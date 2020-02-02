If an avid mariner was also an architect, the majestic-looking deep-water lagoon-front home at 25 Lake Saint Clair Drive in the Mystic Island section of Little Egg Harbor Township might very well be what he or she would design as the ideal place to put into port.
Every last detail of this towering five-bedroom, three-bath residence reflects a passion for the sea, from its sturdy floating dock and brand-new vinyl bulkhead complete with a stationery dock that’s ready and waiting to accommodate a new owner’s pleasure craft, to the sweeping view from the bay windows of the master bedroom sitting atop tall pilings, to the crow’s nest-type deck on the upper floor.
But it’s not necessary to have your own boat in order to enjoy the nautical ambiance and amenities that this particular house offers, says the wife of its current owner, a retired Navy veteran who served on board a nuclear submarine and purchased the property in 2008. If you and your family are simply into aquatic activities, this is an ideal place to spend the summer months, she says, describing what great times the couple has had swimming in the lagoon (a semi-private waterway where boat traffic is sporadic), paddle boarding and kayaking, or “just being lazy” and floating on inner tubes there.
“You walk out your back door and just jump in the water without having to drive all the way to the beach,” she adds. For angling enthusiasts, fishing is also permitted from the dock as well.
Then there are the spectacular views, the master bedroom being “a beautiful place to wake up every morning with the sun coming up over the water” and the upper deck offering a 360-degree panorama of fireworks in every direction on the 4th of July. “And for anyone who enjoys cooking, it has a great gourmet kitchen,” complete with top-of-the line stainless steel appliances and center island, as well as a coffee station and walk-in pantry.
The couple has also found the house to be an ideal environment for entertaining, where they’ve always had ample room for family and friends on summer weekends, often serving meals outdoors on the patio and roasting marshmallows in the evenings over the open fire-pit.
Adding to the charm and coziness is the second-floor family room with its wood-burning fireplace encircled by insulated windows and French doors to the deck, making this a wonderful home to enjoy in wintertime as well.
Then there are the many extras that come with this home, such as its three beautifully tiled full tiled luxury baths (one complete with a whirlpool/hot tub), recessed lighting fixtures, crown moldings and wainscoting, hardwood flooring, a roomy storage shed, vinyl privacy fencing, stoned landscaping and fully tiled laundry room and a double-doored entry to the master bedroom suite, which includes his and her walk-in closets.
Built in 1965, it has also been recently refurbished —and despite being on a lagoon, according to the owner’s wife, it’s at an elevation where no flood insurance is required. Some of its present furnishings and décor may also be negotiable if a buyer is interested in retaining them.
To see this magnificent waterfront property, which is now being offered for the relatively modest price of just $450,000, call listing agent Kimberly “Kim” Wojcik of eXp Realty LLC cell (609) 709 5417, office (609) 879-5229 or email her at kwojcik@msn.com.
