Nance DiRocco put her interior design skills to work when she purchased the single-family, nine-room house at 2019 Glenwood Drive in Ocean City.
“I remodeled the whole house even though it was new,” said DiRocco, who added the house was not more than three years old when she bought it.
The bones of the home were fabulous, DiRocco said. She loved the street, how beautiful the view was and how the home was situated close to the entrance of the lagoon.
“The Riviera section of town is so peaceful and soothing to your soul. The street is a dead end, so there’s hardly any traffic,” she said.
When DiRocco bought the house, she added many upgrades to the outside to help keep the maintenance down and to extend her comfort to the outside as well.
“I wanted to sit outside to have dinner and have an awning with atmospheric lights,” said DiRocco, who added pavers, granite coping and a layer of tile beneath and around the heated pool/spa.
DiRocco then replaced all the flooring downstairs with imported limestone. The floors are heated as well. She upgraded the kitchen, put in new fixtures and made the kitchen a top-notch place any chef would love.
Although there is central air, DiRocco loved the fresh air coming off the water, so she installed some ceiling fans throughout the house.
DiRocco also remodeled the bathrooms, creating a spa-like experience for her guests. She wanted to enhance the feeling of being in her own private retreat.
All of the house’s interior walls were faux painted by DiRocco, who is also an artist.
“It’s more than just an Ocean City shore home. It is beautiful and sophisticated while being user-friendly. When we come here, we feel like we are at a luxurious retreat,” she said.
The main level of the house features 12-foot ceilings, a foyer entry, a living room and a dining room. There are gas fireplaces in the living room and dining room.
The open floor plan allows guests to sit comfortably anywhere while still being able to talk.
“There are magnificent water views from all angles as well,” she said.
The kitchen comes with heated floors, a ton of cabinets, granite counters, a dining island and top-of-the-line appliances. The center island is very helpful when entertaining.
The master bedroom has a bath with a steam shower, Jacuzzi, walk-in closet, gas fireplace and deck. There are five bedrooms inside the house. One of the other bedrooms, which is currently being used as a den, also has a gas fireplace.
Three boat slips, a floating dock, an in-ground heated pool/spa, a deck and a landscaped, fenced-in yard and a sprinkler system are outside. Parking comes in the form of a two-car garage, two spots on parking pads and additional space in front of the entrance to the house.
DiRocco likes to make use of every inch of her home.
“I love to cook, to entertain. Everything is usable. Nothing is off limits,” she said.
She found the house was perfect for entertaining. She has unbelievable memories of the times she spent with her friends and family. The location is also perfect for Night in Venice, the city’s annual boat parade. With so many boaters living there, there is a real sense of camaraderie among the neighbors.
As DiRocco’s children grew up there, they enjoyed crabbing, jet skiing, swimming, boating, tubing, feeding the ducks and jumping off the dock.
“It’s a great party house. It’s one of my favorite streets,” she said. “I think it is one of the best streets in Ocean City.
For more information about this property, call Realtor associate Donna Cline of Farley and Ferry Realty at 609-287-8488 on her cellphone or 609-822-1836, ext. 25, on her office phone.
