $145,000

4648 Paddock St, Scalfaro Kirk J Burns Guenther; 9/13/2019. $27,000

916 Mcgeary Place, Mtglq Investors Lp Cocca Robert; 9/13/2019. $165,005

4758 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Heartsethome Llc Ruga Joshua M; 9/13/2019. $219,900

2621 Falcon Court, Rodriguez Juan M Aristizabal Luis F; 9/16/2019. $107,000

12 Rue, Cezanne Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 9/16/2019. $73,500

28 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Campbell Nicholas Jacqueline; 9/16/2019. $287,000

138 Pine Knoll Circle, Fedo Williams Cynthia Garcia Brittinee R; 9/17/2019. $162,740

65 Freemont Court, Lucchesi Louise P Downes William; 9/17/2019. $235,000

111 Kellery Way, Jennings Jayne/Atty Cotellese Robert; 9/18/2019. $270,000

4976 Flintshire Court, Guy Jensyl Durham Terrell Dupree Sherrie; 9/18/2019. $126,000

5905 Somerset Drive, Blue Sky Prop Llc Arana Franco Carmen; 9/18/2019. $219,900

2510 Cottonwood Court, USA Dept Of Agriculture Bitar George; 9/18/2019. $22,900

HAMMONTON

985 S 2nd Road, Didonato Laura P/Exrx Calderone Joseph J; 9/20/2019. $180,000

899 N 3rd St, Delessio Darryl S 899 N 3rd St Llc; 9/20/2019. $155,900

245 Lakeshore Drive, Kernohan Marie L Berenato Christopher Joseph; 9/24/2019. $237,000

234 Oak Road, Pc7reo Llc Gkp Real Estate Llc; 9/26/2019. $45,000

LINWOOD

20 Kirklin Ave, Rosenthal Lillian V Blue Sky Prop Llc; 9/20/2019. $90,000

215 E Devonshire Ave, Raspa Robert Erlandson Carl Arthur; 9/23/2019. $415,000

550 Central Ave H12 Franklin Court, Swiken Joan M Ball Janeen; 9/23/2019. $149,000

108 Arbor Court, Overton Thomas D IV Elizabeth Kornheiser Residence Tr; 9/30/2019. $357,500

LONGPORT

16 N Manor Ave, Campbell Michael J Koehler James; 9/23/2019. $630,000

1531 Atlantic Ave, Campanale Frances J Lipschutz Lester E; 9/30/2019. $1,050,000

111 S 16th Ave Unit 712, Troyan Debra/Atty Mariutti Virgil; 9/30/2019. $175,000

MARGATE

9010 Atlantic Ave Unit 204, Manger Marc J Bishop Timothy A; 9/18/2019. $207,500

7812 Marshall Ave, Spilove Sidney Jones Craig R; 9/19/2019. $392,500

10 N Adams Ave Unit 3, Horn Nara Wilkinson Michael A; 9/20/2019. $300,000

51 Bayside Court, Hipple Margaret Janke Thomas; 9/20/2019. $545,000

300 N Clermont Ave, David Llc Weitz Suzan S; 9/23/2019. $690,000

9601 Atlantic Ave B-2, Wenograd Nathan Kt Investments; 9/23/2019. $125,000

103 N Delavan Ave, Foster Martin L Foster Tracey L; 9/23/2019. $145,000

23 S Washington Ave Unit 3b, Wish Alex Nunziato Linda W; 9/23/2019. $720,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

