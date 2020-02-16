Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Carol Kafkalas, co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Buena Vista Township and Wildwood, and her husband, Nick, bought their Northfield house in 1997 and turned it into a tribute to their Mediterranean heritage.
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Carol Kafkalas, co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Buena Vista Township and Wildwood, and her husband, Nick, bought their Northfield house in 1997 and turned it into a tribute to their Mediterranean heritage.
Edward Lea / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
It's "My Happy Place" time with Carol Kafkalas, who is the co-founder of the Lazy Eye Distillery in Richland and Wildwood. Carol Kafkalas said her two "Happy Places" on her property are her family room and her kitchen / dining area. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
“My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
NORTHFIELD — When Nick and Carol Kafkalas purchased their dream home in 1997, it resembled something more like a nightmare.
“Our house was an old dilapidated building that was built in the 1800s,” Carol said. “Thankfully, our primary business is construction, so we knew that through hard work and time, we would be able to transform our house into the home of our dreams.”
After a complete demolition of the interior and more than a year of renovations, they were able to turn what once looked like a haunted house into a modern-looking residence that pays tribute to the couple’s Mediterranean heritage while also incorporating a modern style.
Carol Kafkalas’ “Happy Places” are her kitchen and family area.
“We traditionally sit for dinner and enjoy reminiscing and planning our futures with our two sons, Anthony and Nicholas,” Kafkalas said. “Being raised Greek, the tradition of eating dinner as a family has always been of paramount importance. Now that my two sons have homes of their own, we still continue the tradition of having a family dinner at least once a week.”
The dream of starting their Lazy Eye Distillery in Buena Vista Township was born amidst the family gathering around the kitchen table.
“My husband and I lost our dads in 1999. This is when the crafting began,” Kafkalas said.
“We wanted to pass on a legacy to our sons, so therefore, we started making our Greek spirit, creating recipes in our kitchen and transporting them to our basement where the mash was kept until we distilled. This is where new recipes were born.”
In 2014, Lazy Eye Distillery was not only the first distillery in Atlantic and Cape May counties to produce small batch boutique spirits, but it is also believed to be the first in this country to pay tribute to the Kafkalas’ heritage by producing the very first Greek spirit raki known as tsipouro.
The Kafkalas’ kitchen/dining room area is free flowing.
Their kitchen area has white cabinets and glass courtertops that were imported from Montreal, and most of their marble came from New York, Kafkalas said.
Kafkalas said she enjoys the open-flowing dynamic of her house because while she is in the kitchen preparing traditional recipes that were taught to her by her dad and grandparents, she does not feel secluded from her family and friends.
“Growing up, my husband and I were always taught that a house is not a home unless it is filled with a lot of love, laughter, kindness and, of course, great good,” Kafkalas said.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.