428 Darmstadt Ave, Morsneco Llc Petrosh Steven; 9/16/2019. $36,000

3316 Reading Ave, Scott Mark R Vallaster Jesse A; 9/24/2019. $262,000

101 Fourth Ave, Clark Curtis G/Per Rep Drummond William; 9/25/2019. $12,000

2815 Schooner Lane, Datino George Ortell Rosanne M; 9/27/2019. $335,000

2430 Eighth Ave, Leithmann John R Gallagher Charles; 9/30/2019. $100,000

PLEASANTVILLE

313 Fernwood Ave, Brown Tammie Coraletta/Exr Janeth Veliz Jennifer; 9/23/2019. $75,000

10 W Bayview Ave, Talotta Nicholas J 10 West Bayview Llc; 9/25/2019. $29,000

225 W Leeds Ave Unit 53, Gomez Degil Flor Alba Fisher Bret; 9/25/2019. $64,000

1012 Harrison Ave, Taja Real Estate Inv Llc Bradshaw Steven J; 9/26/2019. $56,500

916 Woodland Ave, Akhtar Wagas Miranda Decuzco Rosa L; 9/26/2019. $152,900

1115 S Main St, Taja Real Estate Inv Llc Imani Investments Llc; 9/27/2019. $52,000

20 Lake Place, Steelman Margaret T/Exrx Simpson Sydney; 9/30/2019. $53,000

SOMERS POINT

11 Shore Road, Carisbrook Asset Holding Tr Iannello Patrick; 9/25/2019. $109,900

121 S Ambler Road, Bungalow Series F Reo Llc Silberman Zachary; 9/26/2019. $168,000

821 Shore Road, 821 Shore Road Assoc Llc Dlsn Properties Llc; 9/30/2019. $115,000

VENTNOR

124 B N Rosborough Ave, Marrero Marisel L Dariano Mark; 9/19/2019. $165,000

305 N Cornwall Ave, Meta Construction Nj Corp Carfagno David; 9/19/2019. $240,000

5612 Burk Ave, American Mortgage Inv Ptnrs Mgmt Llc Smith Christopher; 9/20/2019. $149,900

807 N Cambridge Ave, Arena Paul Banff George W III; 9/20/2019. $283,000

615 N Suffolk Ave, Lamaine Joseph N Fekete Michael J Jr; 9/20/2019. $280,000

13 S Weymouth Ave, Lodato Frank Zahr George E; 9/20/2019. $200,000

509 N Victoria Ave, Carnevale Arnold Brodton Ryan; 9/23/2019. $385,000

117 N Suffolk Ave, Rome Steven/Atty Gallagher Ryan F; 9/23/2019. $145,000

5700 Balfour Ave, Brass Investment Group Llc Anders S Clyde Jr; 9/23/2019. $197,500

224 N Oxford Ave, Dremer Homes Llc Murphy Suzanne; 9/23/2019. $155,000

111 S Dudley Ave #300, Brown Mary J Dinardo Anna; 9/23/2019. $240,000

Cape May County

AVALON

7900 Dune Drive Un 115, Keselicka Mark A Mc Allister Susan; 9/2019. $260,000

7900 Dune Drive, Keselicka Roberta Mc Allister Susan; 9/2019. $295,000

384 24th St, Niemczyk Roger Marko Reed; 9/2019. $615,000

278 64th St Un B, Toborowsky Joan Logsden Tina F; 9/2019. $915,000

CAPE MAY

805 Pittsburgh Ave Un 108, Miles Jon K Koski Brent D; 9/2019. $400,000

257 Grant St, Gutterson Scott Trust Gallagher William C; 9/2019. $850,000

915 Columbia Ave, Cozzone Perry M Smalley Michael; 9/2019. $1,200,000

1605-1607 New Jersey Ave, 1607 NJ Ave C.M. Lim Prnt Duffy Andrew T; 9/2019. $1,700,000

CAPE MAY POINT

408 Central Ave, Lawrence A. Pray Bldrs Inc Pavlos Sharon; 9/2019. $1,070,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

34 Circle Drive, Kline Leslie E Fiorile James B; 9/2019. $54,500

3 Dorothy Lane, Borden Diane Greto Anthony A IV; 9/2019. $175,000

126 Washington Ave, B & D Investments LLC White Scott H; 9/2019. $235,000

169 S Ravenwood Drive, Curtis Patti Su Terenik Michael; 9/2019. $259,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

979 Wissahickon Ave, Snover Seth W Est Pickin John W; 9/2019. $40,000

3504 Bybrook Drive, Wood Agnes Agr Bldrs LLC; 9/2019. $90,375

86 Arbor Road, Witt Louise Trust O’Donnell Michael E; 9/2019. $110,000

14 Croydon Drive, Wallace Robert E III Wallace Edith S; 9/2019. $120,000

706 Gorham Ave, Vogdes Stephen T Vogdes Zohndra Lea; 9/2019. $120,000

323 Tahoe Drive, Saler Burton E Saler Burton E; 9/2019. $137,588

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

406 N Route 47, Bodine Alicia L Wymbs Benjamin P; 9/2019. $159,000

207 W Shellbay Ave, Scott Gloria Est Sickerott Christian Sr; 9/2019. $165,000

87 Millman Blvd, La Sassa Kristyn Geier Bernice Dorothy; 9/2019. $217,000

24 Benche Court, Hines Wayne A Exr&C Chatwin Nathan; 9/2019. $237,500

9 Ryan Lane, Matt Melanie Peruto James; 9/2019. $250,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

622 New Jersey Ave, Sixth And NJ Ave Dev LLC Campbell Michael W; 9/2019. $364,900

302 E 17th Ave, Degon Cherie L Williamson Harry; 9/2019. $380,000

425 E 21st Ave, Cipolla Steven J R Sundaralingam; 9/2019. $425,000

421 E 8th Ave, West Robert Richard Trust Panetta Robert; 9/2019.$489,000

326 East 2nd Ave, Krilowicz Robert Lee Oakboc LLC; 9/2019. $535,000

514 E 18th Ave Un 1, Waksman Ronald Bruce Light Charles David; 9/2019. $512,500

OCEAN CITY

5044-46 West Ave A, Esposito Nicholas Mullen Charles L; 9/2019. $539,000

1424 Simpson Ave, Schmid Albert F Jr Est Jolin Poperties LLC; 9/2019. $600,000

17B Ocean Ave, W H Walters O. C. Fam Trust Wacker Gregory; 9/2019. $740,000

5321 Haven Ave, Palombi William P Zwaan Dennis J; 9/2019. $742,500

8 Somerset Lane, Martin John P Horst David; 9/2019. $850,000

1204 Pleasure Ave, Balin Gregg Golden Gregory; 9/2019. $1,400,000

15 E Belfast Road, Gabriel Building Group Inc Mastropieri Paul; 9/2019. $2,200,000

Between 7th & 8th Bayfront, Alderfer Elizabeth Dellmonache David; 9/2019. $14,000

870 Seventh St Un 219, Werewolf Properties LLC Equity Trust Company; 9/2019. $75,000

870 7th St, Werewolf Properties LLC Short Matthew; 9/2019. $140,000

823 Ocean Ave, Catalanello E Michael Hurley Kevin C; 9/2019. $179,000

SEA ISLE CITY

11 51st St, Rage Dev LLC Sharrah Raymond L; 9/2019. $2,900,000

211 92nd St, Fitzpatrick Edward J Fitzpatrick Thomas J; 9/2019. $412,500

118 73rd St, Dailey Dennis Wallison Mark C; 9/2019. $741,000

STONE HARBOR

9511 Sunset Drive Un 301, Antell Charles Ahern Catherine A; 9/2019. $305,000

119 90th St, Flanagan Robert Maurer Elizabeth; 9/2019. $2,400,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

19 Katharine Ave, King William G Grant Ronald; 9/2019. $299,950

15 Harding Ave, Weisman Lawrence C Riley George; 9/2019. $312,500

26 E Tecumseh Ave, Eill Joanna Miner Brian; 9/2019. $785,000

21 W Winthrop Ave, Stuart Jeffrey R Corretini Francis L; 9/2019. $850,000

WEST CAPE MAY

127 Sixth Ave, Walker Matthew J Bonnell David Brian; 9/2019. $650,000

289 Sixth Ave, Mahon Michael Fromm Harry; 9/2019. 535,000

WEST WILDWOOD

15 Bay Ave, Frey Andrew M Sr Marley William T; 9/2019. $190,000

500 W Glendwood Ave, Gorczyca-Swidzinski Magdalena Marinelli Thomas E; 9/2019. $170,000

619 West Pine Ave, Ragni Christopher Mccaffrey Kathleen; 9/2019. $299,900

WILDWOOD

4403 Susquehanna Ave, Dreams Come True Cnst LLC Potako Stephen T; 9/2019. $505,000

137-139 Leaming Ave, Schaffer Dorothy 137-139 E Leaming Ave LLC; 9/2019. $520,000

141 E Baker Ave B, Dirosa Frank Kevenaar Christopher; 9/2019. $225,000

241 E Leaming Ave C, Testino Lou Quenzel Bryan W; 9/2019. $317,500

4701 Arctic Ave, Kaszian Leslie 4701 Arctic LLC; 9/2019. $600,000

WILDWOOD CREST

6111 New Jersey Ave, Patitucci Raymond Chiolo Paul F; 9/2019. $426,650

9405 New Jersey Ave, Porreca Richard R Thatcher David; 9/2019. $430,000

204 E Hollywood Ave, Nocella William Maher John P; 9/2019. $450,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

38 King Drive, USA Dept Of Agriculture; Carter-Brown Lisa; 8/19/2019. $30,000

14 Horton Ave, Chen Qing; Kwok Hi Hang, Barrickman David; 8/19/2019. $172,000

145 Belmont Ave, Cumberland County Sheriff; Stewart Paula By Shrf, Singh Amarjit; Singh Gurmej, 8/23/2019. $32,260.77

67 Washington St &C, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc, Redstone Capital Group Llc, 8/26/2019. $500,000

75 N Pearl St &C, Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton Ii Llc, 8/26/2019. $40,808.82

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

579 Poplar St, United States Of America; US Dept Of Agriculture Fka; US Fha Fka; United States Of America Rural &C, Kousmine Laura; 8/9/2019. $68,000

769 Big Oak Road, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Marrero Jennifer; Mccullough Catherine; 8/23/2019. $164,900

796 Morton Ave, Genna Janine Aka; Robbins Donald P; Robbins Janine Aka, Riggins Jared; Teti Gina, 8/28/2019; $262,000

734 Big Oak Road, Felipe Francisco Aka; Felipe Franciso Aka; Soriano Yvette, Perry Lynne; 8/28/2019. $259,500

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

612 Ramah Road, United States Of America; United States Of America Dept Of Agriculture Fka; United States Of America Fha Fka; United States Of America Rural &C, Gomez Lynn; 8/9/2019. $38,000

3470 Cedarville Road, Ferrari Rene M Aka; Rain David N; Rain Rene Aka, Salerno Antonino; Salerno Minnie; 8/9/2019. $680,000

594 Main St, Coffey Family Lp; Coffey Gregory J Family Llc; Coffey Gregory J Lp; Mohr Michael, Pettit Joanne; 8/15/2019. $135,000

560 Ramah Road, Atlantica Llc By Atty; Selene Finance Lp Atty, Northeast Concepts Llc; 8/26/2019. $55,200

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

9 Leesburg Belleplain Road, Moore Cheryl L, Martinez Nicholas; 8/5/2019. $209,000

3561 Rt 47, Tomlin Jean M; Tomlin Joseph R Est, Flores Jessica Ocampo; Sanchez Juan Ocampo; 8/8/2019. $145,900

8 River Road, Rio Prop Holdings Llc, Clement Daniel; 8/13/2019. $33,000

10 Andrews Lane, Andrews Cindy M; Andrews Dale G, Mcewing Brian; Mcewing Lori; 8/13/2019. $385,000

38 Taylor Ave, Suprun Mark, Gribbin Cody; 8/15/2019. $220,000

450 Main St &C, Hugues Marie; Hugues Thomas J Est, Hughes Ashley L, 8/30/2019. $106,000

MILLVILLE

116 Court Boulevard, Culley Douglas Ind Exec; Culley Howard C Est; Culley Phyllis Est By Exec, Jackson William F Sr; 8/9/2019. $190,000

126 S 3rd St, Hiles Donna L, Mensah Lawrence D; 8/12/2019. $15,000

21-29 Hawthorn Road, Jones David G Exec; Jones Leona Leach Aka Est By Exec; Summers David; Summers Kathleen; 8/12/2019. $14,000

2417 Millville Ave, Adams Debra; Adams Scott, Cleaver Kathleen Francis; King Nancy Theresa; 8/13/2019. $261,000

516 Buck St, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of, Carides Julisa; Leitner Robert S; 8/13/2019. $63,842

437 Cedar Lane, Scig Series III Reo Llc By Atty; Bonet Michele; Figueroa Edwardo, 8/13/2019. $123,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

30 Glamar Drive, Wittman Daniel J Sr, Hayes Derrick; 8/13/2019. $150,000

24 Lebanon Road, Kenelia Anthony, Todd James R; Todd Leah D; 8/14/2019. $169,000

77 Seeley Road, Pratt Barbara W, Ellis Anna M; Sutton Daniel J; 8/16/2019. $195,000

VINELAND

3003 N Mill Road, Morrow Darrell R Phd; Sl-1082ls Llc, East Coast Development Llc, 8/6/2019. $440,000

1075 New Pear St, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Bernhardt Ernest; Bernhardt Megan; 8/6/2019. $89,000

3001 E Chestnut Ave, Miles Eleanor E; Miles Ernest R, Haygeezap Investments Llc; 8/6/2019. $80,000

2102 E Oak Road Unit D4, Barreca Michael James By Atty; Barreca Paul, Nanduri Ananya C; Nanduri Veerabhadra Rao; 8/6/2019. $163,000

433 W Almond St, Citimortgage Inc By Atty; Guzman Paul; National Default Reo Services Llc Atty, Water House Hr Llc; 8/6/2019. $17,200

235 N Third St, 235 North Third St Llc; Shumely Michael, Kator Kamela; 8/6/2019. $875,000

556 Foster Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc, Nazario Ricardo; 8/7/2019. $202,900

1171 Livia Lane, Knight Sheree Fka; Silva Jean-Phillippe; Silva Sheree, Scott Irene; Scott Javon; 8/8/2019. $257,400

567 Sandy Court, Dreher Olanda, Charlesworth Melanie; 8/8/2019. $215,000

65 Summit St, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Arbona Kyle J; Guadalupe Christina E; 8/8/2019. $154,500

648 W Crescent Drive, Aponte Ilda Luz, Chmiel Dylan A; 8/8/2019. $213,000

1964 E Oak Road Unit G2, Farrow Cheryl; Inferrera John IV, Batcho Heather; Sherrer Elflim; 8/8/2019. $125,000

4371 Marlyn Ave, Brown Katherine R Fka; Rios Ismael; Rios Katherine R, Santore Nicholas V; 8/9/2019. $129,000

1600 Arrowhead Trail, Kaur Gupreet; Singh Harkamal, Rios Ismael Jr; Rios Katherine R; 8/9/2019. $264,000

116 W Montrose St, Coba Inc, Orchard Fields Llc; 8/9/2019. $46,000

800 Florence Ave, Hernandez Eric, Russell Devon; 8/9/2019. $127,900

1220 Ramblewood Drive, Midfirst Bank, Northeast Concepts Llc; 8/12/2019. $110,600

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

4 E 20th St, 6/2019. $785,000

2 E 13th St, 6/2019. $952,500

2503 Central Ave, 6/2019. $577,500

700 Broadway Unit 6, 6/2019. $275,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

15 Dylan Blvd, 6/2019. $350,000

42 Lexington Blvd, 6/2019. $40,000

37 Haley Circle, 6/2019. $635,904

5 Overbrook Court, 6/2019. $315,000

16 Sequoia Court, 6/2019. $135,000

11 Misty Lake Court, 6/2019. $127,982

20 Anchor Road, 6/2019. $119,200

17 Cannonball Drive, 6/2019. $188,000

96 Pine Oak Blvd, 6/2019. $162,000

BEACH HAVEN

1000 S Atlantic Ave, 6/2019. $2,280,000

417 Coral St, 6/2019. $620,000

434 Iroquois Ave, 6/2019. $1,151,500

2113 S Bay Ave, 6/2019. $975,000

321 Stratford Ave, 6/2019. $549,000

421 Coral St, 6/2019. $750,000

325 Engleside Ave, 6/2019. $611,500

319 Iroquis Ave, 6/2019. $1,650,000

113 Fourth St, 6/2019. $955,000

50 W California Ave, 6/2019. $962,500

217 E Fourth St, 6/2019. $985,000

401 W Jeffries Ave, 6/2019. $750,000

125 Sixth St, 6/2019. $675,000

917 S Atlantic Ave, 6/2019. $2,500,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

121 Dinner Point Ave, 6/2019. $325,000

326 Forge Rd Unit 3, 6/2019. $118,750

124 Thomas Ave, 6/2019. $98,000

151 Sprague Ave, 6/2019. $101,000

670 Julian Court, 6/2019. $230,000

326 Forge Road, 6/2019. $118,750

305 Dock Road, 6/2019. $25,000

HARVEY CEDARS

18 Lange Ave, 6/2019. $987,000

53 Cedars Ave, 6/2019. $1,300,000

23a W Essex Ave, 6/2019. $501,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

929 Meadowlark Drive, 6/2019. $473,750

215 Pheasant Hollow Drive, 6/2019. $372,000

1129 Skiff Way Drive, 6/2019. $363,000

5 Easy St, 6/2019. $330,000

317 Forrest Ave, 6/2019. $298,000

108 Clearwater Drive, 6/2019. $229,900

331 E Lacey Road, 6/2019. $180,601

12 Murray Grove Lane, 6/2019. $340,000

556 Rosewood Drive, 6/2019. $330,000

855 Harrison Ave, 6/2019. $270,000

742 Baldwin St, 6/2019. $225,000

1288 Cypress St, 6/2019. $208,000

1204 Sylvania Ave, 6/2019. $152,000

1608 Tamiami Road, 6/2019. $65,000

309 Beach Blvd, 6/2019. $65,000

1401 Edgemere Ave, 6/2019. $242,000

304 Pine Forest Lane, 6/2019. $200,000

2028 Brookdale Drive, 6/2019. $187,700

232 Birch Lane, 6/2019. $185,000

833 Leeward Drive, 6/2019. $140,000

212 Nautilus Blvd, 6/2019. $120,000

662 Deerhead Lake Drive, 6/2019. $77,500

1248 Lakeside Dr South, 6/2019. $70,000

433 Stony Point Drive, 6/2019. $370,000

1746 Hillwood Road, 6/2019. $220,000

46 Canterbury Drive, 6/2019. $210,000

2173 Llewellyn Pkwy, 6/2019. $150,000

653 Chelsea St, 6/2019. $257,000

420 Wynnewood Road, 6/2019. $175,000

739 Princeton Ave, 6/2019. $380,000

714 Eagleswood Place, 6/2019. $273,000

306 Conifer Drive, 6/2019. $255,000

230 Hemlock Lane, 6/2019. $207,500

1655 Joffre Road, 6/2019. $175,000

807 Laurel Blvd, 6/2019. $137,500

223 Sunset Drive, 6/2019. $25,000

1007 Capstan Drive, 6/2019. $337,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

181 Oak Ave, 6/2019. $450,000

1482 Forecastle Avenue, 6/2019. $236,000

1513 Forecastle Ave, 6/2019. $252,500

135 Mermaid Drive, 6/2019. $138,755

21 Melanie Way, 6/2019. $282,000

266 Mermaid Drive, 6/2019. $233,000

1282 Jennifer Lane, 6/2019. $855,000

1168 Windlass Drive, 6/2019. $266,000

102 Parker Street, 6/2019. $145,000

1 Mimi Place, 6/2019. $600,000

66 Joshua Drive, 6/2019. $440,000

36 Gregg Drive, 6/2019. $327,500

35 Patrick Drive, 6/2019. $300,000

1022 Sailor Drive, 6/2019. $268,000

112 Beach Ave, 6/2019. $56,950

32 Barry Lane, 6/2019. $522,500

1 Anise Court, 6/2019. $480,000

336 Compass Court, 6/2019. $439,000

1 Whippoorwill Lane, 6/2019. $258,000

1218 Ripple Ave, 6/2019. $196,650

339 Golfview Drive, 6/2019. $295,000

23 Anne Lane, 6/2019. $178,000

4a Magnolia Road, 6/2019. $88,000

328 E Bay Avenue, 6/2019. $630,000

56 Jennie Drive, 6/2019. $298,000

332 Compass Court, 6/2019. $82,500

30 Katydid Drive, 6/2019. $370,000

141 Cruise Road, 6/2019. $320,000

18 Atlantis Ave, 6/2019. $175,000

136 Evelyn Drive, 6/2019. $540,000

31 Mitzie Lane, 6/2019. $405,000

19 Cedar Hill Drive, 6/2019. $272,000

36 Glenn Avenue, 6/2019. $505,000

2 Mulberry Drive, 6/2019. $380,000

170 Rugers Avenue, 6/2019. $285,000

948 Buccaneer Lane, 6/2019. $260,000

98 Longwood Drive, 6/2019. $232,000

18 Center Street, 6/2019. $225,000

178 Rutgers Avenue, 6/2019. $187,000

1254 Mill Creek Road, 6/2019. $455,000

982 Barnacle Drive, 6/2019. $260,000

97 Harry Drive, 6/2019. $164,000

1015 Treasure Ave, 6/2019. $390,000

1222 Canal Ave, 6/2019. $185,000

20 Saint Mary Avenue, 6/2019. $520,000

106 Autumn Oak Lane, 6/2019. $395,000

161 Parker Street, 6/2019. $240,000

132 Sloop Road, 6/2019. $231,000

26 Myrtle Drive, 6/2019. $100,000

494 S Main Street, 6/2019. $355,000

1214 Coast Avenue, 6/2019. $337,500

1042 Whitecap Ave, 6/2019. $222,000

1412 Forecastle Avenue, 6/2019. $219,000

229 Wave Road, 6/2019. $160,000

42 Joan Drive, 6/2019. $480,000

19 Ashburn Ave, 6/2019. $382,900

63 Bradshaw Drive, 6/2019. $108,500

132 Evelyn Drive, 6/2019. $610,000

67 Ashburn Avenue, 6/2019. $499,900

39 Henry Drive, 6/2019. $400,000

89 Albert Drive, 6/2019. $390,000

137 Topsail Lane, 6/2019. $325,000

308 Lighthouse Drive, 6/2019. $210,000

1851 Breakers Drive, 6/2019. $202,000

2 Elm Road, 6/2019. $150,000

18 Ashburn Avenue, 6/2019. $409,990

111 Flipper Ave, 6/2019. $379,900

1116 Seashell Ave, 6/2019. $295,000

1466 Forecastle Ave, 6/2019. $273,000

SURF CITY

10 N 6th St, 6/2019. $785,000

214 N 18th St, 6/2019. $423,500

229 S Second St, 6/2019. $505,000

283 N Third St, 6/2019. $960,000

218 N 23rd St, 6/2019. $725,000

27 N 5th St, 6/2019. $1,050,000

329 N 9th St, 6/2019. $800,000

102 N 13th St, 6/2019. $755,000

1112 N Central Ave, 6/2019. $540,000

29 S 1st St, 6/2019. $999,999

329 S 3rd St, 6/2019. $599,000

TUCKERTON

242 S Green St, 6/2019. $200,000

285 Heron Road, 6/2019. $255,000

219 E Main St, 6/2019. $121,000

123 N Green St, 6/2019. $250,000

